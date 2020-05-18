Michael Jordan
Rumor: Michael Jordan was hungover for flu/food-poisoning game

By Dan FeldmanMay 18, 2020, 1:01 PM EDT
Michael Jordan never had a flu game.

Maybe he never had a food-poisoning game, either.

In “The Last Dance” on ESPN, Jordan blamed a late-night pizza for his illness in Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals. His trainer (Tim Grover) and personal assistant (George Koehler) corroborated with a tale of five guys suspiciously delivering the pizza to Jordan’s hotel room. Though Grover had told the delivery story before, this was the first time Jordan publicly discussed how he was the only one to eat the pizza and how it made him sick.

Jody Genessy of the Deseret News:

This is the most credible report I’ve seen of Jordan being hungover. Genessy is a journalist experienced in vetting information. He identifies his source as “very reliable.”

I’m still skeptical. There are at least four degrees of separation in the story getting passed down. That’s a lot of room for misinformation to enter the chain.

Yet, there’s some circumstantial evidence:

Could Jordan – given his celebrity – have flown to and from Vegas undetected? It was at least possible in 1997. But, again, I’m skeptical.

The hangover rumors also don’t stay on the same page.

Former NBC color commentator Matt Guokas, who called Game 5 of the 1997 Finals, via Roland Lazenby’s “Michael Jordan: The Life“:

The other thing was, there were conspiracy theories of what was really wrong with Michael. We just took it at face value that he had the flu and just went ahead and played. But according to the stories and rumors, he was supposedly at Robert Redford’s chalet up in the mountains playing poker all night and partying too hard.

So, was Jordan in Vegas or at Robert Redford’s chalet?

This strikes me as the type of story people want to believe and spread. It’s juicy! But that’s precisely a reason to doubt it.

Jordan played great in Game 5, scoring 38 points – including 15 in the fourth quarter – in 44 minutes to lead the Bulls to a 90-88 win over the Jazz. Hampered by the flu or food poisoning, an ill Jordan stepping up in that moment was incredible.

If he were hungover, that’d take some luster off the story. Still a gritty performance. But it’d fall in a different light if the wounds were self-inflicted. (Though, in some corners, Jordan would get championed even more for partying hard and still dominating on the court.)

Ultimately, I’m unconvinced of the hangover story. There just isn’t enough concrete evidence.

But if Jordan were sick due to a clandestine Vegas trip, my very favorite part of the saga would be Grover and Koehler concocting a story about five pizza deliverers as cover and sticking with it for decades. That’d be the exact type of behavior you’d expect from Jordan’s inner circle.

By Dan FeldmanMay 18, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT
Michael Jordan didn’t have the flu during the “flu game.” On that, practically everyone agrees.

So why was Jordan so sick while leading the Bulls over the Jazz in Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals?

Jordan and a couple people close to him said he had food poisoning stemming from pizza suspiciously delivered by five people in Utah. There are also rumors Jordan was hungover.

Conspiracy theorists have questioned why nobody else with Jordan – including trainer Tim Grover and personal assistant George Koehler – ate any of the supposedly tainted pizza. Jordan claims he alone ate the entire pie.

“The Last Dance” director Jason Hehir on “Jalen & Jacoby:”

Earlier that night, those guys all ate dinner and didn’t wait for Michael when they ordered. So, it gets to be about 10, 11 o’clock, and Michael is starving and says, “I want a pizza or get me something.”

When the pizza shows up, Michael says, “Everybody, do not touch this pizza. This is mine. You didn’t wait for me. Don’t touch this.” So, he spits on the pizza.

I am telling you what was told to me in our interviews. I was not in Utah.

I can tell you, from more than one person that we interviewed, Michael was not happy that he was not consulted for dinner earlier. And he said, “Nobody else eat this pizza” and spat on the pizza.

That would be in-character for Jordan.

Wright Thompson of ESPN:

Back when they used to shoot a lot of commercials, Jordan’s security team would wait for him in his trailer while he was on set. A woman named Linda cooked Michael’s meals, and he loved cinnamon rolls. She’d bake a tray and bring it to him. When it came time to film, he’d see the guards eyeing the cinnamon rolls and he’d walk over and spit on each one, to make sure nobody took his food.

If Jordan were hungover and his inner circle concocted a food-poisoning tale as cover, it includes unnecessary details – the five delivers, the spitting. And apparently multiple people kept the story straight with Hehir. It’s easier to keep track of truth than a lie.

The evidence of food poisoning is far stronger than the evidence of a hangover.

Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic undergoing season-ending surgery

Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic
By Dan FeldmanMay 18, 2020, 2:48 PM EDT
The Jazz are hoping Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert will put their tension behind them and help Utah make a deep playoff run.

But if the season resumes, the Jazz will face another complication – the absence of Bojan Bogdanovic.

Jazz release:

Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic will undergo season-ending wrist surgery.

Bogdanovic hurt his right wrist sometime in 2019 and the injury continued to bother him throughout the season. With the campaign suspended, the forward consulted with multiple medical professionals and the decision was made to surgically repair the ruptured scapholunate ligament.

Bogdanovic is scheduled to have surgery on Tuesday in New York.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

An expectation Bogdanovic will be ready to begin next season means only so much. Who knows when next season will begin considering the ongoing coronavirus pandemic? It could be October as usual if the current season is canceled. It could be December. It could be even later. I don’t know what Wojnarowski’s sources are expecting.

The Jazz made a big push – at significant long-term cost – to accelerate their rise. That included signing Bogdanovic to a four-year, $73.1 million contract.

Now, it’s even less likely Utah will reap the rewards.

Mike Conley has underwhelmed. The season might be over. Now, Bogdanovic – who played well – is sidelined.

Joe Ingles and Royce O'Neale can step up at forward, but neither has Bogdanovic’s scoring punch. That puts even more of the load on Mitchell. Can the Jazz make enough defensive gains to offset that? Remember, they signed Bogdanovic to alleviate the offensive burden on Mitchell. They knew that was important.

Utah’s season just isn’t going to plan.

Did Jerry Reinsdorf get off easy in ‘The Last Dance?’

By Kurt HelinMay 18, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
From the first night of “The Last Dance,” Bulls’ GM Jerry Krause was painted as the villain in Michael Jordan’s heroic epic.

It was Krause who said, “Even if Phil [Jackson] goes 82-0 he’s not coming back.” It’s Krause who Jordan and Pippen mercilessly picked on (and who Pippen blamed for not renegotiating his contract). And make no mistake, Krause thought it was the right call to break up the Bulls in 1998 rather than bring the band back together for one more run.

Ultimately, it’s not Krause’s call.

That’s an ownership decision. If Jerry Reinsdorf tells Krause to run it back for another year, we get the 1999 season we all wanted to see.

Until the last 15 minutes of episode 10, Reinsdorf got off easy in The Last Dance documentary, but then he was asked why he broke up the team. It was all about the money.

“Now, after the sixth championship, things were beyond our control. It would have been (financially) suicidal at that point in their careers to bring back Pippen, Steve Kerr, Rodman, Ron Harper, their market value individually was going to be too high, they weren’t going to be worth the money they were going to get in the market,” Reinsdorf said. “So, when we realized we were going to have to go into a rebuild, I went to Phil and offered him the opportunity to come back the next year, but he said I don’t want to go through a rebuild, ‘I don’t want to coach a bad team.’ That was the end, it just came to an end on its own.

“If Michael had been healthy and wanted to come back, I don’t doubt that Krause could have rebuilt a championship team in a couple of years, but it wasn’t going to happen instantly.”

The Bulls had Bird rights on all those players — it would have been expensive, but Reinsdorf could have kept the core of the team together. He chose not to. Every owner has the right to say, “this is our spending limit,” but this Bulls’ team was a cash cow and had been for years (the Bulls are consistently one of the league’s most profitable teams), filling the United Center and becoming a worldwide phenomenon. Break it up, send Jordan into retirement, and the value of the franchise drops. There were financial reasons to keep them together. Reinsdorf has a reputation around the league of a big market owner who spends like a mid-market owner, and it’s situations like this that are why. He’s also loyal and trusting of his GMs, even when he should step in (how long was Gar/Pax left in charge when it wasn’t working?).

Jordan’s reaction?

“It’s maddening because I felt like we could have won seven. I really believe that. We may not have, but not to be able to try that’s something I just can’t accept,” Jordan said.

Jordan said the team knew this was the last year, they just had a hard time wrapping their heads around it. They also would have come back for another run.

“In ’98, Krause said at the start of the season ‘Phil can go 82-0 and he was never going to be the coach.’ When Phil said it was the last dance, we knew it was the last dance. We knew they weren’t going to keep the team [together],” Jordan said at the end of the documentary. “Now they could have nixed all of it at the beginning of’ 98. Why say that statement at the beginning of ’98?

“If you ask all the guys who won in ’98 — Steve Kerr, Jud Buechler, blah, blah, blah, — we give you a one-year contract to try for seven [titles], do you think they would have signed?

“Yes. They would have signed. Would I have signed for one year? Yes, I would have signed. I had been signing one-year contracts up to that. Would Phil have done it? Yes. Now, Pip, you would have had to do some convincing. But if Phil was going to be there, if Dennis was going to be there, if MJ was going to be there to win that seventh, Pip is not going to miss out on that.”

We’ll never know if they could have won a seventh. It’s the greatest “what if” in NBA history.

If you want to blame someone for the breakup of the Bulls — who have won five playoff series total in the 22 seasons since Jordan retired — it’s not all about Krause. This decision went straight to the top.

B.J. Armstrong: Michael Jordan was too famous to hang with Bulls teammates

Michael Jordan
Associated PressMay 18, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
EDITOR’S NOTE: B.J. Armstrong, a Los Angeles-based sports agent who played with the Chicago Bulls during the 1991, 1992 and 1993 championship seasons, offered perspective and analysis to The Associated Press throughout the airing of “The Last Dance” series. With the final two episodes airing Sunday night, Armstrong shared his insight in an essay — as told to AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds — on the 10-part documentary.

___

It took me a little while to realize that Michael Jordan was rarely around when we were on the road together.

We were teammates for parts of five seasons, which means we played more than 200 road games together. Life on the road on an off day gets monotonous; you go to dinner, you go to the movies, sometimes you walk around the city. And whatever we did, Michael usually wasn’t with the group.

He was always in his room. It had to be tough, right? That’s when it hit me: You need to have a certain personality to absorb the public life that comes with being a superstar.

For the last five weeks, for two hours every Sunday night, Michael finally showed us what his life was like in “The Last Dance” series from ESPN and Netflix.

He made the game look easy.

But being Michael Jordan, and all that came with it, that wasn’t easy.

It all happened gradually and really took off around 1992 when he went to the Olympics and we had won our second championship. He had just exploded on the scene.

Suddenly, he just couldn’t do the things that we could do. And he never made excuses for it. I remember the little things, now — he stopped shooting before games, stopped warming up, because he thought it could be disruptive to the team. He was like, “I don’t want to interfere with the team.” He always knew our routines and had respect for them. He always made sure that everyone had their space within the group.

He was always aware. He always knew what was going on with the group. He had a huge respect for the team dynamic and what we were trying to do and to trying to achieve together, even though he was clearly this very unique individual player.

This guy was incredible, yet he was most comfortable being one of the guys. We hadn’t seen a player like him. He could score, he could defend, he could rebound. He was so confident. But underneath that, behind the scenes, I knew Michael Jordan was a country kid from North Carolina, and it was that simple to him. He was a young man, at heart, who wanted to be one of the guys who loved to play and was willing to do whatever was necessary.

Now, did he evolve? Yes. But regardless of all the other things, basketball was always first and foremost. To me, that was the most impressive thing about watching him on this journey. It was that way in 1984 and it was that way in 1998. Losing, winning, making movies, whatever, he was always committed, no matter what. That is an amazing, amazing accomplishment because it is so difficult.

What we got from watching this, and I can say this because I played with arguably the greatest player to ever play, was that professional sports was never intended to be a one-player show. To me, that’s the brilliance of Michael Jordan. He was an incredible, amazing individual player who matched his talents to the team, matched the team’s talents to him and he lived in the middle of those extremes. I don’t know how you do that.

I think it was absolutely amazing story, and this series came at the right time because of the current situation that we’re all in with this coronavirus pandemic. And, you know, there were so many lessons to be learned. The biggest one is that there was no quit in Michael Jordan. He was going to find a way. He never made an excuse. He never, ever allowed himself to have fear about not being able to do something.

And people might say, “Oh, no, nobody can do that.”

Well, I saw somebody do that for five years. And for the last five weeks, we all got to see that.