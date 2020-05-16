76ers coach Brett Brown knows tenuous job fate lies in NBA restart

By Dan FeldmanMay 16, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Almost fitting for his seven-year tenure coaching the Philadelphia 76ers, Brett Brown had an injury to report: his 16-year-old dog pulled a hamstring on one of their daily walks.

But for the banged-up Sixers’ Big Dogs? Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid are coming along just fine from their injuries and should be healthy enough to play if the NBA season resumes — and end a season Brown expected the Sixers to contend for a championship.

“I think this team was built for the playoffs,” Brown said Friday.

Brown needs Embiid and Simmons, Philly’s All-Star franchise players, to be in shape and try to salvage a season that saw the Sixers fade from Eastern Conference contenders to just sixth in the standings (39-26) when it stopped March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

That made Brown’s job status a hot topic around the NBA and a daily debate in Philly.

Brown led the 76ers from The Process — when the roster was purposefully stripped of real NBA talent to secure better draft picks — to consecutive 50-win seasons. The Sixers labeled themselves championship contenders this season, only to have a roster of mismatched parts, injuries and an abysmal road record (10-24) push them to the brink of a bust.

Brown has had two months to consider what a play-or-stop scenario could mean for his future.

“You’re human, you think about it all the time,” he said. “I wouldn’t say you think about it to the point where it weights you down. But I get it. I’ve been doing this for a long time. I feel this strongly, as it sits, in my sort of coaching world, this thing is so, for me, incomplete.”

The 23-year-old Simmons had missed his eighth straight game and was receiving daily treatment for his nerve issues in his lower back when the season stopped. Embiid was recovering from surgery on his left hand and had just returned after missing five games with a sprained left shoulder at the time of the shutdown. Embiid and Simmons had received permission to rehab at the Sixers practice facility in New Jersey.

Simmons, who averaged 16.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists in 54 games, was hurt in a Feb. 22 game at Milwaukee.

“That was as disturbing a memory as it relates to a player that I can think of,” Brown said. “He’s lying on his back, he’s vomiting primarily because of pain. Trying to get him back on the plane and build him back up to some level of health where he can play basketball again and with us … his health obviously ruled the day.”

Brown, whose contract runs through 2021-22, said the opportunity for Simmons to rehab and get cleared to play should the season start was a rare positive during the break. Brown also spoke with Embiid for a bit Friday and found the good-natured center determined to get into top physical shape for a potential training camp. Embiid had missed 21 games this season and Brown counted on the big man to play 38 minutes a game in the postseason.

“He’s got a real desire to be at a playing weight that equals his best since he’s been in the league,” Brown said.

The Sixers had the best home record in the league at 29-2, the kind of percentage that would naturally make Brown lean toward playing at the Wells Fargo Center, even if meant the arena was empty.

“We were dominant at home,” Brown said. “Somewhere in the middle, I felt like everything was pointing to us landing the plane, getting good health and letting that environment be Judgment Day. I feel very confident, and respectfully, cocky, that we’ve done good work.”

The sting of last season’s elimination, when Kawhi Leonard sank the first Game 7-ending buzzer-beater in NBA history to lead Toronto past the 76ers in the East semis, still lingers for the franchise. Al Horford lost his starting job in his first season of a four-year free-agent deal and the Sixers could be headed to a potential playoff matchup with his former team, the Boston Celtics.

The break could be just the reset the Sixers needed.

“The mission has been, and will be, we need to hunt for a championship,” Brown said. “In many ways, I feel like the carpet has been pulled from this team.”

Nets’ Spencer Dinwiddie says he’ll let fans pick his next team if they raise nearly $25M

By Dan FeldmanMay 15, 2020, 10:39 PM EDT
LeBron James – according to legend, though never corroborated and sometimes outright refuted – had a clause in his shoe contract that paid him more if he joined a large-market team like the Knicks or Lakers.

Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie took that type of thinking, added a lighthearted Twitter conversation and launched a wild plan.

Dinwiddie:

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Dinwiddie explains a major issue with this plan while announcing it: What if NBA teams participate? That’d be clear salary-cap circumvention on their part.

Is Dinwiddie responsible for that just because he set up the fundraiser? Maybe, maybe not.

Dinwiddie likes to push the limit on what the NBA allows contractually.

Another complication: Dinwiddie can’t become a free agent until 2021, and that’d require declining a $12,302,496 player option. But he never put a timeline on his plan.

Dinwiddie even set up a GoFundMe:

I’m simply creating this GoFundMe as my commitment to my previous tweets. As of now 2625.8 BTC is roughly equivalent to $24,632,630 USD.  If we hit the target then I will allow the fan base to determine my next team decision and sign a one year contract at that destination. If we do not hit the target goal then I will be donating 100% of this campaign to charity. Fan engagement comes in all shapes and sizes, lets have fun folks!

That explanation gives the game away.

The odds of Dinwiddie raising that much money are too small to fret over. This is a charity drive disguised as self-promotion.

Owners and players showing major trust in NBA commissioner Adam Silver

By Dan FeldmanMay 15, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT
The NBA had lockouts in 1995, 1996, 1998-99 and 2011.

Adam Silver became commissioner in 2014.

Then, something remarkable happened. Owners and players agreed to a new Collective Bargaining Agreement in 2016 WITHOUT a lockout first.

By overseeing significant revenue gains across the board, Silver has rallied together owners with differing viewpoints. He has built trust with players, treating them as partners rather than adversaries. Silver’s handling of the Donald Sterling affair created a lasting positive impression (though perhaps not a totally accurate one).

The NBA has arguably grown more united than ever under Silver.

That has become especially important amid the league’s coronavirus crisis.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

As the uncertainty grows, and science, economic and competitive elements collide, there’s one constant in the struggle to revive the NBA: Owners and players are delivering Adam Silver full room to operate, govern and make the decision on resuming play amid a pandemic. No power grabs, no factions, no public criticisms on the commissioner’s judgment.

In a league of wildly rich, successful, powerful and, yes, egomaniacal characters, no one has tried to usurp Silver’s voice in this coronavirus crisis. These billionaires and global icons left the shutdown to the commissioner, and together, they’re leaving the resumption and reshaping of a different NBA to him too.

Silver doesn’t deserve blind trust. After all, NBA arenas were still packing fans into arenas after coronavirus was spreading through the United States. The NBA also planned to start a new game even after Rudy Gobert tested positive.

But perception also matters, and stakeholders trust Silver.

That’s is in stark contrast to baseball, where contentious is brewing.

Already, getting players to agree to larger salary withholding without much fuss was a major victory for the NBA.

Agreeing to terms on a resumed season will be an even bigger challenge.

Players must travel to and live in a bubble. Owners can – and probably should – stay home. Neither owners nor players are even completely united within their groups.

The large amount of money involved creates incentives to get along. That also adds pressure.

It’s a lot to navigate.

But it’s clear Silver has the support to steer the ship.

John Collins says he wants to stay with Hawks, earned max contract extension

By Kurt HelinMay 15, 2020, 6:55 PM EDT
When Atlanta traded for Clint Capela, speculation quickly started around the league that the Hawks would move on from John Collins — they just got a new, better pick-and-roll partner for Trae Young. Reports have surfaced that teams have called Atlanta, testing the waters on a Collins trade.

Collins doesn’t want to go anywhere. Collins is eligible for a contract extension this offseason (whenever that is) and told Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he wants to stay, and thinks he has earned a max extension.

“When we’re talking max numbers and money, I feel like I definitely (am in) the conversation to have earned that money with the Hawks specifically, but obviously I know there’s business and we don’t always get exactly what we want,” Collins said. “But I want to be a Hawk, I want to stay with the Hawks.”

“I feel like we’ve both invested ourselves in each other… I feel like we both want to see our investments in each other pay off. In that sense, I just want to know where I am. I want to know I’m locked in as soon as I can rather than having to wait, which I know happens, but when you do wait, a lot of other stuff mentally creeps in during the season while I’m tired, while I’m playing, ups and downs, injuries, but that’s also a part of just being a pro athlete.”

With a condensed offseason and a shrinking salary cap in the wake of the coronavirus shutdown, this may not be the offseason to push for an extension. Right now, the Hawks aren’t likely to be handing out an extension, certainly not a max anyway, not with questions about the fit of Collins and Capela next to each other.

Collins — who missed 25 games this season with a PED suspension — averaged 21.6 points and 10.1 rebounds a game, he shot 40.1% from three (on 3.6 attempts a game) and had impressive advanced stat numbers. He’s springy, and while he can block shots he’s not a plus defender or rim protector. He’s not as good as Capela on that end. Collins also is not as experience a roll man as Capela (who set picks for James Harden in Houston for several seasons).

Collins thinks he can play the four next to Capela at the five. A lot of others around the league believe their skills overlap too much, that the Hawks are going to move on from Collins before they have to pay him. The ball is in Atlanta’s hands.

But Collins wants to stay in Atlanta.

Report: NBA would lose $900 million in television money if playoffs are canceled

By Kurt HelinMay 15, 2020, 4:50 PM EDT
Optimism remains high in league circles that the NBA will complete this season. Exactly how, where, and what that restart will all look like remain unanswered questions, but within the next month NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is expected to make the call and lay out a plan.

Why doesn’t the league just scrap this season and plan for the next one? There are more than 900 million reasons for that, reports Sam Amick at The Athletic.

The lost national television revenue from these playoffs alone would be approximately $900 million, according to a source who gleaned the figure from one of the many conference calls with Silver recently. If the NBA can’t find a way to play regular-season games, sources say teams will also lose out on regional sports network revenues that require them to air at least 70 games to achieve the financial threshold that is so routinely discussed in league circles.

That 70-game mark is why there remains a push from Silver to bring all 30 teams back and play some regular season games before jumping to the playoffs (each team played between 63 and 67 games before play was suspended). Throw in lost gate revenue at arenas, and the league is going to lose more than a billion dollars due to the coronavirus shutdown (even if there are playoffs)

That revenue loss hits the players, too. On Friday (May 15), most of them got their first check with 25% taken out, part of an agreement between the league and players’ union to help prepare for canceled games and the league exercising the “force majeure” provision in the CBA. The more money lost by the league, the more players are going to feel it in the pocketbook this season and in future ones.

Which motivates players to get back on the court. For the players, it’s a matter of balancing risk and reward — the vast majority want to start play again, but only if it’s safe. How much is too much risk is a personal decision, but one Silver is going to have to find a consensus on.

One other interesting note from Amick’s piece in the Athletic: One way to tighten up the schedule and get in more games is to shorten the training camps before those games tip-off, and that seems to be happening.

In terms of the training component, one source with knowledge of the league’s latest talking points said the time estimates for a training camp have been shortened in recent weeks. Whereas the early discussions involved the possible prospect of needing four or five weeks for camps, the goal now appears to be closer to two or three.

That’s concerning in terms of injury prevention.

“We call it spiking the workloads, you never want to go from zero to 100, that’s when you see a lot of injuries,” one team’s strength and training coach told NBC Sports, speaking on the condition of anonymity. “You’re going to need a slow ramp-up. How slow it is going to be somewhat limited, with everyone wanting to get things going.”

The NBA knows all this, it’s trying to balance all this, and Silver has been clear with owners and players there is no perfect answer, no risk-free decision. He’s looking to find the best of a lot of bad options.

But there are 900 million reasons for him to find a way to make the playoffs happen.