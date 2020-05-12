Warriors minority owner who shoved Kyle Lowry during Finals returns to team after season

By Kurt HelinMay 12, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
During the fourth quarter of Game 3 of the 2019 NBA Finals, Serge Ibaka blocked a Quinn Cook layup attempt and Kyle Lowry tried to chase down the loose ball, diving into the front row to do so and crashing into fans. Mark Stevens, a Warriors’ minority investor who was a couple of seats down from where Lowry landed, reached over and shoved Lowry, then Lowry said Stevens cursed at him.

Stevens was fined $500,000 and banned for one year, with talk from Andre Iguodala and others that the punishment would be more severe.

It wasn’t. With co-owner Joe Lacob having his back, Stevens will be back with the Warriors organization next season, reports Tim Kawakami at The Athletic.

Once this season ends (whenever the playoffs are over), Stevens will return to his full, active status as a Warriors stakeholder and will return to the team’s executive board, a team spokesman confirmed late last week. Despite reports to the contrary last summer (repeated and supported by Andre Iguodala), Stevens’ percentage was never bought out and he was never in line to be kicked out of the ownership group.

Stevens’ return will surely be controversial. But all indications are Joe Lacob, especially, is insistent Stevens, who owns somewhere between 2 to 10 percent of the team, had a momentary awful lapse in judgment and has paid the penalty and served the suspension without complaint. Stevens had no role with the team this season and was banned from Chase Center for any team activity.

Stevens apologized at the time. “I take full responsibility for my actions last night at the NBA Finals and am embarrassed by what transpired. What I did was wrong and there is no excuse for it. Mr. Lowry deserves better… I fully accept the punishment administered by the NBA and the Warriors,” he said in a statement last June.

Is this punishment enough? The Warriors think so, but you can bet players and others around the league will not see it that way.

Owners of a team should be held to a higher standard than an average fan — and if an average fan (one without money and connections) shoved a player during an NBA Finals game, that fan would be banned for life. No question. Stevens, however, is popular with the ownership group, so he gets another chance. Welcome to the way the world works.

By Dan FeldmanMay 12, 2020, 11:09 AM EDT
Was Michael Jordan an extraordinary leader or extraordinary jerk?

The debate swirls.

New evidence for submission…

J.A. Adande, who covered the Bulls for the Chicago Sun-Times, on The Lowe Post:

Benny The Bull sort of – his shape morphs over the years, and he becomes this more rotund Phillie Phanatic type of body – right? – over the years with the dyed hair. So, then, Zach, you remember they bring in Da Bull, who – as you’re getting into the more athletic mascots in the 90s, the guys who jump off the trampolines and stuff. So, Benny has become this overweight Bull. So, they add Da Bull to all this trampoline stuff, right? So, Jordan being Jordan trash talks Benny The Bull and says, “You’re no good. That’s why they brought in Da Bull to replace you.” He used to trash talk Benny The Bull.

I’d give Jordan the benefit of the doubt: He probably said this mostly in jest.

But I also believe Jordan was so intent on trying to provoke people, he couldn’t really turn that off. Even while joking around. With a mascot.

Jayson Tatum almost skipped pre-draft workout in Boston because he liked Phoenix

By Kurt HelinMay 12, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Jayson Tatum is part of one of the most dynamic young combinations in the league, paired with Jaylen Brown in Boston on one of the East’s best teams.

However, before the 2017 NBA Draft, Tatum wanted to go to Phoenix and then Suns coach Earl Watson really wanted Tatum to pair with Devin Booker — what would have been a dynamic combo in the West.

Tatum went on the All the Smoke podcast this week and said he wanted to play for the Suns.

“I called my fam, my mom, I’m like, ‘Yo, I think I want to go to Phoenix.’ Earl Watson, he’s like, ‘You come to Phoenix, you and D-Book, two light-skinned killers, I’ mma let y’all rock out.’ I’m sitting in the car, like, ‘This sounds good! I think I want to come here.'”

The feeling was mutual. The Suns were drafting No. 4 that year and Watson wanted Tatum, even if that meant trading up to get him, as Watson told Jay King of The Athletic.

Tatum warmed up with a ballhandling drill, Watson recalled during a phone call Monday afternoon, and then the wing went straight to the corner to shoot 3-pointers. Players normally work their way out to the arc slowly, taking closer shots first. Tatum did not bother. Even without any shots to loosen up, he was already hot.

“He drilled 40 straight off the first shot,” Watson said. “Forty straight. So I immediately turned to the owner and the GM. And I said, ‘What else do we need to see?’”

Two things conspired against Watson’s dream of pairing Tatum and Booker. The biggest one was that Suns owner Robert Sarver — one of the more meddling owners in the league — had fallen in love with Josh Jackson, who the Suns ended up selecting at No. 4. Watson wanted to trade up to make sure Phoenix landed Tatum, but that was not happening. Watson even Tweeted about it Monday.

The other thing in the way in Phoenix was Danny Ainge wanted Tatum in Celtics’ green. Boston had the No. 1 pick that year, but traded down to No. 3, moving Philadelphia up to No. 1 to select Markelle Fultz. Ainge wanted to workout Tatum — Jackson had just canceled his workout with Boston — and while Tatum was reluctant, it was his college coach Mike Krzyzewski who called up and convinced Tatum to workout for the Celtics right before the 2017 NBA Draft.

The rest is history.

Would Tatum be an All-Star and potential All-NBA player three seasons in if he played for the Suns? We’ll never know, Phoenix doesn’t have quite the same reputation for developing players that Boston does. Brad Stevens knows how to bring guys along. Also, Boston is a more stable, consistent organization that gives a player sound footing to take big steps forward, that’s not always the case in Phoenix.

For Tatum, things have worked out as well as he could hope.

 

NBA planning for 2020 Draft Combine, it may be virtual

By Kurt HelinMay 11, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
Much like the players in the 2020 NBA Draft, this year’s draft process is in limbo.

That includes the 202 NBA Draft Combine. Originally scheduled for late May, the combine has been postponed indefinitely (along with this year’s draft lottery). While no new date has been set — it will hinge on the yet-to-be-determined return of the NBA and how long the season runs — the league has started to map out how the 2020 Draft Combine might work. From Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Teams — specifically their scouts and front office — traditionally help select the 60 players invited to the combine. That the NBA is reaching out to teams and asking who should be invited to the combine is a small step toward normalcy.

What teams most want access to are the medical records on the players in the draft. At the combine, physicals are conducted with the results available to every team, however, players do not have to submit to those physicals. Often, players with a questionable medical history do not (for example, Michael Porter Jr. did not have one). Teams want those medical reports from a neutral source like at the combine, rather than having to rely on agents to get them.

The other thing of value to teams are the player interviews. Those can be done virtually, although certainly context is lost (just like a Zoom meeting vs. an in-person one).

Some things would be the same regardless of a virtual or in-person combine, including measurements (wingspan, standing reach, etc.) and some of the athletic tests (standing vertical leap, for example). Those have some value for teams. Same with players going through drills and scrimmages, players could stand out enough to get an invite to workout for a team. Sometimes players do move up at the combine, but usually it is more a guy jumping from the middle of the second round to high second/borderline first round.

The NBA seems to want to keep its timeline in order (not moving free agency in front of the draft, like some teams want, for example). That means once the league sets dates for a return to play and how long the season could stretch out, it will slot the 2020 Draft Combine in there. Whatever it looks like in a final form.

Vanessa Bryant files legal claim against sheriff’s department over photos

Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant
By Dan FeldmanMay 11, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT
Deputies allegedly took and shared photos of the Kobe Bryant crash site.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s response? Order the photos to be deleted.

That wasn’t good enough for Vanessa Bryant, whose lawyer previously called for more discipline.

By Jason Duaine Hahn and Elizabeth Leonard:

Vanessa Bryant filed a legal claim on Friday in regard to a collection of unauthorized photographs taken by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials that show the aftermath of the Jan. 26 helicopter crash that killed her husband, NBA legend Kobe Bryant, their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

The claim, exclusively obtained by PEOPLE, seeks damages for emotional distress and mental anguish following the revelation that eight L.A. County Sheriff’s Department deputies took graphic photographs of the victims and shared them with unauthorized people.

“Rather than formally investigate the allegations to identify the extent of dissemination and contain the spread of the photos, Department leadership reportedly told deputies that they would face no discipline if they just deleted the photos,” the claim says.

This type of claim is generally a precursor to a lawsuit.

Vanessa Bryant is also suing the involved helicopter company.