Wizards wing Michael Jordan and Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki
Mark Cuban: I tried to convince Michael Jordan to join Mavericks instead of Wizards

By Dan FeldmanMay 14, 2020, 12:16 PM EDT
Michael Jordan lost as Wizards president. Jordan lost as Wizards player. Then, he lost his presumed job back in the Wizards’ front office.

But Jordan apparently could’ve spent his post-Bulls years with another team.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban on 105.3 The Fan:

The day he signed with the Washington Wizards to come back, David Falk — that’s right when I was buying the Mavs — and David Falk said, “Why don’t you go meet him?” So, I went to David Falk’s office, and all the papers were right there. And I was trying to convince MJ to not sign them and do something with the Mavs.

The story doesn’t exactly line up. Cuban bought the Mavericks in January 2000. The Wizards also hired Jordan as president and sold him a share of ownership in January 2000. But Jordan signed to play for Washington in September 2001.

Did Cuban try to get Jordan in the front office or on the roster?

The Mavericks were rising with Dirk Nowitzki and Steve Nash. Dallas could have used another wing next to Michael Finley. Jordan could have fit well in the starting lineup.

Of course, a good fit on paper wouldn’t have necessarily translated onto the court. Jordan had the stature to commandeer the offense. Maybe he would’ve been less likely to do that if playing with the Mavericks’ talent. But this was still Michael freaking Jordan. He was used to everything running through him.

If Cuban tried to hire Jordan for the front office, there would have been even more room for peril. Jordan’s personnel record, including with the Hornets, is pretty poor. At least he was still a good player during his second comeback.

I’m sure Cuban would’ve enjoyed associating himself with Jordan. But Cuban might be better off with this “what if?” story.

Kings minority owner Shaquille O’Neal: I hear NBA could expand to China, Japan, London

Shaquille O'Neal in China
By Dan FeldmanMay 14, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
The NBA has consistently shot down talk of expansion.

So, it’s notable when someone from team ownership talks like this.

Kings minority owner Shaquille O’Neal on The Big Podcast with Shaq:

They’re thinking about going back overseas. I keep hearing that Seattle wants their team back, but they would probably have to sell one of the existing teams. But I’m hearing China, Japan.

London.

I hear in the grapevine that there are a couple teams for sale and one maybe going to Vegas.

Obviously, Shaq isn’t a typical minority owner. He’s also a showman who might pass along unsubstantiated rumors with more veracity than they deserve.

But his ownership ties potentially position him to hear legitimate updates on expansion and relocation.

The coronavirus pandemic might open the NBA to expand. The league is facing massive losses. Even when games resume, if fans can’t or won’t attend, that’d be another hit to revenue. The cash influx from an expansion fee could be welcome.

Especially overseas expansion can’t be decided lightly, though. The continued fallout from Daryl Morey’s tweet shows the complications of operating in China. Travel would be a major burden for domestic teams – especially amid the pandemic, but also after.

Expansion is a fun topic that gets people talking. I have major doubts about Shaq’s report, particularly expanding overseas anytime soon. He sometimes likes to stir the pot.

But he might know what he’s talking about, and the coronavirus pandemic is the type of major event that could put expansion on the table.

Report: NBA increasingly eager to play all 82 games next season

NBA
By Dan FeldmanMay 14, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
The NBA is increasingly open to delaying next season, which would accomplish two primary objectives:

  • Allow more time to complete the current season, which is suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic
  • Increase the likelihood of fans attending games next season

But if next season starts in, say, December, then what? Would the NBA permanently alter its calendar? Or would the league reduce or compress elements of its annual cycle?

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

I think there is, more than ever, a movement to play 82 games next year. Because what a shortened schedule does to you is it means less revenue. They’re going to play every game they can.

NBA owners and players share incentive to maximize revenue. They should want to play a full schedule if possible.

The big problem: Nobody knows when it will be safe to begin next season.

If the NBA finishes this season, that obviously pushes back the timeline. But even if the NBA cancels the rest of this season, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’ll be safe to resume play in October. Or December. Or any specific time. There are too many unknowns with the coronavirus.

It’s very possible next season’s start date won’t coincide with the NBA’s ideal long-term start date. If that happens and the league insists on playing 82 games, there are a few options to get back on track:

  • Compressing the schedule into a tighter period
  • Shortening the playoffs
  • Reducing the offseason

Shortening the postseason – 15 best-of-seven series – should be a non-starter. That’s the NBA’s most lucrative time. It’d be FAR better to shorten the regular season.

Shaving days from the 177-day regular season could be viable. Until recently, it was 170 days. But that would also likely lead to more injuries or players taking off games for rest.

Trimming the four-month offseason could be the best bet. That could even be implemented over multiple years to get back on track gradually rather than having a single extremely short offseason.

It all depends when it’s safe to begin next season.

Depending on the timing, I even wouldn’t rule out shortening the regular season. Imagine if it’s first safe to begin next regular season in the spring. It would take several years to get back into alignment while playing 82-game seasons.

But I get why nobody wants to think that way yet. The first goal is safely maximizing revenue, and that means hoping an 82-game season is viable next season. If it’s not, that’ll mean there’s a long time to think about contingencies.

LA’s Drew League cancels schedule

James Harden in Drew League
Associated PressMay 13, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
The Drew League, a highlight of the summer basketball season in Los Angeles since 1973, has canceled its schedule for this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The league has attracted some of the NBA’s best players in recent years, with the likes of Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, Paul George and James Harden all among those who have made appearances.

“Drew League is a summer tradition that we look forward to, and while we share in the disappointment of our fans, the health and safety of our athletes and community is our top priority,” the league said Wednesday in announcing its decision.

The league plans to resume in 2021.

NCAA pushes back NBA draft withdrawal deadline

NCAA
By Dan FeldmanMay 13, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT
There are actually two different NBA draft withdrawal deadlines:

  • NBA’s (June 15 this year)
  • NCAA’s (originally June 3 this year)

By setting the earlier deadline, the NCAA effective controls the process for college players. To retain eligibility, NCAA players must withdraw by the NCAA deadline – not use the extra days the NBA allows.

That works well enough most years. Though it’d be helpful for college prospects to have the extra time, they usually have a reasonable assessment of where they stand by early June.

But the coronavirus pandemic has derailed the pre-draft process.

Team workouts are halted. The combine has been postponed. Other evaluation events were canceled. Few believe the draft will actually be held June 25 as scheduled.

NCAA:

“The NCAA’s deadline for men’s basketball student-athletes to withdraw from the NBA draft and retain their eligibility will be pushed back from the current June 3 date. This modification is being made with the health and well-being of our student-athletes in mind, along with their ability to make the most informed decisions during this uncertain time, and is based on the recent announcement by the NBA to postpone the 2020 NBA Draft Combine. Out of respect to the NBA’s process, the decision on a new withdrawal date will be made once the league has determined a timeline for the 2020 pre-draft process. Working in collaboration with National Association of Basketball Coaches Executive Director Jim Haney and the rest of the coaches’ leadership, the NCAA membership will ensure that any change supports a player’s decision-making process related to professional opportunities while also protecting their academic pursuits and the opportunity to play college basketball.”

It’s good the NCAA deferred this deadline. The NCAA previously argued for an earlier date so coaches had more information when offering scholarships. Perhaps this signals a large shift in the college-basketball calendar due to the coronavirus.

The NBA reportedly won’t draft until after the current season.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver plans to decide in 2-4 weeks whether to resume the season. If he cancels, the league can then plan the draft.

If he launches a plan to play, there’s no telling how long the season would last. Positive coronavirus tests within the bubble could temporarily delay – but not stop – the schedule.

So, while there’s talk of a draft in August or September, it really depends on the season.

That leaves some early entrants in limbo. But at least they no longer have the NCAA’s withdrawal deadline bearing down on them.

The next step: If (more likely, when) the NBA postpones the draft, expect the NBA to also push back its withdrawal deadline.