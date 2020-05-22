Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

Knicks’ legend, Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing hospitalized due to COVID-19

By Kurt HelinMay 22, 2020, 7:24 PM EDT
Patrick Ewing, the legendary Knick big man and current head coach of Georgetown basketball, announced he is hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19.

The details of Ewing’s case are not known, but it was severe enough for him to be hospitalized. Ewing told Marc Berman of the New York Post he expects to fully recover.

Ewing, a Hall of Fame player, had been in the spotlight again in recent weeks because of The Last Dance documentary about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. Ewing’s Knicks had been one of the biggest rivals of those Jordan teams in the early 1990s. Plus, Ewing was a member of the 1992 Dream Team.

Ewing is one of a number of people around the NBA to test positive for the virus, including players — Kevin Durant, Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, and several unnamed players — plus Knicks owner James Dolan and staff members on several teams.

Ewing is a Hall of Fame player, a 7-time All-NBA player and 11-time All-Star who was one of the dominant big men of his era. After his playing days, he became an assistant coach around the league for the Wizards, Rockets, Magic, and Hornets. He interviewed for several NBA coaching jobs but ultimately jumped back to college to coach at his alma mater.

The time Dominique Wilkins demanded a ball boy (actually new Clippers teammate) get him socks

By Dan FeldmanMay 22, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
Dominique Wilkins was MAD the Hawks traded him to the Clippers in 1994. Atlanta was one of the NBA’s best teams. The Clippers were among the worst. He called it the “most senseless trade I can imagine.”

Arriving in Los Angeles didn’t help his mood.

Wilkins on the “NBA Inside Stuff ’90s Reunion:”

When I first got traded to the Clippers, I’m pissed off because I got traded. I go in the locker room. I see this kid wearing a pair of Clippers shorts and a long t-shirt. And, again, I’m pissed off. I sit down and say, “Hey, ball boy. Go get me some socks.” He said, “I ain’t no damn ball boy. I play on this team.” I didn’t know.

It was Randy Woods. I never saw the kid play.

This is one of the most disrespectful things I’ve ever heard!

The No. 16 overall pick from La Salle in the 1992 NBA Draft, Woods played sparingly his first season-and-a-half. A single minute was all Wood played against Wilkins’ Hawks before the trade.

Woods didn’t distinguish himself after, either. He lasted just four seasons in the NBA, falling out of the league after a brief stint with the Nuggets.

Somehow, it got even worse for Wilkins with the Clippers that season.

NBA world, including former players, react to the passing of Jerry Sloan

By Kurt HelinMay 22, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
Jerry Sloan impacted the lives of so many around the NBA.

The star Bulls’ player and Hall of Fame Jazz coach died on Friday at age 78, having lost his battle with Parkinson’s disease.

In the wake of his passing, the NBA world has reacted, with many of the tributes on social media.

“Jerry Sloan was among the NBA’s most respected and admired legends,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. “After an All-Star playing career in which his relentless style shaped the Chicago Bulls in their early years, he became one of the all-time greatest head coaches during 23 seasons with the Utah Jazz – the second-longest tenure in league history. He was the first coach to win 1,000 games with the same organization, which came to embody the qualities that made Jerry a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer: persistence, discipline, drive and selflessness. His more than 40 years in the NBA also paralleled a period of tremendous growth in the league, a time when we benefited greatly from his humility, kindness, dignity and class. Our thoughts are with Jerry’s wife, Tammy, and their family, as well as his former players, colleagues and the Bulls and Jazz organizations.”

“Jerry Sloan was ‘The Original Bull’ whose tenacious defense and nightly hustle on the court represented the franchise and epitomized the city of Chicago,” said Bulls’ chairman Jerry Reinsdorf. “Jerry was the face of the Bulls organization from its inception through the mid-1970s, and very appropriately, his uniform No. 4 was the first jersey retired by the team. A great player and a Hall-of-Fame NBA coach, most importantly, Jerry was a great person. Our sympathies go out to the Sloan family and all his many fans.”

“Before coming to Utah, I was certainly aware of Coach Sloan and what he meant to the NBA and to the coaching world. But, upon living in Utah, I became acutely aware of just how much he truly meant to the state,” current Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “I was honored by the opportunity to follow in Coach Sloan’s giant footsteps, and subsequently humbled by the task of trying to uphold the standards and the success that are synonymous with his legacy.

“The clear identity that he established for Jazz Basketball – unselfishness, toughness and the essential importance of Team – has always left a palpable responsibility to strive for in carrying forward. He will be missed and mourned by the Jazz family, the NBA and beyond.”

Charles Barkley: I wouldn’t count ring if I won with Rockets

By Dan FeldmanMay 22, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
Charles Barkley has frequently derided modern players for forming super teams, lamenting a ringzzz culture.

Charles Barkley also demanded a trade and pushed his way to the Rockets to team up with Hall of Famers Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler. After Drexler retired, Barkley took a pay cut so Houston could add another Hall of Famer, Scottie Pippen.

Barkley on “The Lowe Post” podcast:

I wouldn’t even have counted that as a championship. I’m not going to lie. Me and Karl Malone – if he had won a championship with the Lakers, that doesn’t count. That doesn’t count.

I have a hunch Barkley would be singing a different tune if the Rockets won a title. To be fair, we’ll never know.

But Barkley just has a way of crafting the facts to meet his agenda.

Former Bulls player, Hall of Fame Jazz coach Jerry Sloan dies at age 78

By Kurt HelinMay 22, 2020, 11:19 AM EDT
Jerry Sloan, the tough-as-nails defensive-minded wing player of the Chicago Bulls in the 1960s and ’70s who went on to coach the Utah Jazz for 23 seasons and was inducted into the Hall of Fame, has died at the age of 78.

Sloan had been battling Parkinson’s disease for years and had reportedly worsened in recent weeks.

“Jerry Sloan will always be synonymous with the Utah Jazz,” the team said in a statement. “He will forever be a part of the Utah Jazz organization and we join his family, friends and fans in mourning his loss. We are so thankful for what he accomplished here in Utah and the decades of dedication, loyalty and tenacity he brought to our franchise.

“Like Stockton and Malone as players, Jerry Sloan epitomized the organization. He will be greatly missed. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Tammy, the entire Sloan family and all who knew and loved him.”

Sloan was the youngest of 10 children, born in McLeansboro, Illinois. He was a driven child who literally walked to school and home after basketball practice, but his play got him into Evansville College, where he starred. He was drafted by the Baltimore Bullets and played one season there before being picked up by the Chicago Bulls in an expansion draft.

Sloan played a decade for the Bulls and was a six-time All-Defensive Team player and two-time All-Star. His No. 4 was the first one retired by the franchise and it still hangs in the rafters at the United Center.

When his playing days were over, he became an assistant coach with Chicago, and eventually the team’s head coach for three years, but that didn’t work out (94-121 record). From there, Sloan was hired as a scout, then promoted to being an assistant to then-coach Frank Layden.

Sloan took over for Layden as the head coach for the final 17 games into the 1988-89 season after Layden resigned, which started a run of 15 consecutive seasons where Sloan led the Jazz to the playoffs.

He did it guiding a young core built around John Stockton at the point and Karl Malone at the forward. It was the glory days of Utah basketball and included two trips to the NBA Finals (where they had the bad luck of running into Jordan’s Bulls during the second three-peat).

Sloan won 1,127 games as the Jazz coach running his flex offense, making 20 trips to the NBA Playoffs, and in 2009 was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a coach. Overall his 1,221 coaching win is third-most all-time, and his .603 winning percentage is sixth-best all-time. Sloan coached 1,809 games with Utah, the second most by one coach with one franchise in NBA history (Gregg Popovich is first).

Sloan was known as an old-school, hard-nosed coach and it won him fans among both players and the Jazz fans (who would always erupt when Sloan would attend a game and be shown on the big screen).

“It was an honor and a privilege to have one of the greatest and most respected coaches in NBA history coaching our team,” The Miller family, owners of the Jazz, said in a statement. “We have appreciated our relationship with Jerry and acknowledge his dedication to and passion for the Utah Jazz. He has left an enduring legacy with this franchise and our family. The far-reaching impact of his life has touched our city, state and the world as well as countless players, staff and fans. We pray his family will find solace and comfort in Jerry’s life. The Miller family and Jazz organization will be proud to honor him with a permanent tribute.”