Jamal Crawford: Jerry Krause’s rebuild plan was sign Tim Duncan, Tracy McGrady, Grant Hill

It’s the most baffling part of The Last Dance and the decision to break up the Jordan Bulls: How easy GM Jerry Krause and owner Jerry Reinsdorf — the latter of which should get most of the blame — seemed to think it would be to rebuild a champion.
That’s because all they had to do was sign Tim Duncan, Tracy McGrady, and Grant Hill.
“My first year and second year, we’re the youngest team in the league, right? And the fans knew, like, ‘OK, it’s going to be a rebuilding year.’ But my rookie year, Jerry thought he was going to get Grant Hill, Tim Duncan, and T-Mac. So, obviously, MJ just retired, right? We have all this cap space, and so we have all these rookies. And he was like — go back and look, I guarantee Grant, Tim and T-Mac were all free agents. And Jerry wholeheartedly believed we would get all three of them. Even if we get two of them at the time, boom.”
Swing and a miss.
The Bulls were dreadful for the next five seasons, and they have won five playoff series in the 22 years since Jordan retired. Just two players the Bulls drafted in that time — Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah — became All-Stars wearing a Bulls uniform.
Obviously, not all of that is on Krause. However, it’s a reminder that rebuilding is hard and requires a lot of luck. And the “we’ll just sign star player X” strategy, well, ask Knicks fans how well that goes.
Rockets GM Daryl Morey: ‘A hamstring probably kept us from a title’
Really, just one of all the all-time great teams is keeping us from winning. And a hamstring probably kept us from a title.
Morey started off well. As good as Houston has been the last few years, Golden State was just better. There’s no shame in that. The Rockets stood up to the Warriors while other teams cowered – and should be commended for it.
But part of the reason Houston got so close to Golden State in 2018 was placing a heavy burden on a 33-year-old Paul. That made him more susceptible to injury, and the Rockets got burned.
Warriors forward Andre Iguodalaalso got hurt during that series. If Houston wants to play “what if?” with its injury, it seems only fair to do the same with Golden State.
When Kevin Durant got hurt in last year’s second-round series against Houston, Golden State found a way to win. To be fair, the Warriors’ surplus of talent made it easier for them to overcome adversity than it has been for the Rockets. But Houston would do well to mimic Golden State’s championship approach rather than dwell on misfortune.
And for what it’s worth, the Rockets – though probably favored – wouldn’t have been a lock over LeBron James and the Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Finals.
Nets reportedly have had internal discussions about Bradley Beal trade
Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty Images
Immersed in their championship window, the Brooklyn Nets are in the market for a third star and have internally discussed avenues of acquiring Wizards guard Bradley Beal, the Daily News has learned…
The Nets will have to match salaries for any trade, with Beal earning roughly $29 million next season. Assuming Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are off limits, the Nets’ best assets are Spencer Dinwiddie ($11.5 million), Caris LeVert ($16.2 million) and Jarrett Allen ($3.9 million).
If the Wizards were trading Beal it would mean they are rebuilding, and they will want picks and/or young prospects thrown into any deal.
That’s if. Right now all indications are the Wizards want to get the band back together, including re-signing Davis Bertans, and play out next season — they consider Wall and Beal an elite backcourt that can do real damage in the East. Plus, rebuilding is not exactly owner Ted Leonsis’ style.
Both Beal and Wall are under contract for two more seasons, followed by a player option for a third season (remember Beal signed an extension to stay in Washington). If next season does not go as planned, then in the following offseason Beal may become available. Not now.
But teams are still watching.
Possible NBA return timeline: Training camps start June 21, games July 15
Players report back to team markets in early June and do individual workouts, then somewhere in the final week to 10 days of June formal training camps would start at team facilities. Finally, by mid-July, teams would travel to the bubble city or cities (likely Orlando, and maybe still Las Vegas as a secondary spot) and a handful of regular season games would tip-off getting teams to 70 games total (or, maybe, a couple more). After that, the playoffs would begin, with seven-game series for each round.
Thursday multiple people confirmed this timeline, with the Nets’ Spencer Dinwiddie giving specific dates of June 21 for training camps and July 15 for games.
Many around the league have been buzzing about the same rough timeframe described in this tweet … practices that would launch one month from now … with an NBA season resumption date in the July 15 range … https://t.co/iHFoPniNGI
At this point June 21 and July 15 are not set in stone, but they serve as a useful marker for what the NBA is thinking.
It will take extensive testing of players, coaches, training staff, broadcast crews, and everyone in the “bubble” to make this work, but the NBA is negotiating those deals reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Sources: The NBA has informed its teams that it has engaged in discussions with several national coronavirus testing providers, which "will be a central component of any subsequent plan to restart the 2019-20 season."
NBA shoring up its testing protocols, informing teams that it is engaged in conversations with BioReference Laboratories, LabCorp, Quest Diagnostics and Vault Health/RUCDR Infinite Biologics at Rutgers, sources said. Teams asked to create account with each company. https://t.co/s2LoeBn5Mi
The return of the NBA, just like the reopening of other parts of American life, is a fluid situation. Everyone is being understandably cautious, and things could change.
However, everything seems to be settling on a timeline that will see NBA games back on your screens in the middle of July, with the rest of this season playing out and a champion being crowned. And you can be sure whichever team raises that banner is not about to put an asterisk on it.
Rumor: Scottie Pippen upset with Michael Jordan due to documentary
What I was told yesterday, he is so angry at Michael – and how he was portrayed, called selfish, called this, called that – that he’s furious that he participated and did not realize what he was getting himself into. Very upset.
He felt that – up until the last few minutes of Game 6 against the Jazz – it was just bash Scottie, bash Scottie, bash Scottie. As one of his friends said to me yesterday, he’s one of the top 21 players, according to ESPN, in the history of the sport. He said, and prior to the last seven minutes of the documentary on Sunday night in episode 10, all it was was the migraines, the surgery, Michael calling him selfish, his contract. He said every single thing you showed about him, basically, was negative. And he is beyond livid.
Multiple teammates of his – multiple – have all felt Scottie got a raw deal in the documentary, and they’re furious.
Nothing in the documentary made Pippen look worse than Pippen himself. He made the indefensible statement that he stands by his refusal to enter with 1.8 seconds left in Game 3 of Bulls-Knicks in 1994. That’s on him.
Otherwise…
Jordan mixed praise and criticism of Pippen throughout “The Last Dance.” Jordan said, “Whenever they speak Michael Jordan, they should speak Scottie Pippen. … Everybody says I won all these championships. But I didn’t win without Scottie Pippen.” Jordan also called Pippen wrong for delaying surgery in 1997, Pippen opting be laid up during the season rather than the summer.
But Pippen did frequently complain about his contract. He did demand a trade multiple times. These are important points to cover in Chicago’s story.
So was the migraine game.
Pippen struggled in the Bulls’ loss to the Pistons in Game 7 of the 1990 Eastern Conference finals due to a migraine. Jordan’s response in the documentary raised a few eyebrows:
To anyone who didn’t know the full story, that was probably a forgettable scene. But there was something to Jordan’s wording, his tone, his facial expression. It brought back a time when doubt persisted about whether Pippen actually had a migraine.
The migraine in Game 7, for those of us who thought Pippen was too soft anyway, was confirmation that his psyche was fragile. A Chicago columnist suggested the Bulls should check the “Missing Pippens Bureau.” Fans in NBA arenas would scream, “Scottie, got a headache?” The Pistons, among others, would snicker within his earshot or jostle him needlessly. “Dennis Rodman still does it in games,” Jordan said Sunday.
So many people believe that if Pippen did have a migraine it was brought on by a fear of the Pistons in general, defensive ace Dennis Rodman specifically.
But there probably always will be a little migraine in the Bulls’ lore; after a sub-par 22-point showing in Game 1 of the recent Eastern finals against Detroit, Bull guard Michael Jordan quipped, “I may have had a headache today.”
Pippen said he hasn’t had a headache since last year’s Piston finale, although he couldn’t tell you why. The only change he has made is that he wears glasses off the court, but the Bulls say his vision was only slightly off and not enough to cause a migraine. More than likely, they say, it was a combination of the slight vision problem and the stress of his father’s death.
Reports like that might at least partially explain why Pippen is sensitive about his portrayal in the media.
Maybe “The Last Dance” could have spent more time on Pippen’s positive on-court contributions. But this was a documentary about Jordan first and foremost. He’s the draw. Pippen’s play was also steady and understated, difficult to accentuate in this format. His surrounding nonsense – and there was plenty, more than “The Last Dance” got into – was far more vivid.
Yet, I thought “The Last Dance” still presented him mostly favorably overall – deservedly so.