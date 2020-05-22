Juan Hernangomez
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Report: If all 30 NBA teams play at single site, games would begin at about noon daily

By Dan FeldmanMay 22, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The NBA has now gone 71 straight days without a game, which would be – BY FAR – the longest in-season stoppage in league history.

How early in the day would you watch a game now?

Keith Smith:

It’s still unclear whether non-playoff teams will resume and whether games be held in only one location. So, this plan might not apply.

But this is good insight into the league’s approach.

The main point of playing more regular-season games would be fulfilling local-TV contracts. On one hand, local TV networks might object to games held so far out of prime time. On the other hand, more people are home during the day – either working or unemployed – than usual. Everyone might be content to generate some money rather than no money.

The big revenue comes in the playoffs, and that’s when the format will look more normal (though still not at home sites).

Reports: Some teams may do training camp in bubble; traveling parties will be limited

via @SherrodbCSN
By Kurt HelinMay 22, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More than two-thirds of NBA teams have opened up their practice facilities and players are going in now for individual, socially-distanced workouts. It’s expected that for many teams, those practice facilities will be home to the coming “training camp 2.0” phase as teams get back into form for a restart of the season, whatever form that takes.

What about teams in locations that have not opened, such as the Knicks, Celtics, and Raptors?

Those teams could be headed to the bubble city or cities early, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Among marketplaces where governmental restrictions are keeping practice facilities shuttered, teams are asking the NBA whether players can bypass returns to those cities and report directly to the league’s proposed campus environment for the start of training camps, sources told ESPN…

Teams want to avoid having to quarantine significant portions of their rosters twice — once upon returning to more restrictive markets, and again, at the bubble site.

In anticipation of the league’s expectation of restarting the season, the NBA has told those teams that it plans to work with them on solutions that possibly include redirecting some teams directly to campus/bubble sites instead of team facilities to hold training camps, sources said.

It makes sense that some teams will want to do their training camp inside the bubble. The downside of that is that it becomes three more weeks at the hotel/campus for those players — before some regular season and potentially some playoff games — and that’s a long time away from home and in a hotel. A lot of players are not fans of all that hotel time, but also understand the situation and tradeoff, and they want to get back to playing.

When teams do report to a bubble/campus city, they are going to have to trim their normal traveling staff down, reports Marc Stein of ESPN.

Teams are not going to cut back on training staffs, considering the fast ramp-up and condensed schedules that await players. That means equipment staff, some assistant coaches, and other personnel around the team could be left off the trips. Some people (likely some assistant coaches) are not going to be happy they didn’t make the essential staff lists.

How teams and players react to the bubble environment is going to be one of the interesting things to watch going into June and July.

Knicks’ legend, Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing hospitalized due to COVID-19

Mike Lawrie/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 22, 2020, 7:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Patrick Ewing, the legendary Knick big man and current head coach of Georgetown basketball, announced he is hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19.

The details of Ewing’s case are not known, but it was severe enough for him to be hospitalized. Ewing told Marc Berman of the New York Post he expects to fully recover.

Ewing, a Hall of Fame player, had been in the spotlight again in recent weeks because of The Last Dance documentary about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. Ewing’s Knicks had been one of the biggest rivals of those Jordan teams in the early 1990s. Plus, Ewing was a member of the 1992 Dream Team.

Ewing is one of a number of people around the NBA to test positive for the virus, including players — Kevin Durant, Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, and several unnamed players — plus Knicks owner James Dolan and staff members on several teams.

Ewing is a Hall of Fame player, a 7-time All-NBA player and 11-time All-Star who was one of the dominant big men of his era. After his playing days, he became an assistant coach around the league for the Wizards, Rockets, Magic, and Hornets. He interviewed for several NBA coaching jobs but ultimately jumped back to college to coach at his alma mater.

The time Dominique Wilkins demanded a ball boy (actually new Clippers teammate) get him socks

By Dan FeldmanMay 22, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Dominique Wilkins was MAD the Hawks traded him to the Clippers in 1994. Atlanta was one of the NBA’s best teams. The Clippers were among the worst. He called it the “most senseless trade I can imagine.”

Arriving in Los Angeles didn’t help his mood.

Wilkins on the “NBA Inside Stuff ’90s Reunion:”

When I first got traded to the Clippers, I’m pissed off because I got traded. I go in the locker room. I see this kid wearing a pair of Clippers shorts and a long t-shirt. And, again, I’m pissed off. I sit down and say, “Hey, ball boy. Go get me some socks.” He said, “I ain’t no damn ball boy. I play on this team.” I didn’t know.

It was Randy Woods. I never saw the kid play.

This is one of the most disrespectful things I’ve ever heard!

The No. 16 overall pick from La Salle in the 1992 NBA Draft, Woods played sparingly his first season-and-a-half. A single minute was all Wood played against Wilkins’ Hawks before the trade.

Woods didn’t distinguish himself after, either. He lasted just four seasons in the NBA, falling out of the league after a brief stint with the Nuggets.

Somehow, it got even worse for Wilkins with the Clippers that season.

NBA world, including former players, react to the passing of Jerry Sloan

By Kurt HelinMay 22, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Jerry Sloan impacted the lives of so many around the NBA.

The star Bulls’ player and Hall of Fame Jazz coach died on Friday at age 78, having lost his battle with Parkinson’s disease.

In the wake of his passing, the NBA world has reacted, with many of the tributes on social media.

“Jerry Sloan was among the NBA’s most respected and admired legends,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. “After an All-Star playing career in which his relentless style shaped the Chicago Bulls in their early years, he became one of the all-time greatest head coaches during 23 seasons with the Utah Jazz – the second-longest tenure in league history. He was the first coach to win 1,000 games with the same organization, which came to embody the qualities that made Jerry a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer: persistence, discipline, drive and selflessness. His more than 40 years in the NBA also paralleled a period of tremendous growth in the league, a time when we benefited greatly from his humility, kindness, dignity and class. Our thoughts are with Jerry’s wife, Tammy, and their family, as well as his former players, colleagues and the Bulls and Jazz organizations.”

“Jerry Sloan was ‘The Original Bull’ whose tenacious defense and nightly hustle on the court represented the franchise and epitomized the city of Chicago,” said Bulls’ chairman Jerry Reinsdorf. “Jerry was the face of the Bulls organization from its inception through the mid-1970s, and very appropriately, his uniform No. 4 was the first jersey retired by the team. A great player and a Hall-of-Fame NBA coach, most importantly, Jerry was a great person. Our sympathies go out to the Sloan family and all his many fans.”

“Before coming to Utah, I was certainly aware of Coach Sloan and what he meant to the NBA and to the coaching world. But, upon living in Utah, I became acutely aware of just how much he truly meant to the state,” current Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “I was honored by the opportunity to follow in Coach Sloan’s giant footsteps, and subsequently humbled by the task of trying to uphold the standards and the success that are synonymous with his legacy.

“The clear identity that he established for Jazz Basketball – unselfishness, toughness and the essential importance of Team – has always left a palpable responsibility to strive for in carrying forward. He will be missed and mourned by the Jazz family, the NBA and beyond.”