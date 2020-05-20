Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Michael Jordan’s story: He ate an entire pizza by himself the night before Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals and got food poisoning. Jordan’s trainer, Tim Grover, and personal assistant, George Koehler, said the pizza was suspiciously delivered by five guys.

A Utah man who claims to have made and delivered the pizza insists the pizza wasn’t tainted.

If the pizza really made Jordan sick, what did he do about it (besides lead the Bulls over the Jazz in what became known as the “flu game”)? Jordan was known to hold grudges from slights real or imagined. Why didn’t Jordan call out Pizza Hut?

Those types of unanswered questions have enhanced the theory Jordan was hungover, as that would have been his own fault.

But maybe Jordan took action in the aftermath of his illness – toward not the pizza deliverers, but the pizza orderers.

Grover on “The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz” on ESPNews, as produced by Mike Ryan, starring Greg Cote:

We’d end up all ordering the same thing. Whatever he decided to eat, George had to order the same thing, I had to order the same thing. And it was kind of like playing Russian roulette. So we were just like, who’s going to pick what and see what happens? We kind of laughed it off. We kind of made fun of it afterwards.

Jordan really walks the line between effective leader and egomaniacal bully.