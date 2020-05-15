Andy Lyons /Allsport/Getty Images

Penny Hardaway: Injury-riddled time with Knicks ‘probably the most disappointing’ part of career

By Kurt HelinMay 15, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
Picture Penny Hardaway in your head and the image that comes to mind is the lanky, athletic, All-NBA level guard who was a force with the Orlando Magic. Well, that or ‘lil Penny.

Nobody pictures the three seasons near the end of his career when he was with the New York Knicks. He was traded there just at the start of 2004, but knee issues had him in street clothes for much of the next two-and-a-half years. Even when he got on the court, Hardaway was not the same, dominant guy.

Hardaway stopped by the brilliant Up in Smoke Podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson and called his time in New York “probably the most disappointing time” in his career.

“To be in the city on the biggest stage in the Big Apple, and not be me. I’m out here a shell of myself on the biggest stage and I’m like, ‘Why?’ I wish I could get to the point where I could just be me. And I just pushed through it and I just wasn’t me. And I love New York.

“I just felt the fans deserved me at the highest level because you know how New York is. And playing for the Knicks was a huge honor, and I didn’t take that lightly. But I was also going home like, I hate that I’m not me. I’m not myself.”

Hardaway played in 83 games over those two-and-a-half seasons, averaging 8.2 points per game with a dreadful 45.9 true shooting percentage. His PER in those seasons was 9.8. Hardaway was a shell of himself.

To Hardaway’s credit, he owns it. And it doesn’t take away from what an elite player he was earlier in his career.

The Knicks have a long history of collecting name players well past their prime — Jason Kidd, Joakim Noah, and so many more — and too often trading quality draft picks to get them. That unfortunate trend is one thing that has slowed down in recent years, to the delight of Knicks fans.

Lakers reportedly to open their practice facility Saturday

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 15, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
Across the nation, in states that are slowly (or, not so slowly) starting to reopen, NBA teams are throwing open the doors to their practice facilities for limited, social distancing workouts.

California is not a state reopening quickly, which led to questions about when the four NBA teams in the state — the Lakers, Clippers, Warriors, and Kings — would be able to open their facilities. The four had spoken to the governor’s office about the situation, making the point that while they are technically a gym this is not like opening up the local 24-Hour Fitness.

It worked. The Lakers will open their facilities on Saturday, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. Although, the Lakers will not have their facilities open seven days a week.

Expect the other California teams to follow suit quickly.

There are a lot of rules for teams to follow to open their facilities: Only four players can be in the building at a time, and only one shooting at each basket (one coach, one basket, two balls); players’ temperatures will be taken and they will answer questions about their health before they enter the building; the coach rebounding shots will have to wear a mask and gloves, and have on sterilized sneakers; the weight room will be reconfigured to create more space between equipment; meals will be individually packaged and not a buffet, and the list goes on and on.

Players have said it all feels a little strange, but it’s still good to get back in the facilities and get up some shots. It’s a step toward normalcy.

If the NBA restarts its season, teams will go through a roughly three-week training camp before games resume. That camp will take place inside the “bubble” location where players will live, eat, and work.

Could there be virtual fans in the seats at upcoming NBA games?

Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 15, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
If NBA games resume this season — and possibly into the start of next season — there will be no live fans in attendance at the games.

However, there could be virtual fans.

The league is looking into this, according to a couple of recent statements, including one from the Bucks’ Chief Marketing Officer.

The idea is to make it look like there are fans in the arena or stadium for the broadcast, and all the major networks that carry sports are considering it, reports Andrew Marchand at the New York Post.

ESPN, Fox, NBC, CBS and Turner Sports, according to sources, have experimented with the idea of using virtual reality to enhance the at-home viewing experience, by superimposing realistic-looking fans onto screens.

The idea is in its infancy and there is a mixture of opinions toward it, but it is something the networks are playing with as fan-less games appear to be the immediate reality.

That seems… odd. And maybe a little off, although it would be interesting to see what it would look like.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has been open to experimenting on ways to expand and improve the broadcast experience and bring fans more into the game. This restart of the league could give him some openings to do just that.

“It’s well-known that on one hand we’re celebrated by some because we have such a young fan base, but that young fan base is disconnecting from pay television in record numbers, and by disconnecting, not just simply not subscribing to cable or so-called cutting the cord, they’re not watching traditional paid television the way they used to,” Silver said during his All-Star weekend press conference. “They’re watching over-the-top streaming services. They’re watching screens, but it’s not essentially pay TV.

“So the good news for the league is that, when we look at all other data points, particularly what we see in social media, what we see in terms of distribution of highlights and general chatter around our games, we’ve never been more popular. But we haven’t found a way to connect those young fans to our broadcast through whatever platform they’re going to be delivered.”

Silver sees the problem as ultimately fixable.

Whether virtual fans are a part of that is another question entirely.

Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson says guys want to play, hopes to see postseason

Tristan Thompson
AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht
Associated PressMay 15, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson wants the NBA to have its postseason, even if he and his Cleveland teammates aren’t included in the playoffs.

“Guys want to play,” Thompson said Thursday during a Zoom conference call.

Thompson, who is eligible for free agency after this season, said one of his biggest takeaways from a conference call with Commissioner Adam Silver last week was that players – especially the ones with a chance to win a title – are eager to get back on the floor as soon as possible.

First, though, Thompson said it’s imperative that everyone feels protected from the coronavirus.

“They’re trying to win a championship, so I understand where they’re coming from and they know everybody wants to see basketball,” he said from Los Angeles. “Everybody wants to watch the playoffs. I want to watch the playoffs, with my friends – you know, cheering and going crazy. But the main concern is just how do we do it in a way where everyone’s at peace when they go to work.”

Depending on what the league decides, it’s possible Thompson may have played his final game for Cleveland. His contract ends at the end of this season, but the 29-year-old said he’s not thinking too far ahead.

Michael Jordan’s daughter Jasmine learning more about her father through ‘The Last Dance’

Getty Images
Associated PressMay 14, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
Jasmine Jordan is getting an intimate look into the psyche of her heralded father, Michael, just like the rest of the world. The 27-year-old wasn’t born when her dad won the first two of his six championships with the Chicago Bulls, so like many watching “The Last Dance,” there are some things she’s learning for the first time.

“I’m definitely texting him nonstop. I think there hasn’t been an episode, a Sunday where I haven’t been like, ‘This happened—let me know your thoughts,’” says the youngest and only daughter of his three adult children with Juanita Vanoy. (Jordan has 6-year-old twin girls with current wife Yvette Prieto Jordan.) “I was super young, so I’m really taking this in as a fan.”

The 10-part docuseries, airing on ESPN in the United States and on Netflix elsewhere, details the 1998 Bulls’ season, Jordan’s final year with the team and the organization’s last championship. While it focuses on the challenges and triumphs of Jordan’s illustrious basketball career, it also delves into personal tragedies, such as the murder of his father, and scandal, such as his public gambling habits.

The Associated Press talked with Jasmine Jordan about growing up as his child, his legacy, and what can turn one of the most intimidating players in the history of basketball turn into Silly Putty. The conversation has been edited for brevity and clarity.

___

AP: Everybody’s been going crazy over “The Last Dance.” What’s been your perspective?

Jordan: It’s been incredible to watch. You know, I didn’t get any previews or anything like that, so I’m watching it real time with everyone else and really just taking it in as a fan, essentially. So it’s been really eye opening. I think if you remove the basketball aspect and all the accolades he achieved for obvious reasons, I think I’m definitely learning that my dad was really trying to take in the pressures and the expectations and not allowing it to weigh on him and really manifesting it to his own. …I’ve definitely been seeing him really take on that role and embracing that role and not running from it and really becoming the greatest player to ever play the game. That’s because he always wanted to do that.

AP: When you see some of those like emotional moments, do you recognize that person as your dad?

Jordan: Some of them, yes. Some of them I do. I know when it comes to the game, his passion is unmatched. His energy’s unmatched. So when he’s going at Steve Kerr or checking Scottie and trying to get that fire and tenacity out of them, I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah, that’s Dad.’ I mean, he’ll do that to me just so I can get an A out of a test or two. (laughs) And I’m just trying to pass school, I’m not even winning championships. So that is definitely totally him.

AP: What type of father was he to you?

Jordan: I was definitely a daddy’s girl growing up. And, you know, he still calls me ‘Princess’ to this day and I’m almost 30. … He definitely wanted to coddle and protect and nurture and baby me as much as he can. But you also knew the harsh reality of the burden that I was going to have to endure the older I got. So he wanted to make sure I had tough skin. And I understood that, hey, there’s going to be a target on my back.

AP: How did your relationship, or did it, change after your dad retired?

Jordan: When he was playing, he did his best to be as involved as he could be while I was growing up. He made sure to take me to school when he could or go to my recitals and dance and things like that that I was a part of. So once he retired, it definitely was a change in gears, and it was something that he and I really had a conversation about. It’s like, “OK, you’re done. So how do we work on the relationship? How do we even make it stronger than what it was like?” So we definitely really worked hard and put forth that effort because obviously once you take something you love away from somebody, it’s that hole — it’s a void. So do you fill it or do you just adjust? He definitely adjusted versus trying to find something else to fill it, and that’s something I appreciated. … That’s how we’re so close today.

AP: What type of grandfather has he been to your son?

Jordan: He’s Silly Putty. My son has him wrapped around his fingers already. He’s been very hands on and very involved in my son, even during these crazy times. He FaceTimes everyday or Zoom or something just so that way, that relationship can continue to cultivate and bond and grow. But no, my dad would probably let my son get away with murder at this point. … It’s an incredible relationship to see them develop.

AP: I’m surprised your dad has been this open, just being a fan. So are you surprised at his candor and his openness?

Jordan: Absolutely. It’s definitely surprising because my father is very private. He doesn’t like to comment on social matters or he doesn’t like to respond to things when people want him to. He definitely likes to move methodically on his terms and on his time. And then with saying that, seeing the documentary unfold and he’s getting emotional and he’s sharing his insight and perspective, it’s been incredible to really see. And I love it because it gives him that human nature that I think people forget. You know, he is this incredible phenom, and he’s the G.O.A.T., and everything along those lines. But he’s also human.