Charles Barkley says he played game drunk in 1992 when trade to Lakers fell through

By Kurt HelinMay 23, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
Charles Barkley was about to be a Laker and he wanted to celebrate.

It was 1992 and Barkley’s time in Philadelphia was coming to an end; meanwhile, the post-Showtime Lakers needed another star (they still have James Worthy but needed much more). The two teams got together and a trade was nearly done. Barkley started drinking to celebrate… until everything fell through.

Barkley loves telling this story. He first told it to Richard Deitsch of Sports Illustrated five years ago, then retold it on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2018. He expanded on it during the Lowe Post podcast with ESPN’s Zach Lowe (hat tip Silver Screen and Roll).

“My agent calls me one morning and he says ‘hey, you’re going to get traded to the Lakers today. And me and my friends, we go out and celebrate and get drunk around noon….

“He calls me later and says ‘hey you’ve been traded to the Lakers, they’re going to finalize the deal and I’ll get back to you.’

“I’m on cloud nine, he calls me back three hours later, it’s like 3:30 now, he says, ‘The Sixers backed out of the deal.’ And I’m drunk as [bleeped expletive] and we got a game that night, and I’m like ‘what? What are you talking about?’ And he’s like ‘the Sixers were scared to pull the trigger.’ So I’m like ‘you’re kidding me, dude we got a game tonight and I’ve been drinking since noon.’ The one thing that’s funny, I don’t even know how I played that night. I think I might have played so bad because I was so angry the Sixers didn’t pull the trigger, and then it’s just suffering the next two or three years.”

There are not enough details to pinpoint the game in question (assuming the timeline is right and this is 1992). Barkley had a couple of home clunkers in early 1992, although it’s possible he didn’t play terribly that game. We may never know.

Barkley got traded that summer, being sent to Phoenix, where he was revitalized, won the MVP the next season and led the Suns to the NBA Finals (where he ran into Jordan’s Bulls).

LaMelo Ball reportedly top point guard on Knicks’ draft board

By Kurt HelinMay 23, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT
LaMelo Ball has the highest upside of any player in the 2020 NBA Draft, according to NBC’s own Rob Dauster. He’s a 6’7″ guard who has fantastic handles and elite court vision, which makes him dangerous off the pick-and-roll. Ball’s supporters see a guy who could have a Trae Young, All-Star kind of offensive impact.

There are also serious questions and doubts about whether Ball can reach that ceiling. He lacks a consistent shot, especially from deep, his decision making needs work, his defense is not good at all, and there are lingering questions about his work ethic. Ball is a high variance pick, maybe he can be developed into an elite player, but his floor is also pretty low.

The Knicks, in need of a star, are willing to take a big swing and hope Ball can be a home run. He is the top point guard on the team’s draft board, reports Marc Berman at the New York Post.

The Post has learned unequivocally LaMelo Ball is currently the top-rated point guard on the Knicks’ board.

That should hardly be surprising, knowing new president Leon Rose likes to shoot for the stars. Knicks officials believe the 6-foot-7 playmaker/driver has one of the higher upsides in the entire draft despite his lack of a 3-point shot. Rose has already dealt with outspoken father Lavar Ball when his sons were briefly with Creative Artists Agency.

Teams are not going to seriously factor Lavar Ball into their choice; he will be at most a challenge for the PR staff, but teams have dealt with overbearing parents before. With Lonzo Ball and the Lakers, LaVar was doing television and making a splash early on in the market, but he was a much bigger deal outside the locker room than in it.

This is a draft without a star at the top, so teams are going to look both at potential and the ability of that player to reach it. Does Anthony Edwards have as high a ceiling as Ball? Maybe not, but he’s more likely to reach it and has a higher floor. Fit also may matter to teams more than in other drafts.

The Knicks need a ball handler and Rose may be willing to give Ball a shot to be that guy (RJ Hampton interests the Knicks as well), but he’d be smart to bring in a veteran who can play that role as well.

The Knicks have the sixth-worst record in the NBA as things stand today (it’s unclear if there will be more regular season games). New York a 37.2 percent chance of landing in the top four picks (9 percent they get the top pick) where Ball potentially will be on the board, but a 50.4 percent chance they draft No. 7 or 8, at which point he is likely already taken.

The 2020 NBA Draft is still technically scheduled for June 25, but with the draft lottery and combine already postponed, the draft itself will be pushed back. Likely into the fall.

Isiah Thomas on Michael Jordan: ‘That wasn’t my competition’ in 80s

Pistons guard Isiah Thomas and Bulls guard Michael Jordan
By Dan FeldmanMay 23, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
Michael Jordan called Isiah Thomas the second-best point guard ever. Thomas, according Bob Costas, unfailingly called Jordan the greatest player he ever saw.

What happened to the beef that endured decades?

Thomas provided a spark to reignite it.

Speak For Yourself (hat tip: Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago)

Thomas:

When we were all young and healthy – from 84 to 90 – the numbers speak for themselves. He wasn’t really my competition. My competition was Bird and Magic, trying to catch the Celtics, trying to catch the Lakers. Chicago at that time, and Jordan at that time, from 84 to 90, before my wrist surgery, he just – that wasn’t my competition.

When Boston was at their absolute best, we gave them competition. But they were better than us. And as they got older, as they got a little bit more banged up, we were able to catch them. Now, what we were able to learn from Boston during that process – the Detroit Pistons, and every time you hear us talk about who were are, what we became, we do not mention ourselves as championships without saying the Boston Celtics. Because those were our teachers. Those were our mentors. Those are our people that really taught us how to win. And they gave us the heartaches.

When we got to go to the Finals and finally beat them, then I ran into another one of my mentors, which was Magic Johnson, who had let me become a student under him, learning how to win championships in the NBA, learning that Laker organization, learning that Celtic organization. And I’m sure all of you can look back and remember: You saw me at every NBA Finals game when the Celtics and the Lakers were playing. And not only was I there as a fan, but I was there as a student taking notes, learning how to win, how to put together an organization and, not just become a basketball player in the NBA, but become a champion.

And that’s what we became. We became a champion, and we were pretty dominant in our era.

Thomas’ description of Jordan’s and the Bulls’ place is correct in two ways – technically and barely.

By excluding 1991 – when Chicago beat the Pistons in the Eastern Conference finals, sparking Detroit’s infamous walk-off – Thomas set parameters that include the Pistons going 3-0 against the Bulls in playoff series. Thomas’ timeframe covered his prime. But it also includes 1989, when neither Magic Johnson nor Larry Bird were healthy in their teams’ series against Detroit. That’s inconsistent. Accurately defined, that era of Pistons basketball includes 1991.

Even restricting the period to 1984-1990, Detroit still faced Chicago in three playoff series. That’s fewer than against Bird’s Celtics (four), but more than against Johnson’s Lakers (two). Of course, those series against Los Angeles carried more weight in the NBA Finals. But most of those series against Jordan’s Bulls were hard fought.

It’s hard to believe Thomas didn’t intentionally craft the argument to slight Jordan and present Detroit’s accomplishments more favorably.

That said, Thomas had the Pistons aiming high throughout the 80s. Beat by the Celtics, Detroit was determined to best Boston. Beat by the Lakers, Detroit was determined to best Los Angeles. Thomas became obsessed with topping those teams because they were the standard-bearers – and he appreciated the bar they set. It made the Pistons better and, as he said, eventually champions.

It bothers Thomas that Jordan and the Bulls didn’t pay the same deference on their way up. Chicago whined and complained about Detroit. Even in “The Last Dance,” Jordan said he began lifting weights more strenuously to deal with the Bad Boys’ dirtiness. To Thomas, committing to training harder was just a natural step in a young team evolving to a champion.

That is what led to the Pistons walking off without shaking hands in 1991. They appreciated the champion Celtics and Lakers in a way the Bulls never reciprocated when Detroit became champions.

Disrespect begets disrespect. So, Thomas cuts off his timeframe before 1991, which was absolutely part of the Bad Boys era.

To put it most accurately: Joran and the Bulls were competition to Thomas and the Pistons. Thomas and Detroit looked up to view the Celtics and Lakers as competition, and the Celtics and Lakers looked back down and saw competition. Chicago looked up to the Pistons as competition, and the Pistons looked back down and saw competition – even if Thomas now strains himself not to admit it.

Go straight to playoffs? Play-in tournament? Regular season? NBA reportedly polls GMS

By Kurt HelinMay 23, 2020, 2:45 PM EDT
Is the risk of bringing all 30 NBA teams into the “bubble”/campus to restart games worth the reward of five to 10 regular season games? Is it better to just admit this is an unprecedented situation, tell teams sorry, and jump straight to the playoffs? What about a play-in tournament that would give seeds nine and 10 (and maybe 11 and 12) a chance to make the playoffs?

The NBA still has all those options on the table as it moves toward a decision on restarting the season, which will take place in Orlando. Now the league has asked its GMs what they think in a survey, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

GMs then received the survey late Friday night, which included polling on whether the NBA should do a play-in tournament, the preferred number of teams to enter the playing site, the preferred numbers of scrimmage or regular-season games prior to the playoffs and considerations for expanded rosters, sources said.

The options for the GMs to choose from, according to the report:

• Go straight to the playoffs, 16 teams, seven-game series each round.
• A 72- or 76-game regular season, followed by the playoffs (GMs would vote on the number of games, teams have played between 63 and 67 so far).
• A “playoff plus” format of a play-in tournament for the final playoff seed or seeds. GMs were given several options for the number of teams (9 and 10 seeds, add 11 and 12 seeds?) and the format of the tournament.
• How late should the NBA be willing to go with this season, with the range of options being from Labor Day weekend in early September through Nov. 1?

This is a survey, not a vote — the majority do not automatically get their way. Other factors, including the availability of coronavirus testing and how states are doing in decreasing the number of cases, will play a role in determining what’s next, too.

While the league has seemed focused on playing at least a handful of regular season games — getting above 70 games for teams, meeting a requirement with a number of teams’ local broadcasters — it’s hard to see where that risk is worth the reward for the league. To bring all 14 non-playoff teams to Orlando adds about an extra 500 people for a few weeks, increasing the risk to the “bubble.” Plus, what is the motivation for the Warriors to play Stephen Curry and risk injury, or the Trail Blazers with Damian Lillard, or the Pelicans with Zion Williamson? If teams are not going to the playoffs, the costs and risks seem to outweigh the benefits.

If Adam Silver asks teams to come and play five regular season games for the good of the league, they will do it. However, you can be sure some GMs are letting the league know they don’t want to take on these risks.

NBA in negotiations with Orlando as lone site to host restart of season

By Kurt HelinMay 23, 2020, 1:29 PM EDT
If NBA games return in July, as is currently the plan (and hope), it’s going to happen in Orlando.

NBA spokesman Mike Bass confirmed that the NBA has entered into talks with Disney to be the sole host of a restarted NBA, with the games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on the Walt Disney World Resort property in Orlando. Here is Bass’ statement:

“The NBA, in conjunction with the National Basketball Association Players Association, is engaged in exploratory conversations with The Walt Disney Company about restarting the 2019-20 NBA season in late July at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida as a single site for an NBA campus for games, practices and housing. Our priority continues to be the health and safety of all involved, and we are working with public health experts and government officials on a comprehensive set of guidelines to ensure that appropriate medical protocols and protections are in place.”

Put plainly, the “bubble” would be in Orlando. That means Las Vegas is likely out of the picture. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne broke the story.

There were multiple reasons the Orlando/Disney offer won out, as good friend of this site Keith Smith detailed weeks ago. It has the basics needed by the league: thousands of hotel rooms, plus plenty of courts for practices and games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex (which already hosts major hoops events and is broadcast ready). Helping the pitch is the fact ESPN/Disney are broadcast partners with the league.

The best part of the pitch for the league is the Walt Disney World complex is private property, which includes the facilities and the streets and land around it. Disney can block off the area and keep it a private space, no fans nearby, and inside the “bubble” there will be food and entertainment options, pools (players can bring families), and more.

Players and staff members will be able to leave the bubble/campus (this isn’t a prison with guards). However, there are fewer temptations, and it’s more difficult to get to them (leaving the Disney property) in Orlando than it is at a hotel in Las Vegas.

The Walt Disney World complex is just now starting to slowly reopen, doing so cautiously, like the rest of the nation.

Whether all 30 teams would come to Orlando for a handful of regular season games, whether there is a play-in tournament, or if the NBA jumps straight to the playoffs with 16 teams (playing full seven-game series) has yet to be determined by the league.

This is still a negotiation, and things could turn. Factors such as the availability of testing and if there is an outbreak of coronavirus cases in central Florida could have the NBA changing course.

However, it looks more and more like the NBA is headed to Orlando.