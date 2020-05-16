Lakers center Dwight Howard
Lakers center Dwight Howard

Lakers’ Dwight Howard healing after death of son’s mother

Associated PressMay 16, 2020, 9:30 AM EDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The mother of Dwight Howard‘s 6-year-old son died nearly six weeks ago due to an epileptic seizure, the Los Angeles Lakers center says.

Although Howard has spent the NBA’s hiatus dealing with the difficult task of explaining Melissa Rios’ death to their son, he is also grateful for the chance to heal from the loss without the daily grind of the NBA schedule.

“It’s been one of the toughest things I’ve ever had to deal with,” Howard said. “It’s really hard, especially during this time. There’s nowhere to go. Usually if things are happening, we have basketball or something to keep our minds going. But a situation like this, it’s a situation that I’ll have to deal with forever because of our child.”

Howard spoke Friday about Rios’ death on a video call from his offseason home in Georgia, where he is staying with his children during the coronavirus pandemic.

Howard said he had a cordial relationship with Rios, and he was literally texting Rios to invite her to stay with him in Georgia when he learned she had died.

“It was very difficult to handle,” Howard said. “It was kind of hard to process. It still is. But I did attend the funeral. There was no way that I could not be there for my son, and even for her family. I definitely would have felt like that would have been bad, because she deserves – he would deserve better if I didn’t do that.”

Howard has five children between the ages of 6 and 12, and he is seizing the chance to be a hands-on parent during this unwanted break from his first season back with the Lakers. Howard and his children build bonfires, play card games, work out together and play hide-and-seek on his 23-acre property.

“It’s been bittersweet, because I do want to play basketball, but my son right now needs me more than anything,” Howard said. “It’s a situation that I would never expect, nobody would ever expect, especially right now, this pandemic. So it’s just kind of given me some more perspectives on life.”

Before Rios’ death added a tragic turn, the pandemic had already interrupted an inspiring season for the 34-year-old Howard. The eight-time All-Star selection has improbably become both a valuable reserve for the Western Conference-leading Lakers and a fan favorite at Staples Center, where he was the fans’ most reviled player for the past six years since he initially left the Lakers in 2013.

With LeBron James and Anthony Davis leading the way, the Lakers were 49-14 before the pause in their rocky season. They had already persevered through a tumultuous preseason trip to China, followed by franchise icon Kobe Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash.

“I think that I’ve had the best time of my life just enjoying the moment, ” Howard said. “I was like, `Man, this is a really good feeling.’ We were winning. We’ve had different obstacles come up, like the stuff that was happening in China, and then obviously the Kobe situation, and then with the coronavirus happening, it’s kind of like, `Man, it just seemed like this was it.’ All the things that I had talked about and worked on in myself, I was seeing it coming to fruition, so it hurt to see everything stop.”

Howard hasn’t given up hope that the NBA season will have a happy ending. He’s waiting to hear when he needs to return to Los Angeles – and while he knows it isn’t likely, he would love to finish the season in front of the Lakers’ fans, rather than in an empty gym in Orlando or Las Vegas.

“I don’t know how we could play a game without our fans,” Howard said. “I don’t know how anybody could. I think it might be different for fighting, boxing and stuff like that, but for basketball, that’s the energy. We feed off the crowd, especially at home – really, everywhere is home for (the Lakers). ”

Until then, Howard said he isn’t leaving his estate in Georgia, which is opening its public spaces more quickly than California and other states.

Howard is playing ball and training every day, but he’s also relishing this chance to be a full-time dad. While he spoke to reporters outside, his voice was occasionally drowned out by the excited barking of Diablo, his Belgian Malinois, while it played with his children.

“It takes all day to play hide-and-go-seek,” Howard said with a laugh. “I made a slide in the front yard. We come to the lake. We get in the pool. We box together. We run. We play Uno. We play all the games, so it’s been great. School is the hardest part for all of us.”

And does the 6-foot-10 Howard stand a chance against his half-pint children in hide-and-seek?

“Actually, I since I know my place, nobody finds me,” Howard said.

Report: All NBA players who tested positive for coronavirus recovered ‘in short order’

NBA coronavirus
NBA coronavirus
By Dan FeldmanMay 16, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
At least 10 NBA players – Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, Pistons big Christian Wood, four Nets including Kevin Durant, Celtics guard Marcus Smart and two Lakers – have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Their progressions should inform the NBA as the league considers how to resume.

Sam Amick of The Athletic:

Thus far, sources say every NBA player who has tested positive and experienced symptoms has recovered in short order while avoiding hospitalization.

“No one wants a body bag,” one agent with knowledge of the league’s internal discussions said. “They’re trying to figure it out medically.”

The NBA must balance a complex set of underlying facts:

1. Nothing is perfectly safe.

2. Young, otherwise-healthy people who contract coronavirus tend to experience far less severe symptoms.

3. Coronavirus is quite contagious.

4. A single NBA player dying from coronavirus contracted during a resumed season would be CATOSTROPHIC in every sense.

It’s great all players who tested positive recovered quickly and without hospitalization. There’s a lesson in that.

But there’s obviously a difference between players isolating from each other (as has been the requirement since the league shut down) and everyone gathering together in a bubble to play basketball games.

Everyone is entrusting NBA commissioner Adam Silver to proceed with the appropriate caution.

76ers coach Brett Brown knows tenuous job fate lies in NBA restart

By Dan FeldmanMay 16, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Almost fitting for his seven-year tenure coaching the Philadelphia 76ers, Brett Brown had an injury to report: his 16-year-old dog pulled a hamstring on one of their daily walks.

But for the banged-up Sixers’ Big Dogs? Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid are coming along just fine from their injuries and should be healthy enough to play if the NBA season resumes — and end a season Brown expected the Sixers to contend for a championship.

“I think this team was built for the playoffs,” Brown said Friday.

Brown needs Embiid and Simmons, Philly’s All-Star franchise players, to be in shape and try to salvage a season that saw the Sixers fade from Eastern Conference contenders to just sixth in the standings (39-26) when it stopped March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

That made Brown’s job status a hot topic around the NBA and a daily debate in Philly.

Brown led the 76ers from The Process — when the roster was purposefully stripped of real NBA talent to secure better draft picks — to consecutive 50-win seasons. The Sixers labeled themselves championship contenders this season, only to have a roster of mismatched parts, injuries and an abysmal road record (10-24) push them to the brink of a bust.

Brown has had two months to consider what a play-or-stop scenario could mean for his future.

“You’re human, you think about it all the time,” he said. “I wouldn’t say you think about it to the point where it weights you down. But I get it. I’ve been doing this for a long time. I feel this strongly, as it sits, in my sort of coaching world, this thing is so, for me, incomplete.”

The 23-year-old Simmons had missed his eighth straight game and was receiving daily treatment for his nerve issues in his lower back when the season stopped. Embiid was recovering from surgery on his left hand and had just returned after missing five games with a sprained left shoulder at the time of the shutdown. Embiid and Simmons had received permission to rehab at the Sixers practice facility in New Jersey.

Simmons, who averaged 16.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists in 54 games, was hurt in a Feb. 22 game at Milwaukee.

“That was as disturbing a memory as it relates to a player that I can think of,” Brown said. “He’s lying on his back, he’s vomiting primarily because of pain. Trying to get him back on the plane and build him back up to some level of health where he can play basketball again and with us … his health obviously ruled the day.”

Brown, whose contract runs through 2021-22, said the opportunity for Simmons to rehab and get cleared to play should the season start was a rare positive during the break. Brown also spoke with Embiid for a bit Friday and found the good-natured center determined to get into top physical shape for a potential training camp. Embiid had missed 21 games this season and Brown counted on the big man to play 38 minutes a game in the postseason.

“He’s got a real desire to be at a playing weight that equals his best since he’s been in the league,” Brown said.

The Sixers had the best home record in the league at 29-2, the kind of percentage that would naturally make Brown lean toward playing at the Wells Fargo Center, even if meant the arena was empty.

“We were dominant at home,” Brown said. “Somewhere in the middle, I felt like everything was pointing to us landing the plane, getting good health and letting that environment be Judgment Day. I feel very confident, and respectfully, cocky, that we’ve done good work.”

The sting of last season’s elimination, when Kawhi Leonard sank the first Game 7-ending buzzer-beater in NBA history to lead Toronto past the 76ers in the East semis, still lingers for the franchise. Al Horford lost his starting job in his first season of a four-year free-agent deal and the Sixers could be headed to a potential playoff matchup with his former team, the Boston Celtics.

The break could be just the reset the Sixers needed.

“The mission has been, and will be, we need to hunt for a championship,” Brown said. “In many ways, I feel like the carpet has been pulled from this team.”

Michael Jordan ‘Last Dance’ documentary: Episodes 9 and 10 TV channel, time, stream, more

By Kurt HelinMay 16, 2020, 3:44 AM EDT
The Last Dance” concludes tomorrow, with the final two episodes chronicling the 1997-98 season of the Chicago Bulls, which has a particular emphasis on Michael Jordan’s life and times.

Some might remember the Bulls as a dominant, unstoppable force in the NBA. That wouldn’t be far off considering they won six titles in eight years and set a then-NBA record 72 wins in the regular season in 1995-96. But they did have a few challenges along the way.

Who was the biggest challenge? That’s one of the topics of the upcoming episodes on Sunday.

Have a peek.

The Last Dance” focuses on the 1997-98 season — Jordan’s final title, the season before he retired — but used flashbacks to weave in the entire Bulls dynasty, and Jordan’s full career. (Click here for more on the first eight episodes.)

Below are the details on when and how to watch, plus some things to keep an eye on in the documentary.

BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Sunday, May 17
Episodes 9 & 10: 9 p.m. Eastern

TV CHANNEL AND STREAMING

The Last Dance is on ESPN and can be streamed on ESPN.com and the ESPN app. Also, it will be available on a number of streaming services for clients who have paid for the TV/Live service, including Sling, YouTube, and Hulu.

Outside the United States, the show can be streamed on Netflix five hours after the broadcast times.

THREE THINGS TO WATCH IN THE MICHAEL JORDAN DOCUMENTARY

1) All the F-Bombs and cussing you could want

Time to let you in on an NBA secret: Players and coaches cuss. A lot. The best of them at least use the F-word as every part of speech, but swearing is a pervasive part of the culture.

ESPN isn’t editing that out.

At least not on the primary ESPN broadcast. All the swearing, all the expletives, everything will be shown as recorded. No “beeps.”

For people who don’t want to hear that language, the “airplane” version will be broadcast on ESPN2 at the same time. That said, expect a lot of FCC complaints because some people will flip out (for the record, ESPN is a subscription cable network, so curse words are allowed).

2) This is no Jordan puff piece; he was cutthroat and “Last Dance” pulls no punches

Jordan was worried this documentary would make him look like a “horrible guy.” Except, he could be. There is some a****** in MJ. The man punched a teammate in practice — the Warriors’ coach Steve Kerr — and was an overbearing presence. He skipped out on a White House trip to go golfing with a drug lord. This is a documentary in the true sense of the word, which means everyone and everything gets put in a bright light and re-examined.

As a sporting society, we have mythologized Jordan to the point he can walk on water and do no wrong. We gloss over the costs of his style of leadership. The Last Dance does not, it talks about the good and the bad. It paints a true picture.

3) Jordan did not play baseball due to some conspiracy, it was planned out and about his father

After the Bulls first three-peat, Jordan quit the NBA to play baseball. Conspiracy theories have popped up around this decision, because who would walk away on top to struggle in another field? (Plus, if the coronavirus has reminded us of anything, it’s that people love a good conspiracy theory, facts be damned.)

This was about Jordan and his father, who had wanted his son to play baseball and who passed away just before the move. This was about a new challenge and old desires. This was also something Jordan talked about privately for a year before he went public.

Jordan worked hard in Birmingham and the White Sox minor league affiliates, and he might have stayed in baseball longer except 1994 MLB strike — which canceled the World Series that year — put pressure on Jordan as a Spring Training draw in a way he didn’t want, pushed him back to the NBA. And three more rings.

Nets’ Spencer Dinwiddie says he’ll let fans pick his next team if they raise nearly $25M

Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie
Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 15, 2020, 10:39 PM EDT
LeBron James – according to legend, though never corroborated and sometimes outright refuted – had a clause in his shoe contract that paid him more if he joined a large-market team like the Knicks or Lakers.

Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie took that type of thinking, added a lighthearted Twitter conversation and launched a wild plan.

Dinwiddie:

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Dinwiddie explains a major issue with this plan while announcing it: What if NBA teams participate? That’d be clear salary-cap circumvention on their part.

Is Dinwiddie responsible for that just because he set up the fundraiser? Maybe, maybe not.

Dinwiddie likes to push the limit on what the NBA allows contractually.

Another complication: Dinwiddie can’t become a free agent until 2021, and that’d require declining a $12,302,496 player option. But he never put a timeline on his plan.

Dinwiddie even set up a GoFundMe:

I’m simply creating this GoFundMe as my commitment to my previous tweets. As of now 2625.8 BTC is roughly equivalent to $24,632,630 USD.  If we hit the target then I will allow the fan base to determine my next team decision and sign a one year contract at that destination. If we do not hit the target goal then I will be donating 100% of this campaign to charity. Fan engagement comes in all shapes and sizes, lets have fun folks!

That explanation gives the game away.

The odds of Dinwiddie raising that much money are too small to fret over. This is a charity drive disguised as self-promotion.