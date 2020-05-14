Michael Jordan and J.J. Redick
Stan Van Gundy: J.J. Redick as competitive as Michael Jordan

By Dan FeldmanMay 14, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT
Did Michael Jordan have a gambling problem?

“I have a competition problem,” Jordan said.

Really, people confronted with Jordan had the competition problem. He unleashed hell on opponents and teammates. Jordan’s competitiveness was a defining feature.

“The Last Dance” documentary on ESPN chronicled an example. SuperSonics coach George Karl didn’t say hello to Jordan when they ate at the same restaurant during the 1996 NBA Finals. Jordan used the snub as fuel and led the Bulls over Seattle.

Stan Van Gundy, who coached Udonis Haslem with the Heat and J.J. Redick with the Magic, resents the focus on Jordan stories like that.

Van Gundy on “The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz” on ESPNews, as produced by Mike Ryan:

He was a great competitor. But I’m telling you, Udonis Haslem is as good a competitor as I’ve ever seen. The difference between Udonis Haslem and Michael Jordan is not their competitiveness. The difference is their talent.

J.J. Redick is as good a competitor, I would say, as Michael Jordan. The difference is in their talent.

But I guess talent – ability to play the game – is not an interesting enough story. So, all of a sudden, Michael won, not because he was great, but because he used all these things to fuel his performance and because he was a better competitor than all these people. I’m just not buying any of that.

Jordan was incredibly talented, though so are other players. Jordan was incredibly competitive, though so are other players (like Haslem and Redick).

Jordan was the greatest player of all time because he was both.

It can be easy to get consumed with intangibles and lose track of talent. But these slights – real or imaginedwere important to Jordan. He used them as motivation to maximize his talent. These traits worked in tandem. Jordan would not have been as good without this approach.

I get why a coach like Van Gundy would focus on talent. I get why a director would focus on narrative.

But the real story includes both.

When will NBA return? A Q&A on where, what will it look like, how to watch

When will NBA return
By Dan FeldmanMay 14, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
A restart of this NBA season — albeit in a very different form — has gained momentum in recent weeks, and it seems more and more likely games will be back this summer, prompting the obvious question of when will NBA return? Those games will be played without fans in the building, and there could be other format changes, but the league wants to complete a season that legitimately crowns a champion.

There are countless things still undecided about a return, but as plans take shape this is where they stand today, according to sources and other reports. Kurt Helin and Dan Feldman put together this update.

When will NBA return?

NBA commissioner Adam Silver reportedly plans to decide in 2-4 weeks.
—Dan Feldman

Do NBA players support the return? NBA owners?

Yes. An “overwhelming” majority of players support a return to play this season — if steps are in place to make things safe. A number of the game’s biggest stars — LeBron James, Chris Paul, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard, Russell Westbrookestablished a united front after a conference call saying they wanted to return to play this season, forming a powerful lobby that will influence other players.

Another player reportedly put the split at 70% wanting to play this season as long as things are safe, 30% do not. That is an overwhelming majority that want to come back, but also a sizeable minority with concerns. Players want to know what the risks are with a return, and some will want more safety guaranteed than others.

As for the owners, there is no public polling, but the buzz around the league is they unanimously want this season to play out. Financially, that should be expected. They and their organizations are taking a big hit in the pocketbook and they want to restart games, make their television partners happy, and regain momentum for the league. More importantly, they want next season — even if it starts around Christmas — to be played in full, all 82 games.

The owners of some teams well out of the playoffs have questioned if they should shoulder the expense of sending teams to a “bubble” location for a handful of meaningless regular season games. Still, they will do so for the good of the game if NBA Commissioner Adam Silver asks them to.
—Kurt Helin

When would NBA games resume? How often could teams play?

The NBA is still mapping out potential timelines, but most sources around the league expect games — whether they be regular season, part of a play-in tournament, or playoff games — to begin in July. Those games would be preceded by a roughly three-week “training camp” for players to get back in shape and readjust to playing. The timing of all of that will depend on both the coronavirus in America and the availability of rapid testing.

How often teams would play also is not fully decided, but most around the league expect a condensed schedule with playoff games every other day for teams (and a rotation so games are being played and broadcast every day). If there are regular season games we possibly will see some back-to-back games for teams as the league pushes to get as many games in a limited time as possible.
—Kurt Helin

How can I watch?

The playoff games, once they tip-off, will be broadcast on ESPN and TNT, as per usual. Teams’ regional sports networks likely would be able to show any regular season games played as well as the first round of the playoffs, as they traditionally would. The schedule for the games (if they are played) will be announced at a later date.

The also NBA wants to use this opportunity to explore new camera angles and greater use of technology — possibly pushing their 3-D game experience or other new technology — to help draw viewers in since the energy will be different without fans in the building.
—Kurt Helin

Where would NBA games be played?

Most likely inside a “bubble” or “bubbles” in an MGM hotel in Las Vegas (the Mandalay Bay) and/or at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando. There has been momentum toward two bubbles of late, with possibly the West teams in Las Vegas and the East in Orlando. (Other cities are still in consideration, but are seen as long shots.)

The NBA has coalesced around the concept of the bubble — Adam Silver described it as a “campus setting” to owners — where players, coaches, trainers, staff, and everyone would live, eat, practice, and play games in one location. The idea would be to test everyone before they come into the bubble, and regularly inside the facility, with the hope of keeping the virus out — and quickly quarantined and controlled if it gets in. It’s not only people with the teams or broadcast crews who would be tested but also people with the hotel and facility (janitorial staff, chefs, security, etc.).

Players would be able to leave the “bubble” but would be tested upon re-entry. Players’ families and significant others also are expected to be allowed in the bubble, they would face the same testing requirements.
—Kurt Helin

What would be the safety protocols? Would there be enough testing?

It’s all about the testing. The NBA’s return this season hinges on accurate, widely available rapid testing. There will be other layers of protection inside the bubble facilities as well, but testing is the lynchpin. Anyone entering the bubble would be tested, and Silver said he wants daily testing for players and team staff in the facility. There also would be extensive testing of everyone (hotel staff, for example) involved. In addition to testing, there would be temperature checks (which can catch people with symptoms, even if not everyone shows them), increased sterilization of surfaces, and other steps.

One concern for the league: That they can get the estimated 15,000 tests they need for this without being a drain on tests needed in other parts of the nation where there are outbreaks. The league faced a PR backlash back in March when entire teams were tested (including players without symptoms) while in those same states  citizens with symptoms could not get a test. The NBA learned its lesson on that front.
—Kurt Helin

What happens if a player tests positive?

That player would instantly be quarantined, and there would be contact tracing and testing of everyone that player was in contact within recent days. That team may not play games for a couple of days, depending on the situation.

Play would not stop. Silver emphasized this to both players and owners in recent calls — the league cannot shut down again after one positive test if it is going to get through this season and finish the playoffs. A player who tests positive would be treated almost like a player with a sprained ankle or other injury — he would not be able to play, but games would continue (except in this case said player would not be in street clothes on the bench, instead he would be quarantined away from the other players). Injuries are part of the luck of the playoffs, a positive test would be treated the same way by the league.

Ultimately, to finish the season, the NBA and its players face the same question the rest of society does right now: What is an acceptable level of risk?
—Kurt Helin

What format would the season, playoffs take?

This is one of the big questions still hanging over a restart of the league, and the NBA is mapping out a range of scenarios. One of the key questions in answering this question becomes how deep into the fall the league is willing to go. Is Labor Day weekend the cut off? Is it mid-September? October?

There are three options for the NBA restart (each follows a three-to-four-week training camp to get players back in shape). First would be to bring back all 30 NBA teams, play at least some of the postponed regular season games (if not all), then jump into a playoffs with seven games in each round. This is the NBA’s preferred option financially, but it also would run the longest into the fall, and the more teams brought into a bubble the harder it is to maintain.

Second would be to have a play-in tournament with the final playoff seeds up for grabs. This likely would involve seeds seven, eight, nine, and 10 (and maybe 11 and 12). This compromise has gotten pushback from some teams (what’s the point of earning a playoff spot in the regular season?), plus this would be something to broadcast not covered in the current television agreement, forcing that to be renegotiated at a time there are a lot of other priorities. The final option is to go straight into the playoffs, using the standings as they were when play was suspended. This is the cleanest and most straightforward option, however, it also does not help as the regional networks hit their broadcast goals and it would mean some teams would stop play in March and likely not retake the court until December.
—Kurt Helin

How late could the season go?

The latest word: October. But we’re not that far removed from Labor Day being considered the deadline. This seemingly keeps getting pushed back and could get pushed back again.

The NBA was approaching its most lucrative time of the year – the playoffs – when the shutdown occurred. It’s just logical to make every reasonable effort to play the postseason, even if it disrupts a future regular season.

Prolonging the current season also buys more time for advances that allow fans into arenas next season. Silver said the league draws about 40% of its revenue from ticket sales and other game-day sources.
—Dan Feldman

When will the next season start?

The NBA is open to delaying the start of next season. December gets mentioned most often, because that’d fit with finishing this season then having a shortened offseason.

But there’s a degree of hopefulness with that timeline. Coronavirus creates uncertainty in how quickly the NBA can restart this season, let alone finish it.

Even if the NBA cancels the rest of this season, there are no guarantees about when it’d be safe to start next season amid a pandemic. Unlike this season, next season would definitely include all 30 teams and possibly travel between cities – more points of concern.
—Dan Feldman

When will the NBA draft and free agency take place?

The league is reportedly set on holding the draft after the current season (whether canceled or completed). That’d allow teams to put current players into trades involving draft picks. A delay would also allow a chance for team workouts and a (potentially virtual) combine. Right now, the pre-draft process is out of whack. The NCAA indefinitely deferring its withdrawal deadline eases the NBA’s ability to postpone the draft.

If holding the draft before the season finishes is untenable, there’s absolutely no way to hold free agency until then. For the playoffs to be credible, players must have contractual allegiance to only their current team.
—Dan Feldman

What are the financial ramifications (including to the salary cap) of the stopped season?

Simply, the NBA is losing significant revenue while on hiatus. That hurts both owners and players, as the Collective Bargaining Agreement calls for each side to split revenue approximately 50-50.

So far, owners have borne the brunt of the losses. Players will soon feel the pain through paycheck deductions. A lower salary cap could follow.

A goal was preventing a significant decline in the salary cap (which is $109.14 million and was projected to be $115 million next season). The salary cap is typically calculated based on revenue. Yet, owners and players could agree to artificially boost the salary cap while withholding a higher portion of salary from all players. That’d protect certain classes of players – 2020 first-round picks, 2020 free agents, players who signed max extensions last year (Ben Simmons, Jamal Murray, Pascal Siakam and maybe Jaylen Brown) – from getting particularly disadvantaged. It’d also smooth (pun intended) the transition back into normal conditions whenever that happens.
—Dan Feldman

Mark Cuban: I tried to convince Michael Jordan to join Mavericks instead of Wizards

Wizards wing Michael Jordan and Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki
By Dan FeldmanMay 14, 2020, 12:16 PM EDT
Michael Jordan lost as Wizards president. Jordan lost as Wizards player. Then, he lost his presumed job back in the Wizards’ front office.

But Jordan apparently could’ve spent his post-Bulls years with another team.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban on 105.3 The Fan:

The day he signed with the Washington Wizards to come back, David Falk — that’s right when I was buying the Mavs — and David Falk said, “Why don’t you go meet him?” So, I went to David Falk’s office, and all the papers were right there. And I was trying to convince MJ to not sign them and do something with the Mavs.

The story doesn’t exactly line up. Cuban bought the Mavericks in January 2000. The Wizards also hired Jordan as president and sold him a share of ownership in January 2000. But Jordan signed to play for Washington in September 2001.

Did Cuban try to get Jordan in the front office or on the roster?

The Mavericks were rising with Dirk Nowitzki and Steve Nash. Dallas could have used another wing next to Michael Finley. Jordan could have fit well in the starting lineup.

Of course, a good fit on paper wouldn’t have necessarily translated onto the court. Jordan had the stature to commandeer the offense. Maybe he would’ve been less likely to do that if playing with the Mavericks’ talent. But this was still Michael freaking Jordan. He was used to everything running through him.

If Cuban tried to hire Jordan for the front office, there would have been even more room for peril. Jordan’s personnel record, including with the Hornets, is pretty poor. At least he was still a good player during his second comeback.

I’m sure Cuban would’ve enjoyed associating himself with Jordan. But Cuban might be better off with this “what if?” story.

Kings minority owner Shaquille O’Neal: I hear NBA could expand to China, Japan, London

Shaquille O'Neal in China
By Dan FeldmanMay 14, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
The NBA has consistently shot down talk of expansion.

So, it’s notable when someone from team ownership talks like this.

Kings minority owner Shaquille O’Neal on The Big Podcast with Shaq:

They’re thinking about going back overseas. I keep hearing that Seattle wants their team back, but they would probably have to sell one of the existing teams. But I’m hearing China, Japan.

London.

I hear in the grapevine that there are a couple teams for sale and one maybe going to Vegas.

Obviously, Shaq isn’t a typical minority owner. He’s also a showman who might pass along unsubstantiated rumors with more veracity than they deserve.

But his ownership ties potentially position him to hear legitimate updates on expansion and relocation.

The coronavirus pandemic might open the NBA to expand. The league is facing massive losses. Even when games resume, if fans can’t or won’t attend, that’d be another hit to revenue. The cash influx from an expansion fee could be welcome.

Especially overseas expansion can’t be decided lightly, though. The continued fallout from Daryl Morey’s tweet shows the complications of operating in China. Travel would be a major burden for domestic teams – especially amid the pandemic, but also after.

Expansion is a fun topic that gets people talking. I have major doubts about Shaq’s report, particularly expanding overseas anytime soon. He sometimes likes to stir the pot.

But he might know what he’s talking about, and the coronavirus pandemic is the type of major event that could put expansion on the table.

Report: NBA increasingly eager to play all 82 games next season

NBA
By Dan FeldmanMay 14, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
The NBA is increasingly open to delaying next season, which would accomplish two primary objectives:

  • Allow more time to complete the current season, which is suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic
  • Increase the likelihood of fans attending games next season

But if next season starts in, say, December, then what? Would the NBA permanently alter its calendar? Or would the league reduce or compress elements of its annual cycle?

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

I think there is, more than ever, a movement to play 82 games next year. Because what a shortened schedule does to you is it means less revenue. They’re going to play every game they can.

NBA owners and players share incentive to maximize revenue. They should want to play a full schedule if possible.

The big problem: Nobody knows when it will be safe to begin next season.

If the NBA finishes this season, that obviously pushes back the timeline. But even if the NBA cancels the rest of this season, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’ll be safe to resume play in October. Or December. Or any specific time. There are too many unknowns with the coronavirus.

It’s very possible next season’s start date won’t coincide with the NBA’s ideal long-term start date. If that happens and the league insists on playing 82 games, there are a few options to get back on track:

  • Compressing the schedule into a tighter period
  • Shortening the playoffs
  • Reducing the offseason

Shortening the postseason – 15 best-of-seven series – should be a non-starter. That’s the NBA’s most lucrative time. It’d be FAR better to shorten the regular season.

Shaving days from the 177-day regular season could be viable. Until recently, it was 170 days. But that would also likely lead to more injuries or players taking off games for rest.

Trimming the four-month offseason could be the best bet. That could even be implemented over multiple years to get back on track gradually rather than having a single extremely short offseason.

It all depends when it’s safe to begin next season.

Depending on the timing, I even wouldn’t rule out shortening the regular season. Imagine if it’s first safe to begin next regular season in the spring. It would take several years to get back into alignment while playing 82-game seasons.

But I get why nobody wants to think that way yet. The first goal is safely maximizing revenue, and that means hoping an 82-game season is viable next season. If it’s not, that’ll mean there’s a long time to think about contingencies.