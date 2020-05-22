Rob Tringali/Sportschrome/Getty Images

Adam Silver wants full seven-game playoff series in every round

By Kurt HelinMay 22, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
The dreaded asterisk. Shaquille O’Neal said whoever wins this year’s title will have one. Of course, whoever wins the title is not putting an asterisk on the banner they raise to the rafters, but the cries will still be out there.

Adam Silver wants this to be as legitimate a title as it can be, considering the circumstances, which is why he is pushing for seven-game playoff series in every round, Adrian Wojnarowski said Wednesday on ESPN’s Get Up.

“Adam Silver wants to have seven-game series in the playoffs. He doesn’t want to have shortened series early on. He wants to try to legitimize the champion as much as he can.”

Context will play a role in how legitimate this title looks. If the Lakers, Clippers, or Bucks win — the three favorites when the season ended — it will feel more authentic. If another team rises up and snags a ring (Boston, Toronto, Denver), it will raise some eyebrows.

Historically, it would feel more like an asterisk season if this were a one-off title. However, if Denver or Boston won the ring, then won two more titles in the next four years, we’d look back on this as more legitimate. After the lockout-shortened season of 1999 there were calls that the Spurs’ title deserved an asterisk, but after the franchise won four more rings nobody looks back on that first one as a fluke (expect for Shaq).

In the end, Doc Rivers put it best recently, “You know I always say that the people who say, ‘Put an asterisk by it,’ they’re the losers. The winners don’t ever say, ‘Put an asterisk by it’. We won.”

 

Former Bulls player, Hall of Fame Jazz coach Jerry Sloan dies at age 78

Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 22, 2020, 11:19 AM EDT
Jerry Sloan, the tough-as-nails defensive-minded wing player of the Chicago Bulls in the 1960s and ’70s who went on to coach the Utah Jazz for 23 seasons and was inducted into the Hall of Fame, has died at the age of 78.

Sloan had been battling Parkinson’s disease for years and had reportedly worsened in recent weeks.

“Jerry Sloan will always be synonymous with the Utah Jazz,” the team said in a statement. “He will forever be a part of the Utah Jazz organization and we join his family, friends and fans in mourning his loss. We are so thankful for what he accomplished here in Utah and the decades of dedication, loyalty and tenacity he brought to our franchise.

“Like Stockton and Malone as players, Jerry Sloan epitomized the organization. He will be greatly missed. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Tammy, the entire Sloan family and all who knew and loved him.”

Sloan was the youngest of 10 children, born in McLeansboro, Illinois. He was a driven child who literally walked to school and home after basketball practice, but his play got him into Evansville College, where he starred. He was drafted by the Baltimore Bullets and played one season there before being picked up by the Chicago Bulls in an expansion draft.

Sloan played a decade for the Bulls and was a six-time All-Defensive Team player and two-time All-Star.

When his playing days were over, he became an assistant coach with Chicago, and eventually the team’s head coach for three years, but that didn’t work out (94-121 record). From there, Sloan was hired as a scout, then promoted to being an assistant to then-coach Frank Layden.

Sloan took over for Layden as the head coach for the final 17 games into the 1988-89 season after Layden resigned, which started a run of 15 consecutive seasons where Sloan led the Jazz to the playoffs.

He did it guiding a young core built around John Stockton at the point and Karl Malone at the forward. It was the glory days of Utah basketball and included two trips to the NBA Finals (where they had the bad luck of running into Jordan’s Bulls during the second three-peat).

Sloan won 1,127 games as the Jazz coach running his flex offense, making 20 trips to the NBA Playoffs, and in 2009 was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a coach. Overall his 1,221 coaching win is third-most all-time, and his .603 winning percentage is sixth-best all-time. Sloan coached 1,809 games with Utah, the second most by one coach with one franchise in NBA history (Gregg Popovich is first).

Sloan was known as an old-school, hard-nosed coach and it won him fans among both players and the Jazz fans (who would always erupt when Sloan would attend a game and be shown on the big screen).

“It was an honor and a privilege to have one of the greatest and most respected coaches in NBA history coaching our team,” The Miller family, owners of the Jazz, said in a statement. “We have appreciated our relationship with Jerry and acknowledge his dedication to and passion for the Utah Jazz. He has left an enduring legacy with this franchise and our family. The far-reaching impact of his life has touched our city, state and the world as well as countless players, staff and fans. We pray his family will find solace and comfort in Jerry’s life. The Miller family and Jazz organization will be proud to honor him with a permanent tribute.”

Watch 16-minute Michael Jordan highlight video

By Dan FeldmanMay 22, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
“The Last Dance” provided quite the collection of offcourt Michael Jordan stories and scenes.

Of course, the documentary happened only because of what Jordan and the Bulls did on the court. Jordan is the greatest player of all-time.

But he has held the title so long, it’s easy to take his GOAT status for granted – a point to be debated more than appreciated.

Thankfully, the NBA produced this excellent highlight video showcasing Jordan.

He was so athletic and so skilled, and he played darned hard. The combination was just marvelous.

Jamal Crawford: Jerry Krause’s rebuild plan was sign Tim Duncan, Tracy McGrady, Grant Hill

NBA Photos/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 21, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
It’s the most baffling part of The Last Dance and the decision to break up the Jordan Bulls: How easy GM Jerry Krause and owner Jerry Reinsdorf — the latter of which should get most of the blame — seemed to think it would be to rebuild a champion.

That’s because all they had to do was sign Tim Duncan, Tracy McGrady, and Grant Hill.

That was Krause’s plan, according to Jamal Crawford, a Bulls’ draftee just a couple of years after Jordan retired. Crawford laid it all out on The Platform Basketball Podcast.

“My first year and second year, we’re the youngest team in the league, right? And the fans knew, like, ‘OK, it’s going to be a rebuilding year.’ But my rookie year, Jerry thought he was going to get Grant Hill, Tim Duncan, and T-Mac. So, obviously, MJ just retired, right? We have all this cap space, and so we have all these rookies. And he was like — go back and look, I guarantee Grant, Tim and T-Mac were all free agents. And Jerry wholeheartedly believed we would get all three of them. Even if we get two of them at the time, boom.”

Swing and a miss.

The Bulls were dreadful for the next five seasons, and they have won five playoff series in the 22 years since Jordan retired. Just two players the Bulls drafted in that time — Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah — became All-Stars wearing a Bulls uniform.

Obviously, not all of that is on Krause. However, it’s a reminder that rebuilding is hard and requires a lot of luck. And the “we’ll just sign star player X” strategy, well, ask Knicks fans how well that goes.

Rockets GM Daryl Morey: ‘A hamstring probably kept us from a title’

Former Rockets guard Chris Paul vs. Warriors
Bob Levey/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 21, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT
The Rockets have an excuse for everything.

Check that.

The Rockets have multiple excuses for everything.

James Harden not winning MVP? Media narrative. Or the award existing at all.

Houston losing to the Warriors in the 2018 Western Conference finals? Officiating. Or Chris Paul‘s hamstring injury.

The Herd with Colin Cowherd:

Rockets general manager Daryl Morey:

Really, just one of all the all-time great teams is keeping us from winning. And a hamstring probably kept us from a title.

Morey started off well. As good as Houston has been the last few years, Golden State was just better. There’s no shame in that. The Rockets stood up to the Warriors while other teams cowered – and should be commended for it.

But part of the reason Houston got so close to Golden State in 2018 was placing a heavy burden on a 33-year-old Paul. That made him more susceptible to injury, and the Rockets got burned.

Warriors forward Andre Iguodala also got hurt during that series. If Houston wants to play “what if?” with its injury, it seems only fair to do the same with Golden State.

Or maybe the Rockets should just move on. Though I’m open to an occasional lament – especially with the season halted – Houston seems to have a counterproductive fixation on claiming victimhood. Even Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta admitted his team feared the Warriors.

When Kevin Durant got hurt in last year’s second-round series against Houston, Golden State found a way to win. To be fair, the Warriors’ surplus of talent made it easier for them to overcome adversity than it has been for the Rockets. But Houston would do well to mimic Golden State’s championship approach rather than dwell on misfortune.

And for what it’s worth, the Rockets – though probably favored – wouldn’t have been a lock over LeBron James and the Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Finals.