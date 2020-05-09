Diane Bondareff/AP Images

Shaquille O’Neal: “I think we should scrap the season”

By Kurt HelinMay 9, 2020, 9:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Optimism about a return of the NBA season — in a fanless bubble, but a return nonetheless — is growing around the league. Whether it’s Commissioner Adam Silver, owners, players, or executives, there is a growing belief that the season will resume in some form and a champion should be and will be crowned.

That sentiment is not universal.

Some think the NBA should just cancel the 2019-20 season and move on to the next one. Hall of Famer and Inside the NBA jokester Shaquille O’Neal is among them, as he told For The Win.

I think we should scrap the season. Everybody go home, get healthy, come back next year. Just scrap the season. Just scrap it. To try and come back now and do a rush playoffs as a player? Any team that wins this year, there’s an asterisk. They’re not going to get the respect. What if a team that’s not really in the mix of things all of a sudden wins with a new playoff format? Nobody is going to respect that. So, scrap it. Worry about the safety of the fans and the people. Come back next year…

“Look, I understand how players are feeling. I really do. But any team that gets it done this year, there’s going to be an asterisk on that championship.”

Shaq is right about this: Even with full seven-game playoffs series in each round, there will be an asterisk in people’s minds about this title. This has been an unprecedented turn of events, one that is going to linger through sports leagues for years, and there’s no getting around the fact this season is now tarnished on some level.

That doesn’t mean the NBA should throw in the towel. There is no perfect season, luck is ALWAYS a factor (often in the form of injuries), and every season has its “what if?” moments. Whichever team wins this title can talk about perseverance, overcoming never-before-seen obstacles, and finding the will to win. That’s a good narrative.

Will the fan base of the team that wins care? No. Anyone think the Lakers would say “no way, this banner isn’t as good as all our others” and decide not to hang one up if LeBron James and company win?

The NBA should keep trying to find a way to play the season out. Let’s just hope they get to.

 

Warriors GM Bob Myers says team will be “good partners” if league tries to restart regular season

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 9, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

“Look, for us, our season is basically over. If the league was somehow to start up again, it’s very unlikely we would be playing regular-season games given that they’d be in such a time crunch.”

That was Warriors’ coach Steve Kerr speaking a few weeks ago about the Golden State’s lack of motivation to return to play regular season games in a “bubble” somewhere. Kerr is not speaking in a vacuum, Nets’ owner Joesph Tsai said recently motivation is lacking for a number of teams at the bottom of the league to expend money and effort for games with little to no meaning (and no gate revenue). The Warriors can say Kerr’s comments were taken out of context (he did say he understood the motivation for contending teams to return), but Kerr isn’t wrong.

Despite that, if the league says teams need to report to a bubble city for some regular season games, the Warriors will be there, GM Bob Myers told Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

“The truth is we have the worst record in the league. That’s a fact,” Myers said. “It’s hard to motivate in our unique position. But that doesn’t mean players don’t have pride and won’t come back and play and care about the league as a whole. We want to be good partners and we will be good partners.

“We’d like to see Steph [Curry] play with [Andrew] Wiggins; I think we got to see that for one game where we were hoping to see that.”

Of course if the league calls the Warriors will show up. Should they get that call is another question.

The league office would love to play some regular season games and help regional sports networks. However, Adam Silver told players on a conference call Friday as the lockdown moves into the summer it may not be possible to play enough games for teams out of the playoffs to pass teams already in, and the league may go straight to the postseason.

It’s a matter of timing. Silver said there would be at least three weeks of training camp in the bubble before games are played, plus ESPN was told it would take at least 55 days to complete a full playoff bracket to play out. That is 76 days minimum, meaning to end the season on Sept. 13 the NBA has to open training camps at the end of June. That is without one regular season game played. Since opening training camps much earlier is unlikely, the only to get in enough regular season games to be meaningful is to extend the season, possibly into October. Which starts to push back the goal of starting next season in December.

Nobody knows if or when the season will restart, and what format everything will take. Regular season games being played are not out of the question, because nothing is. However, most likely, Kerr and Myers will have to wait until next season to season starts to see Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins together, and then they can throw Klay Thompson in the mix.

 

Pau Gaol: ‘Playing my last year with the Lakers would be great’

Doug Pensinger/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 9, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Pau Gasol planned to come off the bench in Portland this season, but he could never recover from foot surgery and the team ended up waiving him.

Gasol has contemplated retirement, but he wants to play for Spain in the Tokyo Olympics. With those games pushed back into the summer of 2021, Gasol would like to play one more NBA season, his 20th.

How about returning to the Lakers? He’s open to it, Gasol told Ryan Ward of ClutchPoints.

“It’s something that has been on my mind. Kind of like the potential of maybe finishing or playing my last year with the Lakers would be great. It’s appealing if you will, but the opportunity never really kind of presented itself in a serious official manner.

“I have a great relationship and love for Jeanie [Buss] and the Lakers organization and the city of Los Angeles, which is always going to remain extremely meaningful to me no matter what, but we’ll see.”

This seems unlikely but never say never in the NBA. Gasol is beloved in Los Angeles, where he won two titles playing next to Kobe Bryant.

Gasol signing anywhere for next season would have to start with him proving healthy enough to play and contribute — he only played 30 games in 2018-19, zero this season, and he will turn 40 before next season. It feels like Gasol’s Hall of Fame career may have come to an end, he would need to convince a team he still has gas in the tank.

The Lakers’ center spot is more fluid. Dwight Howard will be a free agent after this season and has played well enough — and fit in well enough — that he might get offers for more than the minimum he made this season. Then there is JaVale McGee, who has a $4.2 million early termination option (basically a player option), but he likely sticks with the Lakers for another season. With the decreased salary cap next season, and considering the NBA is already shifting toward treating the center spot as a position to save money (except for the handful of truly elite bigs), the Lakers should not need to spend money to have options at center next to Anthony Davis (who will play some key minutes at the five, just not steady minutes, he wants to be at the four).

It would take a lot for Gasol to fill that role. That said, one of the smartest and best guys in the league, Gasol will fit in any locker room. Including the Lakers.

Report: NBA salary cap will be lowered

NBA
Robin Utrecht/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 9, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Current NBA salary cap: $109,140,000.

Projected NBA salary cap for next season: $115,000,000.

Of course, that projection came before the NBA suspended its season due the coronavirus. The stoppage is costing the league significant money. With it appearing increasingly likely fans won’t be able to attend games next season, that’s even more lost revenue ahead.

Marc Berman of the New York Post:

There is so much uncertainty with the coronavirus pandemic, but one thing is for sure: the salary cap will be lowered, according to league sources.

A big question: Will the salary be lower than this season or lower than the last projection for next season? There’s obviously a big difference.

The salary cap has decreased just twice ever. It went from $42,500,000 in 2001-02 to $40,271,000 in 2002-03. After being $58.68 million in 2008-09, it fell to $57.7 million in 2009-10.

Owners and players split Basketball Related Income (BRI) approximately 50-50. So far, owners have generally bore the brunt of coronavirus-caused financial pain. Players will soon take their lumps, having 25 percent of their salaries withheld. But it’s unclear just how much less revenue will be made this season than initially expected. If players don’t give back enough salary to reach that approximate 50-50 split of BRI, that could trigger a lowering of next season’s salary cap.

The salary cap is generally determined by projected revenue. But if players got paid too much (based on the approximate 50-50 split), the cap can be reduced the following season.

Next season could be hit with a double whammy – lower-than-expected revenue plus players getting paid more than their fair share this season.

That’s part of why players are giving back money now. A goal was keeping the salary cap relatively steady. This is a second chance at cap smoothing.

But perhaps the revenue losses from coronavirus will be so drastic, the salary cap will decrease regardless (though not as sharply as if no countermeasures were taken).

A lower salary cap would particularly hurt players who signed max contract extensions last offseason – 76ers’ Ben Simmons, Nuggets’ Jamal Murray and Raptors’ Pascal Siakam. The max is based on a percentage of the salary cap. If the salary cap lands below $95,535,716, Celtics wing Jaylen Brown would also have his extension reduced.

First-round picks also generally have their four-year contracts based on the salary cap the year they sign. So, the 2020 draft class could suffer.

Free agents next offseason would also generally get squeezed. Some could opt for shorter contracts rather than locking into long-term deals with a relatively low starting salary. On the flip side, teams could get value with the risk-averse free agents who’d sign long-term under these conditions.

If the teams can afford it.

The luxury tax generally rises and falls with the salary cap. A lower luxury-tax line could burden many teams and produce a tremendous advantage for the teams with lower payrolls. Those latter teams could extract sweeteners by trading for expensive players and/or receive relatively high distribution payments from tax teams. Even more than a lower salary cap, a lower tax line could significantly alter the landscape. Which is why the luxury tax could be calculated differently next season – or even suspended.

Everything is up for negotiation in these unprecedented times.

But consider this report a clue in the direction things are headed.

What happens if a player in NBA’s ‘bubble’ tests positive for coronavirus?

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 9, 2020, 3:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

When Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus back in March, the action by Adam Silver was swift and immediate — the NBA was shut down. Completely.

Friday came the first small steps toward a return to games, with a couple of teams opening practice facilities for limited workouts. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver also had a conference call with players to update them on a return to play, which might start in June or July, without fans, in a couple of “bubble” locations such as Las Vegas or the Disney property in Orlando.

What happens if a player in one of the NBA’s bubbles tests positive for coronavirus?

Only a short break, maybe a day or two, with some teams not in contact with the player able to continue games, Silver said, according to multiple sources who were on or were familiar with Friday’s conference call. Silver told players that with daily testing — his goal to have the bubbles up and running — a positive test would make it possible to quickly isolate the player and those he was in direct contact with that day, limiting the spread of the virus in the bubble.

Shams Charania of The Athletic said Silver told the players there likely would be a two-day break, but the details of that need to be negotiated with the players’ union, and he reported this quote from Silver.

“We’re going to have to find a way to work through this,” Silver told players. “This could turn out to be the single greatest challenge of all of our lives… Until there is a vaccine or some magical cocktail that prevents people from dying from this virus, we are going to be dealing with it, collectively.”

Testing remains at the heart of any plans to restart the league. As of today there simply are not enough tests for the NBA to do it (nationally we are doing about 250,000 tests a day on average, but that somewhere between half and about 10 percent of what various experts suggest needs to be done to track and contain the coronavirus).

Silver suggested to players the league would need more than 10,000 total tests to create the bubbles and test players and staff. Just as critically, the league needs to get those without taking tests away from cities/states where they are needed. Silver was confident that would happen.

The NBA has mapped out scenarios and is moving toward reopening the league. That includes what would happen if — or, more likely, when — a player, a players’ family member, or team staff member inside the bubble tests positive for the virus.

Like everything else with restarting the NBA, it will not be easy. But Silver said it is possible.