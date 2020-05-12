Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NBA owners and players split revenue nearly equally.

But owners and players would not share risk and discomfort nearly equally if play resumes amid the coronavirus.

Players would have to travel to and live in a bubble. Owners could (and probably should be encouraged to) stay home.

So, while LeBron James – who’s chasing a legacy-boosting championship – is outspoken about finishing the season. it’s easy to see why other players (especially on lottery teams) could be apprehensive.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

National Basketball Players Association regional representatives started texting NBA players today with a 'yes or no' question it says will be kept confidential: Do you want to try and play again this season? The union's trying to gauge broader sentiment of its 400-plus players. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 12, 2020

Sources: Some teams received the question as part of a group text that included the entire roster. One rep asked a team's players: "Do you want to try and play this season, yes or no?" Another rep worded to a different group: "Do you want the season to start again?" https://t.co/p9XgbVKXOa — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 12, 2020

The National Basketball Players Association should absolutely get a full understanding of whether its members want to play. I’m shocked that hasn’t happened already.

But this method seems haphazard.

Some players might not trust the results to remain confidential – especially with the existence of the question leaking. The questions being worded slightly differently can taint results. Likewise, a simple yes-no question leaves too little room for nuance.

Practically every player would eagerly return under the “right” circumstances. Projections for a resumed season can vary wildly. Everyone has their own estimates of how safe they’d be and how much money they’d earn. Similarly, people have different ideas about what canceling the rest of the season would mean. Players are answering based on those divergent underlying assumptions.

NBA careers are short. The salaries are large. Players are competitive. Most external pressure points toward playing.

I’d expect a large majority of responding players to say “yes.”

But I’m just unconvinced union leadership should take much from these results.