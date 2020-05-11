NBA
Report: NBA owners, players agree to extend league’s window to suspend CBA

By Dan FeldmanMay 11, 2020, 11:02 AM EDT
The NBA suspended its season 61 days ago.

The Collective Bargaining Agreement allows the NBA – in the event of a force-majeure event (including an epidemic) that “makes it economically impracticable for the NBA to perform its obligations under this Agreement” – to terminate the CBA “within sixty (60) days of the Force Majeure Event.”

Within 60 days of the start or 60 days of the end of the event? It’s not totally clear how the clause applies to an ongoing pandemic like coronavirus.

No matter, though.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

This is a great example of something to remember throughout this process: Everything is negotiable.

The biggest example is withholding 25 percent of player salaries beginning this week. There’s plenty more on the table, including setting the next salary cap. Expect the CBA to superseded if not outright terminated.

But for now, negotiations will continue with the CBA remaining intact in the backdrop.

Rumor: Rescheduled NBA Draft may happen in late August, early September

By Kurt HelinMay 11, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
Officially, the NBA Draft is scheduled for June 25. That’s not happening. The NBA Draft Lottery and the Draft Combine both have been postponed indefinitely as part of the league’s coronavirus shutdown, and the Draft itself eventually will be pushed back until after the season is finished, whatever form that takes.

That rescheduled Draft could fall in late August or early September, Marc Berman reports at the top of a mock draft in the New York Post.

League sources are hearing about a late August/early September draft. Some agents are being told there could be a draft combine on a very small scale in August — with live interviews. That’s music to NBA executives’ ears as they try to decipher an already muddled draft that experts believe doesn’t contain one guaranteed star.

The NBA Draft always follows the NBA Finals, sometimes by only a week or 10 days. We likely will see that tight schedule again, and this report suggests the NBA would be looking to finish its season in late August or early September.

That was the original plan for the league, to finish no later than Labor Day weekend, but those dates are flexible and seem to keep getting later, according to chatter from sources around the league. A mid-September finish for the season is not out of the question. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver mentioned a possible October finish to players last week.

The new date for the Draft will not be set until the NBA figures out what the restarted season will look like, which could be another month away. Until then, current NBA players will start working out at team facilities, and the rest of the NBA world will continue to circle in a holding pattern, including players entering the 2020 NBA Draft.

How B.J. Armstrong’s breakfast may have been first domino to fall in Jordan’s return

Associated PressMay 11, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
ASSOCIATED PRESS — B.J. Armstrong might have played a role in the Chicago Bulls getting their 1996, 1997 and 1998 titles – even though he wasn’t on those teams.

Armstrong was the person who, at a breakfast chat over pancakes in Chicago, nudged Michael Jordan to stop by the Bulls’ practice facility one morning late in the 1994-95 season to go see his old teammates. Before long, Jordan ended his retirement; the Bulls won three more titles in Jordan’s second stint with the franchise.

Jordan’s first retirement in 1993, the murder of his father James, his stint in minor league baseball and – after a gentle push by Armstrong, who takes no credit for Jordan’s return – his comeback were among the themes in the latest installments of the ESPN and Netflix documentary “The Last Dance,” a 10-part series that showed episodes seven and eight on Sunday night.

“I’ve never thought about it, to be honest with you,” Armstrong, the longtime NBA guard and three-time NBA champion with the Bulls who is now a California-based sports agent, told The Associated Press. “I just wanted to be a good friend and I just saw something in him. When you see someone who really loves something … he loved it. He didn’t like it. He loved it. That’s who he was. And out of respect to the game of basketball, I wanted to be a good friend.”

Sensing the time was right, Armstrong suggested Jordan to go to practice with him that day under the auspices of just seeing the guys. Then Jordan went back for another practice. Then another. Before long, Jordan’s baseball days were done. He was back.

“I just got him, he got me, and we got each other and you did what was needed,” said Armstrong, who helped the Bulls win titles in 1991, 1992 and 1993. “I didn’t need to tell anyone or talk about it or anything. That’s just what happened. I was just happy for him because I know what the game of basketball meant to him and meant to his life. He kept basketball in a sacred space and it was the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen.”

Jordan retired in October 1993, not long after the murder of his father and with the Bulls having just won their third consecutive title.

The first season of Jordan’s hiatus became Armstrong’s best season, in terms of numbers. He set career-highs in points (14.8) and minutes (33.8) per game, started all 82 regular-season games for the first time, plus was a starter in what became his only All-Star appearance. He was a fan favorite, finishing third in All-Star voting that year behind only Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal.

Armstrong didn’t replace Jordan in the Bulls’ lineup – he played point guard, while Pete Myers became the answer to the `who took Jordan’s starting shooting guard spot?’ trivia question – but he did assume a much bigger role, and did so with Jordan encouraging him with occasional phone calls.

And when Armstrong was named the All-Star starter, Jordan was the first person to call him with congratulations.

“He was so happy for me,” Armstrong said. “I wasn’t playing to be an All-Star, but when he called, it meant the world to me then and it means the world to me now. I know what it means to have a friend and I always tried to be a good friend.”

Unwittingly, Armstrong may have been a friend again in the 1998 playoffs – when he was with Charlotte, playing against Jordan and the Bulls in what would become their last title run. Armstrong hit what became a game-winning shot in Game 2 of that series for Charlotte in Chicago, and Jordan didn’t like seeing his former teammate celebrating. He took it as a slight, and he always turned slights into fuel.

“I felt like B.J. should know better,” Jordan says early in Episode 8. “If you’re going to high-five and talk trash, now I have a bone to pick with you. I’m supposed to kill this guy. I’m supposed to dominate this guy. And from that point, I did.”

The Bulls didn’t lose again in that series. Armstrong – who got plenty of defensive attention from Jordan over those next three games – has no regrets.

“Whenever you start a series, you’ve got to let the other person know you’re there for a fight,” Armstrong said. “Michael knew exactly what was happening. I knew exactly what was happening. I don’t know if anyone else did … He didn’t guard the point guards. He went there.”

The final two episodes of the documentary series will debut May 17.

 

Michael Jordan, David Stern shoot down rumor Jordan was suspended for gambling

By Kurt HelinMay 11, 2020, 7:30 AM EDT
Conspiracy theories thrive in part because they help people make sense the seemingly inexplicable. One lone gunman couldn’t just kill a president, there had to be others involved in a complex plot to murder John F. Kennedy and cover it up. Vaccines must lead to autism because nobody wants to think the disease is random and could happen to their child.

Or, David Stern secretly suspended Michael Jordan over his gambling on basketball games, because no way Michael Jordan would just walk away at the peak of his popularity and powers.

Except that’s exactly what he did.

In Episode 7 of The Last Dance the filmmakers talked about the baseless conspiracy theory that swirled around Jordan when he went to play baseball — that David Stern suspended him over gambling. Then everyone involved shot that theory down.

“I didn’t retire because the league kicked me out or they suspended me for a year and a half. That is not true,” Jordan said during Last Dance. “There’s no truth to that. I needed a break, my father just passed. And I retired. And I retired with the notion that I wasn’t going to come back.”

“The folklore, the urban legend that I sent him away because he was gambling. No basis in fact,” former NBA Commissioner David Stern said.

“How can I phrase this delicately? Total bulls***,” said Brian McIntyre, former Senior Communications Advisor to the NBA, said with emphasis.

The conspiracy theory also doesn’t hold up to basic logic.

The NBA is a business and Michael Jordan was the meal ticket. When he left the league television ratings slid, the Bulls were not the same draw on the road, and franchise values dropped across the board. There is no way David Stern would do that to the business of the NBA.

Plus, as Roland Lazenby notes in “Michael Jordan: The Life,” there is zero chance Stern lets Jordan return as an owner if he had bet on games.

If the last few years have taught us anything, it’s that facts and logic are not going to slow down a good conspiracy theory. As much as The Last Dance exposed it for crap, there are probably more people today who think Jordan was secretly suspended than there was yesterday.

Michael Jordan’s ferocious leadership: ‘It is who I am. It’s how I played the game. It’s my mentality.’

By Kurt HelinMay 11, 2020, 12:10 AM EDT
Michael Jordan rode Scott Burrell. Mercilessly. Getting into him physically, cussing at him, going at him hard.

“Scottie Burrell was a talented guy…” but he lacked a killer instinct Jordan said during Episode 7 of The Last Dance. “So he became my guy to kinda push — keep pushing, keep pushing. I tried to get him to fight me a few times — in a good sense, like I’m tired of you picking on me, that type of mentality. I could never get him. He’s such a nice guy.”

Sunday night The Last Dance delved into the legend of how hard Michael Jordan drove his teammates — to the point of trying to fight them.

“My mentality was to go out and win, at any cost,” Jordan said in the documentary. “If you don’t want to live that regimented mentality, then you don’t need to be alongside of me, ’cause I’m going to ridicule you until you get on the same level as me. And if you don’t get on the same level, then it’s going to be hell for you.

Not all of Jordan’s teammates backed down.

“I have a lot of patience as a human being, but I tend to snap at some point, because I’m extremely competitive too,” said Steve Kerr, describing the time he and Jordan got into it at practice. Things built up and built up throughout that practice with Jordan testing Kerr, Kerr not backing down, and Phil Jackson trying to control it by calling fouls tight.

Then Jordan fouled Kerr hard. Kerr punched Jordan in the chest. Jordan punched Kerr back in the face.

Later that day, Jordan called to apologize, and the two talked it out.

“In a weird way, the best thing I ever did was stand up for myself with him,” Kerr said. Jordan concurred.

Jordan’s ferocious style of leadership had the desired effect — motivation through fear.

“We were his teammates and we were afraid of him. Just fear.” Jud Buechler said.

“Let’s not get it wrong, he was an a*******. He was a jerk. He crossed the line numerous times,” Will Perdue said. “But as time goes on, you look back at what he was trying to accomplish, he was a hell of a teammate.”

“His theory was, if you can’t handle pressure from me, you’re not going to be able to handle the pressure of the NBA playoffs,” Kerr said. “So he talked trash in practice, he went after guys. He challenged guys.”

It worked for these Bulls.

“Winning has a price. And leadership has a price. I tried to pull people along when they didn’t want to be pulled, I challenged people when they didn’t want to be challenged. And I earned that right because my teammates came after me, made me endure all the things I endured,” Jordan said, referring back to the Bad Boy Pistons.

In fan mythology, the intensity with which Jordan led became the only way to lead a team — “players today are soft.” The reality is there is more than one way to lead, and Kerr — along with Stephen Curry — proved that with the modern-day Warriors. Tim Duncan was able to lead the Spurs to five rings by getting guys to play with him, not feel like they played for him. LeBron James can be the same way.

There is not just one way to lead. It’s possible to lead and win without being an a******. It’s possible to play with joy and not anger.

That’s just not who Michael Jordan was or is. It’s not how he led.

“He couldn’t have been nice,” BJ Armstrong said during the documentary. “With that kind of mentality he had, you can’t be a nice guy. He would be difficult to be around if you didn’t truly love the game of basketball. He is difficult.”

“It is who I am,” Jordan said, tearing up when talking about how he was perceived. “It’s how I played the game. It’s my mentality. If you don’t want to play that way, don’t play that way.”