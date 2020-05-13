NBA cancels 2020 G League Elite Camp

The 2020 NBA Draft Lottery and draft combine have been postponed indefinitely. The NBA draft itself is technically still scheduled for June 25, but it soon will be postponed as well, pushed back past the end of whatever the restarted NBA season looks like.
However, the 2020 G League Elite Camp has just been flat-out canceled, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Sources: The NBA has canceled its 2020 G League Elite Camp, which has previously served as a scouting event and had five participants drafted in 2019.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 12, 2020
The G League Elite Camp had two parts. The first was 40 NBA G League players were invited to work out before teams. These are not necessarily players eligible to be drafted, but ones teams could bring in for Summer League and training camps, giving them a chance.
The second, potentially more interesting part involved 40 draft-eligible players who did not get invited to the draft combine getting the chance to work out before teams. These are likely second-round, on-the-bubble draftees trying to get noticed. In 2019 that included Tacko Fall, Cody Martin, and a handful of other players who were drafted or ended up with two-way contracts.
With the 2020 G League Elite Camp canceled and the NBA draft itself going to be pushed back into the fall, players who otherwise might have used this as a springboard may have to consider returning to college for another season.