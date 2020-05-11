Vanessa Bryant files legal claim against sheriff’s department over photos

Deputies allegedly took and shared photos of the Kobe Bryant crash site.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s response? Order the photos to be deleted.
That wasn’t good enough for Vanessa Bryant, whose lawyer previously called for more discipline.
By Jason Duaine Hahn and Elizabeth Leonard:
Vanessa Bryant filed a legal claim on Friday in regard to a collection of unauthorized photographs taken by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials that show the aftermath of the Jan. 26 helicopter crash that killed her husband, NBA legend Kobe Bryant, their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.
The claim, exclusively obtained by PEOPLE, seeks damages for emotional distress and mental anguish following the revelation that eight L.A. County Sheriff’s Department deputies took graphic photographs of the victims and shared them with unauthorized people.
“Rather than formally investigate the allegations to identify the extent of dissemination and contain the spread of the photos, Department leadership reportedly told deputies that they would face no discipline if they just deleted the photos,” the claim says.
This type of claim is generally a precursor to a lawsuit.
Vanessa Bryant is also suing the involved helicopter company.