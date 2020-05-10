Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) chairman Yao Ming
After a couple false starts, Yao Ming lays out options to restart Chinese basketball league

Associated PressMay 10, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
BEIJING (AP) — Yao Ming, the former Houston Rockets star and now president of the Chinese Basketball Association, says the league has three options for resuming the season that has been on hold since Feb. 1 over the coronavirus pandemic.

Yao said the league might play out the full schedule; play a shortened season with some games dropped; or end the regular season and go straight to the playoffs based on teams’ current rankings.

The Chinese league has had a couple of false starts in trying to create a bubble and restart games. The league has about 40 American players in it including Jeremy Lin, Lance Stephenson, O.J. Mayo, and Ty Lawson, and those players have been caught in the middle of all this.

Yao told state broadcaster CCTV on Sunday that he hopes as much as the season can be played as possible, but that public health and fairness were the key considerations. A tournament to restart the season was also being considered if not all scheduled games could be played.

Teams would also be isolated in hotels and fans barred from stadiums, he said.

In formulating a restart plan, the CBA received advice from a unique source, Yao said. Zhong Nanshan, who heads a national virus control team and is married to a former national player, provided “many useful suggestions,” Yao said. “With their help, we are more confident of the CBA’s return.”

As in most countries, professional sports in China has been largely put on hold during the pandemic. The national football association said last week it would be mandating a temporary 30 to 50% pay cut for all players and hoped to restart competition on a staggered schedule.

LeBron James says Jerry West would average 24-27 points a game in today’s NBA

By Kurt HelinMay 10, 2020, 9:01 AM EDT
Jerry West isn’t just The Logo, isn’t only one of the greatest front office minds the game has ever seen, he’s also got a Hall of Fame resume as a player that is as good as it gets: 12-time All-NBA, 14-time All-Star, NBA Champion, 1970 scoring champion, five-time All-Defensive team, and he’s the only player ever to win Finals MVP on a losing team. West — who has a statue outside Staples Center with other Laker legends — was an elite athlete who was blindingly quick with the ball, and he carried with him a Jordan/Kobe level of competitiveness.

All of that led SLAM magazine to ask on Twitter how many points a game West would average in today’s NBA. LeBron James had West’s back.

West averaged 27 points a game for his career in an era without the three-point shot (which he would have developed, there just wasn’t a point back then).

If you want to know more about West, one of the most interesting people ever around the NBA, read Roland Lazenby’s Jerry West biography, it’s simply a fantastic portrait.

Adam Silver’s call with players left Zach Collins confident there will be a season

By Kurt HelinMay 10, 2020, 7:01 AM EDT
Things took a step toward normalcy for Zach Collins on Friday — he got to go into the Portland Trail Blazers facility and work out.

That doesn’t mean it was normal, Collins called it “different” speaking to Jason Quick of The Athletic. He compared it to a short summer workout, where the players bring their own gear then take it home with them.

The other thing that made Collins feel like things were getting back to normal was the players’ conference call with Adam Silver on Friday. It made the likelihood of a season feel more real.

“I feel confident after hearing him talk that we will play again — it just might not be for a while,” Collins said. “The way he was talking, there will be some kind of regular season — whether it’s a tournament or not as many games — there’s going to be something. There’s too many teams, especially in the West, that can make (the playoffs). And he was speaking like there is a lot of time to finish everything, so that was encouraging to hear.”

The idea of a handful of regular season games doesn’t sit well with all the owners — if their team is well out of the playoffs, why add the expense? — but some form of a play-in tournament seems to have legs. It’s not necessarily fair to a team such as Memphis, which had earned its playoff spot through the regular season, but Silver wants to get as many teams involved in the postseason as possible.

For Portland, the chance to be part of a play-in tournament would an incentive for the players, something the league needs to find a way to do.

That call, like that first workout, was a good first step.

 

Warriors GM Bob Myers says team will be “good partners” if league tries to restart regular season

By Kurt HelinMay 9, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
“Look, for us, our season is basically over. If the league was somehow to start up again, it’s very unlikely we would be playing regular-season games given that they’d be in such a time crunch.”

That was Warriors’ coach Steve Kerr speaking a few weeks ago about the Golden State’s lack of motivation to return to play regular season games in a “bubble” somewhere. Kerr is not speaking in a vacuum, Nets’ owner Joesph Tsai said recently motivation is lacking for a number of teams at the bottom of the league to expend money and effort for games with little to no meaning (and no gate revenue). The Warriors can say Kerr’s comments were taken out of context (he did say he understood the motivation for contending teams to return), but Kerr isn’t wrong.

Despite that, if the league says teams need to report to a bubble city for some regular season games, the Warriors will be there, GM Bob Myers told Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

“The truth is we have the worst record in the league. That’s a fact,” Myers said. “It’s hard to motivate in our unique position. But that doesn’t mean players don’t have pride and won’t come back and play and care about the league as a whole. We want to be good partners and we will be good partners.

“We’d like to see Steph [Curry] play with [Andrew] Wiggins; I think we got to see that for one game where we were hoping to see that.”

Of course if the league calls the Warriors will show up. Should they get that call is another question.

The league office would love to play some regular season games and help regional sports networks. However, Adam Silver told players on a conference call Friday as the lockdown moves into the summer it may not be possible to play enough games for teams out of the playoffs to pass teams already in, and the league may go straight to the postseason.

It’s a matter of timing. Silver said there would be at least three weeks of training camp in the bubble before games are played, plus ESPN was told it would take at least 55 days to complete a full playoff bracket to play out. That is 76 days minimum, meaning to end the season on Sept. 13 the NBA has to open training camps at the end of June. That is without one regular season game played. Since opening training camps much earlier is unlikely, the only to get in enough regular season games to be meaningful is to extend the season, possibly into October. Which starts to push back the goal of starting next season in December.

Nobody knows if or when the season will restart, and what format everything will take. Regular season games being played are not out of the question, because nothing is. However, most likely, Kerr and Myers will have to wait until next season to season starts to see Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins together, and then they can throw Klay Thompson in the mix.

 

Shaquille O’Neal: “I think we should scrap the season”

By Kurt HelinMay 9, 2020, 9:23 PM EDT
Optimism about a return of the NBA season — in a fanless bubble, but a return nonetheless — is growing around the league. Whether it’s Commissioner Adam Silver, owners, players, or executives, there is a growing belief that the season will resume in some form and a champion should be and will be crowned.

That sentiment is not universal.

Some think the NBA should just cancel the 2019-20 season and move on to the next one. Hall of Famer and Inside the NBA jokester Shaquille O’Neal is among them, as he told For The Win.

I think we should scrap the season. Everybody go home, get healthy, come back next year. Just scrap the season. Just scrap it. To try and come back now and do a rush playoffs as a player? Any team that wins this year, there’s an asterisk. They’re not going to get the respect. What if a team that’s not really in the mix of things all of a sudden wins with a new playoff format? Nobody is going to respect that. So, scrap it. Worry about the safety of the fans and the people. Come back next year…

“Look, I understand how players are feeling. I really do. But any team that gets it done this year, there’s going to be an asterisk on that championship.”

Shaq is right about this: Even with full seven-game playoffs series in each round, there will be an asterisk in people’s minds about this title. This has been an unprecedented turn of events, one that is going to linger through sports leagues for years, and there’s no getting around the fact this season is now tarnished on some level.

That doesn’t mean the NBA should throw in the towel. There is no perfect season, luck is ALWAYS a factor (often in the form of injuries), and every season has its “what if?” moments. Whichever team wins this title can talk about perseverance, overcoming never-before-seen obstacles, and finding the will to win. That’s a good narrative.

Will the fan base of the team that wins care? No. Anyone think the Lakers would say “no way, this banner isn’t as good as all our others” and decide not to hang one up if LeBron James and company win?

The NBA should keep trying to find a way to play the season out. Let’s just hope they get to.

 