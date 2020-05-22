Watch 16-minute Michael Jordan highlight video

“The Last Dance” provided quite the collection of offcourt Michael Jordan stories and scenes.

Of course, the documentary happened only because of what Jordan and the Bulls did on the court. Jordan is the greatest player of all-time.

But he has held the title so long, it’s easy to take his GOAT status for granted – a point to be debated more than appreciated.

Thankfully, the NBA produced this excellent highlight video showcasing Jordan.

He was so athletic and so skilled, and he played darned hard. The combination was just marvelous.

It’s the most baffling part of The Last Dance and the decision to break up the Jordan Bulls: How easy GM Jerry Krause and owner Jerry Reinsdorf — the latter of which should get most of the blame — seemed to think it would be to rebuild a champion.

That’s because all they had to do was sign Tim Duncan, Tracy McGrady, and Grant Hill.

That was Krause’s plan, according to Jamal Crawford, a Bulls’ draftee just a couple of years after Jordan retired. Crawford laid it all out on The Platform Basketball Podcast.

“My first year and second year, we’re the youngest team in the league, right? And the fans knew, like, ‘OK, it’s going to be a rebuilding year.’ But my rookie year, Jerry thought he was going to get Grant Hill, Tim Duncan, and T-Mac. So, obviously, MJ just retired, right? We have all this cap space, and so we have all these rookies. And he was like — go back and look, I guarantee Grant, Tim and T-Mac were all free agents. And Jerry wholeheartedly believed we would get all three of them. Even if we get two of them at the time, boom.”

Swing and a miss.

The Bulls were dreadful for the next five seasons, and they have won five playoff series in the 22 years since Jordan retired. Just two players the Bulls drafted in that time — Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah — became All-Stars wearing a Bulls uniform.

Obviously, not all of that is on Krause. However, it’s a reminder that rebuilding is hard and requires a lot of luck. And the “we’ll just sign star player X” strategy, well, ask Knicks fans how well that goes.

Former Rockets guard Chris Paul vs. Warriors
The Rockets have an excuse for everything.

Check that.

The Rockets have multiple excuses for everything.

James Harden not winning MVP? Media narrative. Or the award existing at all.

Houston losing to the Warriors in the 2018 Western Conference finals? Officiating. Or Chris Paul‘s hamstring injury.

The Herd with Colin Cowherd:

Rockets general manager Daryl Morey:

Really, just one of all the all-time great teams is keeping us from winning. And a hamstring probably kept us from a title.

Morey started off well. As good as Houston has been the last few years, Golden State was just better. There’s no shame in that. The Rockets stood up to the Warriors while other teams cowered – and should be commended for it.

But part of the reason Houston got so close to Golden State in 2018 was placing a heavy burden on a 33-year-old Paul. That made him more susceptible to injury, and the Rockets got burned.

Warriors forward Andre Iguodala also got hurt during that series. If Houston wants to play “what if?” with its injury, it seems only fair to do the same with Golden State.

Or maybe the Rockets should just move on. Though I’m open to an occasional lament – especially with the season halted – Houston seems to have a counterproductive fixation on claiming victimhood. Even Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta admitted his team feared the Warriors.

When Kevin Durant got hurt in last year’s second-round series against Houston, Golden State found a way to win. To be fair, the Warriors’ surplus of talent made it easier for them to overcome adversity than it has been for the Rockets. But Houston would do well to mimic Golden State’s championship approach rather than dwell on misfortune.

And for what it’s worth, the Rockets – though probably favored – wouldn’t have been a lock over LeBron James and the Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Finals.

The Washington Wizards have no plans to trade Bradley Beal. At all. Beal has said he doesn’t want to be traded. The idea is to pair Beal with a returned and healthy John Wall next season and win a lot of games in the East.

That hasn’t stopped other teams from planning to trade for Beal, just in case things change.

Kyrie Irving has pushed the franchise saying Nets need a third star, and internally the Nets have talked about trading for Beal, reports Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News.

Immersed in their championship window, the Brooklyn Nets are in the market for a third star and have internally discussed avenues of acquiring Wizards guard Bradley Beal, the Daily News has learned…

The Nets will have to match salaries for any trade, with Beal earning roughly $29 million next season. Assuming Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are off limits, the Nets’ best assets are Spencer Dinwiddie ($11.5 million), Caris LeVert ($16.2 million) and Jarrett Allen ($3.9 million).

If the Wizards were trading Beal it would mean they are rebuilding, and they will want picks and/or young prospects thrown into any deal.

That’s if. Right now all indications are the Wizards want to get the band back together, including re-signing Davis Bertans, and play out next season — they consider Wall and Beal an elite backcourt that can do real damage in the East. Plus, rebuilding is not exactly owner Ted Leonsis’ style.

Both Beal and Wall are under contract for two more seasons, followed by a player option for a third season (remember Beal signed an extension to stay in Washington). If next season does not go as planned, then in the following offseason Beal may become available. Not now.

But teams are still watching.

As it gets closer to the early June date when NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is expected to make a call on the NBA’s restart plans, the buzz around the league has settled on a rough timeline:

Players report back to team markets in early June and do individual workouts, then somewhere in the final week to 10 days of June formal training camps would start at team facilities. Finally, by mid-July, teams would travel to the bubble city or cities (likely Orlando, and maybe still Las Vegas as a secondary spot) and a handful of regular season games would tip-off getting teams to 70 games total (or, maybe, a couple more). After that, the playoffs would begin, with seven-game series for each round.

Thursday multiple people confirmed this timeline, with the Nets’ Spencer Dinwiddie giving specific dates of June 21 for training camps and July 15 for games.

Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry was a little vaguer but told Jabari Parker at CNBC the NBA could resume games in 6-to-8 weeks.

At this point June 21 and July 15 are not set in stone, but they serve as a useful marker for what the NBA is thinking.

It will take extensive testing of players, coaches, training staff, broadcast crews, and everyone in the “bubble” to make this work, but the NBA is negotiating those deals reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The return of the NBA, just like the reopening of other parts of American life, is a fluid situation. Everyone is being understandably cautious, and things could change.

However, everything seems to be settling on a timeline that will see NBA games back on your screens in the middle of July, with the rest of this season playing out and a champion being crowned. And you can be sure whichever team raises that banner is not about to put an asterisk on it.

 