The NBA suspended its season 61 days ago.
The Collective Bargaining Agreement allows the NBA – in the event of a force-majeure event (including an epidemic) that “makes it economically impracticable for the NBA to perform its obligations under this Agreement” – to terminate the CBA “within sixty (60) days of the Force Majeure Event.”
Within 60 days of the start or 60 days of the end of the event? It’s not totally clear how the clause applies to an ongoing pandemic like coronavirus.
No matter, though.
The NBA and NBPA reached an agreement to extend through September the 60-day window that preserves the league’s right to terminate the Collective Bargaining Agreement in the wake of the pandemic, sources told ESPN. The original 60-day window was closing early this week.
Pushing back the deadline allows for the league and union to gather a clearer picture of the economic losses and bargain on a number of crucial financial issues, including salary caps and luxury tax thresholds. Story soon on ESPN dotcom. https://t.co/9UIHiObMD0
Silver on NBPA call Friday: “This CBA was not built for an extended pandemic. There's not a mechanism in it that works to properly accept a cap when you've got so much uncertainty; when we'd be going (into) next season saying, “Well, our revenue could be $10B or it could be $6B.”
This is a great example of something to remember throughout this process: Everything is negotiable.
The biggest example is withholding 25 percent of player salaries beginning this week. There’s plenty more on the table, including setting the next salary cap. Expect the CBA to superseded if not outright terminated.
But for now, negotiations will continue with the CBA remaining intact in the backdrop.