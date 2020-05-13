AP Photo/Gerry Broome

Adam Silver reportedly to decide on NBA return in 2-4 weeks

By Kurt HelinMay 13, 2020, 1:16 AM EDT
Leave a comment

In conference calls with players and owners in the past week, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has been his consensus-building self — he alone is not going to decide if and when the NBA will return. This is a collective decision, he tells his audiences.

However, in the world of a coronavirus and competing interests, a consensus likely is not possible. At some point, Silver is going to have to just make a call.

That call will come in the next two-to-four weeks Silver told NBA owners on Tuesday, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

That late May to mid-June timetable is the first one the NBA has had since play was shut down on March 11. However, a lot goes into that decision, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

There was a real sense of optimism about a return to play out of Tuesday’s call between Silver and team owners, Wojnarowski reports. That echos what sources have told NBC Sports in recent weeks and has been widely reported — there is a growing sense the league can find a way back.

The questions facing the league now are logistical — where do they play the games, and what forms to the regular season/playoffs take? — and ones about reducing risk. There will be risk involved, players will test positive, but can the league’s testing and contact tracing protocol contain any outbreaks and keep the games going?

More and more, there is a belief around NBA circles that the league can come up with the protocols to keep people safe and complete some form of a season, crowning a champion. Exactly what that will look like is up in the air.

We’ll find out sometime in the next 2-4 weeks.

 

Report: Contrary to Earl Watson story, Suns would’ve drafted Jayson Tatum over Josh Jackson

Suns forward Josh Jackson and Celtics forward Jayson Tatum
Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 12, 2020, 11:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The biggest reason Jayson Tatum doesn’t play for the Suns? The Celtics drafted him No. 3 in 2017 – one pick ahead of Phoenix’s selection (used on Josh Jackson).

If that weren’t enough, former Suns coach Earl Watson blamed Suns owner Robert Sarver for thwarting Watson’s plan to unite Devin Booker and Tatum (who was initially on board).

Watson, via Jay King of The Athletic:

Watson wanted Tatum badly enough to hold what he called “uncomfortable” conversations with team owner Robert Sarver, trying to convince the organization it should do whatever it took to draft the Duke star. Sarver preferred Josh Jackson, Watson said

He remembers Sarver saying of the Suns, “We do not need another Devin Booker.”

John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7:

Whether or not Watson’s story is accurate, Sarver hasn’t earned the benefit of the doubt. He has a history of interfering with Phoenix’s draft plans. I’m unconvinced we could ever know what the Suns would do if both Tatum and Jackson were on the board.

While coaching the Suns, Watson sometimes clashed with management and was unceremoniously fired. I can see why he’d want to inflate his own evaluation ability and paint Sarver as a fool.

But a couple half-hearted defenses of Sarver:

1. Teams too often prioritize scorers. There’s only one ball. There should generally be more consideration to players who can help without the ball in their hands.

But talent matters, and both Booker and Tatum are highly talented. Teams should generally acquire talented players and hope they learn to play together.

It likely wouldn’t have been difficult for Booker and Tatum, anyway. Tatum’s defense and outside shooting would’ve complemented Booker. As shown this season while playing with Ricky Rubio, Booker also has off-ball juice that could’ve been unlocked more often with Tatum.

2. I rated Jackson ahead of Tatum on my board.

But a big reason: I thought Tatum was too much of a ball-stopper without the shooting ability to easily fit into a quality team offense.

I’d like to believe, if I saw him make 40 straight 3-pointers, I would’ve upgraded my projection.

Again, there was likely no reasonable way for the Suns to get Tatum no matter how badly Watson wanted him. The 76ers traded up for the No. 1 pick to get Markelle Fultz. Boston was enamored with Tatum, who came around on the Celtics (which paid off for both sides).

Maybe Phoenix could have traded up to No. 2, where the Lakers picked Lonzo Ball. Probably not. But there were some strange aspects to Los Angeles’ process. So, maybe. But probably not.

At No. 4, Tatum was gone. The Suns were left to take Jackson, who has struggled.

And we’re left with these differing accounts.

 

Adam Silver reportedly says league/players must be comfortable with some positive tests in bubble

NBA commissioner Adam Silver
Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 12, 2020, 10:39 PM EDT
Leave a comment

How much risk is acceptable?

It’s the question both the NBA and society as a whole are struggling to answer as steps are taken to reopen the economy. Or, in the case of the NBA, restart the season.

Last Friday, in a conference call with NBA players, Commissioner Adam Silver said there was no way he could fully guarantee the safety of players in a quarantined bubble. The league would do everything it could to keep players, coaches, staffs, families, and anyone else in the bubble healthy, but there will be risks.

Tuesday, in a generally optimistic call with owners about restarting the season, Silver said that everyone is going to have to accept there will be positive tests but that the league does not need to shut down again because of it. From Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The NBA should be studying how other leagues are proceeding, particularly team sports. In Europe, the German Bundesliga soccer league will restart this weekend — despite positive coronavirus tests for two players for Dresden (a second-tier team) that forced that team to cancel games and quarantine players.

For the NBA, even in a “bubble” in Las Vegas and/or Orlando, there will be positive tests. It’s inevitable. What matters is how the NBA responds to the positive test, what protocols are in place to stop the spread. Silver has mentioned daily testing, from there quarantine anyone with a positive test, then do contact tracing for that person and test everyone he/she came in contact with, maybe quarantining those people for a period of time. It could force the NBA to modify it’s playoff schedule on the fly if a player tests positive (making teammates contacts to be monitored). Is that an acceptable level of risk?

As noted in Wojnarowski’s report, talk to people around the league and there is a growing sense the NBA will find a way to complete this season. The league’s elite players — LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, Kawhi Leonard, Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis, and more — all back the idea of finishing the season if there are proper safety precautions in place.

Those safety precautions are not 100% effective, however. There is risk.

How much risk the players and league are willing to accept is the question.

Even if NBA restarts season, Chinese state television still will not show games

Liu Jianmin/VCG via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 12, 2020, 9:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The shared pain and challenges of the coronavirus has not thawed the relationship between the United States and China.

The same is true for the NBA and China.

Even if the NBA can restart the season, those games will not be shown on Chinese state television, China’s CCTV said on Tuesday on Weibo (essentially China’s Twitter). That announcement was made in response to the NBA naming Michael Ma as the new CEO of NBA China (Ma’s father was one of the founders of CCTV). Ma’s appointment led to speculation that the NBA might return to Chinese state television (games can still be streamed in China on Tencent).

The frostiness between the NBA and China dates back to Rockets’ GM Daryl Morey’s Tweet back in the preseason supporting Hong Kong protestors. Not long after that, NBA games were taken off CCTV, and many Chinese sponsors pulled out of their deals with the league.

That may cost the league as much as $400 million in revenue, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said during All-Star weekend back in February.

That Tweet and the fallout did not happen in a vacuum — tensions between the United States and China over everything from trade to the coronavirus remain, and have ramped up in recent weeks. The NBA is one of a number of businesses — such as farmers, some building construction and more — that have been caught in the political crossfire between the two nations.

It’s unclear when the NBA will return to Chinese state television. Or, for that matter, American televisions.

 

Report: NBA stars unite on finishing season, most lottery-team players want to be done

Lakers star LeBron James and Warriors star Stephen Curry
Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 12, 2020, 7:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The National Basketball Players Association is reportedly polling players about whether they want to resume the NBA season.

Divides are emerging.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Some of the NBA’s biggest superstars formed a united front to resume the 2019-20 season during a private conference call Monday, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Chris Paul, the president of the players association, arranged the call that included LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard and Russell Westbrook, sources said.

Toward the end of the call discussing the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic, all parties were in agreement to take the court with proper safety measures once the league is given the green light to commence, sources said.

The majority of players who are essentially eliminated from postseason contention would rather the league start back up with the top eight teams in each conference competing in some sort of playoff, sources said.

Shams Charania of The Athletic Tweeted out this update along the same lines:

This does not contradict the first report: Players do want to finish the NBA season, but for some players on teams well out of the playoffs that means something different — without them — than it does for players on playoff-bound teams.

This is effectively a return to Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiations. Remember, it’s not just owners vs. players. It’s also owners vs. owners and players vs. players. People within each “side” sometimes have competing interests.

The uncertainty caused by the coronavirus only adds complications.

Of course, players want to return once “proper” safety measures are in place. But which safety measures are “proper” are in the eye of the beholder. Remember, the league office and Kings thought it was safe to play March 11. The Pelicans disagreed.

Life is never perfectly safe. Nobody should let that become the standard. Yet, coronavirus adds danger and discomfort for players who’d have to travel to and live in a bubble

The cited stars might have different visions of “proper” safety measures.

The group certainly comes from differing situations.

LeBron’s and Davis’ Lakers, Leonard’s Clippers and Antetokounmpo’s Bucks are prime title contenders. Russell Westbrook’s Rockets are a championship wildcard, and Paul’s Thunder are capable of a playoff run.

But Lillard’s Trail Blazers are outside postseason position (though within striking distance). Though Durant’s Nets are in the top eight, he doesn’t plan to return this season. Curry’s Warriors – the only team already eliminated from the playoff race – have made the most noise about being finished.

Yet, those stars all share a common goal of resuming the season (and will surely be influential with other, less-heralded players).

On the flip side, some players on lottery teams surely want to return. NBA players are highly competitive and generally just want to play basketball.

Money will drive some decisions.

Players’ collective salaries are determined by league-wide revenue. So, players who go on long playoff runs help increase the pot while drawing from a relatively modest playoff pool ($20 million in 2017-18 with changes from there based on season-long revenue).

That works well enough in normal times. But if only playoff teams return to help the league generate revenue, should those teams’ players – facing greater-than-usual danger – get a larger cut? It’s not necessarily fair for some players to stay home and let other players work to protect everyone’s salaries.

Then again, the more people in a bubble, the more risk of coronavirus infiltrating. And how much revenue would lottery teams generate, anyway?

At some point, the NBA will present a specific return-to-play plan to players. They’ll determine whether it’s acceptable.

In the meantime, battle lines are being drawn.