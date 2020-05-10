Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Likely top-10 pick Isaac Okoro to stay in the NBA Draft

By Kurt HelinMay 10, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

This was pretty obvious when Isaac Okoro announced he was signing with recently merged LifeStyle Sports Agency and Young Money Sports (the latter of which is rapper Lil Wayne’s agency).

However, now he made it official.

Likely top 10 — and maybe top-five — pick Isaac Okoro is staying in the draft, he told Sports Illustrated.

“I’ll be officially in the draft,” Okoro said. “I haven’t posted it on social media, but I feel like it will be the best move for me. It’s always been a dream of mine since I was a little kid to have a chance to make it to the NBA. It feels so surreal right now, but I also know once draft day comes, I’m just gonna be ready for the moment.”

No surprise here, he’s exactly the player who should stay in the Draft.

Okoro is a 6’6″ wing out of Auburn who caught the eye of scouts because he has the potential to be an elite defender. This season he improved on the offensive end and scored 12.9 points a game while showing some versatility, but he shot just 29 from three (that needs to improve). He’s a bit of a project on offense, but in a down draft year where everyone is flawed, Okoro could develop into a quality role player and elite defender, and that has genuine value.

Adrian Wojnarowski confirms what we all knew: Kevin Durant is not playing this season

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 10, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kevin Durant was never going to play this postseason, it was obvious. But nobody seemed to want to say it.

Nets GM Sean Marks didn’t say it because it’s ultimately not his call — only Durant decides when Durant comes back.

Durant’s manager/business partner/friend Rich Kleiman hinted strongly at it (multiple times) but said he’s never discussed it with Durant because there’s no point.

Adrian Wojnarowski is direct. He didn’t hedge his bets when talking about this on The Woj Pod.

“Guys, Kevin Durant’s not coming back to the Nets this year, that’s not happening, they’re not playing him.”

Thank you—nothing to see here, move along.

There are two clear reasons Durant will not play this season. One is injury risk. If the NBA returns, there will be a three-of-four week training camp, then the league will jump right into playoff games, a play-in tournament that is basically a playoff game, or a very condensed end to the regular season. None of that intense, condensed scheduling is how a player should return to action from a torn Achilles. It invites another injury.

The second reason is that, even if Durant and Kyrie Irving return, the Nets are not contenders this season and might not get out of the first round. The Nets have not had Durant on the floor to develop any chemistry with Irving, Joe Harris, Spencer Dinwiddie, and the rest of the team. They would be talented but sloppy and figuring things out on the fly, with some rough patches. As it stands right now, Brooklyn is the seven seed and would play a Toronto team who has extensive playoff experience as a group, knows exactly who it is and what they want to do. That’s a tough team to beat in the best of circumstances.

Be patient, Durant will be back next season and get the chance to prove he is still the best player in the game.

Could this NBA season extend into October? Maybe…

Mike Stobe/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 10, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

When talk of finding a way to finish the NBA season in a bubble first came up, the talk was the latest the NBA wanted to push the season back was Labor Day weekend at the start of September. Then the league wouldn’t start next season until December, maybe on Christmas Day.

However, Labor Day became “mid-September” according to some sources, and then the Lakers’ Jared Dudley Tweeted this (referring to Adam Silver’s call with players on Friday).

In theory the NBA could go as late as it wanted to finish this season and crown a champion, but longer the season drags out the later next season starts. Does the NBA want to start next season after Christmas? Or, because of this long break, is the NBA willing to condense next offseason down to six weeks or less? The December start of next season seems more and more likely, whether or not this NBA season is completed (the later the NBA starts, the more games they likely can have fans in the arena).

The other question factoring in how long the season goes: How committed is the NBA to having all 30 NBA teams back and playing some regular season games? Not all the owners like that idea, for teams well out of the playoffs it’s an added expense with no gate revenue generated. What is their incentive, aside from the good of the game? The NBA wants to make any playoff and championship as legitimate as possible — there’s going to be an asterisk in people’s minds no matter what — and some regular season games helps with that (and conditioning), but playing any games just pushes back the end of the season. That’s why a play-in tournament for seeds 7-10 (or maybe 12) has gained some traction.

If the NBA sets up a 25-day training camp and a 55-day playoffs schedule (ESPN reported that’s the number the league is using), we’re at 80 days in the bubble (and the players don’t love the bubble idea, being kept in a hotel/resort that long without going home). To end the season on Sept. 13 the league would have to start training camps in late June to fit in the 80 days. Add any regular season or play-in tournament games, and everything gets pushed back later.

Silver said to the players on Friday there are no good options, the league is trying to pick the best from a series of bad options. An NBA season that runs into October is certainly a bad option, but it’s on the table and may be less bad than other choices.

Right now, everything is up in the air.

Toni Kukoc: ‘Kevin Durant is the best player in the NBA’

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 10, 2020, 1:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Toni Kukoc was a versatile player, a 6’10” forward who played the three and the four but on the court was often more of a ballhandling guard that Phil Jackson and other coaches could plug into different roles. Whatever needed to be done to beat a team, Kukoc could help do it.

Kukoc likes that versatility in other players, too.

He took part in an AMA on Reddit and was asked who his current favorite playmaker is, and he gave an astute answer.

“Basketball doesn’t require a playmaker anymore, somebody that you always look for that has to bring the ball up the floor. In this era, there’s so many players with multiple skills, that it’s almost a waste of time to look for the playmaker when someone can push the ball and get into the offense.

“Plenty of times LeBron is mistaken as a point guard, which is awesome. Kevin Durant, to me in my personal opinion, is the best player in the NBA. He can easily bring the ball up the floor. That’s a style that the triangle offense allowed that any one of us could run the point or be a post person or fill the corners. It’s not requirement to have a point guard, you can have skill players with 3 or 4 guys on the same team playing multiple positions.”

Kukoc is right.

I would put a slight caveat on that, saying Kevin Durant was the best player in the NBA for a few seasons before he tore his Achilles and missed this past season (don’t expect him back until next season). Whether he will be the best when he returns remains to be seen. However, for the two seasons before that, Durant was the best player on the Warriors and for two straight Junes outplayed LeBron James in the Finals. In critical moments he would guard LeBron and did it well. Durant was the best player on the game’s biggest stages and had earned the title best in the NBA (and world).

For that matter, Kukoc is right about how the game has evolved, the idea of a classic playmaking guard isn’t dead but it’s not critical to an offense anymore. The triangle offense was ahead of its time in that way; it didn’t want or need a pure point guard — Derek Fisher thrived in the system, Gary Payton chaffed against it — it wanted versatile players. Scottie Pippen brought the ball up a lot. So did Kukoc and Jordan. It was situational, and the guards — Ron Harper, John Paxson, Steve Kerr, B.J. Armstrong, or whoever — had to be able to work off the ball.

After a couple false starts, Yao Ming lays out options to restart Chinese basketball league

Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) chairman Yao Ming
Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images
Associated PressMay 10, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

BEIJING — Yao Ming, the former Houston Rockets star and now president of the Chinese Basketball Association, says the league has three options for resuming the season that has been on hold since Feb. 1 over the coronavirus pandemic.

Yao said the league might play out the full schedule; play a shortened season with some games dropped; or end the regular season and go straight to the playoffs based on teams’ current rankings.

The Chinese league has had a couple of false starts in trying to create a bubble and restart games. The league has about 40 American players in it including Jeremy Lin, Lance Stephenson, O.J. Mayo, and Ty Lawson, and those players have been caught in the middle of all this.

Yao told state broadcaster CCTV on Sunday that he hopes as much as the season can be played as possible, but that public health and fairness were the key considerations. A tournament to restart the season was also being considered if not all scheduled games could be played.

Teams would also be isolated in hotels and fans barred from stadiums, he said.

In formulating a restart plan, the CBA received advice from a unique source, Yao said. Zhong Nanshan, who heads a national virus control team and is married to a former national player, provided “many useful suggestions,” Yao said. “With their help, we are more confident of the CBA’s return.”

As in most countries, professional sports in China has been largely put on hold during the pandemic. The national football association said last week it would be mandating a temporary 30 to 50% pay cut for all players and hoped to restart competition on a staggered schedule.