Bulls star Michael Jordan
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Michael Jordan: I had food poisoning for ‘flu’ game

By Dan FeldmanMay 17, 2020, 10:56 PM EDT
Michael Jordan – in what became known as the “flu game” – had a legendary performance in Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals. He scored 38 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter, to lead the Bulls to a 90-88 win over the Jazz. A visibly sick Jordan played 44 minutes!

The story had only one problem: Jordan probably didn’t have the flu.

Jordan’s long-time trainer, Tim Grover, said Jordan got food poisoning from a pizza delivered by five people. In ESPN’s “The Last Dance” documentary, Jordan confirmed the pizza made him sick .

Jordan:

It’s 10, 10:30 at night. I’m hungry.

I ate the pizza. All by myself. Nobody else eats the pizza. I wake up about 2:30, throwing up left and right.

So, it really wasn’t the flu game. It was food poisoning.

The flu and food poisoning can have similar symptoms. Either way, Jordan played incredibly well through illness. Neither source affects the tremendous basketball accomplishment.

As far as the five deliverers, it seems plausible they got word the pizza was for Jordan’s room and all wanted to catch a glimpse of the superstar. Even if the pizza were tainted, I wouldn’t assume it was done deliberately.

Jerry Krause: I didn’t break up Bulls. Health and salary issues did

Bulls general manager Jerry Krause and Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf
JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 17, 2020, 8:50 PM EDT
The Bulls effectively announced the conclusion of their dynasty in 1997.

Bulls general manager Jerry Krause said he and Phil Jackson agreed it’d be Jackson’s last season as coach. Michael Jordan had already said he wouldn’t play for any other coach. No more Michael Jordan, no more dynasty. The terms were clear.

So, the Bulls went on one more run – a “Last Dance” – and won the 1998 championship. If breaking up this team weren’t already dubious, doing so immediately after another title seemed even more misguided. Didn’t management reconsider?

Krause in his unpublished memoir, via K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago:

I’m now going to take you to a place no Bulls outsider has ever been, a meeting in early July 1998. It was attended by Jerry Reinsdorf, myself, (assistant general manager) Jim Stack, Al Vermeil, the team doctors and surgeons, (VP of finance) Irwin Mandel and (assistant to the GM) Karen Stack. Vermeil knew more about the condition of the players’ bodies than even the medical people. He had continually tested them in and out of season during the entire championship run. We had asked then-trainer Chip Schaefer to submit a written report on the team’s health.

The first question I asked was how much did people think we could get out of Luc Longley, a free-agent-to-be who we’d had to rest periodically over the last few years because of unstable ankles. Al and the doctors thought he would break down quickly.

Next question: Rodman? Each person in the room was concerned that Dennis’ off-court meanderings had caught up with him, that he was playing on fumes at the end of the season.

We go to Pippen. He’s had two major surgeries in two years, one of them late in the summer to purposely defy our instructions to do it earlier and not miss regular-season time. He wants to rightfully be paid superstar dollars. Is he worth the risk, especially if we can’t find a center and a power forward, and he and Michael have to carry the load for a new coach? I seriously doubt it.

Put yourself in our shoes as we walk out of that room. What would you do? Did we break up a dynasty or was the dynasty breaking up of age, natural attrition of NBA players with little time to recuperate and the salary-cap rules that govern the game?

As the summer wore on and players were locked out of the training facilities by the league — that would mean the NBA season would not start until late January — things got even worse. Michael sliced a finger on a cigar cutter that would’ve prevented him from playing an entire season.

I suggest reading the full article for more details of Krause’s explanation, including the salary issue.

Keep this in mind, though: The Bulls had Bird Rights on every player mentioned. Salary-cap rules would’ve allowed Chicago to re-sign all its own free agents. It would’ve been expensive, but legal. Of course, Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf had spending limits. That was a key consideration in breaking up the team. It’s unfair Krause so often took all the blame for decisions that also involved Reinsdorf. (That’s an issue with “The Last Dance” documentary, too.) Even in death, Krause – with this excerpt – is still shielding Reinsdorf.

Krause was involved, too. And his logic has flaws.

It’s so difficult to build a championship contender, and Krause helped do it. Teams shouldn’t take that window for granted while it’s open.

Even if Krause were right about the team’s low odds in 1999, what did rushing into rebuilding get the Bulls? They were awful the next five seasons. They went the next dozen years with just two winning seasons.

At least Chicago would have had a chance of meaningful success in 1999 – depending on Jordan’s finger.

This is the first time I’ve seen it described as a full-season injury. Jordan himself said, “The doctors said I couldn’t play for about two months.” Jordan also said he decided to retire before cutting his finger, which happened while vacationing in the Bahamas. If Krause and Jackson had resolved their issues and Jordan planned to return for another run, Jordan probably would’ve been training rather than vacationing.

Pippen (Rockets), Rodman (Lakers) and Longley (Suns) all declined with new teams during the 1999 season. Maybe that would’ve happened similarly in Chicago. But Pippen and Longley had significantly differently roles. Particularly, Pippen fumed about being third option behind Hakeem Olajuwon and Charles Barkley in Houston. Rodman benefited from the structure of playing for the winning Bulls. Toni Kukoc was also ascending and could’ve supplanted Rodman as starting forward.

Kevin Pelton of ESPN analyzed how the Bulls would’ve fared if they kept their core intact in 1999. He projected them as the top team in the Eastern Conference, though not the league. If they met the actual-champion Spurs in the NBA Finals, the Bulls – with all their playoff experience – certainly would’ve had a fighting chance.

Pelton’s method accounts for aging, but not the specific medical issues of Bulls players. Krause’s insight there matters.

But a player’s long-term health is difficult to predict. There are no certainties. Remember, Krause explored replacing Jackson in 1996 and trading Pippen in 1997. With either move, Chicago’s run could’ve ended even sooner.

I don’t share Krause’s conviction that 1999 was the right time.

Still, it’s interesting to read Krause make his case. Again, I recommend reading the full excerpt.

Charley Rosen: Carmelo Anthony would’ve been Michael Jordan in triangle

Former Knicks president Phil Jackson and Carmelo Anthony
Robert Sabo/NY Daily News via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 17, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT
Late in Phil Jackson’s tenure running the Knicks, Kristaps Porzingis made a bold statement: New York should’ve been running the triangle all along. That was in stark contrast to teammate Carmelo Anthony, who resisted the triangle.

Phil Jackson mouthpiece Charley Rosen, via Marc Berman of the New York Post:

“Carmelo undercut him, telling [Kristaps] Porzingis not to say anything in public about how good the triangle was,’’ Rosen said. “Carmelo refused to run the triangle — which is why Phil re-signed him: There was a lot of pressure from [owner James] Dolan. But if Carmelo would’ve run the triangle, he’d be open on the weakside.

“He’d have to pass and do this and run around, but he’d ultimately have a whole side wide open — 16-17 feet away from the basket. The defense would be too far away to double. He’d have open jump shots and was one or two dribbles from the basket. He’d be a killer. He’d be Michael Jordan. He’d be unstoppable. But Melo was catch and shoot and didn’t want to do other things.’’

Carmelo Anthony would not have been Michael Jordan in the triangle. That should go without saying.

Was Anthony sometimes too reluctant to screen, pass and cut? Yes. But that doesn’t mean he suddenly would’ve morphed into arguably the greatest offensive player ever based on scheme.

By the time Jackson got to the Knicks, the NBA had evolved. Rules changed. Teams better recognized the value of shots at the rim and 3-pointers. There were still lessons to draw from the triangle, but the system was no longer as effective as when Jackson coached the Bulls and even Lakers.

Anthony and other Knicks recognized that. So, while there were productive lessons to draw from Jackson, he undercut his helpful advice with his triangle devotion. That’s his fault, not Anthony’s (though it would’ve been nice if Anthony honed his peripheral skills, anyway).

Maybe only Rosen is knocking Anthony. This wouldn’t be the first time Rosen’s criticism was – correctly or incorrectly – attributed to Jackson. If this is only Rosen, it’s not worth overreacting to his opinion.

But this could reflect Jackson’s view. If so, that’d really show a lack of self-awareness about what went wrong during his Knicks tenure.

D’Angelo Russell says Lakers didn’t offer professional guidance, takes blame

D'Angelo Russell in Lakers-Nets
Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 17, 2020, 4:31 PM EDT
D'Angelo Russell has a unique place in NBA history: young star journeyman.

The Lakers drafted Russell No. 2 overall in 2015. After alienating his teammates in Los Angeles, Russell got traded to Brooklyn. He developed into an All-Star with the Nets, but they moved on to sign Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. So, Russell joined the Warriors last summer in a double sign-and-trade for Durant, becoming the youngest established All-Star to change teams via free agency. Russell already got moved again, getting dealt to the Timberwolves just before the trade deadline.

Russell is only player ever to play for four different teams and become an All-Star all before turning 24.

Nobody else has played for even three different teams and become an All-Star before turning 24.

Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic took a deep dive into Russell’s journey. I recommend reading it in full. The story includes Russell reflecting on each of his stops.

Russell on the Lakers:

“I didn’t know how to be a professional and the guidance wasn’t there also,” Russell said. “I don’t blame anybody. I blame myself. It was really a blur to me, just in the sense that the things that I’ve been through ever since then.”

A completely fair assessment.

The Lakers were focused on Kobe Bryant’s farewell tour. Young players like Russell got put on the backburner. Russell’s relationship with Lakers coach Byron Scott was mutually unproductive.

But nobody is responsible for D’Angelo Russell like D’Angelo Russell. It would’ve been nice if the Lakers better mentored him. Ultimately, though, it falls on him.

Which leads to Brooklyn, where Russell improved under then-coach Kenny Atkinson’s watch.

Russell on the Nets:

“I’m not going to give it to Kenny,” he said. “I still don’t think he knew what he had, honestly. I don’t think he knew what I was capable of in the fourth quarter.”

If Russell gets the blame for his stumbles, he should also get the acclaim for his success. People assign too much credit to the coach. Though Brooklyn’s player-development system helped, the player is most central to his own growth.

Russell’s progress earned him plenty of suitors in free agency, including the Timberwolves. But unlike Minnesota, Golden State offered a max contract.

Russell on the Warriors:

“I remember going through the process and I was like, ‘If I go to Minnesota, I play with Karl and all the guys who will be there. I could potentially settle down and relax and unpack my bags,” Russell said. “But there’s something telling me you gotta go get every bit of money you’re worth right now.”

There’s always valuing in securing financial security. That looks particularly prescient now.

Though Russell spent time as an awkward fit in Golden State, he still got to Minnesota, where he was heavily pursued and warmly welcomed.

Russell on the Timberwolves:

“I’m like, OK,” he said, “this is where I’m supposed to be.”

I still have questions about Russell’s and Karl-Anthony Towns‘ fit together. Though the friends have long wanted to play together and each have plenty of talent, neither has shown the necessary commitment to the finer points of winning basketball.

Of course, there’s still time to learn. After all – despite all he has been through and all the perspective he shows throughout Krawczynski’s article – Russell is still just 24.

Kevin McHale: ‘You can see why the Pistons didn’t like the Bulls. The Bulls complained all the time’

Celtics forward Kevin McHale and Bulls guard Michael Jordan
Andrew D. BernsteinNBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 17, 2020, 2:07 PM EDT
Yes, the Pistons were sore losers when they walked off without shaking the Bulls’ hands at the end of the 1991 Eastern Conference finals.

But the Bulls – especially Michael Jordan – were also sore winners.

Jordan, via Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports:

“The Pistons are undeserving champions,” Jordan said on the day between Games 3 and 4 in Detroit in 1991. “The Bad Boys are bad for basketball.”

Jordan, via Mitch Albom of the Detroit Free Press:

“Most people I know will be happy the Pistons aren’t champions anymore . . . they didn’t play the kind of basketball you want to endorse . . . ”

Jordan, via Sam Smith of the Chicago Tribune:

”I don`t think people want that kind of basketball. I think they want to push that type of basketball out. We may not have liked Boston because they (the Celtics) won, but they were a good, sound basketball team.

Now – with grudges still held and the controversy being revisited due to “The Last Dance” documentary – the Pistons have an unlikely ally from those Celtics teams.

Kevin McHale, via Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald:

“First of all, you can see why the Pistons didn’t like the Bulls,” the Celtic legend told the Herald. “The Bulls complained all the time. That’s one thing that came across (in the documentary). Like, ‘This is not basketball. This is thuggery.’ All that stuff. I thought the Bulls really disrespected what the Pistons were able to do.

“But, hey, when you kill the king, you can talk (expletive).”

“I’m going to tell you this: of all the series that I played in all through the ’80s, after a close-out game, unless you were walking with somebody you knew, you almost never said anything. You might congratulate them if you saw them later, but there wasn’t a lot of talk, I mean, congratulatory or (expletive)-talking or anything,” McHale said. “You just kind of went in the locker room. Ninety percent of the series we won, I didn’t talk to anybody. They didn’t come up to me, and I didn’t think they should.”

Larry Bird voiced a similar, though even more stringent, sentiment about not shaking hands after a playoff series. He definitely left the court without congratulating the Pistons after they eliminated Boston in 1988.*

*Even if the Celtics left the court before the game ended due to security concerns, they still passed Detroit’s bench en route to the locker room. Bird had ample opportunity to shake hands. He passed.

Ironically, McHale was instrumental in the whole Pistons-Bulls narrative taking shape.

As the Pistons finished off Boston in 1988, the telecast focused on McHale congratulating and high-fiving Isiah Thomas and Bill Laimbeer. The story became “The Celtics shook hands with the Pistons,” not “Kevin McHale shook hands with the Pistons.”

A few years later, McHale’s sendoff for the Pistons was weaponized against them, as “proof” Boston treated them better than they treated Chicago. Yet, just like the Celtics in 1988, a few Pistons – including Joe Dumars and John Salley – shook hands with the Bulls in 1991. It just wasn’t enough to tilt the team-wide perception like McHale did for Boston.

Detroit happened to beat Chicago as the NBA was changing. As McHale said, the Pistons’ approach would’ve been common in the 80s. In the 90s and beyond, post-series embraces became the norm.

The Pistons probably should have adapted by the time they lost. But Jordan’s comments sure didn’t make Detroit eager to congratulate him.

This wasn’t a battle of good-vs.-evil, though it has been presented that way. These were two good, stubborn teams – one rising, one falling – that took plenty of cheap swipes at each other as they passed.