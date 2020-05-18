David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

NBA Draft Lottery reportedly to retain same format (whenever it takes place)

By Kurt HelinMay 18, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
The 2020 NBA Draft Lottery originally was set for this Tuesday (May 19), but like everything else around the NBA (and the nation) it is on indefinite hold. No new date will be set until the NBA determines what it is going to do with the rest of its season.

However, whenever the lottery returns, it will retain the same format as last year, reports Tim MacMahon at ESPN.

Although some will inevitably grumble about the order being determined by an incomplete regular season, the belief among several executives asked about it is that the lottery will remain as it was scheduled to be before the pandemic.

“I wouldn’t expect changes,” said one executive with a lottery team.

This isn’t a surprise, and change would have been discussed with owners long ago.

It’s not ideal to have the lottery without the full 82 games (and it’s highly unlikely we will see a complete season, at best we likely see a handful more regular season games played). But, in this coronavirus shortened season, nothing is going to be as we hoped.

Besides, with the flattened out lottery odds (started last season), getting a little worse or a little better isn’t going to change a team’s chances in the draw dramatically.

When play was suspended, Golden State, Cleveland, and Minnesota had the three worst records and each would have a 14% shot at the No. 1 pick. That would be followed by Atlanta (12.5%) and Detroit (10.5%).

The 2020 NBA Draft Combine also is postponed, but the NBA still hopes to conduct that, possibly virtually. The NCAA has pushed back the date that players need to decide if they are in or out of the draft to maintain their college eligibility, with that date now in flux like everything else.

For now, the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery date remains up in the air. Adam Silver and his team at the league office have a decision tree and countless scenarios mapped out, depending upon the virus and how states where the league hopes to have “bubbles” for games are doing in the fight against COVID-19. When a decision on the season is made, the lottery and everything else will fall into place.

Doc Rivers: Donald Sterling almost nixed J.J. Redick signing because he didn’t “like white players”

By Kurt HelinMay 18, 2020, 9:16 PM EDT
J.J. Redick has told this story before.

Former Clippers’ owner Donald Sterling’s racism was a thing of infamy around the league. There were public parts to it, such as the $2.75 million payment to settle a federal housing discrimination lawsuit in 2009, a suit that said he discriminated against black tenants trying to rent in his buildings. Sterling was bringing his privileged friends into the Clippers’ locker room after games while players were changing, at times telling his guests, “look at their beautiful black bodies.” Baron Davis told stories of Sterling disrespectfully cussing out players after a loss. Blake Griffin had his own stories about just being shown off.

As an owner, Sterling was cheap and arbitrary. In the final years of his ownership, some around him pushed and prodded Sterling to allow the organization to grow up — Mike Dunleavy Sr. deserves credit for this — and a big step in that direction was hiring Doc Rivers as coach and GM (even if Doc was not cut out to be the head of player personnel and on the bench). Rivers has said before people would be blown away by the trades Sterling nixed.

Monday, on #NBATOGETHER with TNT’s Ernie Johnson, Rivers told the story of Sterling almost killing the signing of J.J. Redick, but from Doc’s point of view.

“I think he was going to sign with Minnesota, I literally talk J.J. out of it, ‘Come play with me. Come play with the Clippers with Chris Paul and DJ and Blake [Griffin], you’d be a great fit.’… The free agent signing is done, J.J. agrees, I jump on a plane, I fly back to Orlando, and I get a call from Andy Roeser, and he says, ‘the deal’s off.’ I say, ‘what do you mean the deal’s off?’

“‘Donald doesn’t like white players.'”

“I said, ‘excuse me?’ ‘Donald Sterling said no.’ I said, ‘well, we’ve already agreed.’ I’m in the garage at the Orlando Airport, Ernie, I get a call from Coach K, who is upset because of J.J. I get a call from J.J.’s agent, I think it was Arn Tellem [Ed. note: It was] who screaming at me.

“So I call Donald Sterling, and I think this was three weeks to a month into the job, I’m not sure but right in that area, me and Donald are having a ‘conversation.’ It made [a screaming, cussing argument with Doc’s then coach Pat Riley years before] look meek. So, by the very end of the conversation, I quit. I said, “Well, I quit’ [Immitating a screaming Sterling] ‘You’re not gonna quit.’ ‘I quit.’ ‘You’re not gonna quit.’…

“I said, ‘I’m not gonna let you ruin my reputation. Not gonna happen. It will never happen.’ And Donald goes in, ‘Oh, just trust me, I have this great reputation around the league.’ And I was screaming, ‘No, I have the reputation around the league, you don’t. I will not coach another day if this deal doesn’t go through.’ I hang up, and I remember going home and telling Chris [Paul], ‘I think I don’t have a job.’…

“Three hours later I get a call from Andy Roeser who says, ‘Hey man, deal’s done, Donald’s all in.’ Didn’t say why, didn’t say anything, just he changed his mind.

“I knew that minute we were in trouble.”

That trouble would land later that season, when the V. Stiviano tapes of Sterling saying more racist stuff went public, and at that point there was no way the league was putting it in the bottle. Soon Adam Silver was banning Sterling for life and orchestrating a sale of the Clippers to Steve Ballmer.

Rivers told Johnson he thought his Clippers’ team that season had a legitimate shot at a title, but the disruption around the released tape blew that up, and also became about something bigger. It’s all detailed in a new 12-part documentary called “Blackballed” now available on Quibi. That release has brought up some old Sterling stories again.

They all leave you shaking your head in disgust.

Jordan, Magic, Pippen game-worn Dream Team shoes auctioned for charity

Associated PressMay 18, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Sneakers worn by Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Scottie Pippen while they played for the Dream Team are being auctioned.

The sneakers, each signed by the Hall of Fame wearer, are part of the Lelands 2020 Spring Classic Auction that runs through June 19. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the sneakers will benefit COVID-19 relief efforts.

Jordan, Johnson, and Pippen wore the sneakers during the Tournament of Americas, which the U.S. team won to qualify for the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona. The Americans won gold there in the first Olympics to feature NBA players.

The sneakers were given to a team staff member in the locker room after the tournament championship game in Portland, Oregon.

Also on the auction block are signed Jordan sneakers from his days at North Carolina, plus a White Sox warmup jersey from Jordan’s time in the baseball minor leagues.

More information and items available in the auction can be found on Lelands’ website.

Did Donald Sterling order Clippers to help let David Robinson score 71 points?

By Dan FeldmanMay 18, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT
Why did the NBA allow Donald Sterling to remain Clippers owner through many years of racism and sexism?

A big reason: He didn’t bother other NBA owners.

For one, NBA owners were nearly all white men, not directly affected by Sterling’s abhorrent behavior. The Clippers were also harmless, a perpetually lousy team that didn’t threaten anyone.

And that might be too generous of an assessment.

Entering the final day of the 1993-94 season, Magic center Shaquille O’Neal led Spurs center David Robinson in a tight race for the scoring title. Robinson had to outscore O’Neal by five points that day to claim the crown.

Robinson scored 71 points in a win over the Clippers in Los Angeles. O’Neal scored 32 points against the Nets. That meant Robinson took the scoring title, 29.8 pointers per game to 29.3 points per game.

Two members of that 27-55 Clippers team – Dominique Wilkins and Ron Harper – revisited the game during “NBA Inside Stuff ’90s Reunion” (warning: profanity in video). After struggling to remember who coached them that season – it was Bob Weiss – Wilkins and Harper took us inside the locker room.

Wilkins:

He said, “Look, men. Just so y’all know, I’ve been told to take the starting five out after the first four minutes in the first quarter. And I’m like, “Why the hell for?” He said, “Sterling wants to see David Robinson keep the scoring title in the West.”

I swear to god. Am I lying?

Harper:

I took my uniform. I cut off my ankle tape and walked out that motherf—er.

What we did was so f—ing embarrassing.

Wilkins:

I left the arena and went back to Atlanta.

At minimum, this story is embellished. Playing time for the Clippers’ starters:

  • Mark Jackson: 16 minutes
  • Ron Harper: 20 minutes
  • Dominique Wilkins: 21 minutes
  • Loy Vaught: 25 minutes
  • Elmore Spencer: 5 minutes

Maybe the Clippers pulled only their starting center, Spencer. He played just five minutes, and I didn’t see him in any second-half game highlights. But it’s not as if the lumbering Spencer were suited to defend Robinson, anyway.

Whatever happened, the Clippers didn’t hide their displeasure in an article by Chris Baker of the Los Angeles Times at the time.

Wilkins:

“Disappointing is an understatement for this season,” Wilkins said. “There’s no pride here. If you can look at yourself in the mirror after a game like that and be happy with yourself, something’s wrong. Nothing against David, he’s a great player, but how can you let a guy get 71 points?

“I think it’s ridiculous. We helped him get 71 points. If they want to play him the whole game that’s fine, but the way we played him, it’s like we helped him.

“I’ve never seen anything like this in my career, let me tell you the truth, never.

Jackson:

“If you are not committed to winning, I don’t want to be here. And I think tonight shows no commitment toward winning.”

Harper on the season:

“I’m just glad its over.

Weiss on the season:

“It was a horrible season for all of us, the worst that anyone in the locker room could has ever seen, except for the CBA guys.

This wouldn’t be the first time someone compared the Clippers to a minor-league outfit. This wouldn’t be the first time an owner directed his coach to sabotage their own team in a game. This wouldn’t be the first time Sterling cared more about the spectacle of an NBA game than whether the Clippers won.

So did Sterling actually tell Weiss to pull the starters so early to help Robinson?

The supporting evidence is weak. We’re hearing from Wilkins who said he heard from Weiss who supposedly heard from Sterling. That’s a long game of telephone. Importantly, the starters – including Wilkins and Harper – played more than their story suggested. However, all five starters also played far fewer minutes than usual.

At the very minimum, it’s believable Sterling said this. Which is troubling enough.

Michael Jordan reportedly spit on the pizza

By Dan FeldmanMay 18, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT
Michael Jordan didn’t have the flu during the “flu game.” On that, practically everyone agrees.

So why was Jordan so sick while leading the Bulls over the Jazz in Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals?

Jordan and a couple people close to him said he had food poisoning stemming from pizza suspiciously delivered by five people in Utah. There are also rumors Jordan was hungover.

Conspiracy theorists have questioned why nobody else with Jordan – including trainer Tim Grover and personal assistant George Koehler – ate any of the supposedly tainted pizza. Jordan claims he alone ate the entire pie.

“The Last Dance” director Jason Hehir on “Jalen & Jacoby:”

Earlier that night, those guys all ate dinner and didn’t wait for Michael when they ordered. So, it gets to be about 10, 11 o’clock, and Michael is starving and says, “I want a pizza or get me something.”

When the pizza shows up, Michael says, “Everybody, do not touch this pizza. This is mine. You didn’t wait for me. Don’t touch this.” So, he spits on the pizza.

I am telling you what was told to me in our interviews. I was not in Utah.

I can tell you, from more than one person that we interviewed, Michael was not happy that he was not consulted for dinner earlier. And he said, “Nobody else eat this pizza” and spat on the pizza.

That would be in-character for Jordan.

Wright Thompson of ESPN:

Back when they used to shoot a lot of commercials, Jordan’s security team would wait for him in his trailer while he was on set. A woman named Linda cooked Michael’s meals, and he loved cinnamon rolls. She’d bake a tray and bring it to him. When it came time to film, he’d see the guards eyeing the cinnamon rolls and he’d walk over and spit on each one, to make sure nobody took his food.

If Jordan were hungover and his inner circle concocted a food-poisoning tale as cover, it includes unnecessary details – the five delivers, the spitting. And apparently multiple people kept the story straight with Hehir. It’s easier to keep track of truth than a lie.

The evidence of food poisoning is far stronger than the evidence of a hangover.