Former Celtics, Canisius guard Johnny McCarthy dies at 86

Associated PressMay 13, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — John McCarthy, who won an NBA title with 1964 Boston Celtics and helped the Canisius Golden Griffins to a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances in the 1950s, has died. He was 86.

Canisius announced that McCarthy died Saturday of natural causes in the Buffalo suburbs, where he grew up and lived most of his life.

McCarthy spent six seasons in the NBA, playing guard from 1956 to ’64. He closed his career by playing 28 games with the Red Auerbach-coached Celtics, who were in the midst of winning eight consecutive titles.

In 1960, while with the St. Louis Hawks, McCarthy scored 13 points and had 11 rebounds and 11 assists to become the NBA’s first player to post a triple-double in his first career playoff game. Only three other players – Magic Johnson, LeBron James and Nikola Jokic, in 2019 – have since matched that feat.

Overall, he averaged 7.8 points, 3.7 assists and nearly 28 minutes of playing time in 316 career NBA games.

McCarthy was best known in Buffalo for being the leading scorer on a Canisius team that won a combined four games – including a 79-78 four-overtime victory over ranked North Carolina State – over consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances in 1955 and ’56.

His 1,160 career points rank 24th in school history.

“It is always dangerous territory in athletics to talk about the best, but John McCarthy was clearly one of the best, if not the best basketball players to come through Canisius College,” school President John Hurley said in a statement. “He was a key part of a golden era of Canisius basketball, and he will be missed.”

McCarthy was selected by the Rochester Royals in the fourth round of the 1956 NBA draft and followed the team when it relocated to Cincinnati. He also spent a season with the American Basketball League Pittsburgh Rens.

Following retirement, McCarthy turned to scouting and coaching, and went 22-59 upon taking over as coach of the Buffalo Braves in 1971-72 after Dolph Schayes was fired one game into his second season.

McCarthy then returned to Canisius, where he went 28-49 in three seasons coaching the men’s basketball team.

Enes Kanter already has offer to become WWE wrestler after hoops career

By Kurt HelinMay 13, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
Please, please, please let this actually happen.

Outspoken NBA big man Enes Kanter already has an offer to become a WWE wrestler and plans to do that after his NBA playing career ends, he told Shams Charania of The Athletic at the end of a wide-ranging interview.

Kanter would make an AWESOME heel in the wrestling ring. This needs to happen.

It’s also years away. Kanter is just 27 and is a quality offensive player and rebounder who has a role in the NBA; he’s going to be around the league for a while. He has a $5 million player option with the Celtics for next season, and whether or not he picks it up (one league source said he’s expected to considering the unpredictable offseason market coming up), he’s going to make around that much money for years. That’s more than he will make as a pro wrestler.

But Kanter has his fallback career.

Cavaliers’ Larry Nance happy to be back on basketball court, even for a short time

Associated PressMay 13, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
CLEVELAND — There’s been a massive void in Larry Nance Jr.’s life that no amount of watching Korean soccer games, practicing yoga, riding a stationary bike, or playing video games can ever replace.

Basketball is his world.

The COVID-19 pandemic has deprived Nance of his greatest passion and his profession, which is why the Cleveland Cavaliers forward was grateful to get back on a real court — even for a short while.

Nance is one of the few NBA players who have been able to work out after teams were granted permission to reopen their training facilities, which have been closed nearly two months by a virus outbreak that has paused the season and placed its conclusion in peril.

Nance returned to the Cavs’ complex on Friday, and for two hours, the 27-year-old felt whole again.

“This is the longest I haven’t played a game of basketball in my entire life,” he said Tuesday on a Zoom conference call.

The Cavs and Portland Trail Blazers were the first teams to reopen their facilities last week for structured, voluntary workouts that are restricted to one player and one coach at each basket. More teams are scheduled to hold workouts this week as more states loosen guidelines that have brought team sports in North America to a standstill.

Nance, who acknowledged getting a coronavirus test out of “panic” in March, said that while the conditions are somewhat surreal for practicing, he felt secure because of masks — and other safety measures.

“For me that just provides a sense of security,” he said of the facial coverings. “You get your own two basketballs — that’s it. You have your one coach wearing masks and gloves that are unique to you. Even in the weight room, you pick up a weight, and if I was using 45s (pounds), nobody else that day was allowed to use the 45s until they were cleaned and sterilized, so to me it was so well regimented that I feel pretty safe going.”

Last week, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver spoke with players and presented some plans the league is considering to complete the season. Some of the options include games without fans and games at a centralized location, with Florida among possibilities.

Nance said he’s cautiously optimistic about a resumption. And while the Cavs aren’t chasing a title — they were 19-46 when the season was shut down — he feels it’s imperative the league crowns a champion.

“We’re not in position to win a championship this year but if I was, if I was Giannis (Antetokounmpo), if I was LeBron (James), if I was Kawhi (Leonard), if I was on one of those championship caliber teams, I’d be pretty upset about it,” he said. “It’s very rare in this league that a chance like this comes along that’s taken a valuable year off someone’s career.

“Everybody in the league, we want to finish this year. One, obviously because we love the game, but at the same time there’s a serious chance of us missing out on, what, 20-plus percent of our contracts, which is for a lot of guys pretty significant.”

Like many sports fans, Nance has spent part of his quarantine watching “The Last Dance,” the 10-part ESPN documentary on Michael Jordan and his final season with the Chicago Bulls. Nance has a unique perspective since his father, Larry Sr., played against Jordan for many years.

The episodes have turned into weeklong one-on-one battles between the Nances.

“Our whole debate while watching the show is just new versus old,” Nance said. “Why Michael could have scored more in today’s NBA, but also why LeBron would have been so dominant in that league. And while it’s been about M.J., we’ve been comparing, contrasting eras and players. It comes on Sunday, but the conversations carry on until next Sunday.”

NBA cancels 2020 G League Elite Camp

By Kurt HelinMay 13, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
The 2020 NBA Draft Lottery and draft combine have been postponed indefinitely. The NBA draft itself is technically still scheduled for June 25, but it soon will be postponed as well, pushed back past the end of whatever the restarted NBA season looks like.

However, the 2020 G League Elite Camp has just been flat-out canceled, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The G League Elite Camp had two parts. The first was 40 NBA G League players were invited to work out before teams. These are not necessarily players eligible to be drafted, but ones teams could bring in for Summer League and training camps, giving them a chance.

The second, potentially more interesting part involved 40 draft-eligible players who did not get invited to the draft combine getting the chance to work out before teams. These are likely second-round, on-the-bubble draftees trying to get noticed. In 2019 that included Tacko Fall, Cody Martin, and a handful of other players who were drafted or ended up with two-way contracts.

With the 2020 G League Elite Camp canceled and the NBA draft itself going to be pushed back into the fall, players who otherwise might have used this as a springboard may have to consider returning to college for another season.

 

Report: Majority of NBA players want to restart season if it’s safe

By Kurt HelinMay 13, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
The NBA’s biggest stars stand united: They want the NBA to restart, have a playoffs and crown a champion — so long as it is safe.

However, there are questions about whether the rank-and-file players feel the same way. That question seemed to be behind a yes/no poll of players Tuesday by their team reps to the National Basketball Players Association, although the union itself disavowed that poll.

Still, there were poll results.

One player told Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times about 70% of the players want the league to start this season up again.

One player estimated about seven out of 10 players want to finish the season.

“But 30% is a big number,” the player added. “And what do you say to somebody who says, ‘You know what, I just don’t feel safe’? It’s hard to argue that. But there are reasons to argue that because I know the NBA would be one of the safest places to be at. That thing would be tight, clean, protocol, all that.”

The results of the poll leaguewide showed “overwhelming” support for a play to restart the season — and play some regular season games — according to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press.

The poll conducted by the National Basketball Players Association was informal but gave a clear sense that players would like to not only get to the playoffs but also resume at least some of the regular season, according to the person who shared details with The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because it was not to be detailed publicly.

By any measure, that is a vast majority of the players who want to return to play.

The caveat is all the players say they only want to return if it is “safe” — but what feels safe to one player may not to another.

Any return this season will be done without fans and likely in a “bubble” — Adam Silver called it a “campus setting” to team owners Tuesday — in Las Vegas and/or Orlando (the Walt Disney World property). Teams would gather in those venues for around three weeks of training camps, possibly followed by some regular season games (how many depends on how long the NBA is willing to extend the season) and then the playoffs. Players would live, eat, and play in the same place (with their families also in the bubble).

There is a long list of questions about protocols, testing (Silver wants daily tests), and more the league needs to answer to convince everyone these bubbles will be “safe.” Silver also said the league and players need to come to grips with the idea games would keep going even if a player or players tested positive. It’s a question of what is an acceptable risk, something both the players and league need to find common ground on.

There remains a lot of optimism around the league that the NBA will return and finish out this season. We should find out if that is going to happen within the next month.