James Harden in Drew League
LA’s Drew League cancels schedule

Associated PressMay 13, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
The Drew League, a highlight of the summer basketball season in Los Angeles since 1973, has canceled its schedule for this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The league has attracted some of the NBA’s best players in recent years, with the likes of Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, Paul George and James Harden all among those who have made appearances.

“Drew League is a summer tradition that we look forward to, and while we share in the disappointment of our fans, the health and safety of our athletes and community is our top priority,” the league said Wednesday in announcing its decision.

The league plans to resume in 2021.

NCAA pushes back NBA draft withdrawal deadline

By Dan FeldmanMay 13, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT
There are actually two different NBA draft withdrawal deadlines:

  • NBA’s (June 15 this year)
  • NCAA’s (originally June 3 this year)

By setting the earlier deadline, the NCAA effective controls the process for college players. To retain eligibility, NCAA players must withdraw by the NCAA deadline – not use the extra days the NBA allows.

That works well enough most years. Though it’d be helpful for college prospects to have the extra time, they usually have a reasonable assessment of where they stand by early June.

But the coronavirus pandemic has derailed the pre-draft process.

Team workouts are halted. The combine has been postponed. Other evaluation events were canceled. Few believe the draft will actually be held June 25 as scheduled.

NCAA:

“The NCAA’s deadline for men’s basketball student-athletes to withdraw from the NBA draft and retain their eligibility will be pushed back from the current June 3 date. This modification is being made with the health and well-being of our student-athletes in mind, along with their ability to make the most informed decisions during this uncertain time, and is based on the recent announcement by the NBA to postpone the 2020 NBA Draft Combine. Out of respect to the NBA’s process, the decision on a new withdrawal date will be made once the league has determined a timeline for the 2020 pre-draft process. Working in collaboration with National Association of Basketball Coaches Executive Director Jim Haney and the rest of the coaches’ leadership, the NCAA membership will ensure that any change supports a player’s decision-making process related to professional opportunities while also protecting their academic pursuits and the opportunity to play college basketball.”

It’s good the NCAA deferred this deadline. The NCAA previously argued for an earlier date so coaches had more information when offering scholarships. Perhaps this signals a large shift in the college-basketball calendar due to the coronavirus.

The NBA reportedly won’t draft until after the current season.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver plans to decide in 2-4 weeks whether to resume the season. If he cancels, the league can then plan the draft.

If he launches a plan to play, there’s no telling how long the season would last. Positive coronavirus tests within the bubble could temporarily delay – but not stop – the schedule.

So, while there’s talk of a draft in August or September, it really depends on the season.

That leaves some early entrants in limbo. But at least they no longer have the NCAA’s withdrawal deadline bearing down on them.

The next step: If (more likely, when) the NBA postpones the draft, expect the NBA to also push back its withdrawal deadline.

Report: James Harden wasn’t on call with other NBA superstars

James Harden and Chris Paul
By Dan FeldmanMay 13, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
Several NBA stars joined a conference call to unite on finishing the season. On the call, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Noticeably absent: James Harden.

I didn’t want to read to much into that. Haynes never claimed to name everyone on the call. Perhaps, Haynes couldn’t confirm every participant.

But…

Kendrick Perkins on ESPN:

I called Chris Haynes, and he clarified to me – from his knowledge – that James Harden was not on that call.

I’d still caution against jumping to conclusions. Maybe Harden was invited and couldn’t join. Maybe there’s some other benign explanation.

But this only furthers the notion Harden is disliked by fellow players – especially Paul.

President of the National Basketball Players Association, Paul reportedly arranged the call. Paul developed a rift with Harden while they played together on the Rockets.

Harden’s proclivity for drawing fouls/flopping and complaining/whining has also bothered plenty of opponents.

Of course, Harden has allies, including Westbrook and Durant, who were both on the call. This definitely isn’t a case of everyone hating Harden. Animosity might not extend too far past Paul.

But, fairly or not, this is getting treated as more evidence Harden is resented throughout the league.

NBA reportedly to switch to Wilson balls, moving on from Spalding

By Kurt HelinMay 13, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
Through the entire 30-year tenure of David Stern as NBA Commissioner and into the Adam Silver era, Spalding has made the official basketball of the NBA.

That is about to change — Wilson will take over as the official basketball of the NBA in a couple of seasons, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

The NBA’s contract with Spalding is expiring and now Wilson will be the new partner to produce the league’s official game ball starting with the 2021-22 season, which happens to be the league’s 75th anniversary, sources with knowledge of the deal informed Yahoo Sports.

The league’s separation from Spalding was described as “mutual.”

Wilson’s Evolution and NCAA balls are very popular at the high school and college level, however, the NBA and Wilson are teaming up to create a new ball — a genuine leather ball, instead of the composite leather of the Evolution/NCAA — for the league, Haynes reports.

The same leather and product specifications will be used to produce the new ball with the assistance from the NBA and NBPA, which will create a player advisory board to offer suggestions. Wilson basketball engineers, product designers and player insights specialists will work with the NBPA advisory board to create the new game balls.

The NBA and Spalding tried switching the fabric of the ball for the 2006-07 season — it was made of a trademarked “Cross Traxxion” microfiber material — but players, particularly shooters, hated it. The ball didn’t absorb sweat, so it got slick as the game went on, and players felt their hands were dry and needed lotion after playing games with the new ball. Within a couple of months, the new ball was gone and the old ball was back. The league learned its lesson with that mistake — only retired players had been in on the testing — and active players will be in on the new ball design with Wilson (not getting buy-in from the players during testing was the kind of mistake Adam Silver’s NBA does not make).

Former Celtics, Canisius guard Johnny McCarthy dies at 86

Associated PressMay 13, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
BUFFALO, N.Y. — John McCarthy, who won an NBA title with 1964 Boston Celtics and helped the Canisius Golden Griffins to a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances in the 1950s, has died. He was 86.

Canisius announced that McCarthy died Saturday of natural causes in the Buffalo suburbs, where he grew up and lived most of his life.

McCarthy spent six seasons in the NBA, playing guard from 1956 to ’64. He closed his career by playing 28 games with the Red Auerbach-coached Celtics, who were in the midst of winning eight consecutive titles.

In 1960, while with the St. Louis Hawks, McCarthy scored 13 points and had 11 rebounds and 11 assists to become the NBA’s first player to post a triple-double in his first career playoff game. Only three other players – Magic Johnson, LeBron James and Nikola Jokic, in 2019 – have since matched that feat.

Overall, he averaged 7.8 points, 3.7 assists and nearly 28 minutes of playing time in 316 career NBA games.

McCarthy was best known in Buffalo for being the leading scorer on a Canisius team that won a combined four games – including a 79-78 four-overtime victory over ranked North Carolina State – over consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances in 1955 and ’56.

His 1,160 career points rank 24th in school history.

“It is always dangerous territory in athletics to talk about the best, but John McCarthy was clearly one of the best, if not the best basketball players to come through Canisius College,” school President John Hurley said in a statement. “He was a key part of a golden era of Canisius basketball, and he will be missed.”

McCarthy was selected by the Rochester Royals in the fourth round of the 1956 NBA draft and followed the team when it relocated to Cincinnati. He also spent a season with the American Basketball League Pittsburgh Rens.

Following retirement, McCarthy turned to scouting and coaching, and went 22-59 upon taking over as coach of the Buffalo Braves in 1971-72 after Dolph Schayes was fired one game into his second season.

McCarthy then returned to Canisius, where he went 28-49 in three seasons coaching the men’s basketball team.