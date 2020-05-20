Reports: NBA teams could soon recall players for in-market quarantine, resume games in July

By Dan FeldmanMay 20, 2020, 5:05 PM EDT
NBA teams reportedly could host training camps in their own facilities. Then, the hope is the league resumes games in a centralized location (most likely Disney World).

How will that plan be executed? When?

Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe of ESPN:

NBA teams are expecting the league office will issue guidelines around June 1 that will allow franchises to start recalling players who’ve left their markets as a first step toward a formal ramp-up for the season’s resumption, sources tell ESPN.

The NBA is discussing a step-by-step plan for a resumption of the 2019-20 season that includes an initial two-week recall of players into team marketplaces for a period of quarantine, one to two weeks of individual workouts at team facilities and a two- to three-week formal training camp, sources told ESPN.

Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic:

It remains unclear when the games would begin, but multiple sources say the prospect of players fully training in mid-June and playing by mid-July has been the most popular and possible scenario discussed.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver still has more time before his reported self-imposed deadline to decide on whether or not to return. But it looks like the league is proceeding with plans to play.

This plan sounds great on paper. Of course, there are complications amid the ongoing coronavirus.

How easy will it be to recall players who left the United States? There are still international travel restrictions.

Would players still have to quarantine upon reaching the bubble, tooo? Travel – with the number of people involved – is generally a more risky activity. It could be safer if teams have already gathered, quarantined, had everyone continue to test negative then fly privately. But if families will be joining the bubble, that opens more potential exposure points.

Does this leave enough time for players to train? There’s obviously plenty of variance in the timeline.

Eventually, we’ll get more specific dates – and maybe learn the tolerance for delay if things don’t go smoothly. But the NBA very much appears like a league planning to finish its season this summer.

Jared Dudley: NBA will allow players to leave ‘bubble

Lakers forward Jared Dudley
Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 20, 2020, 7:03 PM EDT
NBA commissioner Adam Silver has used “campus” – rather than the more popular term, “bubble” – for the setting of a resumed season.

That seemed designed to alleviate concerns about harsh restrictions on players.

But maybe “bubble” is just inaccurate.

Lakers forward Jared Dudley sure made it sound that way.

Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times:

Kyle Goon of Southern California News Group:

Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic:

Silver also told the Board of Governors last week that he does not expect a “medical bubble” — but an environment in which people can re-enter and undergo retesting.

Maybe Dudley has an accurate understanding of the NBA’s plan. Maybe he doesn’t.

This is why it was foolish for the union to poll players, even informally, with a simple yes-no question about resuming the season. Everyone has different ideas about how it’d work.

The version Dudley described sounds alarming. Coronavirus is highly contagious. If a single player contracts it, he could spread it to other players. It’s not enough to simply say that player could no longer play.

Perhaps, players could be “allowed” to leave but face multi-day isolation and testing periods upon return. That way, someone who contracts coronavirus outside the bubble would be more likely to be detected before spreading it inside the bubble. It’s unclear how that’d work with games ongoing, though.

The NBA wants everyone to get comfortable with some positive tests within the centralized location. But the league must also prevent coronavirus from spreading enough to undermine the whole operation.

NBA teams part of Mayo Clinic led coronavirus antibodies study

NBA coronavirus
Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 20, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
When team president Gersson Rosas put together a revamped Minnesota front office, he didn’t want to stick to the mold of just bringing in basketball people. With studies showing group decision making improves with a diversity of views, Rosas brought in people from outside basketball, including anesthesiologist Dr. Robby Sikka.

Sikka, one of the most interesting people I have spoken to around the league, help set up the health and training programs around the Timberwolves, bringing an outside the box mentality.

He’s also at the heart of a league-wide effort, led by the Timberwolves, where teams are participating in a Mayo Clinic led coronavirus antibodies study. Malika Andrews of ESPN detailed the study and the NBA’s involvement, which is also backed by the players’ union.

Now, Sikka and the Mayo Clinic — an academic medical center headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota — are spearheading a leaguewide study that aims to establish what percentage of NBA players, coaches, executives and staff have developed antibodies to the coronavirus.

The initiative, which is supported by the league office and the players’ association, is expected to have the participation of all 30 teams.

Assessing the prevalence of antibodies in NBA personnel will help teams identify which people might have a lower risk of contracting COVID-19. The study is expected to be completed in June.

One key part of this study is it uses a finger-prick method to draw a drop of blood, then uses that for detecting antibodies. One key hope for the study is showing this easier method is just as accurate as drawing more blood with a syringe in detecting COVID-19 antibodies.

As the league looks at restarting the season in a centralized location, knowing with players and team staff have the antibodies can be a help in setting up as safe an environment as possible. Plus, anything players and NBA can do to help grow the understanding of the coronavirus, the better it is for society as a whole. Major League Baseball teams participated in a similar study done by Stanford.

In Minnesota, this hits home — Karl-Anthony Townsmother died due to complications from COVID-19. Those kinds of random, unfortunate deaths leave everyone looking for answers and a way to help, this is a small step down that road. That all 30 teams are participating speaks to the league is a plus.

It’s a step down the road of how we all ultimately get through this (and, hopefully, get basketball back soon).

Orlando reportedly ‘clear frontrunner’ but Las Vegas, other cities still in play to host NBA return

Scott Halleran/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 20, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
After talking to people around the league about an NBA return, this is my best guess for what it looks like: Teams host three-week training camps at their own facilities, then travel to Orlando and maybe Las Vegas — both cities could be home to games — for a handful of regular season games (and maybe a preseason/exhibition game or two), followed by the playoffs, all in a fan-less environment where players can eat, sleep, and play games in one location.

Orlando has jumped to the front of the line for host cities if the league returns, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

However, literally every part of the above scenario is still on the table and could be different. Nothing is set in stone.

That includes using Orlando (the Walt Disney World Resort) as the “bubble” city. The NBA will want to see rates for the virus falling in those areas, but data out of Florida is not entirely reliable.

Other cities outside Las Vegas (an MGM hotel facility, likely the Mandalay Bay) remain in play to host games, but after those two other cities are on the second tier of options and all have flaws as well. Phoenix was a city one source mentioned to me. Kevin O’Conner of The Ringer mentioned Houston or the idea of playing games in each team’s arenas — although the league still wants the games centralized.

Other locations are also under consideration, including Houston, multiple sources say. In downtown Houston, Toyota Center, the Rockets’ home arena, neighbors the George R. Brown Convention Center; combined, they have the facilities necessary to serve as a neutral site to host games. It remains possible that teams could play games in their own arenas… But playing games at a neutral site makes it easier to control variables—the more people involved, the greater the risk. With travel comes the inclusion of pilots, drivers, and hotel workers. Players and staffers would be living with family members or roommates, all of whom can’t be tracked by the league. Hosting the rest of the season at a neutral site would create less risk, though it remains to be seen what the league and players union will agree on. No matter where games are played, thousands of swabs and tests for players, coaches, and other personnel will be needed.

There is risk no matter what Adam Silver and the NBA chooses; the question becomes which one has the least risk. As noted above, while a lot of players like the idea of something closer to a regular NBA season — staying in their homes, traveling to games in other cities — that seems less and less likely this season because of the challenges.

Whatever the scenario for a return ends up being, it all hinges on testing. The league needs to be able to procure 15,000 tests or more — without taking those away from hotspots for the virus where they are in need — and be able to test players regularly, maybe daily. The only way any centralized location works to host games is with extensive testing — not just of players, but of coaches and team staff, plus hotel/resort workers — and if someone tests positive contact tracing and quarantine would follow.

Just know that while Orlando is the most likely places games take place, like everything around the coronavirus, no plan can be locked in yet.

Big3 cancels 2020 season, plans return for 2021

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 20, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
The Big3 tried. It even came up with a “Big Brother with basketball” alternative plan of keeping some players in a reality show style house — guys living together and playing against one another — but even that proved difficult to pull off.

The Big3 has canceled its 2020 season, but will be back in 2021 — and the “Big3: Not in My House” reality series will be part of that.

“We tried everything in our power to give our fans a nice 2020 season but with a long list of obstacles, we decided to shift our focus to having a great 2021 season with our fans in the stands,” said BIG3 co-founder Ice Cube. “Our goal from day one has always been to provide a remarkable experience full of top-level competition and entertainment. With the creation of BIG3: Not in My House and more time to prepare for the season, we will definitely come back with the fire.”

The league will return with CBS Sports as its television partner for next season, which is key.

In its press release announcing the cancelation, the Big3 cited “safety, uncertainty of testing, changing government regulations, insurance and liability issues, sponsor and advertiser challenges of their own” for the decision.

The Big3’s schedule for next season, and how the likely change in the upcoming NBA season — expect them to start next season in December — impacts the timing, has yet to be decided. The Big3 added that “BIG3: Not in My House” is still in the works and would premiere sometime before the regular season.

 