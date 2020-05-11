Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan, David Stern shoot down rumor Jordan was suspended for gambling

By Kurt HelinMay 11, 2020, 7:30 AM EDT
Conspiracy theories thrive in part because they help people make sense the seemingly inexplicable. One lone gunman couldn’t just kill a president, there had to be others involved in a complex plot to murder John F. Kennedy and cover it up. Vaccines must lead to autism because nobody wants to think the disease is random and could happen to their child.

Or, David Stern secretly suspended Michael Jordan over his gambling on basketball games, because no way Michael Jordan would just walk away at the peak of his popularity and powers.

Except that’s exactly what he did.

In Episode 7 of The Last Dance the filmmakers talked about the baseless conspiracy theory that swirled around Jordan when he went to play baseball — that David Stern suspended him over gambling. Then everyone involved shot that theory down.

“I didn’t retire because the league kicked me out or they suspended me for a year and a half. That is not true,” Jordan said during Last Dance. “There’s no truth to that. I needed a break, my father just passed. And I retired. And I retired with the notion that I wasn’t going to come back.”

“The folklore, the urban legend that I sent him away because he was gambling. No basis in fact,” former NBA Commissioner David Stern said.

“How can I phrase this delicately? Total bulls***,” said Brian McIntyre, former Senior Communications Advisor to the NBA, said with emphasis.

The conspiracy theory also doesn’t hold up to basic logic.

The NBA is a business and Michael Jordan was the meal ticket. When he left the league television ratings slid, the Bulls were not the same draw on the road, and franchise values dropped across the board. There is no way David Stern would do that to the business of the NBA.

Plus, as Roland Lazenby notes in “Michael Jordan: The Life,” there is zero chance Stern lets Jordan return as an owner if he had bet on games.

If the last few years have taught us anything, it’s that facts and logic are not going to slow down a good conspiracy theory. As much as The Last Dance exposed it for crap, there are probably more people today who think Jordan was secretly suspended than there was yesterday.

How B.J. Armstrong’s breakfast may have been first domino to fall in Jordan’s return

Associated PressMay 11, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
ASSOCIATED PRESS — B.J. Armstrong might have played a role in the Chicago Bulls getting their 1996, 1997 and 1998 titles – even though he wasn’t on those teams.

Armstrong was the person who, at a breakfast chat over pancakes in Chicago, nudged Michael Jordan to stop by the Bulls’ practice facility one morning late in the 1994-95 season to go see his old teammates. Before long, Jordan ended his retirement; the Bulls won three more titles in Jordan’s second stint with the franchise.

Jordan’s first retirement in 1993, the murder of his father James, his stint in minor league baseball and – after a gentle push by Armstrong, who takes no credit for Jordan’s return – his comeback were among the themes in the latest installments of the ESPN and Netflix documentary “The Last Dance,” a 10-part series that showed episodes seven and eight on Sunday night.

“I’ve never thought about it, to be honest with you,” Armstrong, the longtime NBA guard and three-time NBA champion with the Bulls who is now a California-based sports agent, told The Associated Press. “I just wanted to be a good friend and I just saw something in him. When you see someone who really loves something … he loved it. He didn’t like it. He loved it. That’s who he was. And out of respect to the game of basketball, I wanted to be a good friend.”

Sensing the time was right, Armstrong suggested Jordan to go to practice with him that day under the auspices of just seeing the guys. Then Jordan went back for another practice. Then another. Before long, Jordan’s baseball days were done. He was back.

“I just got him, he got me, and we got each other and you did what was needed,” said Armstrong, who helped the Bulls win titles in 1991, 1992 and 1993. “I didn’t need to tell anyone or talk about it or anything. That’s just what happened. I was just happy for him because I know what the game of basketball meant to him and meant to his life. He kept basketball in a sacred space and it was the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen.”

Jordan retired in October 1993, not long after the murder of his father and with the Bulls having just won their third consecutive title.

The first season of Jordan’s hiatus became Armstrong’s best season, in terms of numbers. He set career-highs in points (14.8) and minutes (33.8) per game, started all 82 regular-season games for the first time, plus was a starter in what became his only All-Star appearance. He was a fan favorite, finishing third in All-Star voting that year behind only Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal.

Armstrong didn’t replace Jordan in the Bulls’ lineup – he played point guard, while Pete Myers became the answer to the `who took Jordan’s starting shooting guard spot?’ trivia question – but he did assume a much bigger role, and did so with Jordan encouraging him with occasional phone calls.

And when Armstrong was named the All-Star starter, Jordan was the first person to call him with congratulations.

“He was so happy for me,” Armstrong said. “I wasn’t playing to be an All-Star, but when he called, it meant the world to me then and it means the world to me now. I know what it means to have a friend and I always tried to be a good friend.”

Unwittingly, Armstrong may have been a friend again in the 1998 playoffs – when he was with Charlotte, playing against Jordan and the Bulls in what would become their last title run. Armstrong hit what became a game-winning shot in Game 2 of that series for Charlotte in Chicago, and Jordan didn’t like seeing his former teammate celebrating. He took it as a slight, and he always turned slights into fuel.

“I felt like B.J. should know better,” Jordan says early in Episode 8. “If you’re going to high-five and talk trash, now I have a bone to pick with you. I’m supposed to kill this guy. I’m supposed to dominate this guy. And from that point, I did.”

The Bulls didn’t lose again in that series. Armstrong – who got plenty of defensive attention from Jordan over those next three games – has no regrets.

“Whenever you start a series, you’ve got to let the other person know you’re there for a fight,” Armstrong said. “Michael knew exactly what was happening. I knew exactly what was happening. I don’t know if anyone else did … He didn’t guard the point guards. He went there.”

The final two episodes of the documentary series will debut May 17.

 

Michael Jordan’s ferocious leadership: “It is who I am. It’s how I played the game. It’s my mentality.”

By Kurt HelinMay 11, 2020, 12:10 AM EDT
Michael Jordan rode Scott Burrell. Mercilessly. Getting into him physically, cussing at him, going at him hard.

“Scottie Burrell was a talented guy…” but he lacked a killer instinct Jordan said during Episode 7 of The Last Dance. “So he became my guy to kinda push — keep pushing, keep pushing. I tried to get him to fight me a few times — in a good sense, like I’m tired of you picking on me, that type of mentality. I could never get him. He’s such a nice guy.”

Sunday night The Last Dance delved into the legend of how hard Michael Jordan drove his teammates — to the point of trying to fight them.

“My mentality was to go out and win, at any cost,” Jordan said in the documentary. “If you don’t want to live that regimented mentality, then you don’t need to be alongside of me, ’cause I’m going to ridicule you until you get on the same level as me. And if you don’t get on the same level, then it’s going to be hell for you.

Not all of Jordan’s teammates backed down.

“I have a lot of patience as a human being, but I tend to snap at some point, because I’m extremely competitive too,” said Steve Kerr, describing the time he and Jordan got into it at practice. Things built up and built up throughout that practice with Jordan testing Kerr, Kerr not backing down, and Phil Jackson trying to control it by calling fouls tight.

Then Jordan fouled Kerr hard. Kerr punched Jordan in the chest. Jordan punched Kerr back in the face.

Later that day, Jordan called to apologize, and the two talked it out.

“In a weird way, the best thing I ever did was stand up for myself with him,” Kerr said. Jordan concurred.

Jordan’s ferocious style of leadership had the desired effect — motivation through fear.

“We were his teammates and we were afraid of him. Just fear.” Jud Buechler said.

“Let’s not get it wrong, he was an a*******. He was a jerk. He crossed the line numerous times,” Will Perdue said. “But as time goes on, you look back at what he was trying to accomplish, he was a hell of a teammate.”

“His theory was, if you can’t handle pressure from me, you’re not going to be able to handle the pressure of the NBA playoffs,” Kerr said. “So he talked trash in practice, he went after guys. He challenged guys.”

It worked for these Bulls.

“Winning has a price. And leadership has a price. I tried to pull people along when they didn’t want to be pulled, I challenged people when they didn’t want to be challenged. And I earned that right because my teammates came after me, made me endure all the things I endured,” Jordan said, referring back to the Bad Boy Pistons.

In fan mythology, the intensity with which Jordan led became the only way to lead a team — “players today are soft.” The reality is there is more than one way to lead, and Kerr — along with Stephen Curry — proved that with the modern-day Warriors. Tim Duncan was able to lead the Spurs to five rings by getting guys to play with him, not feel like they played for him. LeBron James can be the same way.

There is not just one way to lead. It’s possible to lead and win without being an a******. It’s possible to play with joy and not anger.

That’s just not who Michael Jordan was or is. It’s not how he led.

“He couldn’t have been nice,” BJ Armstrong said during the documentary. “With that kind of mentality he had, you can’t be a nice guy. He would be difficult to be around if you didn’t truly love the game of basketball. He is difficult.”

“It is who I am,” Jordan said, tearing up when talking about how he was perceived. “It’s how I played the game. It’s my mentality. If you don’t want to play that way, don’t play that way.”

 

Likely top-10 pick Isaac Okoro to stay in the NBA Draft

By Kurt HelinMay 10, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
This was pretty obvious when Isaac Okoro announced he was signing with recently merged LifeStyle Sports Agency and Young Money Sports (the latter of which is rapper Lil Wayne’s agency).

However, now he made it official.

Likely top 10 — and maybe top-five — pick Isaac Okoro is staying in the draft, he told Sports Illustrated.

“I’ll be officially in the draft,” Okoro said. “I haven’t posted it on social media, but I feel like it will be the best move for me. It’s always been a dream of mine since I was a little kid to have a chance to make it to the NBA. It feels so surreal right now, but I also know once draft day comes, I’m just gonna be ready for the moment.”

No surprise here, he’s exactly the player who should stay in the Draft.

Okoro is a 6’6″ wing out of Auburn who caught the eye of scouts because he has the potential to be an elite defender. This season he improved on the offensive end and scored 12.9 points a game while showing some versatility, but he shot just 29 from three (that needs to improve). He’s a bit of a project on offense, but in a down draft year where everyone is flawed, Okoro could develop into a quality role player and elite defender, and that has genuine value.

Adrian Wojnarowski confirms what we all knew: Kevin Durant is not playing this season

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 10, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
Kevin Durant was never going to play this postseason, it was obvious. But nobody seemed to want to say it.

Nets GM Sean Marks didn’t say it because it’s ultimately not his call — only Durant decides when Durant comes back.

Durant’s manager/business partner/friend Rich Kleiman hinted strongly at it (multiple times) but said he’s never discussed it with Durant because there’s no point.

Adrian Wojnarowski is direct. He didn’t hedge his bets when talking about this on The Woj Pod.

“Guys, Kevin Durant’s not coming back to the Nets this year, that’s not happening, they’re not playing him.”

Thank you—nothing to see here, move along.

There are two clear reasons Durant will not play this season. One is injury risk. If the NBA returns, there will be a three-of-four week training camp, then the league will jump right into playoff games, a play-in tournament that is basically a playoff game, or a very condensed end to the regular season. None of that intense, condensed scheduling is how a player should return to action from a torn Achilles. It invites another injury.

The second reason is that, even if Durant and Kyrie Irving return, the Nets are not contenders this season and might not get out of the first round. The Nets have not had Durant on the floor to develop any chemistry with Irving, Joe Harris, Spencer Dinwiddie, and the rest of the team. They would be talented but sloppy and figuring things out on the fly, with some rough patches. As it stands right now, Brooklyn is the seven seed and would play a Toronto team who has extensive playoff experience as a group, knows exactly who it is and what they want to do. That’s a tough team to beat in the best of circumstances.

Be patient, Durant will be back next season and get the chance to prove he is still the best player in the game.