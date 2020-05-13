Cavaliers’ Larry Nance happy to be back on basketball court, even for a short time

Associated PressMay 13, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
CLEVELAND (AP) — There’s been a massive void in Larry Nance Jr.’s life that no amount of watching Korean soccer games, practicing yoga, riding a stationary bike, or playing video games can ever replace.

Basketball is his world.

The COVID-19 pandemic has deprived Nance of his greatest passion and his profession, which is why the Cleveland Cavaliers forward was grateful to get back on a real court — even for a short while.

Nance is one of the few NBA players who have been able to work out after teams were granted permission to reopen their training facilities, which have been closed nearly two months by a virus outbreak that has paused the season and placed its conclusion in peril.

Nance returned to the Cavs’ complex on Friday, and for two hours, the 27-year-old felt whole again.

“This is the longest I haven’t played a game of basketball in my entire life,” he said Tuesday on a Zoom conference call.

The Cavs and Portland Trail Blazers were the first teams to reopen their facilities last week for structured, voluntary workouts that are restricted to one player and one coach at each basket. More teams are scheduled to hold workouts this week as more states loosen guidelines that have brought team sports in North America to a standstill.

Nance, who acknowledged getting a coronavirus test out of “panic” in March, said that while the conditions are somewhat surreal for practicing, he felt secure because of masks — and other safety measures.

“For me that just provides a sense of security,” he said of the facial coverings. “You get your own two basketballs — that’s it. You have your one coach wearing masks and gloves that are unique to you. Even in the weight room, you pick up a weight, and if I was using 45s (pounds), nobody else that day was allowed to use the 45s until they were cleaned and sterilized, so to me it was so well regimented that I feel pretty safe going.”

Last week, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver spoke with players and presented some plans the league is considering to complete the season. Some of the options include games without fans and games at a centralized location, with Florida among possibilities.

Nance said he’s cautiously optimistic about a resumption. And while the Cavs aren’t chasing a title — they were 19-46 when the season was shut down — he feels it’s imperative the league crowns a champion.

“We’re not in position to win a championship this year but if I was, if I was Giannis (Antetokounmpo), if I was LeBron (James), if I was Kawhi (Leonard), if I was on one of those championship caliber teams, I’d be pretty upset about it,” he said. “It’s very rare in this league that a chance like this comes along that’s taken a valuable year off someone’s career.

“Everybody in the league, we want to finish this year. One, obviously because we love the game, but at the same time there’s a serious chance of us missing out on, what, 20-plus percent of our contracts, which is for a lot of guys pretty significant.”

Like many sports fans, Nance has spent part of his quarantine watching “The Last Dance,” the 10-part ESPN documentary on Michael Jordan and his final season with the Chicago Bulls. Nance has a unique perspective since his father, Larry Sr., played against Jordan for many years.

The episodes have turned into weeklong one-on-one battles between the Nances.

“Our whole debate while watching the show is just new versus old,” Nance said. “Why Michael could have scored more in today’s NBA, but also why LeBron would have been so dominant in that league. And while it’s been about M.J., we’ve been comparing, contrasting eras and players. It comes on Sunday, but the conversations carry on until next Sunday.”

 

NBA cancels 2020 G League Elite Camp

Omar Rawlings/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 13, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
The 2020 NBA Draft Lottery and draft combine have been postponed indefinitely. The NBA draft itself is technically still scheduled for June 25, but it soon will be postponed as well, pushed back past the end of whatever the restarted NBA season looks like.

However, the 2020 G League Elite Camp has just been flat-out canceled, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The G League Elite Camp had two parts. The first was 40 NBA G League players were invited to work out before teams. These are not necessarily players eligible to be drafted, but ones teams could bring in for Summer League and training camps, giving them a chance.

The second, potentially more interesting part involved 40 draft-eligible players who did not get invited to the draft combine getting the chance to work out before teams. These are likely second-round, on-the-bubble draftees trying to get noticed. In 2019 that included Tacko Fall, Cody Martin, and a handful of other players who were drafted or ended up with two-way contracts.

With the 2020 G League Elite Camp canceled and the NBA draft itself going to be pushed back into the fall, players who otherwise might have used this as a springboard may have to consider returning to college for another season.

 

Majority of NBA players — maybe 70 percent — want to restart season. If it’s safe.

AP photo
By Kurt HelinMay 13, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
The NBA’s biggest stars stand united: They want the NBA to restart, have a playoffs and crown a champion — so long as it is safe.

However, there are questions about whether the rank-and-file players feel the same way. That question seemed to be behind a yes/no poll of players Tuesday by their team reps to the National Basketball Players Association, although the union itself disavowed that poll.

Still, there were poll results.

One player told Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times about 70% of the players want the league to start this season up again.

One player estimated about seven out of 10 players want to finish the season.

“But 30% is a big number,” the player added. “And what do you say to somebody who says, ‘You know what, I just don’t feel safe’? It’s hard to argue that. But there are reasons to argue that because I know the NBA would be one of the safest places to be at. That thing would be tight, clean, protocol, all that.”

The results of the poll leaguewide showed “overwhelming” support for a play to restart the season — and play some regular season games — according to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press.

The poll conducted by the National Basketball Players Association was informal but gave a clear sense that players would like to not only get to the playoffs but also resume at least some of the regular season, according to the person who shared details with The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because it was not to be detailed publicly.

By any measure, that is a vast majority of the players who want to return to play.

The caveat is all the players say they only want to return if it is “safe” — but what feels safe to one player may not to another.

Any return this season will be done without fans and likely in a “bubble” — Adam Silver called it a “campus setting” to team owners Tuesday — in Las Vegas and/or Orlando (the Walt Disney World property). Teams would gather in those venues for around three weeks of training camps, possibly followed by some regular season games (how many depends on how long the NBA is willing to extend the season) and then the playoffs. Players would live, eat, and play in the same place (with their families also in the bubble).

There is a long list of questions about protocols, testing (Silver wants daily tests), and more the league needs to answer to convince everyone these bubbles will be “safe.” Silver also said the league and players need to come to grips with the idea games would keep going even if a player or players tested positive. It’s a question of what is an acceptable risk, something both the players and league need to find common ground on.

There remains a lot of optimism around the league that the NBA will return and finish out this season. We should find out if that is going to happen within the next month.

 

Adam Silver reportedly to decide on NBA return in 2-4 weeks

AP Photo/Gerry Broome
By Kurt HelinMay 13, 2020, 1:16 AM EDT
In conference calls with players and owners in the past week, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has been his consensus-building self — he alone is not going to decide if and when the NBA will return. This is a collective decision, he tells his audiences.

However, in the world of a coronavirus and competing interests, a consensus likely is not possible. At some point, Silver is going to have to just make a call.

That call will come in the next two-to-four weeks Silver told NBA owners on Tuesday, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

That late May to mid-June timetable is the first one the NBA has had since play was shut down on March 11. However, a lot goes into that decision, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

There was a real sense of optimism about a return to play out of Tuesday’s call between Silver and team owners, Wojnarowski reports. That echos what sources have told NBC Sports in recent weeks and has been widely reported — there is a growing sense the league can find a way back.

The questions facing the league now are logistical — where do they play the games, and what forms to the regular season/playoffs take? — and ones about reducing risk. There will be risk involved, players will test positive, but can the league’s testing and contact tracing protocol contain any outbreaks and keep the games going?

More and more, there is a belief around NBA circles that the league can come up with the protocols to keep people safe and complete some form of a season, crowning a champion. Exactly what that will look like is up in the air.

We’ll find out sometime in the next 2-4 weeks.

 

Report: Contrary to Earl Watson story, Suns would’ve drafted Jayson Tatum over Josh Jackson

Suns forward Josh Jackson and Celtics forward Jayson Tatum
Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 12, 2020, 11:01 PM EDT
The biggest reason Jayson Tatum doesn’t play for the Suns? The Celtics drafted him No. 3 in 2017 – one pick ahead of Phoenix’s selection (used on Josh Jackson).

If that weren’t enough, former Suns coach Earl Watson blamed Suns owner Robert Sarver for thwarting Watson’s plan to unite Devin Booker and Tatum (who was initially on board).

Watson, via Jay King of The Athletic:

Watson wanted Tatum badly enough to hold what he called “uncomfortable” conversations with team owner Robert Sarver, trying to convince the organization it should do whatever it took to draft the Duke star. Sarver preferred Josh Jackson, Watson said

He remembers Sarver saying of the Suns, “We do not need another Devin Booker.”

John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7:

Whether or not Watson’s story is accurate, Sarver hasn’t earned the benefit of the doubt. He has a history of interfering with Phoenix’s draft plans. I’m unconvinced we could ever know what the Suns would do if both Tatum and Jackson were on the board.

While coaching the Suns, Watson sometimes clashed with management and was unceremoniously fired. I can see why he’d want to inflate his own evaluation ability and paint Sarver as a fool.

But a couple half-hearted defenses of Sarver:

1. Teams too often prioritize scorers. There’s only one ball. There should generally be more consideration to players who can help without the ball in their hands.

But talent matters, and both Booker and Tatum are highly talented. Teams should generally acquire talented players and hope they learn to play together.

It likely wouldn’t have been difficult for Booker and Tatum, anyway. Tatum’s defense and outside shooting would’ve complemented Booker. As shown this season while playing with Ricky Rubio, Booker also has off-ball juice that could’ve been unlocked more often with Tatum.

2. I rated Jackson ahead of Tatum on my board.

But a big reason: I thought Tatum was too much of a ball-stopper without the shooting ability to easily fit into a quality team offense.

I’d like to believe, if I saw him make 40 straight 3-pointers, I would’ve upgraded my projection.

Again, there was likely no reasonable way for the Suns to get Tatum no matter how badly Watson wanted him. The 76ers traded up for the No. 1 pick to get Markelle Fultz. Boston was enamored with Tatum, who came around on the Celtics (which paid off for both sides).

Maybe Phoenix could have traded up to No. 2, where the Lakers picked Lonzo Ball. Probably not. But there were some strange aspects to Los Angeles’ process. So, maybe. But probably not.

At No. 4, Tatum was gone. The Suns were left to take Jackson, who has struggled.

And we’re left with these differing accounts.

 