Jordan, Magic, Pippen game-worn Dream Team shoes auctioned for charity

Associated PressMay 18, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Sneakers worn by Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Scottie Pippen while they played for the Dream Team are being auctioned.

The sneakers, each signed by the Hall of Fame wearer, are part of the Lelands 2020 Spring Classic Auction that runs through June 19. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the sneakers will benefit COVID-19 relief efforts.

Jordan, Johnson, and Pippen wore the sneakers during the Tournament of Americas, which the U.S. team won to qualify for the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona. The Americans won gold there in the first Olympics to feature NBA players.

The sneakers were given to a team staff member in the locker room after the tournament championship game in Portland, Oregon.

Also on the auction block are signed Jordan sneakers from his days at North Carolina, plus a White Sox warmup jersey from Jordan’s time in the baseball minor leagues.

More information and items available in the auction can be found on Lelands’ website.

Did Donald Sterling order Clippers to help let David Robinson score 71 points?

By Dan FeldmanMay 18, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT
Why did the NBA allow Donald Sterling to remain Clippers owner through many years of racism and sexism?

A big reason: He didn’t bother other NBA owners.

For one, NBA owners were nearly all white men, not directly affected by Sterling’s abhorrent behavior. The Clippers were also harmless, a perpetually lousy team that didn’t threaten anyone.

And that might be too generous of an assessment.

Entering the final day of the 1993-94 season, Magic center Shaquille O’Neal led Spurs center David Robinson in a tight race for the scoring title. Robinson had to outscore O’Neal by five points that day to claim the crown.

Robinson scored 71 points in a win over the Clippers in Los Angeles. O’Neal scored 32 points against the Nets. That meant Robinson took the scoring title, 29.8 pointers per game to 29.3 points per game.

Two members of that 27-55 Clippers team – Dominique Wilkins and Ron Harper – revisited the game during “NBA Inside Stuff ’90s Reunion” (warning: profanity in video). After struggling to remember who coached them that season – it was Bob Weiss – Wilkins and Harper took us inside the locker room.

Wilkins:

He said, “Look, men. Just so y’all know, I’ve been told to take the starting five out after the first four minutes in the first quarter. And I’m like, “Why the hell for?” He said, “Sterling wants to see David Robinson keep the scoring title in the West.”

I swear to god. Am I lying?

Harper:

I took my uniform. I cut off my ankle tape and walked out that motherf—er.

What we did was so f—ing embarrassing.

Wilkins:

I left the arena and went back to Atlanta.

At minimum, this story is embellished. Playing time for the Clippers’ starters:

  • Mark Jackson: 16 minutes
  • Ron Harper: 20 minutes
  • Dominique Wilkins: 21 minutes
  • Loy Vaught: 25 minutes
  • Elmore Spencer: 5 minutes

Maybe the Clippers pulled only their starting center, Spencer. He played just five minutes, and I didn’t see him in any second-half game highlights. But it’s not as if the lumbering Spencer were suited to defend Robinson, anyway.

Whatever happened, the Clippers didn’t hide their displeasure in an article by Chris Baker of the Los Angeles Times at the time.

Wilkins:

“Disappointing is an understatement for this season,” Wilkins said. “There’s no pride here. If you can look at yourself in the mirror after a game like that and be happy with yourself, something’s wrong. Nothing against David, he’s a great player, but how can you let a guy get 71 points?

“I think it’s ridiculous. We helped him get 71 points. If they want to play him the whole game that’s fine, but the way we played him, it’s like we helped him.

“I’ve never seen anything like this in my career, let me tell you the truth, never.

Jackson:

“If you are not committed to winning, I don’t want to be here. And I think tonight shows no commitment toward winning.”

Harper on the season:

“I’m just glad its over.

Weiss on the season:

“It was a horrible season for all of us, the worst that anyone in the locker room could has ever seen, except for the CBA guys.

This wouldn’t be the first time someone compared the Clippers to a minor-league outfit. This wouldn’t be the first time an owner directed his coach to sabotage their own team in a game. This wouldn’t be the first time Sterling cared more about the spectacle of an NBA game than whether the Clippers won.

So did Sterling actually tell Weiss to pull the starters so early to help Robinson?

The supporting evidence is weak. We’re hearing from Wilkins who said he heard from Weiss who supposedly heard from Sterling. That’s a long game of telephone. Importantly, the starters – including Wilkins and Harper – played more than their story suggested. However, all five starters also played far fewer minutes than usual.

At the very minimum, it’s believable Sterling said this. Which is troubling enough.

Michael Jordan reportedly spit on the pizza

Michael Jordan on Saturday Night Live
Raymond Bonar/NBCU Photo Bank
By Dan FeldmanMay 18, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT
Michael Jordan didn’t have the flu during the “flu game.” On that, practically everyone agrees.

So why was Jordan so sick while leading the Bulls over the Jazz in Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals?

Jordan and a couple people close to him said he had food poisoning stemming from pizza suspiciously delivered by five people in Utah. There are also rumors Jordan was hungover.

Conspiracy theorists have questioned why nobody else with Jordan – including trainer Tim Grover and personal assistant George Koehler – ate any of the supposedly tainted pizza. Jordan claims he alone ate the entire pie.

“The Last Dance” director Jason Hehir on “Jalen & Jacoby:”

Earlier that night, those guys all ate dinner and didn’t wait for Michael when they ordered. So, it gets to be about 10, 11 o’clock, and Michael is starving and says, “I want a pizza or get me something.”

When the pizza shows up, Michael says, “Everybody, do not touch this pizza. This is mine. You didn’t wait for me. Don’t touch this.” So, he spits on the pizza.

I am telling you what was told to me in our interviews. I was not in Utah.

I can tell you, from more than one person that we interviewed, Michael was not happy that he was not consulted for dinner earlier. And he said, “Nobody else eat this pizza” and spat on the pizza.

That would be in-character for Jordan.

Wright Thompson of ESPN:

Back when they used to shoot a lot of commercials, Jordan’s security team would wait for him in his trailer while he was on set. A woman named Linda cooked Michael’s meals, and he loved cinnamon rolls. She’d bake a tray and bring it to him. When it came time to film, he’d see the guards eyeing the cinnamon rolls and he’d walk over and spit on each one, to make sure nobody took his food.

If Jordan were hungover and his inner circle concocted a food-poisoning tale as cover, it includes unnecessary details – the five delivers, the spitting. And apparently multiple people kept the story straight with Hehir. It’s easier to keep track of truth than a lie.

The evidence of food poisoning is far stronger than the evidence of a hangover.

Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic undergoing season-ending surgery

Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 18, 2020, 2:48 PM EDT
The Jazz are hoping Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert will put their tension behind them and help Utah make a deep playoff run.

But if the season resumes, the Jazz will face another complication – the absence of Bojan Bogdanovic.

Jazz release:

Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic will undergo season-ending wrist surgery.

Bogdanovic hurt his right wrist sometime in 2019 and the injury continued to bother him throughout the season. With the campaign suspended, the forward consulted with multiple medical professionals and the decision was made to surgically repair the ruptured scapholunate ligament.

Bogdanovic is scheduled to have surgery on Tuesday in New York.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

An expectation Bogdanovic will be ready to begin next season means only so much. Who knows when next season will begin considering the ongoing coronavirus pandemic? It could be October as usual if the current season is canceled. It could be December. It could be even later. I don’t know what Wojnarowski’s sources are expecting.

The Jazz made a big push – at significant long-term cost – to accelerate their rise. That included signing Bogdanovic to a four-year, $73.1 million contract.

Now, it’s even less likely Utah will reap the rewards.

Mike Conley has underwhelmed. The season might be over. Now, Bogdanovic – who played well – is sidelined.

Joe Ingles and Royce O'Neale can step up at forward, but neither has Bogdanovic’s scoring punch. That puts even more of the load on Mitchell. Can the Jazz make enough defensive gains to offset that? Remember, they signed Bogdanovic to alleviate the offensive burden on Mitchell. They knew that was important.

Utah’s season just isn’t going to plan.

Rumor: Michael Jordan was hungover for flu/food-poisoning game

Michael Jordan
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 18, 2020, 1:01 PM EDT
Michael Jordan never had a flu game.

Maybe he never had a food-poisoning game, either.

In “The Last Dance” on ESPN, Jordan blamed a late-night pizza for his illness in Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals. His trainer (Tim Grover) and personal assistant (George Koehler) corroborated with a tale of five guys suspiciously delivering the pizza to Jordan’s hotel room. Though Grover had told the delivery story before, this was the first time Jordan publicly discussed how he was the only one to eat the pizza and how it made him sick.

Jody Genessy of the Deseret News:

This is the most credible report I’ve seen of Jordan being hungover. Genessy is a journalist experienced in vetting information. He identifies his source as “very reliable.”

I’m still skeptical. There are at least four degrees of separation in the story getting passed down. That’s a lot of room for misinformation to enter the chain.

Yet, there’s some circumstantial evidence:

Could Jordan – given his celebrity – have flown to and from Vegas undetected? It was at least possible in 1997. But, again, I’m skeptical.

The hangover rumors also don’t stay on the same page.

Former NBC color commentator Matt Guokas, who called Game 5 of the 1997 Finals, via Roland Lazenby’s “Michael Jordan: The Life“:

The other thing was, there were conspiracy theories of what was really wrong with Michael. We just took it at face value that he had the flu and just went ahead and played. But according to the stories and rumors, he was supposedly at Robert Redford’s chalet up in the mountains playing poker all night and partying too hard.

So, was Jordan in Vegas or at Robert Redford’s chalet?

This strikes me as the type of story people want to believe and spread. It’s juicy! But that’s precisely a reason to doubt it.

Jordan played great in Game 5, scoring 38 points – including 15 in the fourth quarter – in 44 minutes to lead the Bulls to a 90-88 win over the Jazz. Hampered by the flu or food poisoning, an ill Jordan stepping up in that moment was incredible.

If he were hungover, that’d take some luster off the story. Still a gritty performance. But it’d fall in a different light if the wounds were self-inflicted. (Though, in some corners, Jordan would get championed even more for partying hard and still dominating on the court.)

Ultimately, I’m unconvinced of the hangover story. There just isn’t enough concrete evidence.

But if Jordan were sick due to a clandestine Vegas trip, my very favorite part of the saga would be Grover and Koehler concocting a story about five pizza deliverers as cover and sticking with it for decades. That’d be the exact type of behavior you’d expect from Jordan’s inner circle.