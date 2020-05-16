Kevin Durant at Warriors 2018 championship parade
Bob Myers on Warriors’ second title run with Kevin Durant: ‘It wasn’t joy’

By Dan FeldmanMay 16, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
Steve Kerr and Draymond Green both said the Warriors’ dynamic – particularly with Kevin Durant – changed between their 2017 and 2018 championships.

Warriors president Bob Myers agrees.

Myers, via Nick Friedell of ESPN:

“The second time with Kevin [in 2018] it felt like, ‘Well, we just did what we were supposed to do, and great job,'” Warriors president and general manager Bob Myers said of the last time the Warriors won a title. “It wasn’t joy.

“I’m sure a lot of people felt differently. It wasn’t anybody’s fault. I think there’s just a weight to everything.

Winning tends to increase joy. Imagine how miserable the Warriors would have been if they were losing!

Golden State already had a fun young team with a championship under its belt when Durant arrived. His mere presence turned the Warriors into villains. He felt that backlash immediately, and it’s easy to see how that’d gradually spread into the greater team dynamic. I’m not sure Durant ever felt content in Golden State, even while winning that first title.

By his third season with the Warriors, tension boiled over.

Golden State’s talent brought major success, anyway. The Warriors won two championships and three Western Conference crowns in Durant’s three seasons.

But because his tenure in Golden State was so short despite all that success, the fascination with how it unraveled will persist.

Report: Players’ union suspends search for Michele Roberts’ replacement amid coronavirus crisis

Michele Roberts
By Dan FeldmanMay 16, 2020, 3:06 PM EDT
Report of Michele Roberts’ demise within the National Basketball Players Association were exaggerated.

But only somewhat.

Shortly after refuting a report that Roberts was out as executive director, the union acknowledged it was seeking her replacement.

Then, coronavirus rocked the NBA.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

The National Basketball Players Association has temporarily suspended its search for a successor to executive director Michele Roberts until there is more certainty on the future of the NBA season, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

The union had spent the last few weeks interviewing candidates, with Detroit Pistons assistant GM Pat Garrity among those who were interviewed for the position, sources said.

Players generally trust NBA commissioner Adam Silver. But he still primarily works for the owners. The players need their own representation amid this crisis.

Already, players are relinquishing salary. There will be more lost money ahead. It must be negotiated how that will be structured.

Players also must protect their health as the NBA considers resuming its season. Travel to and quality of life within a bubble are major concerns.

Of course, players disagree with each other on how to proceed. There will never be unanimity in a group so large. The right balance must be struck.

Amid all that turbulence, players will at least have Roberts’ steady leadership.

Channing Frye: Michael Jordan had one job (scoring), current players wouldn’t want to play with him

By Dan FeldmanMay 16, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
Channing Frye is partial to former Cavaliers teammate LeBron James.

It sure shows when Frye discusses Michael Jordan’s style.

Not just Jordan’s leadership style (which is getting relitigated due to ESPN’s “The Last Dance” documentary on the Bulls). But also Jordan’s PLAYING STYLE. Michael freaking Jordan’s playing style.

Frye on the “Talkin’ Blazers” podcast:

He only had really one job. And that was to just score. And he did that at an amazing, amazing rate. But I don’t feel like his way of winning then would translate to what it is now. Guys wouldn’t want to play with him.

Where to start?

Though complimentary, Frye’s assessment of Jordan’s scoring is far too dismissive and reductive. When pace slows and defense tightens deep in the playoffs – the most important and most difficult situation for offenses – Jordan still scored with an incredible combination of volume and efficiency. He was a masterful scorer.

And that wasn’t Jordan’s only job! He played elite defense. He also passed pretty well and helped on the glass. Jordan was such a great scorer, that overshadowed the peripheral skills in his well-rounded game.

LeBron has a more diverse skill set than Jordan. But Jordan excelled in the most critical ways and deployed his skills with ruthless precision. That surpassed LeBron’s wider array of tools.

Jordan also led his teammates (yet another job). His bullying style wasn’t for everyone, even at the time. But Bulls general manager Jerry Krause did a great job of finding talented players who’d fit with Jordan.

Plenty of current players could handle playing with Jordan and would be better for it. Would a larger share of modern players resist Jordan’s methods in the player-empowerment era? Probably. But a smart team could build a roster of players who’d follow Jordan.

LeBron’s leadership style isn’t for everyone, either. When he joined the young Lakers, his new teammates had to adapt to playing with a veteran superstar ready to win – an astute point made by… [checks notes]… Channing Frye. And how did that go? Not well.

Building an optimal team requires the right mix of leaders and followers. Some types of leadership work with some followers, and others don’t. Same in Jordan’s day, same now.

Report: All NBA players who tested positive for coronavirus recovered ‘in short order’

NBA coronavirus
By Dan FeldmanMay 16, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
At least 10 NBA players – Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, Pistons big Christian Wood, four Nets including Kevin Durant, Celtics guard Marcus Smart and two Lakers – have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Their progressions should inform the NBA as the league considers how to resume.

Sam Amick of The Athletic:

Thus far, sources say every NBA player who has tested positive and experienced symptoms has recovered in short order while avoiding hospitalization.

“No one wants a body bag,” one agent with knowledge of the league’s internal discussions said. “They’re trying to figure it out medically.”

The NBA must balance a complex set of underlying facts:

1. Nothing is perfectly safe.

2. Young, otherwise-healthy people who contract coronavirus tend to experience far less severe symptoms.

3. Coronavirus is quite contagious.

4. A single NBA player dying from coronavirus contracted during a resumed season would be CATOSTROPHIC in every sense.

It’s great all players who tested positive recovered quickly and without hospitalization. There’s a lesson in that.

But there’s obviously a difference between players isolating from each other (as has been the requirement since the league shut down) and everyone gathering together in a bubble to play basketball games.

Everyone is entrusting NBA commissioner Adam Silver to proceed with the appropriate caution.

Lakers’ Dwight Howard healing after death of son’s mother

Lakers center Dwight Howard
Associated PressMay 16, 2020, 9:30 AM EDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The mother of Dwight Howard‘s 6-year-old son died nearly six weeks ago due to an epileptic seizure, the Los Angeles Lakers center says.

Although Howard has spent the NBA’s hiatus dealing with the difficult task of explaining Melissa Rios’ death to their son, he is also grateful for the chance to heal from the loss without the daily grind of the NBA schedule.

“It’s been one of the toughest things I’ve ever had to deal with,” Howard said. “It’s really hard, especially during this time. There’s nowhere to go. Usually if things are happening, we have basketball or something to keep our minds going. But a situation like this, it’s a situation that I’ll have to deal with forever because of our child.”

Howard spoke Friday about Rios’ death on a video call from his offseason home in Georgia, where he is staying with his children during the coronavirus pandemic.

Howard said he had a cordial relationship with Rios, and he was literally texting Rios to invite her to stay with him in Georgia when he learned she had died.

“It was very difficult to handle,” Howard said. “It was kind of hard to process. It still is. But I did attend the funeral. There was no way that I could not be there for my son, and even for her family. I definitely would have felt like that would have been bad, because she deserves – he would deserve better if I didn’t do that.”

Howard has five children between the ages of 6 and 12, and he is seizing the chance to be a hands-on parent during this unwanted break from his first season back with the Lakers. Howard and his children build bonfires, play card games, work out together and play hide-and-seek on his 23-acre property.

“It’s been bittersweet, because I do want to play basketball, but my son right now needs me more than anything,” Howard said. “It’s a situation that I would never expect, nobody would ever expect, especially right now, this pandemic. So it’s just kind of given me some more perspectives on life.”

Before Rios’ death added a tragic turn, the pandemic had already interrupted an inspiring season for the 34-year-old Howard. The eight-time All-Star selection has improbably become both a valuable reserve for the Western Conference-leading Lakers and a fan favorite at Staples Center, where he was the fans’ most reviled player for the past six years since he initially left the Lakers in 2013.

With LeBron James and Anthony Davis leading the way, the Lakers were 49-14 before the pause in their rocky season. They had already persevered through a tumultuous preseason trip to China, followed by franchise icon Kobe Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash.

“I think that I’ve had the best time of my life just enjoying the moment, ” Howard said. “I was like, `Man, this is a really good feeling.’ We were winning. We’ve had different obstacles come up, like the stuff that was happening in China, and then obviously the Kobe situation, and then with the coronavirus happening, it’s kind of like, `Man, it just seemed like this was it.’ All the things that I had talked about and worked on in myself, I was seeing it coming to fruition, so it hurt to see everything stop.”

Howard hasn’t given up hope that the NBA season will have a happy ending. He’s waiting to hear when he needs to return to Los Angeles – and while he knows it isn’t likely, he would love to finish the season in front of the Lakers’ fans, rather than in an empty gym in Orlando or Las Vegas.

“I don’t know how we could play a game without our fans,” Howard said. “I don’t know how anybody could. I think it might be different for fighting, boxing and stuff like that, but for basketball, that’s the energy. We feed off the crowd, especially at home – really, everywhere is home for (the Lakers). ”

Until then, Howard said he isn’t leaving his estate in Georgia, which is opening its public spaces more quickly than California and other states.

Howard is playing ball and training every day, but he’s also relishing this chance to be a full-time dad. While he spoke to reporters outside, his voice was occasionally drowned out by the excited barking of Diablo, his Belgian Malinois, while it played with his children.

“It takes all day to play hide-and-go-seek,” Howard said with a laugh. “I made a slide in the front yard. We come to the lake. We get in the pool. We box together. We run. We play Uno. We play all the games, so it’s been great. School is the hardest part for all of us.”

And does the 6-foot-10 Howard stand a chance against his half-pint children in hide-and-seek?

“Actually, I since I know my place, nobody finds me,” Howard said.