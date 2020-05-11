Stacy Revere/Getty Images

NBA planning for 2020 Draft Combine, it may be virtual

By Kurt HelinMay 11, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
Much like the players in the 2020 NBA Draft, this year’s draft process is in limbo.

That includes the 202 NBA Draft Combine. Originally scheduled for late May, the combine has been postponed indefinitely (along with this year’s draft lottery). While no new date has been set — it will hinge on the yet-to-be-determined return of the NBA and how long the season runs — the league has started to map out how the 2020 Draft Combine might work. From Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Teams — specifically their scouts and front office — traditionally help select the 60 players invited to the combine. That the NBA is reaching out to teams and asking who should be invited to the combine is a small step toward normalcy.

What teams most want access to are the medical records on the players in the draft. At the combine, physicals are conducted with the results available to every team, however, players do not have to submit to those physicals. Often, players with a questionable medical history do not (for example, Michael Porter Jr. did not have one). Teams want those medical reports from a neutral source like at the combine, rather than having to rely on agents to get them.

The other thing of value to teams are the player interviews. Those can be done virtually, although certainly context is lost (just like a Zoom meeting vs. an in-person one).

Some things would be the same regardless of a virtual or in-person combine, including measurements (wingspan, standing reach, etc.) and some of the athletic tests (standing vertical leap, for example). Those have some value for teams. Same with players going through drills and scrimmages, players could stand out enough to get an invite to workout for a team. Sometimes players do move up at the combine, but usually it is more a guy jumping from the middle of the second round to high second/borderline first round.

The NBA seems to want to keep its timeline in order (not moving free agency in front of the draft, like some teams want, for example). That means once the league sets dates for a return to play and how long the season could stretch out, it will slot the 2020 Draft Combine in there. Whatever it looks like in a final form.

Vanessa Bryant files legal claim against sheriff’s department over photos

Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 11, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT
Deputies allegedly took and shared photos of the Kobe Bryant crash site.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s response? Order the photos to be deleted.

That wasn’t good enough for Vanessa Bryant, whose lawyer previously called for more discipline.

By Jason Duaine Hahn and Elizabeth Leonard:

Vanessa Bryant filed a legal claim on Friday in regard to a collection of unauthorized photographs taken by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials that show the aftermath of the Jan. 26 helicopter crash that killed her husband, NBA legend Kobe Bryant, their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

The claim, exclusively obtained by PEOPLE, seeks damages for emotional distress and mental anguish following the revelation that eight L.A. County Sheriff’s Department deputies took graphic photographs of the victims and shared them with unauthorized people.

“Rather than formally investigate the allegations to identify the extent of dissemination and contain the spread of the photos, Department leadership reportedly told deputies that they would face no discipline if they just deleted the photos,” the claim says.

This type of claim is generally a precursor to a lawsuit.

Vanessa Bryant is also suing the involved helicopter company.

Report: NBA unlikely to hold play-in tournament

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver
Stacy Revere/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 11, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
How will the NBA playoffs work?

Untraditionally. Beyond that, the possibilities are wide open. It depends, in part, when play resumes. Of course, the coronavirus makes that a major unknown.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver pushed for a play-in tournament during normal times. The concept holds some appeal now as a way to set the postseason field without completing a full regular season.

But don’t expect it.

Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer:

A postseason play-in tournament has been weighed but is considered highly unlikely, according to multiple league sources. While a tournament could be attractive to fans and lucrative for the league in future seasons, it’s considered too dramatic of a shift in the short term. The league already has its existing contracts with RSNs and national networks, so the best use of time would be fulfilling those deals rather than introducing another unknown on top of every other uncertainty the league is facing.

The NBA should draw few long-term lessons from the current state of affairs. The whole world is upside down.

A play-in tournament might be a good idea right now. It might not. A play-in tournament might be a good idea in normal times. It might not. One has nearly nothing to do with the other.

If the NBA is going to hold games for all teams, the league should consider how to generate enthusiasm with lottery-bound teams. It’s not there naturally.

Fortunately for the league, there’s a well-defined top eight in the standings of each conference. Teams currently outside playoff position would have only minimal room to gripe if not afforded an opportunity to make the playoffs.

That’s not totally fair to the Trail Blazers, Pelicans, Kings and Spurs, who are in striking distance of the eighth-place Grizzlies in the Western Conference. Those other four teams had easier remaining schedules than Memphis.

I support a single-elimination play-in tournament for the Western Conference between those five teams. Reward the Grizzlies with a bye to the final, where they’d face the winner of a Portland-New Orleans-Sacramento-San Antonio bracket.

A small play-in tournament like that would achieve many goals. It’d generate excitement and revenue. It feels fair. It’d be a good way to test coronavirus-prevention protocols with a limited number of people.

The NBA should be open to radical one-time solutions in this unprecedented situation. Don’t worry about how it’d translate to future years. Those will be so different, regardless.

Scottie Pippen on refusing to enter vs. Knicks: ‘I probably wouldn’t change it’

By Dan FeldmanMay 11, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
Bulls-Knicks. Game 3 in the second round of the 1994 playoffs. Tied with 1.8 seconds left.

Scottie Pippen – Chicago’s best player – refused to enter the game.

Upset with Phil Jackson designing a play with Pippen as the in-bounder for Toni Kukoc, Pippen stayed on the bench. So, Jackson inserted Pete Myers to inbound, and Kukoc hit the game-winner. The ill-timed display of petulance stained Pippen’s reputation, starting with his teammates. Bill Cartwright cried while addressing Pippen in the locker room about quitting on the team. More widespread criticism followed.

Pippen in “The Last Dance” on ESPN:

It’s on of those incidents where I wish it never happened. But if I had a chance to do it over again, I probably wouldn’t change it.

Pippen’s frustration in the moment, while certainly unacceptable, was at least understandable. He fancied himself as the Bulls’ go-to player with Michael Jordan retired (though some of Pippen’s skill was distributing, and he could’ve applied it on the inbound pass). Pippen also had animosity toward Kukoc due to contract issues. The Bulls had blown a big lead to even let New York back in the game.

But if Pippen won’t admit he was wrong, it’s difficult to defend him with any of that nuance.

Sure, Pippen is proud, and it can be difficult to admit a mistake. Yet, even Isiah Thomas said he now regrets not shaking the Bulls’ hands, and many are still reluctant to forgive his poor sportsmanship.

Pippen deserves far less benefit of the doubt as long as he says – even in hindsight – he wouldn’t change his shameful behavior.

Pelicans star Zion Williamson asked in lawsuit to admit he received illicit benefits at Duke

Zion Williamson
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 11, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
Pelicans star Zion Williamson and Gina Ford/Prime Sports are suing each other.

Williamson signed with Prime Sports as he left Duke last year then terminated the contract before the Pelicans drafted him No. 1 overall. Now with CAA, Williamson claims that agreement was unlawful because it didn’t comply with North Carolina’s Uniform Athlete Agents Act (which restricts agents’ ability to sign eligible college athletes).

Ford now appears to be setting up a case that Williamson wasn’t actually an eligible college athlete when he signed with Prime Sports.

Daniel Wallach of The Athletic:

Remember: NCAA rules are not laws. Just because the NCAA built a cartel to limit athletes’ compensation, it’s not actually good that high-level basketball players aren’t paid market rate.

By the time players reach the NBA, college-time payments are usually just banter. NCAA violations can be a big deal for colleges left behind, but professional players rarely face consequences.

The lawsuits involving Williamson make him an exception. This is a real issue for him as he sets off on his NBA career.