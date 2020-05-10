Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Could this NBA season extend into October? Maybe…

By Kurt HelinMay 10, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
When talk of finding a way to finish the NBA season in a bubble first came up, the talk was the latest the NBA wanted to push the season back was Labor Day weekend at the start of September. Then the league wouldn’t start next season until December, maybe on Christmas Day.

However, Labor Day became “mid-September” according to some sources, and then the Lakers’ Jared Dudley Tweeted this (referring to Adam Silver’s call with players on Friday).

In theory the NBA could go as late as it wanted to finish this season and crown a champion, but longer the season drags out the later next season starts. Does the NBA want to start next season after Christmas? Or, because of this long break, is the NBA willing to condense next offseason down to six weeks or less? The December start of next season seems more and more likely, whether or not this NBA season is completed (the later the NBA starts, the more games they likely can have fans in the arena).

The other question factoring in how long the season goes: How committed is the NBA to having all 30 NBA teams back and playing some regular season games? Not all the owners like that idea, for teams well out of the playoffs it’s an added expense with no gate revenue generated. What is their incentive, aside from the good of the game? The NBA wants to make any playoff and championship as legitimate as possible — there’s going to be an asterisk in people’s minds no matter what — and some regular season games helps with that (and conditioning), but playing any games just pushes back the end of the season. That’s why a play-in tournament for seeds 7-10 (or maybe 12) has gained some traction.

If the NBA sets up a 25-day training camp and a 55-day playoffs schedule (ESPN reported that’s the number the league is using), we’re at 80 days in the bubble (and the players don’t love the bubble idea, being kept in a hotel/resort that long without going home). To end the season on Sept. 13 the league would have to start training camps in late June to fit in the 80 days. Add any regular season or play-in tournament games, and everything gets pushed back later.

Silver said to the players on Friday there are no good options, the league is trying to pick the best from a series of bad options. An NBA season that runs into October is certainly a bad option, but it’s on the table and may be less bad than other choices.

Right now, everything is up in the air.

Toni Kukoc: ‘Kevin Durant is the best player in the NBA’

By Kurt HelinMay 10, 2020, 1:01 PM EDT
Toni Kukoc was a versatile player, a 6’10” forward who played the three and the four but on the court was often more of a ballhandling guard that Phil Jackson and other coaches could plug into different roles. Whatever needed to be done to beat a team, Kukoc could help do it.

Kukoc likes that versatility in other players, too.

He took part in an AMA on Reddit and was asked who his current favorite playmaker is, and he gave an astute answer.

“Basketball doesn’t require a playmaker anymore, somebody that you always look for that has to bring the ball up the floor. In this era, there’s so many players with multiple skills, that it’s almost a waste of time to look for the playmaker when someone can push the ball and get into the offense.

“Plenty of times LeBron is mistaken as a point guard, which is awesome. Kevin Durant, to me in my personal opinion, is the best player in the NBA. He can easily bring the ball up the floor. That’s a style that the triangle offense allowed that any one of us could run the point or be a post person or fill the corners. It’s not requirement to have a point guard, you can have skill players with 3 or 4 guys on the same team playing multiple positions.”

Kukoc is right.

I would put a slight caveat on that, saying Kevin Durant was the best player in the NBA for a few seasons before he tore his Achilles and missed this past season (don’t expect him back until next season). Whether he will be the best when he returns remains to be seen. However, for the two seasons before that, Durant was the best player on the Warriors and for two straight Junes outplayed LeBron James in the Finals. In critical moments he would guard LeBron and did it well. Durant was the best player on the game’s biggest stages and had earned the title best in the NBA (and world).

For that matter, Kukoc is right about how the game has evolved, the idea of a classic playmaking guard isn’t dead but it’s not critical to an offense anymore. The triangle offense was ahead of its time in that way; it didn’t want or need a pure point guard — Derek Fisher thrived in the system, Gary Payton chaffed against it — it wanted versatile players. Scottie Pippen brought the ball up a lot. So did Kukoc and Jordan. It was situational, and the guards — Ron Harper, John Paxson, Steve Kerr, B.J. Armstrong, or whoever — had to be able to work off the ball.

After a couple false starts, Yao Ming lays out options to restart Chinese basketball league

Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) chairman Yao Ming
Associated PressMay 10, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
BEIJING — Yao Ming, the former Houston Rockets star and now president of the Chinese Basketball Association, says the league has three options for resuming the season that has been on hold since Feb. 1 over the coronavirus pandemic.

Yao said the league might play out the full schedule; play a shortened season with some games dropped; or end the regular season and go straight to the playoffs based on teams’ current rankings.

The Chinese league has had a couple of false starts in trying to create a bubble and restart games. The league has about 40 American players in it including Jeremy Lin, Lance Stephenson, O.J. Mayo, and Ty Lawson, and those players have been caught in the middle of all this.

Yao told state broadcaster CCTV on Sunday that he hopes as much as the season can be played as possible, but that public health and fairness were the key considerations. A tournament to restart the season was also being considered if not all scheduled games could be played.

Teams would also be isolated in hotels and fans barred from stadiums, he said.

In formulating a restart plan, the CBA received advice from a unique source, Yao said. Zhong Nanshan, who heads a national virus control team and is married to a former national player, provided “many useful suggestions,” Yao said. “With their help, we are more confident of the CBA’s return.”

As in most countries, professional sports in China has been largely put on hold during the pandemic. The national football association said last week it would be mandating a temporary 30 to 50% pay cut for all players and hoped to restart competition on a staggered schedule.

LeBron James says Jerry West would average 24-27 points a game in today’s NBA

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 10, 2020, 9:01 AM EDT
Jerry West isn’t just The Logo, isn’t only one of the greatest front office minds the game has ever seen, he’s also got a Hall of Fame resume as a player that is as good as it gets: 12-time All-NBA, 14-time All-Star, NBA Champion, 1970 scoring champion, five-time All-Defensive team, and he’s the only player ever to win Finals MVP on a losing team. West — who has a statue outside Staples Center with other Laker legends — was an elite athlete who was blindingly quick with the ball, and he carried with him a Jordan/Kobe level of competitiveness.

All of that led SLAM magazine to ask on Twitter how many points a game West would average in today’s NBA. LeBron James had West’s back.

West averaged 27 points a game for his career in an era without the three-point shot (which he would have developed, there just wasn’t a point back then).

If you want to know more about West, one of the most interesting people ever around the NBA, read Roland Lazenby’s Jerry West biography, it’s simply a fantastic portrait.

Adam Silver’s call with players leaves Zach Collins confident there will be a season

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 10, 2020, 7:01 AM EDT
Things took a step toward normalcy for Zach Collins on Friday — he got to go into the Portland Trail Blazers facility and work out.

That doesn’t mean it was normal, Collins called it “different” speaking to Jason Quick of The Athletic. He compared it to a short summer workout, where the players bring their own gear then take it home with them.

The other thing that made Collins feel like things were getting back to normal was the players’ conference call with Adam Silver on Friday. It made the likelihood of a season feel more real.

“I feel confident after hearing him talk that we will play again — it just might not be for a while,” Collins said. “The way he was talking, there will be some kind of regular season — whether it’s a tournament or not as many games — there’s going to be something. There’s too many teams, especially in the West, that can make (the playoffs). And he was speaking like there is a lot of time to finish everything, so that was encouraging to hear.”

The idea of a handful of regular season games doesn’t sit well with all the owners — if their team is well out of the playoffs, why add the expense? — but some form of a play-in tournament seems to have legs. It’s not necessarily fair to a team such as Memphis, which had earned its playoff spot through the regular season, but Silver wants to get as many teams involved in the postseason as possible.

For Portland, the chance to be part of a play-in tournament would an incentive for the players, something the league needs to find a way to do.

That call, like that first workout, was a good first step.