Orlando reportedly ‘clear frontrunner’ but Las Vegas, other cities still in play to host NBA return

By Kurt HelinMay 20, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
After talking to people around the league about an NBA return, this is my best guess for what it looks like: Teams host three-week training camps at their own facilities, then travel to Orlando and maybe Las Vegas — both cities could be home to games — for a handful of regular season games (and maybe a preseason/exhibition game or two), followed by the playoffs, all in a fan-less environment where players can eat, sleep, and play games in one location.

Orlando has jumped to the front of the line for host cities if the league returns, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

However, literally every part of the above scenario is still on the table and could be different. Nothing is set in stone.

That includes using Orlando (the Walt Disney World Resort) as the “bubble” city. The NBA will want to see rates for the virus falling in those areas, but data out of Florida is not entirely reliable.

Other cities outside Las Vegas (an MGM hotel facility, likely the Mandalay Bay) remain in play to host games, but after those two other cities are on the second tier of options and all have flaws as well. Phoenix was a city one source mentioned to me. Kevin O’Conner of The Ringer mentioned Houston or the idea of playing games in each team’s arenas — although the league still wants the games centralized.

Other locations are also under consideration, including Houston, multiple sources say. In downtown Houston, Toyota Center, the Rockets’ home arena, neighbors the George R. Brown Convention Center; combined, they have the facilities necessary to serve as a neutral site to host games. It remains possible that teams could play games in their own arenas… But playing games at a neutral site makes it easier to control variables—the more people involved, the greater the risk. With travel comes the inclusion of pilots, drivers, and hotel workers. Players and staffers would be living with family members or roommates, all of whom can’t be tracked by the league. Hosting the rest of the season at a neutral site would create less risk, though it remains to be seen what the league and players union will agree on. No matter where games are played, thousands of swabs and tests for players, coaches, and other personnel will be needed.

There is risk no matter what Adam Silver and the NBA chooses; the question becomes which one has the least risk. As noted above, while a lot of players like the idea of something closer to a regular NBA season — staying in their homes, traveling to games in other cities — that seems less and less likely this season because of the challenges.

Whatever the scenario for a return ends up being, it all hinges on testing. The league needs to be able to procure 15,000 tests or more — without taking those away from hotspots for the virus where they are in need — and be able to test players regularly, maybe daily. The only way any centralized location works to host games is with extensive testing — not just of players, but of coaches and team staff, plus hotel/resort workers — and if someone tests positive contact tracing and quarantine would follow.

Just know that while Orlando is the most likely places games take place, like everything around the coronavirus, no plan can be locked in yet.

NBA teams part of Mayo Clinic led coronavirus antibodies study

By Kurt HelinMay 20, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
When team president Gersson Rosas put together a revamped Minnesota front office, he didn’t want to stick to the mold of just bringing in basketball people. With studies showing group decision making improves with a diversity of views, Rosas brought in people from outside basketball, including anesthesiologist Dr. Robby Sikka.

Sikka, one of the most interesting people I have spoken to around the league, help set up the health and training programs around the Timberwolves, bringing an outside the box mentality.

He’s also at the heart of a league-wide effort, led by the Timberwolves, where teams are participating in a Mayo Clinic led coronavirus antibodies study. Malika Andrews of ESPN detailed the study and the NBA’s involvement, which is also backed by the players’ union.

Now, Sikka and the Mayo Clinic — an academic medical center headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota — are spearheading a leaguewide study that aims to establish what percentage of NBA players, coaches, executives and staff have developed antibodies to the coronavirus.

The initiative, which is supported by the league office and the players’ association, is expected to have the participation of all 30 teams.

Assessing the prevalence of antibodies in NBA personnel will help teams identify which people might have a lower risk of contracting COVID-19. The study is expected to be completed in June.

One key part of this study is it uses a finger-prick method to draw a drop of blood, then uses that for detecting antibodies. One key hope for the study is showing this easier method is just as accurate as drawing more blood with a syringe in detecting COVID-19 antibodies.

As the league looks at restarting the season in a centralized location, knowing with players and team staff have the antibodies can be a help in setting up as safe an environment as possible. Plus, anything players and NBA can do to help grow the understanding of the coronavirus, the better it is for society as a whole. Major League Baseball teams participated in a similar study done by Stanford.

In Minnesota, this hits home — Karl-Anthony Townsmother died due to complications from COVID-19. Those kinds of random, unfortunate deaths leave everyone looking for answers and a way to help, this is a small step down that road. That all 30 teams are participating speaks to the league is a plus.

It’s a step down the road of how we all ultimately get through this (and, hopefully, get basketball back soon).

Big3 cancels 2020 season, plans return for 2021

By Kurt HelinMay 20, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
The Big3 tried. It even came up with a “Big Brother with basketball” alternative plan of keeping some players in a reality show style house — guys living together and playing against one another — but even that proved difficult to pull off.

The Big3 has canceled its 2020 season, but will be back in 2021 — and the “Big3: Not in My House” reality series will be part of that.

“We tried everything in our power to give our fans a nice 2020 season but with a long list of obstacles, we decided to shift our focus to having a great 2021 season with our fans in the stands,” said BIG3 co-founder Ice Cube. “Our goal from day one has always been to provide a remarkable experience full of top-level competition and entertainment. With the creation of BIG3: Not in My House and more time to prepare for the season, we will definitely come back with the fire.”

The league will return with CBS Sports as its television partner for next season, which is key.

In its press release announcing the cancelation, the Big3 cited “safety, uncertainty of testing, changing government regulations, insurance and liability issues, sponsor and advertiser challenges of their own” for the decision.

The Big3’s schedule for next season, and how the likely change in the upcoming NBA season — expect them to start next season in December — impacts the timing, has yet to be decided. The Big3 added that “BIG3: Not in My House” is still in the works and would premiere sometime before the regular season.

 

David Fizdale questions if teams out of playoff chase should be brought into ‘bubble’

By Kurt HelinMay 20, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Risk vs. reward. Everything about a return to play for the NBA is weighing the risks of players’ and staffs’ health against the rewards of crowning a champion and, through television contracts, money.

That calculation is different for every player and every team — and every owner, who are not taking the same physical risks as the players. When polled, the majority of players said they wanted to return if it is safe. It’s a matter of degree because there is no 100% safe option.

Former Knicks and Grizzlies coach David Fizdale questioned if the risk is worth the reward for teams well out of the playoffs. The former University of San Deigo player and assistant coach was asked about an NBA return on NBC San Diego.

Here’s the money quote:

“Is it worth risking the employees that you need to show up to the games to make a game function? Is it worth the players’ health? The coaches’ health? The trainers’ health?”

There is a push from the league office to bring all 30 teams to the bubble to play a handful of regular season games, getting teams over the magic mark of 70 games (which for some teams is the minimum number of games they are supposed to supply their regional sports network). However, people around the league say some teams have privately questioned whether that is worth it for non-playoff teams — and the Golden State Warriors have questioned it publicly.

It is possible that only some teams — through seeds 12 is the most discussed idea in some NBA circles — would be brought back for a play-in tournament for the final playoff spot. That would leave the teams with the three worst records in each conference home, and other teams would only be in the bubble for a short window until they were knocked out of the play-in tournament.

Adam Silver has the trust of the league — whatever he asks, teams will do. If he lays out a plan for all 30 teams to come to the bubble city or cities for some regular season games, those teams will host training camps and come. Silver will sell it as being for the good of the game.

But is that good of the game — and a little bit of extra money — worth the risk for teams out of the playoff chase?

Zion Williamson received treatment at Pelicans’ practice facility during shut down

Zion Williamson
By Kurt HelinMay 20, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
Zion Williamson missed 45 games to start the season due to a torn right lateral meniscus. His recovery saw the Pelicans reworking how Williamson moved, improving his flexibility, changing the way he landed on jumps, even changing his walk in an effort to reduce the chance of future injury.

That recovery work continued at the Pelicans practice facility during the league shut down, reports Christian Clark at the Times-Picayune.

[Pelicans vice president of basketball operations David] Griffin said the Pelicans received special clearance from the NBA so Williamson could continue receiving treatment at the team’s practice facility in Metairie while it was closed down…

“As you guys know, the flexibility aspect with Zion was really critical, so they’ve been able to continue to focus on that,” Griffin said. “They weren’t able to do any court work during that period of time, but they were able to get the work in needed on the table, and so that was important. We’re grateful that the league allowed for that.”

If the NBA returns with regular season games — officials with the league office hope to, but every option remains on the table — Williamson would be ready to go and could play.

In the 19 games he did play, Zion was a force who lived up to the hype, averaging 23.6 points per game on 58.9% shooting, plus pulling down 6.8 rebounds a game. His athleticism and aggressive attacking of the rim opened up the rest of the Pelicans offense, and they started to look like a playoff team. New Orleans was just 3.5 games back of Memphis for the final playoff spot when play was suspended — and the Pelicans had a much easier schedule the rest of the way.

What matters for the Pelicans is not making the playoffs this season, but building on what started going right in those 19 games. It’s about what happens next season and beyond. Working with Zion to continue both his recovery and the steps needed to prevent future injuries during the break could be an important part of that.