Getty Images

Michael Jordan’s daughter Jasmine learning more about her father through “The Last Dance”

Associated PressMay 14, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

ASSOCIATED PRESS — Jasmine Jordan is getting an intimate look into the psyche of her heralded father, Michael, just like the rest of the world. The 27-year-old wasn’t born when her dad won the first two of his six championships with the Chicago Bulls, so like many watching “The Last Dance,” there are some things she’s learning for the first time.

“I’m definitely texting him nonstop. I think there hasn’t been an episode, a Sunday where I haven’t been like, ‘This happened—let me know your thoughts,’” says the youngest and only daughter of his three adult children with Juanita Vanoy. (Jordan has 6-year-old twin girls with current wife Yvette Prieto Jordan.) “I was super young, so I’m really taking this in as a fan.”

The 10-part docuseries, airing on ESPN in the United States and on Netflix elsewhere, details the 1998 Bulls’ season, Jordan’s final year with the team and the organization’s last championship. While it focuses on the challenges and triumphs of Jordan’s illustrious basketball career, it also delves into personal tragedies, such as the murder of his father, and scandal, such as his public gambling habits.

The Associated Press talked with Jasmine Jordan about growing up as his child, his legacy, and what can turn one of the most intimidating players in the history of basketball turn into Silly Putty. The conversation has been edited for brevity and clarity.

___

AP: Everybody’s been going crazy over “The Last Dance.” What’s been your perspective?

Jordan: It’s been incredible to watch. You know, I didn’t get any previews or anything like that, so I’m watching it real time with everyone else and really just taking it in as a fan, essentially. So it’s been really eye opening. I think if you remove the basketball aspect and all the accolades he achieved for obvious reasons, I think I’m definitely learning that my dad was really trying to take in the pressures and the expectations and not allowing it to weigh on him and really manifesting it to his own. …I’ve definitely been seeing him really take on that role and embracing that role and not running from it and really becoming the greatest player to ever play the game. That’s because he always wanted to do that.

AP: When you see some of those like emotional moments, do you recognize that person as your dad?

Jordan: Some of them, yes. Some of them I do. I know when it comes to the game, his passion is unmatched. His energy’s unmatched. So when he’s going at Steve Kerr or checking Scottie and trying to get that fire and tenacity out of them, I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah, that’s Dad.’ I mean, he’ll do that to me just so I can get an A out of a test or two. (laughs) And I’m just trying to pass school, I’m not even winning championships. So that is definitely totally him.

AP: What type of father was he to you?

Jordan: I was definitely a daddy’s girl growing up. And, you know, he still calls me ‘Princess’ to this day and I’m almost 30. … He definitely wanted to coddle and protect and nurture and baby me as much as he can. But you also knew the harsh reality of the burden that I was going to have to endure the older I got. So he wanted to make sure I had tough skin. And I understood that, hey, there’s going to be a target on my back.

AP: How did your relationship, or did it, change after your dad retired?

Jordan: When he was playing, he did his best to be as involved as he could be while I was growing up. He made sure to take me to school when he could or go to my recitals and dance and things like that that I was a part of. So once he retired, it definitely was a change in gears, and it was something that he and I really had a conversation about. It’s like, “OK, you’re done. So how do we work on the relationship? How do we even make it stronger than what it was like?” So we definitely really worked hard and put forth that effort because obviously once you take something you love away from somebody, it’s that hole — it’s a void. So do you fill it or do you just adjust? He definitely adjusted versus trying to find something else to fill it, and that’s something I appreciated. … That’s how we’re so close today.

AP: What type of grandfather has he been to your son?

Jordan: He’s Silly Putty. My son has him wrapped around his fingers already. He’s been very hands on and very involved in my son, even during these crazy times. He FaceTimes everyday or Zoom or something just so that way, that relationship can continue to cultivate and bond and grow. But no, my dad would probably let my son get away with murder at this point. … It’s an incredible relationship to see them develop.

AP: I’m surprised your dad has been this open, just being a fan. So are you surprised at his candor and his openness?

Jordan: Absolutely. It’s definitely surprising because my father is very private. He doesn’t like to comment on social matters or he doesn’t like to respond to things when people want him to. He definitely likes to move methodically on his terms and on his time. And then with saying that, seeing the documentary unfold and he’s getting emotional and he’s sharing his insight and perspective, it’s been incredible to really see. And I love it because it gives him that human nature that I think people forget. You know, he is this incredible phenom, and he’s the G.O.A.T., and everything along those lines. But he’s also human.

Heat’s Jae Crowder sums up feelings of a lot of players: He wants to play, but safety comes first

Michael Laughlin/Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 14, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

There is lockdown fatigue setting in across the nation. People eagerly want to takes steps toward a return to normal, even if they understand that “normal” itself is a long way off. However, people also insist those steps be safe.

That’s where Miami’s Jae Crowder is on an NBA return, and his attitude reflects a lot of players around the league.

Here is what Crowder told Richard Jefferson on a SportsCenter Instagram Live session (hat tip Ira Winderman of the Sun-Sentinel).

“I don’t want to feel like we have to rush because people are at home, not doing nothing, they just want to watch us play basketball and watch us work…

“I just want to be safe. Obviously, I miss the game. We all miss the game. We love the work. But I want to be safe, I don’t want to feel like it’s rushed…. Even though we’re missing out on a lot of money, from the league standpoint, from everybody taking pay cuts and things like that, I want everybody to be safe…

“We have families we have to come back to, you have to realize that. A lot of guys have kids. You have to worry about that. You have to put that into perspective. I’m in for coming back with the season, as long as we have a few bulletin points from our players’ standpoint to get down with the league.”

The debate the NBA and its players are having right now — the one Crowder talks about — is the same one society is having as a whole: How much risk is acceptable?

There is no way to make a 100% safe place for the NBA to resume play, and the draconian steps it would take to make things anywhere near that percentage would not sit well with players. It’s about what is an acceptable level of risk for the reward, and that is a personal decision. It’s not the same for every person, every player, every team. Yet the league and its players need to come to a consensus.

Crowder reminds people that for players, this decision is about more than just pay and returning to work. It’s bigger than that, it’s also about their health and safety. It’s not a simple equation.

It’s just one the league has to figure out in the coming weeks.

NBA players already paid in full have IOU to be taken out of next year’s salaries

Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 14, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Friday, May 15, will be the first check most NBA players receive with 25% of their pay taken out. It’s part of an agreement between the league and players’ union to help prepare for canceled games and the league exercising the “force majeure” provision in the Collective Bargaining Agreement that lets the owners recoup costs for games canceled by catastrophes (of which a pandemic is one).

However, some of the league’s top-paid players — LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant among others — asked for the majority of their pay upfront (something allowed in the CBA) and those players will have essentially an IOU to the league with money coming out of their salaries for next season.

Former Nets executive Bobby Marks explained the situation at ESPN.

But six of the NBA’s top 10 earners this season — LeBron James, Stephen Curry, John Wall, Blake Griffin, Kevin Durant and Paul George — have already been paid in full and will not see a pay decrease Friday.

Their salary reductions will come out of their advances for the 2020-21 season on Oct. 1 or beginning with their Nov. 15 paychecks. Each player will essentially have an IOU per paycheck to his team ranging from $390,000 (James) to $420,000 (Curry) each time there is a scheduled 25% pay reduction. That amount will increase if games are eventually canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

If the league cancels the remainder of the regular season and jumps right into the playoffs, players likely will see the 25% paycheck reduction increase as high as 40%.

If you’re looking for one key reason players want to return to the court, there you go.

The more games played, the more money players will get to keep.

Expect a lot of financial discussions between the league and players union over the coming months — including discussion of cap smoothing — as the league tries to navigate the financial hit from shutting down play due to the coronavirus. Players are going to lose some percentage of their salary for this season due to the virus, but how much is unknown because nobody knows what the final numbers for this season will be yet.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has worked hard to build a trusting relationship with Michele Roberts and Chris Paul from the players’ union, but when the talks turn to money, everything tends to get a little edgier. It’s all just something to watch as the league continues to move through uncharted waters.

Michael Jordan refused to be interviewed in own home for documentary

Michael Jordan
Scott Olson/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 14, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Michael Jordan went from overwhelming famous to fairly reclusive.

Yet, thirst for Jordan content remains high. He’s still a basketball legend. His shoe brand helps keep him relevant. Many still hold emotional attachments to the all-time great.

Enter “The Last Dance.”

The ESPN documentary has answered the call with unprecedented access to Jordan – mainly through behind-the-scenes footage of the 1997-98 Bulls and fresh interviews with Jordan.

If that weren’t enough, viewers have obsessed over smaller details like what Jordan is drinking (tequila). It seemed we even got glimpses into his Jupiter, Fla., home in the background of his interviews.

Jason Guerrasio of Insider:

Jordan was interviewed in three houses for the show, and none of them were his.

“The Last Dance” director Jason Hehir told Insider that Jordan refused to be interviewed in his home.

“There are certain aspects of his life that he wants to keep private,” “The Last Dance” director Jason Hehir told Insider.

“I looked for places that seemed like Michael might live in,” said Hehir in why he chose that location. “I knew what his real house looked like and I knew this is a wealthy guy who has certain tastes, so we wanted something to match that.”

This is a good reminder of how much Jordan controls with this documentary. That should increase skepticism about the narrative presented.

But I can’t help but think of three houses’ actual owners. What an incredible ego boost it must be to learn your home resembles Michael Jordan’s!

Stan Van Gundy: J.J. Redick as competitive as Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan and J.J. Redick
Linda Spillers/WireImage
By Dan FeldmanMay 14, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Did Michael Jordan have a gambling problem?

“I have a competition problem,” Jordan said.

Really, people confronted with Jordan had the competition problem. He unleashed hell on opponents and teammates. Jordan’s competitiveness was a defining feature.

“The Last Dance” documentary on ESPN chronicled an example. SuperSonics coach George Karl didn’t say hello to Jordan when they ate at the same restaurant during the 1996 NBA Finals. Jordan used the snub as fuel and led the Bulls over Seattle.

Stan Van Gundy, who coached Udonis Haslem with the Heat and J.J. Redick with the Magic, resents the focus on Jordan stories like that.

Van Gundy on “The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz” on ESPNews, as produced by Mike Ryan:

He was a great competitor. But I’m telling you, Udonis Haslem is as good a competitor as I’ve ever seen. The difference between Udonis Haslem and Michael Jordan is not their competitiveness. The difference is their talent.

J.J. Redick is as good a competitor, I would say, as Michael Jordan. The difference is in their talent.

But I guess talent – ability to play the game – is not an interesting enough story. So, all of a sudden, Michael won, not because he was great, but because he used all these things to fuel his performance and because he was a better competitor than all these people. I’m just not buying any of that.

Jordan was incredibly talented, though so are other players. Jordan was incredibly competitive, though so are other players (like Haslem and Redick).

Jordan was the greatest player of all time because he was both.

It can be easy to get consumed with intangibles and lose track of talent. But these slights – real or imaginedwere important to Jordan. He used them as motivation to maximize his talent. These traits worked in tandem. Jordan would not have been as good without this approach.

I get why a coach like Van Gundy would focus on talent. I get why a director would focus on narrative.

But the real story includes both.