NBA planning for 2020 Draft Combine, which could be virtual

Much like the players in the 2020 NBA Draft, this year’s draft process is in limbo.
That includes the 202 NBA Draft Combine. Originally scheduled for late May, the combine has been postponed indefinitely (along with this year’s draft lottery). While no new date has been set — it will hinge on the yet-to-be-determined return of the NBA and how long the season runs — the league has started to map out how the 2020 Draft Combine might work. From Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Teams — specifically their scouts and front office — traditionally help select the 60 players invited to the combine. That the NBA is reaching out to teams and asking who should be invited to the combine is a small step toward normalcy.
What teams most want access to are the medical records on the players in the draft. At the combine, physicals are conducted with the results available to every team, however, players do not have to submit to those physicals. Often, players with a questionable medical history do not (for example, Michael Porter Jr. did not have one). Teams want those medical reports from a neutral source like at the combine, rather than having to rely on agents to get them.
The other thing of value to teams are the player interviews. Those can be done virtually, although certainly context is lost (just like a Zoom meeting vs. an in-person one).
Some things would be the same regardless of a virtual or in-person combine, including measurements (wingspan, standing reach, etc.) and some of the athletic tests (standing vertical leap, for example). Those have some value for teams. Same with players going through drills and scrimmages, players could stand out enough to get an invite to workout for a team. Sometimes players do move up at the combine, but usually it is more a guy jumping from the middle of the second round to high second/borderline first round.
The NBA seems to want to keep its timeline in order (not moving free agency in front of the draft, like some teams want, for example). That means once the league sets dates for a return to play and how long the season could stretch out, it will slot the 2020 Draft Combine in there. Whatever it looks like in a final form.
NBA owners and players split revenue nearly equally.
But owners and players would not share risk and discomfort nearly equally if play resumes amid the coronavirus.
Players would have to travel to and live in a bubble. Owners could (and probably should be encouraged to) stay home.
So, while LeBron James – who’s chasing a legacy-boosting championship – is outspoken about finishing the season. it’s easy to see why other players (especially on lottery teams) could be apprehensive.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
The National Basketball Players Association should absolutely get a full understanding of whether its members want to play. I’m shocked that hasn’t happened already.
But this method seems haphazard.
Some players might not trust the results to remain confidential – especially with the existence of the question leaking. The questions being worded slightly differently can taint results. Likewise, a simple yes-no question leaves too little room for nuance.
Practically every player would eagerly return under the “right” circumstances. Projections for a resumed season can vary wildly. Everyone has their own estimates of how safe they’d be and how much money they’d earn. Similarly, people have different ideas about what canceling the rest of the season would mean. Players are answering based on those divergent underlying assumptions.
NBA careers are short. The salaries are large. Players are competitive. Most external pressure points toward playing.
I’d expect a large majority of responding players to say “yes.”
But I’m just unconvinced union leadership should take much from these results.
Five of the top six 2014 high school recruits were drafted in the 2015 NBA Draft Lottery: Jahlil Okafor, Emmanuel Mudiay, Stanley Johnson, Karl-Anthony Towns and Myles Turner.
The exception: Cliff Alexander.
After a rocky freshman season at Kansas, Alexander was effectively forced in the 2015 NBA draft by the threat of NCAA punishment. He went undrafted, signed with the Trail Blazers and played just eight games. The next season, he signed a 10-day contract with the Nets but never played for them.
TMZ:
Former NBA player Cliff Alexander — the top H.S. recruit in the country in 2014 — was arrested Wednesday … after cops say they found a loaded gun on him during a traffic stop.
Alexander, who cops say does NOT have a concealed carry license — was arrested and booked on a felony charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
Alexander, 24, has been playing in France.
Was Michael Jordan an extraordinary leader or extraordinary jerk?
The debate swirls.
New evidence for submission…
J.A. Adande, who covered the Bulls for the Chicago Sun-Times, on The Lowe Post:
Benny The Bull sort of – his shape morphs over the years, and he becomes this more rotund Phillie Phanatic type of body – right? – over the years with the dyed hair. So, then, Zach, you remember they bring in Da Bull, who – as you’re getting into the more athletic mascots in the 90s, the guys who jump off the trampolines and stuff. So, Benny has become this overweight Bull. So, they add Da Bull to all this trampoline stuff, right? So, Jordan being Jordan trash talks Benny The Bull and says, “You’re no good. That’s why they brought in Da Bull to replace you.” He used to trash talk Benny The Bull.
I’d give Jordan the benefit of the doubt: He probably said this mostly in jest.
But I also believe Jordan was so intent on trying to provoke people, he couldn’t really turn that off. Even while joking around. With a mascot.
During the fourth quarter of Game 3 of the 2019 NBA Finals, Serge Ibaka blocked a Quinn Cook layup attempt and Kyle Lowry tried to chase down the loose ball, diving into the front row to do so and crashing into fans. Mark Stevens, a Warriors’ minority investor who was a couple of seats down from where Lowry landed, reached over and shoved Lowry, then Lowry said Stevens cursed at him.
Stevens was fined $500,000 and banned for one year, with talk from Andre Iguodala and others that the punishment would be more severe.
It wasn’t. With co-owner Joe Lacob having his back, Stevens will be back with the Warriors organization next season, reports Tim Kawakami at The Athletic.
Once this season ends (whenever the playoffs are over), Stevens will return to his full, active status as a Warriors stakeholder and will return to the team’s executive board, a team spokesman confirmed late last week. Despite reports to the contrary last summer (repeated and supported by Andre Iguodala), Stevens’ percentage was never bought out and he was never in line to be kicked out of the ownership group.
Stevens’ return will surely be controversial. But all indications are Joe Lacob, especially, is insistent Stevens, who owns somewhere between 2 to 10 percent of the team, had a momentary awful lapse in judgment and has paid the penalty and served the suspension without complaint. Stevens had no role with the team this season and was banned from Chase Center for any team activity.
Stevens apologized at the time. “I take full responsibility for my actions last night at the NBA Finals and am embarrassed by what transpired. What I did was wrong and there is no excuse for it. Mr. Lowry deserves better… I fully accept the punishment administered by the NBA and the Warriors,” he said in a statement last June.
Is this punishment enough? The Warriors think so, but you can bet players and others around the league will not see it that way.
Owners of a team should be held to a higher standard than an average fan — and if an average fan (one without money and connections) shoved a player during an NBA Finals game, that fan would be banned for life. No question. Stevens, however, is popular with the ownership group, so he gets another chance. Welcome to the way the world works.