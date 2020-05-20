Zion Williamson received treatment at Pelicans’ practice facility during shut down

Zion Williamson missed 45 games to start the season due to a torn right lateral meniscus. His recovery saw the Pelicans reworking how Williamson moved, improving his flexibility, changing the way he landed on jumps, even changing his walk in an effort to reduce the chance of future injury.
That recovery work continued at the Pelicans practice facility during the league shut down, reports Christian Clark at the Times-Picayune.
[Pelicans vice president of basketball operations David] Griffin said the Pelicans received special clearance from the NBA so Williamson could continue receiving treatment at the team’s practice facility in Metairie while it was closed down…
“As you guys know, the flexibility aspect with Zion was really critical, so they’ve been able to continue to focus on that,” Griffin said. “They weren’t able to do any court work during that period of time, but they were able to get the work in needed on the table, and so that was important. We’re grateful that the league allowed for that.”
If the NBA returns with regular season games — officials with the league office hope to, but every option remains on the table — Williamson would be ready to go and could play.
In the 19 games he did play, Zion was a force who lived up to the hype, averaging 23.6 points per game on 58.9% shooting, plus pulling down 6.8 rebounds a game. His athleticism and aggressive attacking of the rim opened up the rest of the Pelicans offense, and they started to look like a playoff team. New Orleans was just 3.5 games back of Memphis for the final playoff spot when play was suspended — and the Pelicans had a much easier schedule the rest of the way.
What matters for the Pelicans is not making the playoffs this season, but building on what started going right in those 19 games. It’s about what happens next season and beyond. Working with Zion to continue both his recovery and the steps needed to prevent future injuries during the break could be an important part of that.
The Big3 tried. It even came up with a “Big Brother with basketball” alternative plan of keeping some players in a reality show style house — guys living together and playing against one another — but even that proved difficult to pull off.
The Big3 has canceled its 2020 season, but will be back in 2021 — and the “Big3: Not in My House” reality series will be part of that.
“We tried everything in our power to give our fans a nice 2020 season but with a long list of obstacles, we decided to shift our focus to having a great 2021 season with our fans in the stands,” said BIG3 co-founder Ice Cube. “Our goal from day one has always been to provide a remarkable experience full of top-level competition and entertainment. With the creation of BIG3: Not in My House and more time to prepare for the season, we will definitely come back with the fire.”
The league will return with CBS Sports as its television partner for next season, which is key.
In its press release announcing the cancelation, the Big3 cited “safety, uncertainty of testing, changing government regulations, insurance and liability issues, sponsor and advertiser challenges of their own” for the decision.
The Big3’s schedule for next season, and how the likely change in the upcoming NBA season — expect them to start next season in December — impacts the timing, has yet to be decided. The Big3 added that “BIG3: Not in My House” is still in the works and would premiere sometime before the regular season.
Risk vs. reward. Everything about a return to play for the NBA is weighing the risks of players’ and staffs’ health against the rewards of crowning a champion and, through television contracts, money.
That calculation is different for every player and every team — and every owner, who are not taking the same physical risks as the players. When polled, the majority of players said they wanted to return if it is safe. It’s a matter of degree because there is no 100% safe option.
Former Knicks and Grizzlies coach David Fizdale questioned if the risk is worth the reward for teams well out of the playoffs. The former University of San Deigo player and assistant coach was asked about an NBA return on NBC San Diego.
Here’s the money quote:
“Is it worth risking the employees that you need to show up to the games to make a game function? Is it worth the players’ health? The coaches’ health? The trainers’ health?”
There is a push from the league office to bring all 30 teams to the bubble to play a handful of regular season games, getting teams over the magic mark of 70 games (which for some teams is the minimum number of games they are supposed to supply their regional sports network). However, people around the league say some teams have privately questioned whether that is worth it for non-playoff teams — and the Golden State Warriors have questioned it publicly.
It is possible that only some teams — through seeds 12 is the most discussed idea in some NBA circles — would be brought back for a play-in tournament for the final playoff spot. That would leave the teams with the three worst records in each conference home, and other teams would only be in the bubble for a short window until they were knocked out of the play-in tournament.
Adam Silver has the trust of the league — whatever he asks, teams will do. If he lays out a plan for all 30 teams to come to the bubble city or cities for some regular season games, those teams will host training camps and come. Silver will sell it as being for the good of the game.
But is that good of the game — and a little bit of extra money — worth the risk for teams out of the playoff chase?
One of the complaints from players about the “bubble” concept for restarting NBA play was how long they could be essentially stuck in a hotel away from home. From training camp deep into the Finals, players could spend three months in this “bubble.” While their family would be there and the players could go outside the hotel/resort property (and get tested on re-entry), that’s still a long time to be away from home.
One way to shorten that time: Have teams conduct their return training camps in their practice facilities, then travel to the bubble city or cities — still most likely Las Vegas and/or Orlando — for the games themselves. It’s something Marc Stein of The New York Times Tweeted about.
If every team facility is open by next month when Commissioner Adam Silver has to make his decision, there is some real logic to this. The bigger the bubble and the longer it exists, the harder it is to maintain. Plus, players want to be home as much as possible. Having teams host their own training camp helps with both of those issues.
Silver and his deputies have a decision tree put together, guiding their next steps. It considers a lot of things, including how the battle against the coronavirus is going in states and cities where the NBA is contemplating congregating for games. The idea of training camps hosted by teams factors into it. Right now, everything remains on the table, the league could go a lot of directions, but more and more it looks like a restart of the season is coming.
The first question is where will the training camps be hosted?
It’s a different question, a break from the increasingly tedious “who is the GOAT?” debate in NBA circles.
Could LeBron James and Michael Jordan have played together?
LeBron thinks his game would have meshed well with MJ’s, something he explained on the Uninterrupted’s YouTube channel ( hat tip ESPN).
“I saw the things [Scottie Pippen] was able to do with Mike. I just think it would’ve been a whole nother level… with me being a point forward, with me being that point forward alongside of him during those Chicago runs….
“Me personally, the way I play the game — team first — I feel like my best assets work perfectly with Mike. Mike is an assassin. When it comes to playing the game of basketball, scoring the way he scored the ball, my ability to pass, my ability to read the game plays and plays and plays in advance.”
As great a player as Pippen was — and he’s a legend and Hall of Famer — nobody around Jordan had the court vision and anticipation of the game LeBron does. LeBron and Jordan were also incredibly high IQ players who would have understood how to play off one another, how to use each other’s skills to set the other up. It would have been devastating. The reason LeBron gets compared to Jordan — outside the fact LeBron’s resume is at the point only the game’s all-time greats are in the conversation — is LeBron can take over and control a game in a way nobody has since Jordan. (We could have Kobe debate here, but it gets off topic.) Put them together and it’s almost impossible to stop them.
Could LeBron and Jordan have meshed as teammates off the court? That’s a more interesting question, but it probably would have worked, at least for a while. Great talents tend to accommodate each other and make it work if they are winning — and with those two on a team they would have won. A lot. After a handful of years, LeBron might have wanted to prove he could lead his own team to a title and asked out, but personally, I don’t envision a Shaq/Kobe kind of breakup.
LeBron said he was Jordan’s teammate for some pickup games back in 2001 when LeBron was 16 and at Jordan’s annual summer camp (just before Jordan made his Wizards comeback). They were playing against college kids, but LeBron said he and MJ didn’t lose a game together. I believe it.