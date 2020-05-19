Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Reggie Miller was slow to come around on Last Dance interview, “It was too much pain”

By Kurt HelinMay 19, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Reggie Miller, whose Pacers took the Bulls to the limit in 1998, gave some great interviews during The Last Dance. He was honest — “I respected him so much, but he probably thought I was just some mouthy, skinny kid” — and funny and came off as one of the winners from the documentary.

He also didn’t want to be interviewed for it, not at first.

Jason Hehir, the director “The Last Dance,” went on the “Jalen & Jacoby Aftershow” on ESPN after the documentary ended Sunday and talked about Miller’s reluctance to do the interview, at which point former Pacers’ teammate Jalen Rose said he had to help convince Miller to do it (hat tip CBS Sports).

“It took us a while to get Reggie. We called and called and called and emailed and called and called and called, and finally, he agreed to sit down. I don’t know if he just wasn’t getting those calls or if he was avoiding them or what. But he gave a great interview…

“I was trying to initially get him to interview for this doc, and he ain’t want to do it,” Rose said. “It was too much pain.”

Coming as close as the Pacers did to beating the Bulls that season — Indiana led in the fourth quarter of Game 7 and it was tied with five minutes to go — has got to sting. As Miller said on camera, he believed the Pacers were the better team that season. If he didn’t want to revisit that scar, it was his right.

The Bulls broke up after that season. Two years later, the Pacers would make it to the Finals but ran into the Shaq/Kobe Lakers. Miller would never get a ring, but would go down as one of the greatest sharpshooters the game had ever seen.

He’s part of a long and storied group of players who Jordan kept from getting a title.

Rockets’ owner Tilman Fertitta discusses possible NBA return with President Trump

Doug Mills - Pool/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 19, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
Houston Rockets’ owner Tilman Fertitta was at the White House Monday, part of a roundtable discussion with restaurant owners about getting a hard-hit industry through tough times and back on its feet. Fertitta, CEO of Landry’s Inc., said he had to lay off 40,000 employees from his chain of restaurants and still had to borrow “$300 million at 12%” interest to keep his company afloat. Fertitta remains a billionaire, for the record.

President Donald Trump got around to asking Fertitta about a return of the NBA. The Rockets’ owner laid out what is the prevailing sentiment around the league right now (hat tip Ben Golliver at the Washington Post).

“I think what they’re doing is waiting to see what happens in certain states and if we’re going to be able to play. Making sure the virus continues to go in the right direction in the next few weeks. If things keep going the way that it’s going, I think the NBA, the commissioner, Adam Silver, who has done an unbelievable job through this, and the 30 owners will make the decision to try to start the season up again…

“I think we would play some [regular season] games to get it going again and create the interest, then go right into the playoffs. I think it would be great for America. We’re all missing sports. Everyone wants to see these great NBA teams.”

Adam Silver and his deputies at NBA headquarters have a decision tree, one that accounts for where the virus is in states the league is considering for a return to play, and much more. The range of options runs from canceling the season and playoffs completely to getting in most or all of the remaining regular season and playoffs.

What Fertitta laid out is the most likely option, a handful of regular season games (getting teams past 70 games total, to help with regional sports network television deals), followed by a full playoffs. The games will be in a “bubble” or “bubbles” where the players and team staffs will live, eat, and play, places with extensive testing.

A lot has to come together still for that to work, but there is optimism around the league. Everyone — including President Trump, who said as much — wants to see the NBA back.

NBA Draft Lottery reportedly to retain same format (whenever it takes place)

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 18, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
The 2020 NBA Draft Lottery originally was set for this Tuesday (May 19), but like everything else around the NBA (and the nation) it is on indefinite hold. No new date will be set until the NBA determines what it is going to do with the rest of its season.

However, whenever the lottery returns, it will retain the same format as last year, reports Tim MacMahon at ESPN.

Although some will inevitably grumble about the order being determined by an incomplete regular season, the belief among several executives asked about it is that the lottery will remain as it was scheduled to be before the pandemic.

“I wouldn’t expect changes,” said one executive with a lottery team.

This isn’t a surprise, and change would have been discussed with owners long ago.

It’s not ideal to have the lottery without the full 82 games (and it’s highly unlikely we will see a complete season, at best we likely see a handful more regular season games played). But, in this coronavirus shortened season, nothing is going to be as we hoped.

Besides, with the flattened out lottery odds (started last season), getting a little worse or a little better isn’t going to change a team’s chances in the draw dramatically.

When play was suspended, Golden State, Cleveland, and Minnesota had the three worst records and each would have a 14% shot at the No. 1 pick. That would be followed by Atlanta (12.5%) and Detroit (10.5%).

The 2020 NBA Draft Combine also is postponed, but the NBA still hopes to conduct that, possibly virtually. The NCAA has pushed back the date that players need to decide if they are in or out of the draft to maintain their college eligibility, with that date now in flux like everything else.

For now, the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery date remains up in the air. Adam Silver and his team at the league office have a decision tree and countless scenarios mapped out, depending upon the virus and how states where the league hopes to have “bubbles” for games are doing in the fight against COVID-19. When a decision on the season is made, the lottery and everything else will fall into place.

Until then, we wait.

 

Doc Rivers: Donald Sterling almost nixed J.J. Redick signing because he didn’t “like white players”

AP Photo
By Kurt HelinMay 18, 2020, 9:16 PM EDT
J.J. Redick has told this story before.

Former Clippers’ owner Donald Sterling’s racism was a thing of infamy around the league. There were public parts to it, such as the $2.75 million payment to settle a federal housing discrimination lawsuit in 2009, a suit that said he discriminated against black tenants trying to rent in his buildings. Sterling was bringing his privileged friends into the Clippers’ locker room after games while players were changing, at times telling his guests, “look at their beautiful black bodies.” Baron Davis told stories of Sterling disrespectfully cussing out players after a loss. Blake Griffin had his own stories about just being shown off.

As an owner, Sterling was cheap and arbitrary. In the final years of his ownership, some around him pushed and prodded Sterling to allow the organization to grow up — Mike Dunleavy Sr. deserves credit for this — and a big step in that direction was hiring Doc Rivers as coach and GM (even if Doc was not cut out to be the head of player personnel and on the bench). Rivers has said before people would be blown away by the trades Sterling nixed.

Monday, on #NBATOGETHER with TNT’s Ernie Johnson, Rivers told the story of Sterling almost killing the signing of J.J. Redick, but from Doc’s point of view.

“I think he was going to sign with Minnesota, I literally talk J.J. out of it, ‘Come play with me. Come play with the Clippers with Chris Paul and DJ and Blake [Griffin], you’d be a great fit.’… The free agent signing is done, J.J. agrees, I jump on a plane, I fly back to Orlando, and I get a call from Andy Roeser, and he says, ‘the deal’s off.’ I say, ‘what do you mean the deal’s off?’

“‘Donald doesn’t like white players.'”

“I said, ‘excuse me?’ ‘Donald Sterling said no.’ I said, ‘well, we’ve already agreed.’ I’m in the garage at the Orlando Airport, Ernie, I get a call from Coach K, who is upset because of J.J. I get a call from J.J.’s agent, I think it was Arn Tellem [Ed. note: It was] who screaming at me.

“So I call Donald Sterling, and I think this was three weeks to a month into the job, I’m not sure but right in that area, me and Donald are having a ‘conversation.’ It made [a screaming, cussing argument with Doc’s then coach Pat Riley years before] look meek. So, by the very end of the conversation, I quit. I said, “Well, I quit’ [Immitating a screaming Sterling] ‘You’re not gonna quit.’ ‘I quit.’ ‘You’re not gonna quit.’…

“I said, ‘I’m not gonna let you ruin my reputation. Not gonna happen. It will never happen.’ And Donald goes in, ‘Oh, just trust me, I have this great reputation around the league.’ And I was screaming, ‘No, I have the reputation around the league, you don’t. I will not coach another day if this deal doesn’t go through.’ I hang up, and I remember going home and telling Chris [Paul], ‘I think I don’t have a job.’…

“Three hours later I get a call from Andy Roeser who says, ‘Hey man, deal’s done, Donald’s all in.’ Didn’t say why, didn’t say anything, just he changed his mind.

“I knew that minute we were in trouble.”

That trouble would land later that season, when the V. Stiviano tapes of Sterling saying more racist stuff went public, and at that point there was no way the league was putting it in the bottle. Soon Adam Silver was banning Sterling for life and orchestrating a sale of the Clippers to Steve Ballmer.

Rivers told Johnson he thought his Clippers’ team that season had a legitimate shot at a title, but the disruption around the released tape blew that up, and also became about something bigger. It’s all detailed in a new 12-part documentary called “Blackballed” now available on Quibi. That release has brought up some old Sterling stories again.

They all leave you shaking your head in disgust.

Jordan, Magic, Pippen game-worn Dream Team shoes auctioned for charity

Photo courtesy Lelands
Associated PressMay 18, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Sneakers worn by Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Scottie Pippen while they played for the Dream Team are being auctioned.

The sneakers, each signed by the Hall of Fame wearer, are part of the Lelands 2020 Spring Classic Auction that runs through June 19. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the sneakers will benefit COVID-19 relief efforts.

Jordan, Johnson, and Pippen wore the sneakers during the Tournament of Americas, which the U.S. team won to qualify for the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona. The Americans won gold there in the first Olympics to feature NBA players.

The sneakers were given to a team staff member in the locker room after the tournament championship game in Portland, Oregon.

Also on the auction block are signed Jordan sneakers from his days at North Carolina, plus a White Sox warmup jersey from Jordan’s time in the baseball minor leagues.

More information and items available in the auction can be found on Lelands’ website.