Lakers Jeremy Lin and Kobe Bryant
Jeremy Lin: Injured Kobe Bryant once came to pre-trade-deadline practice just to say bye to ‘bums’

By Dan FeldmanMay 16, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
Michael Jordan was notoriously hard on his teammates.

Kobe Bryant wanted to be like Michael Jordan.

So, of course Bryant was hard on his teammates.

But – according to Phil Jackson, who coached both players – the more-reserved Bryant didn’t fraternize with his teammates as easily as Jordan. Even as Bryant made more effort later in his career, it’s hard for any injured player to connect while spending so much time away from the team.

Approaching the 2015 trade deadline, the Lakers were lousy. Bryant was hurt. The Lakers had eyes for talented help, but players like Jeremy Lin and Jordan Hill held little appeal around the league.

Inside The Green Room:

Lin:

He had gotten hurt, and he was out for the season. So, he wasn’t around for quite some time, just rehabbing and being away from the team and stuff. And then all of a sudden after we hadn’t seen him in a few weeks. And all of a sudden, he walks in the gym – and this is the day before the trade deadline – and we’re all about to start practice. We’re on the baseline. We’re stretching, doing our dynamic warm-up or whatever. And then he comes in. Sweatsuits. He has a sling for his hurt shoulder. And he has his shades on, his Kobe shades. And he walks in and everyone’s like “Ohhhhh.” And Booz, Carlos Boozer, is like, “Kooob! Good to see you, bro! Dang, we haven’t seen you in a bit. How come you came today?” And he was just stone-faced. And he was like, “I just came by to say bye to some of you bums who are going to get traded tomorrow.” And then he sits down at the table where you control the scoreboard at the practice facility, and he said a couple words to the coach, and then he left. And then I remember one of my teammates was just like, “I lost all motivation to practice.”

We could turn this into a larger discussion of Bryant’s leadership or whether the demotivated teammate was soft. I’d rather just note this kicker:

The Lakers didn’t make a trade before the deadline.

Shawn Marion: ‘I should be a shoo-in’ for Hall of Fame

Suns forward Shawn Marion
By Dan FeldmanMay 16, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT
Shawn Marion had made only one ProBasketballTalk headline since retiring five years ago. During the 2018 playoffs – while LeBron James shouldered a historic burden – Marion argued people were treating LeBron’s Cavaliers unfairly harshly. Otherwise, Marion has largely faded from the forefront of the basketball conversation.

He’s back with new gripes.

Much better gripes.

Marion on his Basketball Hall of Fame candidacy, via Michael Lee of The Athletic:

“I think the legacy I left for the game is there. But who is it to decide? Who is making the decisions? What do they base it off of? If you look at all the numbers, to me, I should be a shoo-in. Should I not?” Marion asked. “What am I supposed to do? What am I not supposed to do? It’s out of my control. I know it’s a political thing. It’s a lot more other stuff going on. But certain things, you earn that. I earned that.”

Marion’s complaints about the process are wholly justified. The Basketball Hall of Fame has secretive voting procedures and strange outcomes. I have little faith in the organization.

Should Marion be a “shoe-in” for enshrinement? No. He’s a borderline case.

But I’d lean toward putting him in.

Marion leads unselected Hall of Fame-eligible players in career win shares:

Shawn Marion

Win shares obviously aren’t the be-all, end-all. But they indicate the significant production Marion provided for the the Suns, Heat and Mavericks.

Marion’s combination of versatility and durability allowed him to make SO MANY positive plays.

Ahead of his time as a small-ball power forward, Marion did everything. He defended multiple positions. He helped all over the floor, swarmed passing lanes and protected the rim. He scored inside and out. He ran the floor. He rebounded.

And he did it all while playing big minutes, increasing his value to his team.

Marion made four All-Star teams and two All-NBA third teams. He played 16 seasons. At the tail end of his prime, he won a championship ring as Dallas’ starting small forward in 2011.

He definitely belongs in the Hall of Fame conversation.

At the very minimum.

Danny Ainge: Celtics would’ve drafted Jayson Tatum even without workout

Jayson Tatum with Wyc Grousbeck, Stephen Pagliuca, Brad Stevens and Danny Ainge of the Boston Celtics
By Dan FeldmanMay 16, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
Jayson Tatum said he nearly skipped a pre-draft workout with the Celtics (who had the No. 1 pick then traded down to No. 3 in 2017), because he wanted to join the Suns (who had the No. 4 pick). Tatum eventually worked out for Boston, which picked him No. 3. Tatum told the story as if it were a seminal decision in his NBA career.

It probably wasn’t.

Teams, not players, control the draft.

Celtics president Danny Ainge on “The Lowe Post” podcast, via Nick Goss of NBC Sports Boston:

“There was a story that came out this week about Jayson going to Phoenix. Jayson was never gonna end up in Phoenix,” Ainge told Lowe. “Even if he didn’t come in for that second workout with us days before the draft in Boston, we were still going to take Jayson Tatum.”

I believe Ainge. By every indication, the Celtics were locked on Tatum.

So, while there’s debate about whether Phoenix preferred Tatum or actual No. 4 pick Josh Jackson, it barely matters. The Suns just didn’t have a high enough pick to get Tatum.

And there was practically nothing they or he could do about it.

Bob Myers on Warriors’ second title run with Kevin Durant: ‘It wasn’t joy’

Kevin Durant at Warriors 2018 championship parade
By Dan FeldmanMay 16, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
Steve Kerr and Draymond Green both said the Warriors’ dynamic – particularly with Kevin Durant – changed between their 2017 and 2018 championships.

Warriors president Bob Myers agrees.

Myers, via Nick Friedell of ESPN:

“The second time with Kevin [in 2018] it felt like, ‘Well, we just did what we were supposed to do, and great job,'” Warriors president and general manager Bob Myers said of the last time the Warriors won a title. “It wasn’t joy.

“I’m sure a lot of people felt differently. It wasn’t anybody’s fault. I think there’s just a weight to everything.

Winning tends to increase joy. Imagine how miserable the Warriors would have been if they were losing!

Golden State already had a fun young team with a championship under its belt when Durant arrived. His mere presence turned the Warriors into villains. He felt that backlash immediately, and it’s easy to see how that’d gradually spread into the greater team dynamic. I’m not sure Durant ever felt content in Golden State, even while winning that first title.

By his third season with the Warriors, tension boiled over.

Golden State’s talent brought major success, anyway. The Warriors won two championships and three Western Conference crowns in Durant’s three seasons.

But because his tenure in Golden State was so short despite all that success, the fascination with how it unraveled will persist.

Report: Players’ union suspends search for Michele Roberts’ replacement amid coronavirus crisis

Michele Roberts
By Dan FeldmanMay 16, 2020, 3:06 PM EDT
Report of Michele Roberts’ demise within the National Basketball Players Association were exaggerated.

But only somewhat.

Shortly after refuting a report that Roberts was out as executive director, the union acknowledged it was seeking her replacement.

Then, coronavirus rocked the NBA.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

The National Basketball Players Association has temporarily suspended its search for a successor to executive director Michele Roberts until there is more certainty on the future of the NBA season, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

The union had spent the last few weeks interviewing candidates, with Detroit Pistons assistant GM Pat Garrity among those who were interviewed for the position, sources said.

Players generally trust NBA commissioner Adam Silver. But he still primarily works for the owners. The players need their own representation amid this crisis.

Already, players are relinquishing salary. There will be more lost money ahead. It must be negotiated how that will be structured.

Players also must protect their health as the NBA considers resuming its season. Travel to and quality of life within a bubble are major concerns.

Of course, players disagree with each other on how to proceed. There will never be unanimity in a group so large. The right balance must be struck.

Amid all that turbulence, players will at least have Roberts’ steady leadership.