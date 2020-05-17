Celtics forward Kevin McHale and Bulls guard Michael Jordan
Andrew D. BernsteinNBAE via Getty Images

Kevin McHale: ‘You can see why the Pistons didn’t like the Bulls. The Bulls complained all the time’

By Dan FeldmanMay 17, 2020, 2:07 PM EDT
Yes, the Pistons were sore losers when they walked off without shaking the Bulls’ hands at the end of the 1991 Eastern Conference finals.

But the Bulls – especially Michael Jordan – were also sore winners.

Jordan, via Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports:

“The Pistons are undeserving champions,” Jordan said on the day between Games 3 and 4 in Detroit in 1991. “The Bad Boys are bad for basketball.”

Jordan, via Mitch Albom of the Detroit Free Press:

“Most people I know will be happy the Pistons aren’t champions anymore . . . they didn’t play the kind of basketball you want to endorse . . . ”

Jordan, via Sam Smith of the Chicago Tribune:

”I don`t think people want that kind of basketball. I think they want to push that type of basketball out. We may not have liked Boston because they (the Celtics) won, but they were a good, sound basketball team.

Now – with grudges still held and the controversy being revisited due to “The Last Dance” documentary – the Pistons have an unlikely ally from those Celtics teams.

Kevin McHale, via Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald:

“First of all, you can see why the Pistons didn’t like the Bulls,” the Celtic legend told the Herald. “The Bulls complained all the time. That’s one thing that came across (in the documentary). Like, ‘This is not basketball. This is thuggery.’ All that stuff. I thought the Bulls really disrespected what the Pistons were able to do.

“But, hey, when you kill the king, you can talk (expletive).”

“I’m going to tell you this: of all the series that I played in all through the ’80s, after a close-out game, unless you were walking with somebody you knew, you almost never said anything. You might congratulate them if you saw them later, but there wasn’t a lot of talk, I mean, congratulatory or (expletive)-talking or anything,” McHale said. “You just kind of went in the locker room. Ninety percent of the series we won, I didn’t talk to anybody. They didn’t come up to me, and I didn’t think they should.”

Larry Bird voiced a similar, though even more stringent, sentiment about not shaking hands after a playoff series. He definitely left the court without congratulating the Pistons after they eliminated Boston in 1988.*

*Even if the Celtics left the court before the game ended due to security concerns, they still passed Detroit’s bench en route to the locker room. Bird had ample opportunity to shake hands. He passed.

Ironically, McHale was instrumental in the whole Pistons-Bulls narrative taking shape.

As the Pistons finished off Boston in 1988, the telecast focused on McHale congratulating and high-fiving Isiah Thomas and Bill Laimbeer. The story became “The Celtics shook hands with the Pistons,” not “Kevin McHale shook hands with the Pistons.”

A few years later, McHale’s sendoff for the Pistons was weaponized against them, as “proof” Boston treated them better than they treated Chicago. Yet, just like the Celtics in 1988, a few Pistons – including Joe Dumars and John Salley – shook hands with the Bulls in 1991. It just wasn’t enough to tilt the team-wide perception like McHale did for Boston.

Detroit happened to beat Chicago as the NBA was changing. As McHale said, the Pistons’ approach would’ve been common in the 80s. In the 90s and beyond, post-series embraces became the norm.

The Pistons probably should have adapted by the time they lost. But Jordan’s comments sure didn’t make Detroit eager to congratulate him.

This wasn’t a battle of good-vs.-evil, though it has been presented that way. These were two good, stubborn teams – one rising, one falling – that took plenty of cheap swipes at each other as they passed.

D’Angelo Russell says Lakers didn’t offer professional guidance, takes blame

D'Angelo Russell in Lakers-Nets
Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 17, 2020, 4:31 PM EDT
D'Angelo Russell has a unique place in NBA history: young star journeyman.

The Lakers drafted Russell No. 2 overall in 2015. After alienating his teammates in Los Angeles, Russell got traded to Brooklyn. He developed into an All-Star with the Nets, but they moved on to sign Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. So, Russell joined the Warriors last summer in a double sign-and-trade for Durant, becoming the youngest established All-Star to change teams via free agency. Russell already got moved again, getting dealt to the Timberwolves just before the trade deadline.

Russell is only player ever to play for four different teams and become an All-Star all before turning 24.

Nobody else has played for even three different teams and become an All-Star before turning 24.

Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic took a deep dive into Russell’s journey. I recommend reading it in full. The story includes Russell reflecting on each of his stops.

Russell on the Lakers:

“I didn’t know how to be a professional and the guidance wasn’t there also,” Russell said. “I don’t blame anybody. I blame myself. It was really a blur to me, just in the sense that the things that I’ve been through ever since then.”

A completely fair assessment.

The Lakers were focused on Kobe Bryant’s farewell tour. Young players like Russell got put on the backburner. Russell’s relationship with Lakers coach Byron Scott was mutually unproductive.

But nobody is responsible for D’Angelo Russell like D’Angelo Russell. It would’ve been nice if the Lakers better mentored him. Ultimately, though, it falls on him.

Which leads to Brooklyn, where Russell improved under then-coach Kenny Atkinson’s watch.

Russell on the Nets:

“I’m not going to give it to Kenny,” he said. “I still don’t think he knew what he had, honestly. I don’t think he knew what I was capable of in the fourth quarter.”

If Russell gets the blame for his stumbles, he should also get the acclaim for his success. People assign too much credit to the coach. Though Brooklyn’s player-development system helped, the player is most central to his own growth.

Russell’s progress earned him plenty of suitors in free agency, including the Timberwolves. But unlike Minnesota, Golden State offered a max contract.

Russell on the Warriors:

“I remember going through the process and I was like, ‘If I go to Minnesota, I play with Karl and all the guys who will be there. I could potentially settle down and relax and unpack my bags,” Russell said. “But there’s something telling me you gotta go get every bit of money you’re worth right now.”

There’s always valuing in securing financial security. That looks particularly prescient now.

Though Russell spent time as an awkward fit in Golden State, he still got to Minnesota, where he was heavily pursued and warmly welcomed.

Russell on the Timberwolves:

“I’m like, OK,” he said, “this is where I’m supposed to be.”

I still have questions about Russell’s and Karl-Anthony Towns‘ fit together. Though the friends have long wanted to play together and each have plenty of talent, neither has shown the necessary commitment to the finer points of winning basketball.

Of course, there’s still time to learn. After all – despite all he has been through and all the perspective he shows throughout Krawczynski’s article – Russell is still just 24.

Could NBA stars compete in 1-on-1 games?

Lakers star LeBron James and Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 17, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
The NBA Collective Bargaining Agreement bans players from participating in public offseason basketball games or competitions of basketball skill without league and team approval. And don’t expect the league and teams to approve events that don’t help the league and teams – or at least charities – make money. That’s why a planned 1-on-1 matchup between Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson didn’t get off the ground in 1990.

But what if the NBA terminates the Collective Bargaining Agreement amid the coronavirus pandemic?

Tom Haberstroh of NBC Sports looked back on a scheduled 1-on-1 game between Shaquille O’Neal and Hakeem Olajuwon, organized by agent Leonard Armato, in 1995:

Luckily for Armato and those interested in the one-on-one format, in the summer of 1995, the NBA was in the midst of a lockout. Without CBA rules blocking players from participating, Armato threw the door wide open by announcing a one-on-one event that no longer needed to be sanctioned by the league.

Still, he wanted to run it by the powers that be.

“I went to David Stern and I said, ‘Look, there’s no collective bargaining agreement so I’m going to go ahead and do this one-on-one,’” Armato says.

Stern’s response?

“Well, technically I could stop you. But you know what, I’m going to pretend like I don’t know you’re doing this,” Armato recalls Stern telling him.

Armato described the deal with Stern as a “wink-wink, nudge-nudge” agreement between the two friends. For the league, it could have been something of a trial balloon, allowing it to gauge fan interest from afar and later assessing the merits of bringing such a competition in-house.

All along, Armato felt it was destined to become an annual tentpole event on the NBA calendar. A quarter of a century later, Armato believes it’s time to do it for real.

“Just imagine if you had a global pay-per-view event of LeBron James versus the Greek Freak (Giannis Antetokounmpo),” Armato says. “It’s probably bigger than (Manny) Pacquiao vs. (Floyd) Mayweather. It might be way bigger. We’re talking hundreds of millions of dollars off that one event.”

With the NBA season on hiatus, the league itself could hold 1-on-1 games. Fewer people involved, 1-on-1 games could be safer than 5-on-5. That’s fewer tests, fewer chances of spreading coronavirus.

Though his primary focus is on resuming the season, NBA commissioner Adam Silver has also discussed playing in some form for a sports-hungry nation. This would be better than HORSE.

Haberstroh went into far more depth on that Shaq-Hakeem game (including Donald Trump’s involvement) and the entire 1-on-1 concept. I suggest reading the full article.

Landry Fields’ response to Raptors’ $18M offer: ‘Did you say 8 or 18?’

Raptors forward Landry Fields
Andrew Francis Wallace/Toronto Star via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 17, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Both the Raptors and Knicks pursued Steve Nash in 2012. Toronto had cap space. New York didn’t, needing to orchestrate a sign-and-trade with Nash and the Suns.

So, the Raptors carried out a bold plan outsmarted themselves.

Knicks restricted free agent Landry Fields would’ve been a logical part of a sign-and-trade. To preempt that and maximize its chances of landing Nash, Toronto – through agent Chris Emens – offered Fields a three-year, $18.75 million contract.

Fields, via Blake Murphy of The Athletic:

“Wait, did you say eight or 18?” Fields remembers asking.

Emens had said 18. The Raptors were submitting an offer sheet for three years and $18.8 million.

“That number was way beyond what we would have thought would be a home run for me in free agency,” Fields said. “Eight would have been like, ‘OK, cool. I’m good.’ But that, for me, was an absolute home run.”

For perspective, Fields’ annual salary – based on percentage of the salary cap – would’ve been $11,751,861 this season.

The Knicks didn’t match. They didn’t get Nash, either. He joined the Lakers for a couple disappointing seasons to end his career.

The Raptors figured, in this worst-case scenario, they’d still have a helpful – albeit, overpaid – role player in Fields. But like many things in this story, that also went wrong. Fields didn’t stay healthy and really struggled (as detailed by Murphy).

At laest we get another tale of a contract offer so large, it shocked the recipient. Those are always fun.

Pistons guard Bruce Brown says he had thumb surgery last month

Pistons guard Bruce Brown
David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images
Associated PressMay 17, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
DETROIT (AP) — Pistons guard Bruce Brown had thumb surgery last month and is ready to play if the NBA season resumes.

Brown said during a video conference Friday that a ligament was placed back onto his thumb bone.

“If the season was to start, I’d be back,” he said. “I think my timeline was like six weeks.”

Brown said he played through the problem this season, and while it could be painful, it didn’t limit him much.

Brown has scored 8.9 points per game this season, more than double his average as a rookie in 2018-19.