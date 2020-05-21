AP Photo

Tom Thibodeau says he brings broader perspective on load management to next job

By Kurt HelinMay 21, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Tom Thibodeau wants to coach in the NBA again and is considered a leading candidate for the New York Knicks job.

Thibodeau also has the reputation of a coach who is no fan of analytics or load management, an old-school guy who pushes his players hard. As his stint in Minnesota — and bringing in Jimmy Butler — showed, that doesn’t work with every team and player.

After taking a step back, traveling around the league, and watching other coaches, Thibodeau sounded like a man with a broader perspective talking to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on The Woj Pod. Maybe his greatest lesson was watching Doc Rivers and the Clippers.

“I couldn’t believe the shootarounds, I was like, ‘If I did that, they’d hang me.’ They were phenomenal. But [Rivers] is the best at managing the day before, in between, they had that day off, but everybody came in. And their young guys really work, and the older guys were getting treatment and recovery. So understanding who your team is and what everyone needs.

“And there’s more to it because you have to be careful not to divide your team.”

Rivers’ Clippers probably practice less than any team in the league (insert your own “allowing more time for Rivers to golf” joke here). His core is made up of veteran guys — Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Lou Williams — and he trusts them to know what they need to do to be ready. Rivers treats them like adults then calls them out when they are not. He’s earned his players’ loyalty for that.

Thibodeau seemed to understand he needed to evolve with the times.

“The way everyone’s managing with load management and where your team is, sports scientists, so it’s different. And if your team is young and you’re in a rebuild, you’re probably practicing more than an older veteran team. In some cases where the team is mixed, there’s almost two practices going on in one, where your young guys are getting the work they need, and the older vets are in the weight room getting strength and conditioning.”

The Knicks would be a mostly young team in need of development — RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson, their 2020 NBA Draft pick — but with the potential to trade for a star is one came available. This is still James Dolan’s Knicks, not an organization known for their patient rebuilds.

Thibodeau talked about wanting to be in an organization where there was an alignment between ownership, management, and the coach. He’s been around the block now in the NBA, Thibodeau knows what he is looking for, and he has a long relationship with the man now running Knicks’ basketball, Leon Rose. Whether that’s enough to get him the job, and whether he’d be a good fit, depends on who you ask.

Thibodeau, for his part, is getting out there and laying the groundwork for how he’s ready for the Knicks’ job now.

New documentary “Blackballed” gives voice to players side of Donald Sterling debacle

By Kurt HelinMay 21, 2020, 1:44 PM EDT
“Who makes the game? Do I make the game, or do they make the game?”

Donald Sterling asks that question to V. Stiviano on the infamous recording she leaked to TMZ, the tape of racist comments by Sterling that ultimately led to the end of his ownership of the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Sterling debacle was a big step in changing the answer to that question — this was no longer the Jordan “stay out of politics” era in the NBA. Players took a stand.

“I think it was huge” in changing the culture of player empowerment, Matt Barnes told NBC Sports. “What we did, what LeBron [James] and those guys did in Miami… The world was waiting to see what we did, we kind of did what we did, and everyone followed.”

That included pushing Sterling out the door, with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver banning him for life and, eventually, along with Sterling’s wife Shelly, forcing a sale of the team to Steve Ballmer.

Maybe the owners made the game in the past — Sterling had a long history of being a racist slumlord who embarrassed the league, however he’d never lost his ownership of the Clippers — but that changed in large part because the Clippers, and other players around the league, made a stand.

The Clippers players look into the camera and tell their side of this story in the new documentary “Blackballed” released this week on Quibi. There are 12 parts to the documentary, each fewer than 10 minutes long, as fits the Quibi format.

Confronting Racism

The documentary comes at a time when racism is a front-burner issue in the United States, especially in an election year.

“This story is inextricably linked to race in America beyond the game,” director Michael Jacobs said. “So conversations about racism came up naturally throughout the project.”

In one of the compelling parts of Blackballed, players — including Chris Paul and Barnes — shared stories of the intense racism they had encountered long before working for Sterling. In the case of Barnes, his story from his senior of year in a Sacramento high school was harrowing.

“From a very early age I experienced racism, I either wasn’t black enough or I wasn’t white enough, I saw it full-fledged,” said Barnes, who is bi-racial. “Then the culmination of that came in high school when a kid was throwing racial slurs at my sister, and I did what a big brother does… then two-days into my suspension my school was vandalized by the KKK, with ‘die n*****’ and swastika [grafitti], and mannequins with nooses around their neck and my jersey on them. I’d experienced a lifetime of racism by the time I was 18.”

Players tell their story

Sterling’s racism was not a surprise to Barnes and other players, but “Blackballed” puts it on full display — including cringeworthy footage from the “white party” where Sterling was showing off just-drafted Blake Griffin to his friends.

However, the former owner was never interviewed. Blackballed is the players’ story.

“I think it was an important story to be told from our point of view, because even though we were the ones that were basically talked about and affected by it, our story didn’t come out because it just wasn’t right,” Barnes said. “At the time, Doc did a great job of being the shield for the team and trying to make our lives as normal as possible, being able to focus on playoff basketball.”

“This was the first time the players were given the opportunity to speak openly about the scandal,” Jacobs said. “I anticipated some hesitancy, but once we got talking you could feel a sense of relief as they began to share their experiences in an unmediated environment.”

The Clippers were up 2-1 in an intense first-round playoff series against an up-and-coming Warriors team when Sterling’s tape was leaked and the team’s world was thrown upside down. The documentary has Rivers telling the story of how he got in front of the team and said, “My name is Glenn Rivers. I’m from Maywood. I’m black. If any of you think you’re more pissed than me, you gotta be f****** kidding,” but then reminding them they don’t play for Sterling, they play for each other.

“We did feel like we had a championship team,” said Barnes of the 57-win Clippers that season. “We had one of the better teams in the league that year, we had good success against Golden State, and we felt maybe this is it.”

The players seriously considered sitting out a game and refusing to play — DeAndre Jordan led that charge. The team wanted to make a stand, but as a group they also wanted to chase that ring they all worked their entire lives for, and the tug-of-war between those desires is evident in the documentary.

“If we sat out one game, would that count as a loss for us? We played a very good Warriors team that took us to seven games, would that count as an automatic loss for us? How many games do we sit out? Do we sit until Donald’s out?…

“Whatever we do as players, we had to be together on it. So we were bouncing ideas off the wall, everything from not playing to the idea I came up with, which was to take our Clippers’ warmups off and have our other Clipper warmups underneath flipped inside out. This is to let him know we were never playing for him, we were always playing for our teammates, the guys in the locker room, our families, and our fans.

“We wanted the world to know, through that brief stand, that what he did was wrong, and we’re also here trying to accomplish our dream.”

The start of players taking social stands

Sterling was soon after shown the door, but the league was never the same. “Blackballed” shows how what happened with Sterling, as well as player public reaction to the deaths of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Eric Garner, and Tamir Rice — all within months of each other — changed the face of player activism in the NBA.

“Racism. Understand is here, and I think we’re seeing it more than ever,” Barnes said of what he hopes players take away from Blackballed. “I think people get mad when minorities or African American in particular bring race into situations, but it’s prevalent. It’s not everyone is racist, obviously, but there are still a handful of people that are. To me, it’s shining a light on it and hopefully waking some people up.

“Hate is a defeatest cause.”

LeBron James trained for football during NBA lockout, got Cowboys contract offer

By Dan FeldmanMay 21, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
Michael Jordan greenlit “The Last Dance” the same day LeBron James and the Cavaliers held their championship parade.

Coincidence? Maybe.

Motivation for Jordan to boost his legacy? If so, it worked. The documentary was a hagiography of Jordan. Among the topics covered: Jordan’s relatively impressive foray into professional baseball. LeBron never did anything like that.

But LeBron – who might want the spotlight back after weeks of Jordan dominating the discussion – apparently considered playing football during the 2011 NBA lockout.

LeBron, via Uninterrupted:

I had no idea how long the lockout was going to be, and myself and my trainer, Mike Mancias, we really started to actually train to be a football player when it came to October and November. We started to clock our times with the 40s. We started to add a little bit more in our bench presses and things of that nature. We started to add more sled into our agenda with our workouts. And Mike kept talking about, “It’d be great to go down to Irving, Texas. It’d be great to go to Irving, Texas.” You know, Mike is – he’s from Texas. We’re both Cowboys fans. He’s like, “It’d be great to go down there to Dallas and suit it up for the Cowboys, how great that’d be.” The thoughts came into my mind. The thoughts came into my mind. But never having the ability to finish my high school career of playing my senior year, I have dreams all the time about playing football.

Maverick Carter:

I know he got a contract from Jerry Jones that he framed and put in his office.

It’s unclear how seriously LeBron – or the Cowboys –  took this.

Unlike Jordan – who had already won three titles and established himself as the great player ever by the time he retired to play baseball – LeBron had yet to win a championship in 2011. It would have been risky for LeBron to jeopardize his basketball legacy to play a more-dangerous sport in football.

Perhaps, LeBron mixed in football-style training just to break up the monotony of an extended offseason.

I’d love to know his 40-yard dash time. Jordan, according to North Carolina coach Roy Williams, ran a sub-4.4 40 in college. LeBron is bigger and stronger than Jordan, so the standard wouldn’t be the same. But it’d still be fun to compare.

The idea of LeBron playing in the NFL has intrigued many – both believers and doubters. He starred at wide receiver at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School and possesses world-class athleticism. Of course, it’s a big step up from prep football to the NFL.

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll jokingly tried to recruit LeBron during the lockout. I have a hunch Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who loves attention, was more serious – at least if LeBron reciprocated. It’s tough to imagine Jones rejecting sincere interest from LeBron on joining the team.

Warriors: Kevon Looney undergoes surgery on core muscle

By Dan FeldmanMay 20, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
If any NBA team is finished for the season, it’s the Warriors.

Golden State was the only team officially eliminated from the playoff race before coronavirus forced the league to shut down. Warriors coach Steve Kerr called it “very unlikely” his team would play another regular-season game. If scheduled to play, with the lottery holding its usual format, Golden State would be incentivized to lose.

So, Kevon Looney underwent surgery.

Warriors release:

Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney, who has appeared in 20 of the team’s 65 games during the 2019-20 regular season, underwent successful surgery yesterday at Vincera Institute in Philadelphia, it was announced today. The surgery, performed by Dr. William Meyers, repaired a core muscle injury. Looney will begin rehabilitation immediately and is expected to be ready for the start of the 2020-21 season.

An expectation Looney will be ready for the start of next season is based on an expectation of when next season will begin. That can vary. So, that stated timeline means only so much.

There are reasons Looney was available in our mock expansion draft: He’s due more than $10 million over the next two years and can’t stay healthy.

There are also reasons Looney was selected in our mock expansion draft: He’s a versatile defender with some offensive skill.

Looney needing surgery isn’t encouraging for his ability to stay on the court. But for a Warriors team looking to next season and beyond, there’s still hope this will help Looney finally get healthy.

Tim Grover: Michael Jordan made us all order same food as him after pizza incident

By Dan FeldmanMay 20, 2020, 9:05 PM EDT
Michael Jordan’s story: He ate an entire pizza by himself the night before Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals and got food poisoning. Jordan’s trainer, Tim Grover, and personal assistant, George Koehler, said the pizza was suspiciously delivered by five guys.

A Utah man who claims to have made and delivered the pizza insists the pizza wasn’t tainted.

If the pizza really made Jordan sick, what did he do about it (besides lead the Bulls over the Jazz in what became known as the “flu game”)? Jordan was known to hold grudges from slights real or imagined. Why didn’t Jordan call out Pizza Hut?

Those types of unanswered questions have enhanced the theory Jordan was hungover, as that would have been his own fault.

But maybe Jordan took action in the aftermath of his illness – toward not the pizza deliverers, but the pizza orderers.

Grover on “The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz” on ESPNews, as produced by Mike Ryan, starring Greg Cote:

We’d end up all ordering the same thing. Whatever he decided to eat, George had to order the same thing, I had to order the same thing. And it was kind of like playing Russian roulette. So we were just like, who’s going to pick what and see what happens? We kind of laughed it off. We kind of made fun of it afterwards.

Jordan really walks the line between effective leader and egomaniacal bully.