Did Jerry Reinsdorf get off easy in “The Last Dance?”

By Kurt HelinMay 18, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
From the first night of “The Last Dance,” Bulls’ GM Jerry Krause was painted as the villain in Michael Jordan’s heroic epic.

It was Krause who said, “Even if Phil [Jackson] goes 82-0 he’s not coming back.” It’s Krause who Jordan and Pippen mercilessly picked on (and who Pippen blamed for not renegotiating his contract). And make no mistake, Krause thought it was the right call to break up the Bulls in 1998 rather than bring the band back together for one more run.

Ultimately, it’s not Krause’s call.

That’s an ownership decision. If Jerry Reinsdorf tells Krause to run it back for another year, we get the 1999 season we all wanted to see.

Until the last 15 minutes of episode 10, Reinsdorf got off easy in The Last Dance documentary, but then he was asked why he broke up the team. It was all about the money.

“Now, after the sixth championship, things were beyond our control. It would have been (financially) suicidal at that point in their careers to bring back Pippen, Steve Kerr, Rodman, Ron Harper, their market value individually was going to be too high, they weren’t going to be worth the money they were going to get in the market,” Reinsdorf said. “So, when we realized we were going to have to go into a rebuild, I went to Phil and offered him the opportunity to come back the next year, but he said I don’t want to go through a rebuild, ‘I don’t want to coach a bad team.’ That was the end, it just came to an end on its own.

“If Michael had been healthy and wanted to come back, I don’t doubt that Krause could have rebuilt a championship team in a couple of years, but it wasn’t going to happen instantly.”

The Bulls had Bird rights on all those players — it would have been expensive, but Reinsdorf could have kept the core of the team together. He chose not to. Every owner has the right to say, “this is our spending limit,” but this Bulls’ team was a cash cow and had been for years (the Bulls are consistently one of the league’s most profitable teams), filling the United Center and becoming a worldwide phenomenon. Break it up, send Jordan into retirement, and the value of the franchise drops. There were financial reasons to keep them together. Reinsdorf has a reputation around the league of a big market owner who spends like a mid-market owner, and it’s situations like this that are why. He’s also loyal and trusting of his GMs, even when he should step in (how long was Gar/Pax left in charge when it wasn’t working?).

Jordan’s reaction?

“It’s maddening because I felt like we could have won seven. I really believe that. We may not have, but not to be able to try that’s something I just can’t accept,” Jordan said.

Jordan said the team knew this was the last year, they just had a hard time wrapping their heads around it. They also would have come back for another run.

“In ’98, Krause said at the start of the season ‘Phil can go 82-0 and he was never going to be the coach.’ When Phil said it was the last dance, we knew it was the last dance. We knew they weren’t going to keep the team [together],” Jordan said at the end of the documentary. “Now they could have nixed all of it at the beginning of’ 98. Why say that statement at the beginning of ’98?

“If you ask all the guys who won in ’98 — Steve Kerr, Jud Buechler, blah, blah, blah, — we give you a one-year contract to try for seven [titles], do you think they would have signed?

“Yes. They would have signed. Would I have signed for one year? Yes, I would have signed. I had been signing one-year contracts up to that. Would Phil have done it? Yes. Now, Pip, you would have had to do some convincing. But if Phil was going to be there, if Dennis was going to be there, if MJ was going to be there to win that seventh, Pip is not going to miss out on that.”

We’ll never know if they could have won a seventh. It’s the greatest “what if” in NBA history.

If you want to blame someone for the breakup of the Bulls — who have won five playoff series total in the 22 seasons since Jordan retired — it’s not all about Krause. This decision went straight to the top.

 

 

B.J. Armstrong: Michael Jordan was too famous to hang with Bulls teammates

Associated PressMay 18, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
EDITOR’S NOTE: B.J. Armstrong, a Los Angeles-based sports agent who played with the Chicago Bulls during the 1991, 1992 and 1993 championship seasons, offered perspective and analysis to The Associated Press throughout the airing of “The Last Dance” series. With the final two episodes airing Sunday night, Armstrong shared his insight in an essay — as told to AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds — on the 10-part documentary.

___

It took me a little while to realize that Michael Jordan was rarely around when we were on the road together.

We were teammates for parts of five seasons, which means we played more than 200 road games together. Life on the road on an off day gets monotonous; you go to dinner, you go to the movies, sometimes you walk around the city. And whatever we did, Michael usually wasn’t with the group.

He was always in his room. It had to be tough, right? That’s when it hit me: You need to have a certain personality to absorb the public life that comes with being a superstar.

For the last five weeks, for two hours every Sunday night, Michael finally showed us what his life was like in “The Last Dance” series from ESPN and Netflix.

He made the game look easy.

But being Michael Jordan, and all that came with it, that wasn’t easy.

It all happened gradually and really took off around 1992 when he went to the Olympics and we had won our second championship. He had just exploded on the scene.

Suddenly, he just couldn’t do the things that we could do. And he never made excuses for it. I remember the little things, now — he stopped shooting before games, stopped warming up, because he thought it could be disruptive to the team. He was like, “I don’t want to interfere with the team.” He always knew our routines and had respect for them. He always made sure that everyone had their space within the group.

He was always aware. He always knew what was going on with the group. He had a huge respect for the team dynamic and what we were trying to do and to trying to achieve together, even though he was clearly this very unique individual player.

This guy was incredible, yet he was most comfortable being one of the guys. We hadn’t seen a player like him. He could score, he could defend, he could rebound. He was so confident. But underneath that, behind the scenes, I knew Michael Jordan was a country kid from North Carolina, and it was that simple to him. He was a young man, at heart, who wanted to be one of the guys who loved to play and was willing to do whatever was necessary.

Now, did he evolve? Yes. But regardless of all the other things, basketball was always first and foremost. To me, that was the most impressive thing about watching him on this journey. It was that way in 1984 and it was that way in 1998. Losing, winning, making movies, whatever, he was always committed, no matter what. That is an amazing, amazing accomplishment because it is so difficult.

What we got from watching this, and I can say this because I played with arguably the greatest player to ever play, was that professional sports was never intended to be a one-player show. To me, that’s the brilliance of Michael Jordan. He was an incredible, amazing individual player who matched his talents to the team, matched the team’s talents to him and he lived in the middle of those extremes. I don’t know how you do that.

I think it was absolutely amazing story, and this series came at the right time because of the current situation that we’re all in with this coronavirus pandemic. And, you know, there were so many lessons to be learned. The biggest one is that there was no quit in Michael Jordan. He was going to find a way. He never made an excuse. He never, ever allowed himself to have fear about not being able to do something.

And people might say, “Oh, no, nobody can do that.”

Well, I saw somebody do that for five years. And for the last five weeks, we all got to see that.

Michael Jordan: I had food poisoning for 'flu' game

By Dan FeldmanMay 17, 2020, 10:56 PM EDT
Michael Jordan – in what became known as the “flu game” – had a legendary performance in Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals. He scored 38 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter, to lead the Bulls to a 90-88 win over the Jazz. A visibly sick Jordan played 44 minutes!

The story had only one problem: Jordan probably didn’t have the flu.

Jordan’s long-time trainer, Tim Grover, said Jordan got food poisoning from a pizza delivered by five people. In ESPN’s “The Last Dance” documentary, Jordan confirmed the pizza made him sick .

Jordan:

It’s 10, 10:30 at night. I’m hungry.

I ate the pizza. All by myself. Nobody else eats the pizza. I wake up about 2:30, throwing up left and right.

So, it really wasn’t the flu game. It was food poisoning.

The flu and food poisoning can have similar symptoms. Either way, Jordan played incredibly well through illness. Neither source affects the tremendous basketball accomplishment.

As far as the five deliverers, it seems plausible they got word the pizza was for Jordan’s room and all wanted to catch a glimpse of the superstar. Even if the pizza were tainted, I wouldn’t assume it was done deliberately.

Jerry Krause: I didn't break up Bulls. Health and salary issues did

By Dan FeldmanMay 17, 2020, 8:50 PM EDT
The Bulls effectively announced the conclusion of their dynasty in 1997.

Bulls general manager Jerry Krause said he and Phil Jackson agreed it’d be Jackson’s last season as coach. Michael Jordan had already said he wouldn’t play for any other coach. No more Michael Jordan, no more dynasty. The terms were clear.

So, the Bulls went on one more run – a “Last Dance” – and won the 1998 championship. If breaking up this team weren’t already dubious, doing so immediately after another title seemed even more misguided. Didn’t management reconsider?

Krause in his unpublished memoir, via K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago:

I’m now going to take you to a place no Bulls outsider has ever been, a meeting in early July 1998. It was attended by Jerry Reinsdorf, myself, (assistant general manager) Jim Stack, Al Vermeil, the team doctors and surgeons, (VP of finance) Irwin Mandel and (assistant to the GM) Karen Stack. Vermeil knew more about the condition of the players’ bodies than even the medical people. He had continually tested them in and out of season during the entire championship run. We had asked then-trainer Chip Schaefer to submit a written report on the team’s health.

The first question I asked was how much did people think we could get out of Luc Longley, a free-agent-to-be who we’d had to rest periodically over the last few years because of unstable ankles. Al and the doctors thought he would break down quickly.

Next question: Rodman? Each person in the room was concerned that Dennis’ off-court meanderings had caught up with him, that he was playing on fumes at the end of the season.

We go to Pippen. He’s had two major surgeries in two years, one of them late in the summer to purposely defy our instructions to do it earlier and not miss regular-season time. He wants to rightfully be paid superstar dollars. Is he worth the risk, especially if we can’t find a center and a power forward, and he and Michael have to carry the load for a new coach? I seriously doubt it.

Put yourself in our shoes as we walk out of that room. What would you do? Did we break up a dynasty or was the dynasty breaking up of age, natural attrition of NBA players with little time to recuperate and the salary-cap rules that govern the game?

As the summer wore on and players were locked out of the training facilities by the league — that would mean the NBA season would not start until late January — things got even worse. Michael sliced a finger on a cigar cutter that would’ve prevented him from playing an entire season.

I suggest reading the full article for more details of Krause’s explanation, including the salary issue.

Keep this in mind, though: The Bulls had Bird Rights on every player mentioned. Salary-cap rules would’ve allowed Chicago to re-sign all its own free agents. It would’ve been expensive, but legal. Of course, Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf had spending limits. That was a key consideration in breaking up the team. It’s unfair Krause so often took all the blame for decisions that also involved Reinsdorf. (That’s an issue with “The Last Dance” documentary, too.) Even in death, Krause – with this excerpt – is still shielding Reinsdorf.

Krause was involved, too. And his logic has flaws.

It’s so difficult to build a championship contender, and Krause helped do it. Teams shouldn’t take that window for granted while it’s open.

Even if Krause were right about the team’s low odds in 1999, what did rushing into rebuilding get the Bulls? They were awful the next five seasons. They went the next dozen years with just two winning seasons.

At least Chicago would have had a chance of meaningful success in 1999 – depending on Jordan’s finger.

This is the first time I’ve seen it described as a full-season injury. Jordan himself said, “The doctors said I couldn’t play for about two months.” Jordan also said he decided to retire before cutting his finger, which happened while vacationing in the Bahamas. If Krause and Jackson had resolved their issues and Jordan planned to return for another run, Jordan probably would’ve been training rather than vacationing.

Pippen (Rockets), Rodman (Lakers) and Longley (Suns) all declined with new teams during the 1999 season. Maybe that would’ve happened similarly in Chicago. But Pippen and Longley had significantly differently roles. Particularly, Pippen fumed about being third option behind Hakeem Olajuwon and Charles Barkley in Houston. Rodman benefited from the structure of playing for the winning Bulls. Toni Kukoc was also ascending and could’ve supplanted Rodman as starting forward.

Kevin Pelton of ESPN analyzed how the Bulls would’ve fared if they kept their core intact in 1999. He projected them as the top team in the Eastern Conference, though not the league. If they met the actual-champion Spurs in the NBA Finals, the Bulls – with all their playoff experience – certainly would’ve had a fighting chance.

Pelton’s method accounts for aging, but not the specific medical issues of Bulls players. Krause’s insight there matters.

But a player’s long-term health is difficult to predict. There are no certainties. Remember, Krause explored replacing Jackson in 1996 and trading Pippen in 1997. With either move, Chicago’s run could’ve ended even sooner.

I don’t share Krause’s conviction that 1999 was the right time.

Still, it’s interesting to read Krause make his case. Again, I recommend reading the full excerpt.

Charley Rosen: Carmelo Anthony would've been Michael Jordan in triangle

By Dan FeldmanMay 17, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Late in Phil Jackson’s tenure running the Knicks, Kristaps Porzingis made a bold statement: New York should’ve been running the triangle all along. That was in stark contrast to teammate Carmelo Anthony, who resisted the triangle.

Phil Jackson mouthpiece Charley Rosen, via Marc Berman of the New York Post:

“Carmelo undercut him, telling [Kristaps] Porzingis not to say anything in public about how good the triangle was,’’ Rosen said. “Carmelo refused to run the triangle — which is why Phil re-signed him: There was a lot of pressure from [owner James] Dolan. But if Carmelo would’ve run the triangle, he’d be open on the weakside.

“He’d have to pass and do this and run around, but he’d ultimately have a whole side wide open — 16-17 feet away from the basket. The defense would be too far away to double. He’d have open jump shots and was one or two dribbles from the basket. He’d be a killer. He’d be Michael Jordan. He’d be unstoppable. But Melo was catch and shoot and didn’t want to do other things.’’

Carmelo Anthony would not have been Michael Jordan in the triangle. That should go without saying.

Was Anthony sometimes too reluctant to screen, pass and cut? Yes. But that doesn’t mean he suddenly would’ve morphed into arguably the greatest offensive player ever based on scheme.

By the time Jackson got to the Knicks, the NBA had evolved. Rules changed. Teams better recognized the value of shots at the rim and 3-pointers. There were still lessons to draw from the triangle, but the system was no longer as effective as when Jackson coached the Bulls and even Lakers.

Anthony and other Knicks recognized that. So, while there were productive lessons to draw from Jackson, he undercut his helpful advice with his triangle devotion. That’s his fault, not Anthony’s (though it would’ve been nice if Anthony honed his peripheral skills, anyway).

Maybe only Rosen is knocking Anthony. This wouldn’t be the first time Rosen’s criticism was – correctly or incorrectly – attributed to Jackson. If this is only Rosen, it’s not worth overreacting to his opinion.

But this could reflect Jackson’s view. If so, that’d really show a lack of self-awareness about what went wrong during his Knicks tenure.