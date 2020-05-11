Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Michael Jordan’s ferocious leadership: “It is who I am. It’s how I played the game. It’s my mentality.”

By Kurt HelinMay 11, 2020, 12:10 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Michael Jordan rode Scott Burrell. Mercilessly. Getting into him physically, cussing at him, going at him hard.

“Scottie Burrell was a talented guy…” but he lacked a killer instinct Jordan said during Episode 7 of The Last Dance. “So he became my guy to kinda push — keep pushing, keep pushing. I tried to get him to fight me a few times — in a good sense, like I’m tired of you picking on me, that type of mentality. I could never get him. He’s such a nice guy.”

Sunday night The Last Dance delved into the legend of how hard Michael Jordan drove his teammates — to the point of trying to fight them.

“My mentality was to go out and win, at any cost,” Jordan said in the documentary. “If you don’t want to live that regimented mentality, then you don’t need to be alongside of me, ’cause I’m going to ridicule you until you get on the same level as me. And if you don’t get on the same level, then it’s going to be hell for you.

Not all of Jordan’s teammates backed down.

“I have a lot of patience as a human being, but I tend to snap at some point, because I’m extremely competitive too,” said Steve Kerr, describing the time he and Jordan got into it at practice. Things built up and built up throughout that practice with Jordan testing Kerr, Kerr not backing down, and Phil Jackson trying to control it by calling fouls tight.

Then Jordan fouled Kerr hard. Kerr punched Jordan in the chest. Jordan punched Kerr back in the face.

Later that day, Jordan called to apologize, and the two talked it out.

“In a weird way, the best thing I ever did was stand up for myself with him,” Kerr said. Jordan concurred.

Jordan’s ferocious style of leadership had the desired effect — motivation through fear.

“We were his teammates and we were afraid of him. Just fear.” Jud Buechler said.

“Let’s not get it wrong, he was an a*******. He was a jerk. He crossed the line numerous times,” Will Perdue said. “But as time goes on, you look back at what he was trying to accomplish, he was a hell of a teammate.”

“His theory was, if you can’t handle pressure from me, you’re not going to be able to handle the pressure of the NBA playoffs,” Kerr said. “So he talked trash in practice, he went after guys. He challenged guys.”

It worked for these Bulls.

“Winning has a price. And leadership has a price. I tried to pull people along when they didn’t want to be pulled, I challenged people when they didn’t want to be challenged. And I earned that right because my teammates came after me, made me endure all the things I endured,” Jordan said, referring back to the Bad Boy Pistons.

In fan mythology, the intensity with which Jordan led became the only way to lead a team — “players today are soft.” The reality is there is more than one way to lead, and Kerr — along with Stephen Curry — proved that with the modern-day Warriors. Tim Duncan was able to lead the Spurs to five rings by getting guys to play with him, not feel like they played for him. LeBron James can be the same way.

There is not just one way to lead. It’s possible to lead and win without being an a******. It’s possible to play with joy and not anger.

That’s just not who Michael Jordan was or is. It’s not how he led.

“He couldn’t have been nice,” BJ Armstrong said during the documentary. “With that kind of mentality he had, you can’t be a nice guy. He would be difficult to be around if you didn’t truly love the game of basketball. He is difficult.”

“It is who I am,” Jordan said, tearing up when talking about how he was perceived. “It’s how I played the game. It’s my mentality. If you don’t want to play that way, don’t play that way.”

 

Likely top-10 pick Isaac Okoro to stay in the NBA Draft

Michael Hickey/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 10, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

This was pretty obvious when Isaac Okoro announced he was signing with recently merged LifeStyle Sports Agency and Young Money Sports (the latter of which is rapper Lil Wayne’s agency).

However, now he made it official.

Likely top 10 — and maybe top-five — pick Isaac Okoro is staying in the draft, he told Sports Illustrated.

“I’ll be officially in the draft,” Okoro said. “I haven’t posted it on social media, but I feel like it will be the best move for me. It’s always been a dream of mine since I was a little kid to have a chance to make it to the NBA. It feels so surreal right now, but I also know once draft day comes, I’m just gonna be ready for the moment.”

No surprise here, he’s exactly the player who should stay in the Draft.

Okoro is a 6’6″ wing out of Auburn who caught the eye of scouts because he has the potential to be an elite defender. This season he improved on the offensive end and scored 12.9 points a game while showing some versatility, but he shot just 29 from three (that needs to improve). He’s a bit of a project on offense, but in a down draft year where everyone is flawed, Okoro could develop into a quality role player and elite defender, and that has genuine value.

Adrian Wojnarowski confirms what we all knew: Kevin Durant is not playing this season

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 10, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kevin Durant was never going to play this postseason, it was obvious. But nobody seemed to want to say it.

Nets GM Sean Marks didn’t say it because it’s ultimately not his call — only Durant decides when Durant comes back.

Durant’s manager/business partner/friend Rich Kleiman hinted strongly at it (multiple times) but said he’s never discussed it with Durant because there’s no point.

Adrian Wojnarowski is direct. He didn’t hedge his bets when talking about this on The Woj Pod.

“Guys, Kevin Durant’s not coming back to the Nets this year, that’s not happening, they’re not playing him.”

Thank you—nothing to see here, move along.

There are two clear reasons Durant will not play this season. One is injury risk. If the NBA returns, there will be a three-of-four week training camp, then the league will jump right into playoff games, a play-in tournament that is basically a playoff game, or a very condensed end to the regular season. None of that intense, condensed scheduling is how a player should return to action from a torn Achilles. It invites another injury.

The second reason is that, even if Durant and Kyrie Irving return, the Nets are not contenders this season and might not get out of the first round. The Nets have not had Durant on the floor to develop any chemistry with Irving, Joe Harris, Spencer Dinwiddie, and the rest of the team. They would be talented but sloppy and figuring things out on the fly, with some rough patches. As it stands right now, Brooklyn is the seven seed and would play a Toronto team who has extensive playoff experience as a group, knows exactly who it is and what they want to do. That’s a tough team to beat in the best of circumstances.

Be patient, Durant will be back next season and get the chance to prove he is still the best player in the game.

Could this NBA season extend into October? Maybe…

Mike Stobe/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 10, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

When talk of finding a way to finish the NBA season in a bubble first came up, the talk was the latest the NBA wanted to push the season back was Labor Day weekend at the start of September. Then the league wouldn’t start next season until December, maybe on Christmas Day.

However, Labor Day became “mid-September” according to some sources, and then the Lakers’ Jared Dudley Tweeted this (referring to Adam Silver’s call with players on Friday).

In theory the NBA could go as late as it wanted to finish this season and crown a champion, but longer the season drags out the later next season starts. Does the NBA want to start next season after Christmas? Or, because of this long break, is the NBA willing to condense next offseason down to six weeks or less? The December start of next season seems more and more likely, whether or not this NBA season is completed (the later the NBA starts, the more games they likely can have fans in the arena).

The other question factoring in how long the season goes: How committed is the NBA to having all 30 NBA teams back and playing some regular season games? Not all the owners like that idea, for teams well out of the playoffs it’s an added expense with no gate revenue generated. What is their incentive, aside from the good of the game? The NBA wants to make any playoff and championship as legitimate as possible — there’s going to be an asterisk in people’s minds no matter what — and some regular season games helps with that (and conditioning), but playing any games just pushes back the end of the season. That’s why a play-in tournament for seeds 7-10 (or maybe 12) has gained some traction.

If the NBA sets up a 25-day training camp and a 55-day playoffs schedule (ESPN reported that’s the number the league is using), we’re at 80 days in the bubble (and the players don’t love the bubble idea, being kept in a hotel/resort that long without going home). To end the season on Sept. 13 the league would have to start training camps in late June to fit in the 80 days. Add any regular season or play-in tournament games, and everything gets pushed back later.

Silver said to the players on Friday there are no good options, the league is trying to pick the best from a series of bad options. An NBA season that runs into October is certainly a bad option, but it’s on the table and may be less bad than other choices.

Right now, everything is up in the air.

Toni Kukoc: ‘Kevin Durant is the best player in the NBA’

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 10, 2020, 1:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Toni Kukoc was a versatile player, a 6’10” forward who played the three and the four but on the court was often more of a ballhandling guard that Phil Jackson and other coaches could plug into different roles. Whatever needed to be done to beat a team, Kukoc could help do it.

Kukoc likes that versatility in other players, too.

He took part in an AMA on Reddit and was asked who his current favorite playmaker is, and he gave an astute answer.

“Basketball doesn’t require a playmaker anymore, somebody that you always look for that has to bring the ball up the floor. In this era, there’s so many players with multiple skills, that it’s almost a waste of time to look for the playmaker when someone can push the ball and get into the offense.

“Plenty of times LeBron is mistaken as a point guard, which is awesome. Kevin Durant, to me in my personal opinion, is the best player in the NBA. He can easily bring the ball up the floor. That’s a style that the triangle offense allowed that any one of us could run the point or be a post person or fill the corners. It’s not requirement to have a point guard, you can have skill players with 3 or 4 guys on the same team playing multiple positions.”

Kukoc is right.

I would put a slight caveat on that, saying Kevin Durant was the best player in the NBA for a few seasons before he tore his Achilles and missed this past season (don’t expect him back until next season). Whether he will be the best when he returns remains to be seen. However, for the two seasons before that, Durant was the best player on the Warriors and for two straight Junes outplayed LeBron James in the Finals. In critical moments he would guard LeBron and did it well. Durant was the best player on the game’s biggest stages and had earned the title best in the NBA (and world).

For that matter, Kukoc is right about how the game has evolved, the idea of a classic playmaking guard isn’t dead but it’s not critical to an offense anymore. The triangle offense was ahead of its time in that way; it didn’t want or need a pure point guard — Derek Fisher thrived in the system, Gary Payton chaffed against it — it wanted versatile players. Scottie Pippen brought the ball up a lot. So did Kukoc and Jordan. It was situational, and the guards — Ron Harper, John Paxson, Steve Kerr, B.J. Armstrong, or whoever — had to be able to work off the ball.