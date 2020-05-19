Utah man says he made and delivered pizza to Michael Jordan, was Bulls fan

By Dan FeldmanMay 19, 2020
Michael Jordan blamed food poisoning from tainted pizza for his illness during Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals, better known as the flu game. Jordan’s trainer, Tim Grover, has repeatedly said five guys suspiciously delivered the pizza. Jordan’s personal assistant, George Koehler, corroborated that story in “The Last Dance” documentary.

Craig Fite has a different account.

In a fascinating interview on 1280 The Zone, the Utah man said he made and delivered the pizza and even took extra care in making it – in part because he was a Bulls fan.

Fite said he was assistant manager at the Park City Pizza Hut when the restaurant received a delivery order for the hotel where the Bulls were staying. Fite said someone pieced together the order might be for someone with the team. That intrigued Fite, who said he was known around the restaurant as a Bulls fan among Jazz fans.

Fite:

I was like, “Hey, I will make the pizza.” And I remember saying this: “I will make the pizza, because I don’t want any of you doing anything to it.” And then I said, I told the driver, “You’re going to take me there. It’ll be my first delivery.”

That pizza was made well. I followed all the rules. Heck, I was – at the time, I was so busy trying to impress to become the store manager there, I followed all the rules.

I said, “Let me wash my hands. I’m going to make this pizza.” Because I wasn’t on the table. Then, after that, for months after that – I was working there still – everyone was like, “Whatever you do, don’t wash your hands. You’ll get someone sick.” It was kind of a running gag.

Fite said he prepared the large thin-crust extra-pepperoni pie then possessed it the entire time, including passing through security as he and the driver entered the hotel. He said they took the elevator to the Bulls’ floor.

Fite:

As soon as that door opened, it felt like you got punched in the face with cigar smoke.

Someone got excited seeing the pizza, Fite said. But when Fite informed the person of the room number for delivery, the inquirer backed off and said the pizza was for Jordan.

Fite said he knocked on the door, and “This great guy who’s been saying all this crap lately” cracked it open. The door opener (presumably Grover or Koehler) paid and tipped.

Fite:

“I’m handing him the pizza, and I said, “Hey, can I at least say hi to Mike?” Why not? It’s my one shot, right? And the door kind of opens up a little bit more. Mike is sitting in the room, sitting at the chair. He’s playing cards or whatever and raises his hand and says, “Thanks, man.” And then the guy looked at me and shut the door. And that’s the extent of the whole story.

Fite insists only he and the driver – two people – delivered the pizza. To give Grover and Koehler the benefit of the doubt, perhaps others passing in the hallway behind Fite and the driver stopped to get a peak of Jordan. Maybe Grover and Koehler mistook others for deliverymen.

Considering the store closed at 11 p.m., Fite said he delivered the pizza at about 10 or 10:30 p.m.

That’d poke another hole in the most sordid rumors – that Jordan flew to Las Vegas or partied late at Robert Redford’s chateau the night before Game 5. Sure, it’s possible Jordan was hungover the next day. But placing him in his hotel room at 10 or 10:30 reduces possibilities.

Which brings us back to food poisoning.

Fite:

Of course, when this whole thing happened, I got called by the district manager, “OK, if one guy got sick, how many others are we going to have to deal with?” And there were no other reports. Nobody else got sick. In fact, later on, a few years later, I had talked to a few people that had gotten pizza that night, too. And who knows much truth is in it? But they’re like, “No, it was fine.”

Ultimately, that’s the issue: “Who knows much truth is in it?” Everyone is sharing impossible-to-prove stories from many years ago. People can misremember or even fabricate.

What we know: Jordan looked ill, played great anyway and led the Bulls to a win then championship. However he got sick, it’s still an incredible accomplishment.

Jerry Reinsdorf on Michael Jordan’s case to keep Bulls intact: ‘I was not pleased … He knew better’

By Dan FeldmanMay 19, 2020
“The Last Dance” documentary took it too easy on Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf.

And he still sounds offended.

In the final episode, Michael Jordan explained why the Bulls should have kept their core together for 1999.

Reinsdorf, via K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago:

“I was not pleased. How’s that?” Reinsdorf told NBC Sports Chicago in a phone conversation, when asked for his reaction to the scene. “He knew better. Michael and I had some private conversations at that time that I won’t go into detail on ever. But there’s no question in my mind that Michael’s feeling at the time was we could not put together a championship team the next year.”

You can read Johnson’s article for more from Reinsdorf.

The problem: Reinsdorf begins his timeline in July 1998, when he attempted and failed to convince Phil Jackson to return. Jordan, who previously said he wouldn’t play for any other coach, then retired.

But this ignores Bulls general manager Jerry Krause – under Reinsdorf’s watch – trying for years to replace Jackson. Entering the 1997-98 season, Krause even said Jackson could go 82-0 and still have no chance of returning. No wonder Jackson was ready to depart in the 1998 offseason, even despite Reinsdorf’s last-ditch effort.

If Reinsdorf had better managed the team earlier, perhaps Chicago never would have faced such a contentious situation.

Ultimately, Reinsdorf ran the franchise as he saw fit. He didn’t want to spend to keep the championship core intact. That was his right.

But Reinsdorf is also claiming Jordan’s present-day statements don’t match Jordan’s feelings at the time. That’s dicier.

I don’t know what Jordan told Reinsdorf privately. I don’t know what Jordan thought in his own head. But after Chicago won the 1997 championship, Jordan said: “We’re entitled to defend what we have until we lose it.”

Maybe his perspective changed after the 1998 championship. Jordan was older and more worn down. Years of title contention are exhausting. Jordan simply retired rather than raising a fuss or threatening to sign elsewhere.

However, this was before players became comfortable flexing their power against owners. As much as he pressed Reinsdorf over the years, Jordan might have felt he had little recourse here. I could definitely believe Jordan preferred to return and chase another championship – but not if he had to mount a huge fight just to keep the team together.

Reinsdorf had disinclination toward spending and a general manager eager to rebuild. That was enough to convince the owner of the path the Bulls took – no matter what Jordan said at the time.

Suddenly famous Pacers fan: ‘We took it seriously, but it was SO MUCH fun’ (video)

By Dan FeldmanMay 19, 2020
A Pacers fan – instantly nicknamed “Karen” – went viral after her profane cameo in “The Last Dance” documentary on Michael Jordan and the Bulls.

Her actual name? Kathy Martin Harrison.

She spoke to Kevin Rader of WTHR and comes across far less viciously than she did in those brief clips:

Martin Harrison said a cameraman at the 1998 Eastern Conference finals asked her to sign a release form in case there’s ever a film on Jordan in the future. Footage sat dormant for years until Jordan approved this project.

Though Harrison heckled many players, she held special vitriol for Jordan, who went 10-3 in Indiana during his championship seasons entering the 1998 playoffs.

Martin Harrison, via Scott Agness of The Athletic:

“I’m over Michael because all the years they were in our face,” Martin Harrison says now. “You’d show up to Market Square and it was always sold out to Bulls fans. Here’s us four people on the bench with our little Pacers shirts on and nobody would yell for the Pacers. It was all this pent-up stuff.

The Pacers went 3-0 at home in the 1998 Eastern Conference finals. But it wasn’t enough, as the Bulls had home-court advantage and swept the four games in Chicago.

The Bulls went on to beat the Jazz in the NBA Finals, completing the storybook ending at the basis of the documentary and setting up Martin Harrison to receive her 15 minutes of fame.

Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf: ‘Not a chance in the world’ Scottie Pippen would’ve signed one-year contract

By Dan FeldmanMay 19, 2020
Michael Jordan made his case in “The Last Dance” for Chicago to make another championship run in 1999. He went through a list of Bulls – himself, Phil Jackson, multiple role players – he says would have signed one-year contracts. Then, he got to Scottie Pippen.

“Now, Pip, you would have had to do some convincing,” Jordan said in the ESPN documentary. “But if Phil was going to be there, if Dennis was going to be there, if MJ was going to be there to win that seventh, Pip is not going to miss out on that.”

Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf, via Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

“I know in Episode 10, [Jordan] says, ‘They all would’ve come back for one year.’ But there’s not a chance in the world that Scottie Pippen would’ve come back on a one-year contract when he knew he could get a much bigger contract someplace else.”

Reinsdorf is probably right. Pippen got a reported five-year, $67 million contract with the Rockets (via sign-and-trade) in 1999. As his previous deal with the Bulls showed, Pippen valued long-term security. It would’ve been quite risky – given his age (32) and health issues – to reject that Houston contract and hope for another big offer in 2000.

And Jordan overstates Pippen’s commitment to winning championships. Pippen demanded a trade in 1997, right in the midst of a three-peat! Of course, Pippen wanted to win. He also wanted to be on a team that’d pay him what he felt he was worth.

But why did it have to be a one-year contract?

Reinsdorf is deflecting. He could could have re-signed Pippen to a long-term deal. It’s Reinsdorf’s money and his right not to spend it. But it’s ridiculous to frame the discussion as if a one-year contract were Chicago’s only option.

Pippen’s five-year contract aged poorly in Houston then Portland. He was past his prime and not worth his high salary. But value can’t be evaluated in a vacuum. It might have been worth paying out a “bad” five-year contract if it meant another season of championship contention. After six titles in eight years, the Bulls were so spoiled to throw that away.

Jordan and Jackson were clearly exhausted by the end of the 1998 run. Most of Chicago’s supporting players – including Pippen – were aging. Maybe 1999 would’ve been the last run even if the team were kept intact. But even if that were the case, the Bulls probably still could have traded Pippen for at least neutral value in the 1999 offseason. That would have been a great situation – getting an extra season of championship contention while paying Pippen only one extra season.

After having him for only season, the Rockets traded Pippento the Trail Blazers for Kelvin Cato, Walt Williams, Carlos Rogers, Stacey Augmon, Brian Shaw and Ed Gray. So many years later, it’s difficult to evaluate exactly how Houston valued that package. It seems mostly positive, though.

The Rockets showed plenty of faith in Cato, signing him to a six-year, $42 million extension shortly after the trade. ESPN’s season preview included rave reviews of both Cato…:

Cato gives the Rockets the first legitimate backup center in ages. And the fact he’s an athletic 7-footer has Olajuwon and Tomjanovich drooling over the possibilities, especially in the shot-blocking department. Tomjanovich has even suggested that Cato could lead the league in blocks this season.

…and Williams:

Small forward

This is where the Rockets really upgraded themselves, even though that may seem a reach since they lost Pippen. In Williams, they got the small forward they’ve been chasing for years. Remember, he was one of the players they coveted in that ill-fated trade they had set up with Toronto two seasons ago that would’ve also landed them Damon Stoudamire. Williams gives the Rockets a legitimate small forward, a guy who can knock down the three — a must in the team’s halfcourt sets — post up when needed and create his own shot off the dribble.

Williams (more useful) and Rogers (less useful) were on hefty contracts that lowered their values. Augmon, Shaw and Gray amounted to dead salary for the short term.

Still, if the Bulls could’ve contended for a championship an extra year then turned Pippen into a package like that, that would have been GREAT for Chicago.

The Bulls might have gotten even more. Pippen probably wouldn’t have had a worse season in Chicago (where he had chemistry with Jordan, Jackson and everyone else) than he did in Houston (where he struggled to fit with Hakeem Olajuwon and Charles Barkley and clashed personally with Barkley).

Of course, there would have been risk for the Bulls. Pippen could have declined even more quickly, leaving a large long-term contract extremely toxic. Reinsdorf didn’t want to potentially incur those costs – EVEN THOUGH THE UPSIDE WAS ANOTHER CHAMPIONSHIP.

He should own that.

Reggie Miller was slow to come around on Last Dance interview: ‘It was too much pain’

By Kurt HelinMay 19, 2020
Reggie Miller, whose Pacers took the Bulls to the limit in 1998, gave some great interviews during The Last Dance. He was honest — “I respected him so much, but he probably thought I was just some mouthy, skinny kid” — and funny and came off as one of the winners from the documentary.

He also didn’t want to be interviewed for it, not at first.

Jason Hehir, the director “The Last Dance,” went on the “Jalen & Jacoby Aftershow” on ESPN after the documentary ended Sunday and talked about Miller’s reluctance to do the interview, at which point former Pacers’ teammate Jalen Rose said he had to help convince Miller to do it (hat tip CBS Sports).

“It took us a while to get Reggie. We called and called and called and emailed and called and called and called, and finally, he agreed to sit down. I don’t know if he just wasn’t getting those calls or if he was avoiding them or what. But he gave a great interview…

“I was trying to initially get him to interview for this doc, and he ain’t want to do it,” Rose said. “It was too much pain.”

Coming as close as the Pacers did to beating the Bulls that season — Indiana led in the fourth quarter of Game 7 and it was tied with five minutes to go — has got to sting. As Miller said on camera, he believed the Pacers were the better team that season. If he didn’t want to revisit that scar, it was his right.

The Bulls broke up after that season. Two years later, the Pacers would make it to the Finals but ran into the Shaq/Kobe Lakers. Miller would never get a ring, but would go down as one of the greatest sharpshooters the game had ever seen.

He’s part of a long and storied group of players who Jordan kept from getting a title.