Scottie Pippen on refusing to enter vs. Knicks: ‘I probably wouldn’t change it’

By Dan FeldmanMay 11, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
Bulls-Knicks. Game 3 in the second round of the 1994 playoffs. Tied with 1.8 seconds left.

Scottie Pippen – Chicago’s best player – refused to enter the game.

Upset with Phil Jackson designing a play with Pippen as the in-bounder for Toni Kukoc, Pippen stayed on the bench. So, Jackson inserted Pete Myers to inbound, and Kukoc hit the game-winner. The ill-timed display of petulance stained Pippen’s reputation, starting with his teammates. Bill Cartwright cried while addressing Pippen in the locker room about quitting on the team. More widespread criticism followed.

Pippen in “The Last Dance” on ESPN:

It’s on of those incidents where I wish it never happened. But if I had a chance to do it over again, I probably wouldn’t change it.

Pippen’s frustration in the moment, while certainly unacceptable, was at least understandable. He fancied himself as the Bulls’ go-to player with Michael Jordan retired (though some of Pippen’s skill was distributing, and he could’ve applied it on the inbound pass). Pippen also had animosity toward Kukoc due to contract issues. The Bulls had blown a big lead to even let New York back in the game.

But if Pippen won’t admit he was wrong, it’s difficult to defend him with any of that nuance.

Sure, Pippen is proud, and it can be difficult to admit a mistake. Yet, even Isiah Thomas said he now regrets not shaking the Bulls’ hands, and many are still reluctant to forgive his poor sportsmanship.

Pippen deserves far less benefit of the doubt as long as he says – even in hindsight – he wouldn’t change his shameful behavior.

Report: NBA unlikely to hold play-in tournament

By Dan FeldmanMay 11, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
How will the NBA playoffs work?

Untraditionally. Beyond that, the possibilities are wide open. It depends, in part, when play resumes. Of course, the coronavirus makes that a major unknown.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver pushed for a play-in tournament during normal times. The concept holds some appeal now as a way to set the postseason field without completing a full regular season.

But don’t expect it.

Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer:

A postseason play-in tournament has been weighed but is considered highly unlikely, according to multiple league sources. While a tournament could be attractive to fans and lucrative for the league in future seasons, it’s considered too dramatic of a shift in the short term. The league already has its existing contracts with RSNs and national networks, so the best use of time would be fulfilling those deals rather than introducing another unknown on top of every other uncertainty the league is facing.

The NBA should draw few long-term lessons from the current state of affairs. The whole world is upside down.

A play-in tournament might be a good idea right now. It might not. A play-in tournament might be a good idea in normal times. It might not. One has nearly nothing to do with the other.

If the NBA is going to hold games for all teams, the league should consider how to generate enthusiasm with lottery-bound teams. It’s not there naturally.

Fortunately for the league, there’s a well-defined top eight in the standings of each conference. Teams currently outside playoff position would have only minimal room to gripe if not afforded an opportunity to make the playoffs.

That’s not totally fair to the Trail Blazers, Pelicans, Kings and Spurs, who are in striking distance of the eighth-place Grizzlies in the Western Conference. Those other four teams had easier remaining schedules than Memphis.

I support a single-elimination play-in tournament for the Western Conference between those five teams. Reward the Grizzlies with a bye to the final, where they’d face the winner of a Portland-New Orleans-Sacramento-San Antonio bracket.

A small play-in tournament like that would achieve many goals. It’d generate excitement and revenue. It feels fair. It’d be a good way to test coronavirus-prevention protocols with a limited number of people.

The NBA should be open to radical one-time solutions in this unprecedented situation. Don’t worry about how it’d translate to future years. Those will be so different, regardless.

Pelicans star Zion Williamson asked in lawsuit to admit he received illicit benefits at Duke

By Dan FeldmanMay 11, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
Pelicans star Zion Williamson and Gina Ford/Prime Sports are suing each other.

Williamson signed with Prime Sports as he left Duke last year then terminated the contract before the Pelicans drafted him No. 1 overall. Now with CAA, Williamson claims that agreement was unlawful because it didn’t comply with North Carolina’s Uniform Athlete Agents Act (which restricts agents’ ability to sign eligible college athletes).

Ford now appears to be setting up a case that Williamson wasn’t actually an eligible college athlete when he signed with Prime Sports.

Daniel Wallach of The Athletic:

Remember: NCAA rules are not laws. Just because the NCAA built a cartel to limit athletes’ compensation, it’s not actually good that high-level basketball players aren’t paid market rate.

By the time players reach the NBA, college-time payments are usually just banter. NCAA violations can be a big deal for colleges left behind, but professional players rarely face consequences.

The lawsuits involving Williamson make him an exception. This is a real issue for him as he sets off on his NBA career.

Rumor: Rescheduled NBA draft may happen in late August, early September

By Kurt HelinMay 11, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
Officially, the NBA draft is scheduled for June 25. That’s not happening. The NBA draft lottery and the draft combine both have been postponed indefinitely as part of the league’s coronavirus shutdown, and the Draft itself eventually will be pushed back until after the season is finished, whatever form that takes.

That rescheduled draft could fall in late August or early September, Marc Berman reports at the top of a mock draft in the New York Post.

League sources are hearing about a late August/early September draft. Some agents are being told there could be a draft combine on a very small scale in August — with live interviews. That’s music to NBA executives’ ears as they try to decipher an already muddled draft that experts believe doesn’t contain one guaranteed star.

The NBA draft always follows the NBA Finals, sometimes by only a week or 10 days. We likely will see that tight schedule again, and this report suggests the NBA would be looking to finish its season in late August or early September.

That was the original plan for the league, to finish no later than Labor Day weekend, but those dates are flexible and seem to keep getting later, according to chatter from sources around the league. A mid-September finish for the season is not out of the question. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver mentioned a possible October finish to players last week.

The new date for the draft will not be set until the NBA figures out what the restarted season will look like, which could be another month away. Until then, current NBA players will start working out at team facilities, and the rest of the NBA world will continue to circle in a holding pattern, including players entering the 2020 NBA Draft.

Report: NBA owners, players agree to extend league’s window to suspend CBA

By Dan FeldmanMay 11, 2020, 11:02 AM EDT
The NBA suspended its season 61 days ago.

The Collective Bargaining Agreement allows the NBA – in the event of a force-majeure event (including an epidemic) that “makes it economically impracticable for the NBA to perform its obligations under this Agreement” – to terminate the CBA “within sixty (60) days of the Force Majeure Event.”

Within 60 days of the start or 60 days of the end of the event? It’s not totally clear how the clause applies to an ongoing pandemic like coronavirus.

No matter, though.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

This is a great example of something to remember throughout this process: Everything is negotiable.

The biggest example is withholding 25 percent of player salaries beginning this week. There’s plenty more on the table, including setting the next salary cap. Expect the CBA to superseded if not outright terminated.

But for now, negotiations will continue with the CBA remaining intact in the backdrop.