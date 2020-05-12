Lakers star LeBron James and Warriors star Stephen Curry
Report: NBA stars unite on finishing season, most lottery-team players want to be done

By Dan FeldmanMay 12, 2020, 7:09 PM EDT
The National Basketball Players Association is reportedly polling players about whether they want to resume the NBA season.

Divides are emerging.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Some of the NBA’s biggest superstars formed a united front to resume the 2019-20 season during a private conference call Monday, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Chris Paul, the president of the players association, arranged the call that included LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard and Russell Westbrook, sources said.

Toward the end of the call discussing the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic, all parties were in agreement to take the court with proper safety measures once the league is given the green light to commence, sources said.

The majority of players who are essentially eliminated from postseason contention would rather the league start back up with the top eight teams in each conference competing in some sort of playoff, sources said.

This is effectively a return to Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiations. Remember, it’s not just owners vs. players. It’s also owners vs. owners and players vs. players. People within each “side” sometimes have competing interests.

The uncertainty caused by the coronavirus only adds complications.

Of course, players want to return once “proper” safety measures are in place. But which safety measures are “proper” are in the eye of the beholder. Remember, the league office and Kings thought it was safe to play March 11. The Pelicans disagreed.

Life is never perfectly safe. Nobody should let that become the standard. Yet, coronavirus adds danger and discomfort for players who’d have to travel to and live in a bubble

The cited stars might have different visions of “proper” safety measures.

The group certainly comes from differing situations.

LeBron’s and Davis’ Lakers, Leonard’s Clippers and Antetokounmpo’s Bucks are prime title contenders. Russell Westbrook’s Rockets are a championship wildcard, and Paul’s Thunder are capable of a playoff run.

But Lillard’s Trail Blazers are outside postseason position (though within striking distance). Though Durant’s Nets are in the top eight, he doesn’t plan to return this season. Curry’s Warriors – the only team already eliminated from the playoff race – have made the most noise about being finished.

Yet, those stars all share a common goal of resuming the season (and will surely be influential with other, less-heralded players).

On the flip side, some players on lottery teams surely want to return. NBA players are highly competitive and generally just want to play basketball.

Money will drive some decisions.

Players’ collective salaries are determined by league-wide revenue. So, players who go on long playoff runs help increase the pot while drawing from a relatively modest playoff pool ($20 million in 2017-18 with changes from there based on season-long revenue).

That works well enough in normal times. But if only playoff teams return to help the league generate revenue, should those teams’ players – facing greater-than-usual danger – get a larger cut? It’s not necessarily fair for some players to stay home and let other players work to protect everyone’s salaries.

Then again, the more people in a bubble, the more risk of coronavirus infiltrating. And how much revenue would lottery teams generate, anyway?

At some point, the NBA will present a specific return-to-play plan to players. They’ll determine whether it’s acceptable.

In the meantime, battle lines are being drawn.

Kobe Bryant’s sports academy retires ‘Mamba’ nickname

Kobe Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy
Associated PressMay 12, 2020, 5:31 PM EDT
LOS ANGELES — The Southern California sports academy previously co-owned by the late Kobe Bryant has retired his “Mamba” nickname and rebranded itself nearly four months after the basketball icon’s death in a helicopter crash.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed as they flew to a basketball tournament Jan. 26 at the Mamba Sports Academy when the chopper crashed in thick fog northwest of Los Angeles.

The Thousand Oaks-based facility announced Tuesday it would return to its original name of Sports Academy and retire the “Mamba” name to the rafters. The academy was founded in 2016; Bryant, who spent 20 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers and helped the franchise win five NBA championships, joined in 2018.

Games were being played at the academy when the news broke of Bryant’s death. Players immediately stopped and many people in the gym burst into tears when told that Bryant was aboard the helicopter that crashed.

The academy is under consideration as a home base for the G League’s new select program, which is scheduled to begin in the fall. The program will serve as a one-year prepping, both on and off the court, for certain elite players who chose to bypass college but are not yet eligible for the NBA draft.

Bryant is the only NBA player to have his team retire two numbers in his honor. He was selected last month for enshrinement into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, a ceremony that is still scheduled for late August though may be delayed until at least October because of the coronavirus pandemic. He was chosen in his first year of eligibility, along with fellow longtime NBA greats Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett.

Bryant’s production company, Granity Studios, has remained active since his death. The latest children’s book released by Bryant’s company last month – “The Wizenard Series: Season One” – became his fifth book to reach No. 1 on The New York Times’ best-seller lists.

The helicopter crash remains under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board. Also killed were pilot Ara Zobayan, Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and their daughter Alyssa; Christina Mauser, who helped Bryant coach the girls’ basketball team; and Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton. Alyssa and Payton were Gianna’s teammates.

On Friday, Zobayan’s brother said in a court filing that Bryant knew the risks of helicopter flying and his survivors aren’t entitled to damages from the pilot’s estate, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, in February sued Zobayan’s estate and the charter company that owned the helicopter, Island Express. She claimed Zobayan failed “to use ordinary care in piloting the subject aircraft” and negligence.

Vanessa Bryant also last week filed a claim, a precursor to a lawsuit, against the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department after deputies allegedly shared unauthorized photos of the crash site. The claim was first reported by PEOPLE; the investigation into the deputies’ photos was initially published by The Los Angeles Times.

NBA players’ union reportedly polling members about finishing season: Yes or no?

NBA
By Dan FeldmanMay 12, 2020, 3:33 PM EDT
Update II: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

 

Update: Shams Charania of The Athletic:

OK then.

 

NBA owners and players split revenue nearly equally.

But owners and players would not share risk and discomfort nearly equally if play resumes amid the coronavirus.

Players would have to travel to and live in a bubble. Owners could (and probably should be encouraged to) stay home.

So, while LeBron James – who’s chasing a legacy-boosting championship – is outspoken about finishing the season. it’s easy to see why other players (especially on lottery teams) could be apprehensive.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The National Basketball Players Association should absolutely get a full understanding of whether its members want to play. I’m shocked that hasn’t happened already.

But this method seems haphazard.

Some players might not trust the results to remain confidential – especially with the existence of the question leaking. The questions being worded slightly differently can taint results. Likewise, a simple yes-no question leaves too little room for nuance.

Practically every player would eagerly return under the “right” circumstances. Projections for a resumed season can vary wildly. Everyone has their own estimates of how safe they’d be and how much money they’d earn. Similarly, people have different ideas about what canceling the rest of the season would mean. Players are answering based on those divergent underlying assumptions.

NBA careers are short. The salaries are large. Players are competitive. Most external pressure points toward playing.

I’d expect a large majority of responding players to say “yes.”

But I’m just unconvinced union leadership should take much from these results.

Former Trail Blazers player Cliff Alexander charged with gun felony

Cliff Alexander
By Dan FeldmanMay 12, 2020, 1:20 PM EDT
Five of the top six 2014 high school recruits were drafted in the 2015 NBA Draft Lottery: Jahlil Okafor, Emmanuel Mudiay, Stanley Johnson, Karl-Anthony Towns and Myles Turner.

The exception: Cliff Alexander.

After a rocky freshman season at Kansas, Alexander was effectively forced in the 2015 NBA draft by the threat of NCAA punishment. He went undrafted, signed with the Trail Blazers and played just eight games. The next season, he signed a 10-day contract with the Nets but never played for them.

TMZ:

Former NBA player Cliff Alexander — the top H.S. recruit in the country in 2014 — was arrested Wednesday … after cops say they found a loaded gun on him during a traffic stop.

Alexander, who cops say does NOT have a concealed carry license — was arrested and booked on a felony charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Alexander, 24, has been playing in France.

Michael Jordan trash talked Bulls mascot

Michael Jordan and Bulls masct
By Dan FeldmanMay 12, 2020, 11:09 AM EDT
Was Michael Jordan an extraordinary leader or extraordinary jerk?

The debate swirls.

New evidence for submission…

J.A. Adande, who covered the Bulls for the Chicago Sun-Times, on The Lowe Post:

Benny The Bull sort of – his shape morphs over the years, and he becomes this more rotund Phillie Phanatic type of body – right? – over the years with the dyed hair. So, then, Zach, you remember they bring in Da Bull, who – as you’re getting into the more athletic mascots in the 90s, the guys who jump off the trampolines and stuff. So, Benny has become this overweight Bull. So, they add Da Bull to all this trampoline stuff, right? So, Jordan being Jordan trash talks Benny The Bull and says, “You’re no good. That’s why they brought in Da Bull to replace you.” He used to trash talk Benny The Bull.

I’d give Jordan the benefit of the doubt: He probably said this mostly in jest.

But I also believe Jordan was so intent on trying to provoke people, he couldn’t really turn that off. Even while joking around. With a mascot.