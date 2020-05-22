Former Bulls player, Hall of Fame Jazz coach Jerry Sloan dies at 78

By Kurt HelinMay 22, 2020, 11:19 AM EDT
Jerry Sloan, the tough-as-nails defensive-minded wing player of the Chicago Bulls in the 1960s and ’70s who went on to coach the Utah Jazz for 23 seasons and was inducted into the Hall of Fame, died at 78.

Sloan had been battling Parkinson’s disease for years and had reportedly worsened in recent weeks.

“Jerry Sloan will always be synonymous with the Utah Jazz,” the team said in a statement. “He will forever be a part of the Utah Jazz organization and we join his family, friends and fans in mourning his loss. We are so thankful for what he accomplished here in Utah and the decades of dedication, loyalty and tenacity he brought to our franchise.

“Like Stockton and Malone as players, Jerry Sloan epitomized the organization. He will be greatly missed. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Tammy, the entire Sloan family and all who knew and loved him.”

Sloan was the youngest of 10 children, born in McLeansboro, Illinois. He was a driven child who literally walked to school and home after basketball practice, but his play got him into Evansville College, where he starred. He was drafted by the Baltimore Bullets and played one season there before being picked up by the Chicago Bulls in an expansion draft.

Sloan played a decade for the Bulls and was a six-time All-Defensive Team player and two-time All-Star. His No. 4 was the first one retired by the franchise and it still hangs in the rafters at the United Center.

When his playing days were over, he became an assistant coach with Chicago, and eventually the team’s head coach for three years, but that didn’t work out (94-121 record). From there, Sloan was hired as a scout, then promoted to being an assistant to then-coach Frank Layden.

Sloan took over for Layden as the head coach for the final 17 games into the 1988-89 season after Layden resigned, which started a run of 15 consecutive seasons where Sloan led the Jazz to the playoffs.

He did it guiding a young core built around John Stockton at the point and Karl Malone at the forward. It was the glory days of Utah basketball and included two trips to the NBA Finals (where they had the bad luck of running into Jordan’s Bulls during the second three-peat).

Sloan won 1,127 games as the Jazz coach running his flex offense, making 20 trips to the NBA Playoffs, and in 2009 was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a coach. Overall his 1,221 coaching win is third-most all-time, and his .603 winning percentage is sixth-best all-time. Sloan coached 1,809 games with Utah, the second most by one coach with one franchise in NBA history (Gregg Popovich is first).

Sloan was known as an old-school, hard-nosed coach and it won him fans among both players and the Jazz fans (who would always erupt when Sloan would attend a game and be shown on the big screen).

“It was an honor and a privilege to have one of the greatest and most respected coaches in NBA history coaching our team,” The Miller family, owners of the Jazz, said in a statement. “We have appreciated our relationship with Jerry and acknowledge his dedication to and passion for the Utah Jazz. He has left an enduring legacy with this franchise and our family. The far-reaching impact of his life has touched our city, state and the world as well as countless players, staff and fans. We pray his family will find solace and comfort in Jerry’s life. The Miller family and Jazz organization will be proud to honor him with a permanent tribute.”

Go straight to playoffs? Play-in tournament? Regular season? NBA reportedly polls GMS

Carlos Garcia Granthon/Fotoholica Press/LightRocket via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 23, 2020, 2:45 PM EDT
Is the risk of bringing all 30 NBA teams into the “bubble”/campus to restart games worth the reward of five to 10 regular season games? Is it better to just admit this is an unprecedented situation, tell teams sorry, and jump straight to the playoffs? What about a play-in tournament that would give seeds nine and 10 (and maybe 11 and 12) a chance to make the playoffs?

The NBA still has all those options on the table as it moves toward a decision on restarting the season, which will take place in Orlando. Now the league has asked its GMs what they think in a survey, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

GMs then received the survey late Friday night, which included polling on whether the NBA should do a play-in tournament, the preferred number of teams to enter the playing site, the preferred numbers of scrimmage or regular-season games prior to the playoffs and considerations for expanded rosters, sources said.

The options for the GMs to choose from, according to the report:

• Go straight to the playoffs, 16 teams, seven-game series each round.
• A 72- or 76-game regular season, followed by the playoffs (GMs would vote on the number of games, teams have played between 63 and 67 so far).
• A “playoff plus” format of a play-in tournament for the final playoff seed or seeds. GMs were given several options for the number of teams (9 and 10 seeds, add 11 and 12 seeds?) and the format of the tournament.
• How late should the NBA be willing to go with this season, with the range of options being from Labor Day weekend in early September through Nov. 1?

This is a survey, not a vote — the majority do not automatically get their way. Other factors, including the availability of coronavirus testing and how states are doing in decreasing the number of cases, will play a role in determining what’s next, too.

While the league has seemed focused on playing at least a handful of regular season games — getting above 70 games for teams, meeting a requirement with a number of teams’ local broadcasters — it’s hard to see where that risk is worth the reward for the league. To bring all 14 non-playoff teams to Orlando adds about an extra 500 people for a few weeks, increasing the risk to the “bubble.” Plus, what is the motivation for the Warriors to play Stephen Curry and risk injury, or the Trail Blazers with Damian Lillard, or the Pelicans with Zion Williamson? If teams are not going to the playoffs, the costs and risks seem to outweigh the benefits.

If Adam Silver asks teams to come and play five regular season games for the good of the league, they will do it. However, you can be sure some GMs are letting the league know they don’t want to take on these risks.

NBA in negotiations with Orlando as lone site to host restart of season

Alex Menendez/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 23, 2020, 1:29 PM EDT
If NBA games return in July, as is currently the plan (and hope), it’s going to happen in Orlando.

NBA spokesman Mike Bass confirmed that the NBA has entered into talks with Disney to be the sole host of a restarted NBA, with the games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on the Walt Disney World Resort property in Orlando. Put plainly, the “bubble” would be in Orlando. That means Las Vegas is likely out of the picture.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne broke the story.

There were multiple reasons the Orlando/Disney offer won out, as good friend of this site Keith Smith detailed weeks ago. It has the basics needed by the league: thousands of hotel rooms, plus plenty of courts for practices and games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex (which already hosts major hoops events and is broadcast ready). Helping the pitch is the fact ESPN/Disney are broadcast partners with the league.

The best part of the pitch for the league is the Walt Disney World complex is private property, which includes the facilities and the streets and land around it. Disney can block off the area and keep it a private space, no fans nearby, and inside the “bubble” there will be food and entertainment options, pools (players can bring families), and more.

Players and staff members will be able to leave the bubble/campus (this isn’t a prison with guards). However, there are fewer temptations, and it’s more difficult to get to them (leaving the Disney property) in Orlando than it is at a hotel in Las Vegas.

The Walt Disney World complex is just now starting to slowly reopen, doing so cautiously, like the rest of the nation.

Whether all 30 teams would come to Orlando for a handful of regular season games, whether there is a play-in tournament, or if the NBA jumps straight to the playoffs with 16 teams (playing full seven-game series) has yet to be determined by the league.

This is still a negotiation, and things could turn. Factors such as the availability of testing and if there is an outbreak of coronavirus cases in central Florida could have the NBA changing course.

However, it looks more and more like the NBA is headed to Orlando.

Joe Ingles considered retiring if necessary for family’s safety, now set to continue with Jazz

Jazz forward Joe Ingles with son Jacob
Daniel Pockett/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 23, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
The Jazz have been more disrupted than any NBA team during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell both tested positive, making worldwide news and deepening a rift between them. Bojan Bogdanovic underwent season-ending surgery. Some team employees got laid off. Now, Utah must mourn legendary coach Jerry Sloan in a time of social distancing.

At least Utah will keep Joe Ingles, who apparently at least considered retiring.

Peter Mitchell of the Australian Associated Press:

Ingles, a key member of the Utah Jazz who sit in fourth place in the Western Conference, has said he is prepared to “walk away, fly to Australia and never play another game in my life and be very content with it” to protect his family from the virus.

His wife, Australian netball great Renae Ingles, is expecting their third child and four-year-old son Jacob has autism and a weakened immune system.

Ingles:

Ingles almost surely wasn’t alone in contemplating retirement. Coronavirus has shaken the entire world and led to some drastic thoughts.

But Ingles even voicing the consideration is notable. I haven’t seen any other NBA players else do that.

Ingles is due $23,900,001 the next two seasons. That money could help his family, too. NBA careers are short, and the 32-year-old Ingles will likely never earn that type of salary again.

Players generally trust NBA commissioner Adam Silver, who appears to be proceeding toward resuming games. There’s probably a safe way of playing, and I believe Silver is well-intentioned in finding it.

Yet, conditions safe for most players won’t necessarily be safe for everyone. Each person who’d be involved in an NBA game must make an individual decision.

It sounds like Ingles has made his.

James Harden says he wants to return to play, but ‘I want it to be safe’

Mike Stobe/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 23, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Jae Crowder said something similar a few days back, he’s ready to return to the court but wants things to be safe.

Thursday, Houston’s James Harden echoed the same sentiment talking to Jabari Young of CNBC.

Harden said he would play games again without fans, but would feel comfortable returning when the pandemic has “calmed down all the way to a minimum…

“I want it to be safe,” said Harden when asked about returning. “I want it to be entertaining for the fans and players to get out there and compete. As soon as we can get this ramped up, I’m ready to go. I feel like the majority of the players feel the same way.”

In general, players want to get back on the court and play. That is both because they are competitive by nature and because getting the playoffs in will help the NBA’s bottom line when it comes to next season’s salary cap and the finances of the league (the players and NBA split the league’s basketball related income). The players also generally trust Adam Silver to make the best call among bad options.

However, players want it to be “safe” — and what’s safe for one player may not feel safe to another. For example, Utah’s Joe Ingles — who has a family, a pregnant wife, and a son with a weakened immune system — has said, “I am in no way willing to risk my children, and [his wife], and everything else, to go play basketball.” He is understandably far more risk-averse than a 20-year-old rookie might be.

As we near a decision on if and when the NBA might return, and as a timeline for that return takes form, the NBA still has a lot to work out. There’s a lot of safety measures yet to be put in place. Even then, it may not be enough for some players.

But the majority, such as Harden, are eager to get back to work.