Tim Grover: Michael Jordan made us all order same food as him after pizza incident

By Dan FeldmanMay 20, 2020, 9:05 PM EDT
Michael Jordan’s story: He ate an entire pizza by himself the night before Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals and got food poisoning. Jordan’s trainer, Tim Grover, and personal assistant, George Koehler, said the pizza was suspiciously delivered by five guys.

A Utah man who claims to have made and delivered the pizza insists the pizza wasn’t tainted.

If the pizza really made Jordan sick, what did he do about it (besides lead the Bulls over the Jazz in what became known as the “flu game”)? Jordan was known to hold grudges from slights real or imagined. Why didn’t Jordan call out Pizza Hut?

Those types of unanswered questions have enhanced the theory Jordan was hungover, as that would have been his own fault.

But maybe Jordan took action in the aftermath of his illness – toward not the pizza deliverers, but the pizza orderers.

Grover on “The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz” on ESPNews, as produced by Mike Ryan, starring Greg Cote:

We’d end up all ordering the same thing. Whatever he decided to eat, George had to order the same thing, I had to order the same thing. And it was kind of like playing Russian roulette. So we were just like, who’s going to pick what and see what happens? We kind of laughed it off. We kind of made fun of it afterwards.

Jordan really walks the line between effective leader and egomaniacal bully.

Warriors: Kevon Looney undergoes surgery on core muscle

By Dan FeldmanMay 20, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
If any NBA team is finished for the season, it’s the Warriors.

Golden State was the only team officially eliminated from the playoff race before coronavirus forced the league to shut down. Warriors coach Steve Kerr called it “very unlikely” his team would play another regular-season game. If scheduled to play, with the lottery holding its usual format, Golden State would be incentivized to lose.

So, Kevon Looney underwent surgery.

Warriors release:

Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney, who has appeared in 20 of the team’s 65 games during the 2019-20 regular season, underwent successful surgery yesterday at Vincera Institute in Philadelphia, it was announced today. The surgery, performed by Dr. William Meyers, repaired a core muscle injury. Looney will begin rehabilitation immediately and is expected to be ready for the start of the 2020-21 season.

An expectation Looney will be ready for the start of next season is based on an expectation of when next season will begin. That can vary. So, that stated timeline means only so much.

There are reasons Looney was available in our mock expansion draft: He’s due more than $10 million over the next two years and can’t stay healthy.

There are also reasons Looney was selected in our mock expansion draft: He’s a versatile defender with some offensive skill.

Looney needing surgery isn’t encouraging for his ability to stay on the court. But for a Warriors team looking to next season and beyond, there’s still hope this will help Looney finally get healthy.

Jared Dudley: NBA will allow players to leave ‘bubble

By Dan FeldmanMay 20, 2020, 7:03 PM EDT
NBA commissioner Adam Silver has used “campus” – rather than the more popular term, “bubble” – for the setting of a resumed season.

That seemed designed to alleviate concerns about harsh restrictions on players.

But maybe “bubble” is just inaccurate.

Lakers forward Jared Dudley sure made it sound that way.

Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times:

Kyle Goon of Southern California News Group:

Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic:

Silver also told the Board of Governors last week that he does not expect a “medical bubble” — but an environment in which people can re-enter and undergo retesting.

Maybe Dudley has an accurate understanding of the NBA’s plan. Maybe he doesn’t.

This is why it was foolish for the union to poll players, even informally, with a simple yes-no question about resuming the season. Everyone has different ideas about how it’d work.

The version Dudley described sounds alarming. Coronavirus is highly contagious. If a single player contracts it, he could spread it to other players. It’s not enough to simply say that player could no longer play.

Perhaps, players could be “allowed” to leave but face multi-day isolation and testing periods upon return. That way, someone who contracts coronavirus outside the bubble would be more likely to be detected before spreading it inside the bubble. It’s unclear how that’d work with games ongoing, though.

The NBA wants everyone to get comfortable with some positive tests within the centralized location. But the league must also prevent coronavirus from spreading enough to undermine the whole operation.

Reports: NBA teams could soon recall players for in-market quarantine, resume games in July

By Dan FeldmanMay 20, 2020, 5:05 PM EDT
NBA teams reportedly could host training camps in their own facilities. Then, the hope is the league resumes games in a centralized location (most likely Disney World).

How will that plan be executed? When?

Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe of ESPN:

NBA teams are expecting the league office will issue guidelines around June 1 that will allow franchises to start recalling players who’ve left their markets as a first step toward a formal ramp-up for the season’s resumption, sources tell ESPN.

The NBA is discussing a step-by-step plan for a resumption of the 2019-20 season that includes an initial two-week recall of players into team marketplaces for a period of quarantine, one to two weeks of individual workouts at team facilities and a two- to three-week formal training camp, sources told ESPN.

Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic:

It remains unclear when the games would begin, but multiple sources say the prospect of players fully training in mid-June and playing by mid-July has been the most popular and possible scenario discussed.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver still has more time before his reported self-imposed deadline to decide on whether or not to return. But it looks like the league is proceeding with plans to play.

This plan sounds great on paper. Of course, there are complications amid the ongoing coronavirus.

How easy will it be to recall players who left the United States? There are still international travel restrictions.

Would players still have to quarantine upon reaching the bubble, tooo? Travel – with the number of people involved – is generally a more risky activity. It could be safer if teams have already gathered, quarantined, had everyone continue to test negative then fly privately. But if families will be joining the bubble, that opens more potential exposure points.

Does this leave enough time for players to train? There’s obviously plenty of variance in the timeline.

Eventually, we’ll get more specific dates – and maybe learn the tolerance for delay if things don’t go smoothly. But the NBA very much appears like a league planning to finish its season this summer.

NBA teams part of Mayo Clinic led coronavirus antibodies study

NBA coronavirus
Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 20, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
When team president Gersson Rosas put together a revamped Minnesota front office, he didn’t want to stick to the mold of just bringing in basketball people. With studies showing group decision making improves with a diversity of views, Rosas brought in people from outside basketball, including anesthesiologist Dr. Robby Sikka.

Sikka, one of the most interesting people I have spoken to around the league, help set up the health and training programs around the Timberwolves, bringing an outside the box mentality.

He’s also at the heart of a league-wide effort, led by the Timberwolves, where teams are participating in a Mayo Clinic led coronavirus antibodies study. Malika Andrews of ESPN detailed the study and the NBA’s involvement, which is also backed by the players’ union.

Now, Sikka and the Mayo Clinic — an academic medical center headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota — are spearheading a leaguewide study that aims to establish what percentage of NBA players, coaches, executives and staff have developed antibodies to the coronavirus.

The initiative, which is supported by the league office and the players’ association, is expected to have the participation of all 30 teams.

Assessing the prevalence of antibodies in NBA personnel will help teams identify which people might have a lower risk of contracting COVID-19. The study is expected to be completed in June.

One key part of this study is it uses a finger-prick method to draw a drop of blood, then uses that for detecting antibodies. One key hope for the study is showing this easier method is just as accurate as drawing more blood with a syringe in detecting COVID-19 antibodies.

As the league looks at restarting the season in a centralized location, knowing with players and team staff have the antibodies can be a help in setting up as safe an environment as possible. Plus, anything players and NBA can do to help grow the understanding of the coronavirus, the better it is for society as a whole. Major League Baseball teams participated in a similar study done by Stanford.

In Minnesota, this hits home — Karl-Anthony Townsmother died due to complications from COVID-19. Those kinds of random, unfortunate deaths leave everyone looking for answers and a way to help, this is a small step down that road. That all 30 teams are participating speaks to the league is a plus.

It’s a step down the road of how we all ultimately get through this (and, hopefully, get basketball back soon).