LeBron James feels his game would have meshed well with Michael Jordan

By Kurt HelinMay 19, 2020
It’s a different question, a break from the increasingly tedious “who is the GOAT?” debate in NBA circles.

Could LeBron James and Michael Jordan have played together?

LeBron thinks his game would have meshed well with MJ’s, something he explained on the Uninterrupted’s YouTube channel ( hat tip ESPN).

“I saw the things [Scottie Pippen] was able to do with Mike. I just think it would’ve been a whole nother level…  with me being a point forward, with me being that point forward alongside of him during those Chicago runs….

“Me personally, the way I play the game — team first — I feel like my best assets work perfectly with Mike. Mike is an assassin. When it comes to playing the game of basketball, scoring the way he scored the ball, my ability to pass, my ability to read the game plays and plays and plays in advance.”

As great a player as Pippen was — and he’s a legend and Hall of Famer — nobody around Jordan had the court vision and anticipation of the game LeBron does. LeBron and Jordan were also incredibly high IQ players who would have understood how to play off one another, how to use each other’s skills to set the other up. It would have been devastating. The reason LeBron gets compared to Jordan — outside the fact LeBron’s resume is at the point only the game’s all-time greats are in the conversation — is LeBron can take over and control a game in a way nobody has since Jordan. (We could have Kobe debate here, but it gets off topic.)  Put them together and it’s almost impossible to stop them.

Could LeBron and Jordan have meshed as teammates off the court? That’s a more interesting question, but it probably would have worked, at least for a while. Great talents tend to accommodate each other and make it work if they are winning — and with those two on a team they would have won. A lot. After a handful of years, LeBron might have wanted to prove he could lead his own team to a title and asked out, but personally, I don’t envision a Shaq/Kobe kind of breakup.

LeBron said he was Jordan’s teammate for some pickup games back in 2001 when LeBron was 16 and at Jordan’s annual summer camp (just before Jordan made his Wizards comeback). They were playing against college kids, but LeBron said he and MJ didn’t lose a game together. I believe it.

Teams reportedly may host restart training camps in own facilities then head to “bubble”

By Kurt HelinMay 19, 2020
One of the complaints from players about the “bubble” concept for restarting NBA play was how long they could be essentially stuck in a hotel away from home. From training camp deep into the Finals, players could spend three months in this “bubble.” While their family would be there and the players could go outside the hotel/resort property (and get tested on re-entry), that’s still a long time to be away from home.

One way to shorten that time: Have teams conduct their return training camps in their practice facilities, then travel to the bubble city or cities — still most likely Las Vegas and/or Orlando — for the games themselves. It’s something Marc Stein of The New York Times Tweeted about.

If every team facility is open by next month when Commissioner Adam Silver has to make his decision, there is some real logic to this. The bigger the bubble and the longer it exists, the harder it is to maintain. Plus, players want to be home as much as possible. Having teams host their own training camp helps with both of those issues.

Silver and his deputies have a decision tree put together, guiding their next steps. It considers a lot of things, including how the battle against the coronavirus is going in states and cities where the NBA is contemplating congregating for games. The idea of training camps hosted by teams factors into it. Right now, everything remains on the table, the league could go a lot of directions, but more and more it looks like a restart of the season is coming.

The first question is where will the training camps be hosted?

Horace Grant on Michael Jordan: ‘That’s a damn snitch right there’

By Dan FeldmanMay 19, 2020
The supposedly shocking footage in “The Last Dance” wasn’t that shocking. By this point, people knew Michael Jordan could be a jerk, especially to his Bulls teammates.

But that was a revelation when Sam Smith published “The Jordan Rules,” the 1993 book that blew the lid off Jordan’s more-pristine image.

Of course, that book came up in “The Last Dance.”

Michael Jordan:

I didn’t contribute to that. That was Horace. He was telling everything that was happening within the group.

Will Perdue:

As we started winning championships, and everybody talked about Michael, and everybody talked about everybody else, I mean that really pissed off Horace. He felt slighted. He was in Michael’s shadow.

Horace Grant:

No. Not one thing have I ever divulged to Sam Smith about my relationship with my former teammates. A lot of people – because Sam and I have a great relationship – use me as a scapegoat. And so be it.

Apparently, Grant had more to say than what was shown in that scene in the Jordan-controlled documentary.

Grant on ESPN, via K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago:

“As I stated to everybody, that is a downright, outright, complete lie. Lie, lie, lie. And as I stated, if MJ has a grudge with me, let’s talk about it or we can settle it another way. But yet still, he goes out and puts this lie out that I was the source,” Grant told Kaplan, who also works for NBC Sports Chicago. “Sam and I have always been great friends. We still are great friends. But the sanctity of that locker room, I would never put anything personal out there. The mere fact that Sam Smith was an investigative reporter, that he had to have two sources to write a book, why would MJ just point me out, Ok? It’s only a grudge man, I’m telling you.

“During this so-called documentary, if you say something about him, he’s gonna cut you off. He’s gonna try to destroy your character. I mean, Charles Barkley, they’ve been friends for over 20, 30 years and he said something about Michael’s management with the Charlotte Hornets and then they haven’t spoken since then.

“My point is that he said I was the snitch but yet still after 30, 35 years, he brings up his rookie year going into one of his teammate’s rooms and seeing coke and weed and women. Why the hell did he want to bring that up? What’s that got to do with anything? I mean, if you want to call somebody a snitch, that’s a damn snitch right there.”

WOW. Tell us how you really feel, Horace.

Many people give information to reporters. Many of those same people deny giving information to reporters. Did Grant give information to Smith? Don’t know. Don’t really care.

Smith had many sources for the well-reported book. It’s silly to single out Grant.

Grant raises fair points. There is a double standard for Jordan revealing team stories. Jordan can dish out criticism far better than he take it, as the Barkley situation shows.

Yet, none of this is surprising – particularly that Jordan and Grant are still engaged in this back-and-forth. It has lasted years.

An Orlando Sentinel excerpt of “The Jordan Rules” included this exchange:

“All you care about is your points, and everyone knows it,” Grant told Jordan. “You don’t care about anything but yourself.”

“You’re an idiot,” Jordan screamed at Grant. “You’ve screwed up every play we ever ran. You’re too stupid to even remember the plays. We ought to get rid of you.”

In Game 3 of Chicago’s second-round series against the 76ers in 1991, Grant got into an emotional argument with coach Phil Jackson then brooded on the bench. A Chicago Tribune excerpt of “The Jordan Rules”:

Jordan moved over, and Grant grabbed at his hand. Later Grant would tell teammates he was trying to break it.

Jerry Reinsdorf on Michael Jordan’s case to keep Bulls intact: ‘I was not pleased. He knew better.’

By Dan FeldmanMay 19, 2020
“The Last Dance” documentary took it too easy on Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf.

And he still sounds offended.

In the final episode, Michael Jordan explained why the Bulls should have kept their core together for 1999.

Reinsdorf, via K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago:

“I was not pleased. How’s that?” Reinsdorf told NBC Sports Chicago in a phone conversation, when asked for his reaction to the scene. “He knew better. Michael and I had some private conversations at that time that I won’t go into detail on ever. But there’s no question in my mind that Michael’s feeling at the time was we could not put together a championship team the next year.”

You can read Johnson’s article for more from Reinsdorf.

The problem: Reinsdorf begins his timeline in July 1998, when he attempted and failed to convince Phil Jackson to return. Jordan, who previously said he wouldn’t play for any other coach, then retired.

But this ignores Bulls general manager Jerry Krause – under Reinsdorf’s watch – trying for years to replace Jackson. Entering the 1997-98 season, Krause even said Jackson could go 82-0 and still have no chance of returning. No wonder Jackson was ready to depart in the 1998 offseason, even despite Reinsdorf’s last-ditch effort.

If Reinsdorf had better managed the team earlier, perhaps Chicago never would have faced such a contentious situation.

Ultimately, Reinsdorf ran the franchise as he saw fit. He didn’t want to spend to keep the championship core intact. That was his right.

But Reinsdorf is also claiming Jordan’s present-day statements don’t match Jordan’s feelings at the time. That’s dicier.

I don’t know what Jordan told Reinsdorf privately. I don’t know what Jordan thought in his own head. But after Chicago won the 1997 championship, Jordan said: “We’re entitled to defend what we have until we lose it.”

Maybe his perspective changed after the 1998 championship. Jordan was older and more worn down. Years of title contention are exhausting. Jordan simply retired rather than raising a fuss or threatening to sign elsewhere.

However, this was before players became comfortable flexing their power against owners. As much as he pressed Reinsdorf over the years, Jordan might have felt he had little recourse here. I could definitely believe Jordan preferred to return and chase another championship – but not if he had to mount a huge fight just to keep the team together.

Reinsdorf had disinclination toward spending and a general manager eager to rebuild. That was enough to convince the owner of the path the Bulls took – no matter what Jordan said at the time.

Utah man says he made and delivered pizza to Michael Jordan, was Bulls fan

By Dan FeldmanMay 19, 2020
Michael Jordan blamed food poisoning from tainted pizza for his illness during Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals, better known as the flu game. Jordan’s trainer, Tim Grover, has repeatedly said five guys suspiciously delivered the pizza. Jordan’s personal assistant, George Koehler, corroborated that story in “The Last Dance” documentary.

Craig Fite has a different account.

In a fascinating interview on 1280 The Zone, the Utah man said he made and delivered the pizza and even took extra care in making it – in part because he was a Bulls fan.

Fite said he was assistant manager at the Park City Pizza Hut when the restaurant received a delivery order for the hotel where the Bulls were staying. Fite said someone pieced together the order might be for someone with the team. That intrigued Fite, who said he was known around the restaurant as a Bulls fan among Jazz fans.

Fite:

I was like, “Hey, I will make the pizza.” And I remember saying this: “I will make the pizza, because I don’t want any of you doing anything to it.” And then I said, I told the driver, “You’re going to take me there. It’ll be my first delivery.”

That pizza was made well. I followed all the rules. Heck, I was – at the time, I was so busy trying to impress to become the store manager there, I followed all the rules.

I said, “Let me wash my hands. I’m going to make this pizza.” Because I wasn’t on the table. Then, after that, for months after that – I was working there still – everyone was like, “Whatever you do, don’t wash your hands. You’ll get someone sick.” It was kind of a running gag.

Fite said he prepared the large thin-crust extra-pepperoni pie then possessed it the entire time, including passing through security as he and the driver entered the hotel. He said they took the elevator to the Bulls’ floor.

Fite:

As soon as that door opened, it felt like you got punched in the face with cigar smoke.

Someone got excited seeing the pizza, Fite said. But when Fite informed the person of the room number for delivery, the inquirer backed off and said the pizza was for Jordan.

Fite said he knocked on the door, and “This great guy who’s been saying all this crap lately” cracked it open. The door opener (presumably Grover or Koehler) paid and tipped.

Fite:

“I’m handing him the pizza, and I said, “Hey, can I at least say hi to Mike?” Why not? It’s my one shot, right? And the door kind of opens up a little bit more. Mike is sitting in the room, sitting at the chair. He’s playing cards or whatever and raises his hand and says, “Thanks, man.” And then the guy looked at me and shut the door. And that’s the extent of the whole story.

Fite insists only he and the driver – two people – delivered the pizza. To give Grover and Koehler the benefit of the doubt, perhaps others passing in the hallway behind Fite and the driver stopped to get a peak of Jordan. Maybe Grover and Koehler mistook others for deliverymen.

Considering the store closed at 11 p.m., Fite said he delivered the pizza at about 10 or 10:30 p.m.

That’d poke another hole in the most sordid rumors – that Jordan flew to Las Vegas or partied late at Robert Redford’s chateau the night before Game 5. Sure, it’s possible Jordan was hungover the next day. But placing him in his hotel room at 10 or 10:30 reduces possibilities.

Which brings us back to food poisoning.

Fite:

Of course, when this whole thing happened, I got called by the district manager, “OK, if one guy got sick, how many others are we going to have to deal with?” And there were no other reports. Nobody else got sick. In fact, later on, a few years later, I had talked to a few people that had gotten pizza that night, too. And who knows much truth is in it? But they’re like, “No, it was fine.”

Ultimately, that’s the issue: “Who knows much truth is in it?” Everyone is sharing impossible-to-prove stories from many years ago. People can misremember or even fabricate.

What we know: Jordan looked ill, played great anyway and led the Bulls to a win then championship. However he got sick, it’s still an incredible accomplishment.