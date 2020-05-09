NBA


Report: NBA salary cap will be lowered

By Dan FeldmanMay 9, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
Current NBA salary cap: $109,140,000.

Projected NBA salary cap for next season: $115,000,000.

Of course, that projection came before the NBA suspended its season due the coronavirus. The stoppage is costing the league significant money. With it appearing increasingly likely fans won’t be able to attend games next season, that’s even more lost revenue ahead.

Marc Berman of the New York Post:

There is so much uncertainty with the coronavirus pandemic, but one thing is for sure: the salary cap will be lowered, according to league sources.

A big question: Will the salary be lower than this season or lower than the last projection for next season? There’s obviously a big difference.

The salary cap has decreased just twice ever. It went from $42,500,000 in 2001-02 to $40,271,000 in 2002-03. After being $58.68 million in 2008-09, it fell to $57.7 million in 2009-10.

Owners and players split Basketball Related Income (BRI) approximately 50-50. So far, owners have generally bore the brunt of coronavirus-caused financial pain. Players will soon take their lumps, having 25 percent of their salaries withheld. But it’s unclear just how much less revenue will be made this season than initially expected. If players don’t give back enough salary to reach that approximate 50-50 split of BRI, that could trigger a lowering of next season’s salary cap.

The salary cap is generally determined by projected revenue. But if players got paid too much (based on the approximate 50-50 split), the cap can be reduced the following season.

Next season could be hit with a double whammy – lower-than-expected revenue plus players getting paid more than their fair share this season.

That’s part of why players are giving back money now. A goal was keeping the salary cap relatively steady. This is a second chance at cap smoothing.

But perhaps the revenue losses from coronavirus will be so drastic, the salary cap will decrease regardless (though not as sharply as if no countermeasures were taken).

A lower salary cap would particularly hurt players who signed max contract extensions last offseason – 76ers’ Ben Simmons, Nuggets’ Jamal Murray and Raptors’ Pascal Siakam. The max is based on a percentage of the salary cap. If the salary cap lands below $95,535,716, Celtics wing Jaylen Brown would also have his extension reduced.

First-round picks also generally have their four-year contracts based on the salary cap the year they sign. So, the 2020 draft class could suffer.

Free agents next offseason would also generally get squeezed. Some could opt for shorter contracts rather than locking into long-term deals with a relatively low starting salary. On the flip side, teams could get value with the risk-averse free agents who’d sign long-term under these conditions.

If the teams can afford it.

The luxury tax generally rises and falls with the salary cap. A lower luxury-tax line could burden many teams and produce a tremendous advantage for the teams with lower payrolls. Those latter teams could extract sweeteners by trading for expensive players and/or receive relatively high distribution payments from tax teams. Even more than a lower salary cap, a lower tax line could significantly alter the landscape. Which is why the luxury tax could be calculated differently next season – or even suspended.

Everything is up for negotiation in these unprecedented times.

But consider this report a clue in the direction things are headed.

What happens if a player in NBA’s ‘bubble’ tests positive for coronavirus?

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 9, 2020, 3:01 PM EDT
When Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus back in March, the action by Adam Silver was swift and immediate — the NBA was shut down. Completely.

Friday came the first small steps toward a return to games, with a couple of teams opening practice facilities for limited workouts. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver also had a conference call with players to update them on a return to play, which might start in June or July, without fans, in a couple of “bubble” locations such as Las Vegas or the Disney property in Orlando.

What happens if a player in one of the NBA’s bubbles tests positive for coronavirus?

Only a short break, maybe a day or two, with some teams not in contact with the player able to continue games, Silver said, according to multiple sources who were on or were familiar with Friday’s conference call. Silver told players that with daily testing — his goal to have the bubbles up and running — a positive test would make it possible to quickly isolate the player and those he was in direct contact with that day, limiting the spread of the virus in the bubble.

Shams Charania of The Athletic said Silver told the players there likely would be a two-day break, but the details of that need to be negotiated with the players’ union, and he reported this quote from Silver.

“We’re going to have to find a way to work through this,” Silver told players. “This could turn out to be the single greatest challenge of all of our lives… Until there is a vaccine or some magical cocktail that prevents people from dying from this virus, we are going to be dealing with it, collectively.”

Testing remains at the heart of any plans to restart the league. As of today there simply are not enough tests for the NBA to do it (nationally we are doing about 250,000 tests a day on average, but that somewhere between half and about 10 percent of what various experts suggest needs to be done to track and contain the coronavirus).

Silver suggested to players the league would need more than 10,000 total tests to create the bubbles and test players and staff. Just as critically, the league needs to get those without taking tests away from cities/states where they are needed. Silver was confident that would happen.

The NBA has mapped out scenarios and is moving toward reopening the league. That includes what would happen if — or, more likely, when — a player, a players’ family member, or team staff member inside the bubble tests positive for the virus.

Like everything else with restarting the NBA, it will not be easy. But Silver said it is possible.

Kevin Love on return to Cavaliers’ practice facility: ‘It just felt great to get in there”

David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 9, 2020, 1:01 PM EDT
NBA players are creatures of habit. They have their routines and stick with them from year to year, team to team.

The coronavirus shelter-at-home orders — which led the NBA to close team practice facilities — blew up that routine.

For a couple of teams that started to change on Friday, when practice facilities for the Cavaliers and Trail Blazers opened. There were limits — one player, one coach, one basket, and the rebounding coach is in gloves and a mask — but it was a first step toward a return to normalcy. Cleveland’s Kevin Love told Dave McMenamin of ESPN he loved it.

“I had [Cavs assistant coach] Dan Geriot at my basket and having him rebound and pass me the ball with a mask and gloves on. It’s just odd. It’s just weird…

“For me, I played 25-ish years of organized basketball, and this is the longest I’ve ever gone without touching [a basketball]. And it’s something I really, really enjoy doing.

“So for me, it definitely was a big dopamine hit, and it just felt great to get in there and sweat outside of doing my workouts at home or getting on a treadmill. Going out there and having some sense of normalcy and getting on the court and actually shooting was pretty uplifting.”

The Cavaliers’ Cedi Osman posted a selfie in what looked like an empty gym and said “Great to be back” in an Instagram story.

Other NBA teams will open their facilities for practices next week, and others will follow when both their local guidelines — not every city and state has re-opened — and team management feels it is right. Some teams also will be able to start testing asymptomatic players for the coronavirus.

It’s a long way from isolated workouts to games being played — even games with no fans in a bubble — but it is a step in the right direction.

For the players, it’s a step toward a return to normalcy and a routine. Right now, we are all craving that.

David Robinson: Nobody, including Isiah Thomas, should be surprised he was left off Dream Team

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 9, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
The Last Dance documentary has people talking Jordan and re-litigating 30-year-old NBA controversies, with more to come this weekend as the ESPN series talks Jordan playing baseball and the way he treated teammates.

At the top of the re-litigation list: Should Isiah Thomas have been left off the Dream Team?

Did Jordan, maybe with backing from teammates, keep Thomas off?

David Robinson — a member of the gold-medal 1992 Barcelona Olympic team — said Thomas should not have been surprised he was left off the Dream Team, he did it to himself. This is Robinson on the Bulls Talk podcast with Jason Goff on NBC Sports Chicago.

“If you have a reputation and you take pride in your reputation as a ‘Bad Boy’ it kind of means people aren’t going to like you,” Robinson told Goff. “Can you be that surprised when people say ‘I don’t really want to play with the ‘Bad Boys?’…

“When you talk about putting together a team, chemistry matters. It does,” Robinson said. “You can’t act like it doesn’t matter and for that team it was clear that was a consideration for all the people involved.”

This echoes what Jordan and others said. Robinson said he is a fan of Thomas’ skill and what he and the Pistons accomplished, but that doesn’t mean The Admiral saw Thomas as a Dream Team fit.

No doubt, chemistry does matter in building a team, and if there is friction between one player and the rest of the roster any front office has to consider that.

On the other hand, the Dream Team could have all hated each other and still won going away — at that point the NBA elite were light years ahead of their foreign counterparts.

Check out the Bulls Talk podcast for more insights from Robinson on The Dream Team, Jordan, and much more.

Report: New Bulls front office leaning toward moving Jim Boylen out, getting new coach

Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 9, 2020, 9:08 AM EDT
Officially, nothing is going on with the Bulls and their coach, Jim Boylen. Like everything with the NBA, the evaluation of Boylen by the new front office is paused and will remain so until the league makes a decision about the season.

In reality, Arturas Karnisovas — the new head of basketball operations — and general manager Marc Eversley have been talking to players and holdover staff about Boylen. They are coming to a different conclusion than the previous management team that liked Boylen’s old-school, hard-nosed ways, reports Joe Cowley at the Chicago Sun-Times.

Ownership, as well as former vice president of basketball operations-turned-adviser John Paxson, would like Boylen back and have told the coach as much… [Karnisovas and Eversley] have already had detailed discussions with players and retained personnel, however, and are getting enough of a mixed bag of feedback of what’s gone on the last year that they are leaning toward starting with a new coach and moving on from Boylen once a decision on the season is made by the league, according to a source…

What will undoubtedly sink him, though, is a source said that several key players ripped Boylen to the regime, and then there’s the elephant in the room of a 39-84 (.317) record since taking over from Fred Hoiberg.

In general, ownership gets what ownership wants, if they want to keep a coach, he stays. However, in this case, ownership moved Paxson aside and brought in Karnisovas to make changes to a franchise stuck in a rut. To be fair to Boylen, the team had a lot of injuries, and what he executed on the court was precisely what Paxson and owner Jerry Reinsdorf wanted — an old-school coach that was the opposite of Hoiberg. It just didn’t work.

Coaches can be hard on the modern player and still get them to run through a wall for him/her — if that coach has built up trust and a good relationship with players. Coaches today can’t automatically expect “I say jump and you say how high” loyalty. At every level, coaches need to build a relationship with players and tell them why they are doing things — do that and today’s players will run through walls for a coach like always. Gregg Popovich can be as hard-a** as they come, but the Spurs players also know he cares about them as individuals and is not flexing his authority for the sake of looking tough. Boylen appears to have skipped the build a relationship part with a lot of key Bulls players.

The challenge for Karnisovas is that he only can play the coaching change card so often. Politically, is it better to bring Boylen back — especially with next season likely starting late, maybe not having fans in the stands at the start, and generally being different — then make a move in a year? Kind of an “I tried it with your guy but it didn’t work” tactic buying Karnisovas a year to start reshaping the roster the way he wants before getting his coach.

The downside of that is the reputation of the franchise, particularly with players and agents. If the Bulls want to bring in quality players and keep them — the kinds of players with options — then having a coach key players don’t like is an issue. If key members of the current roster are badmouthing the coach to the new front office, imagine what they are telling players on other teams.

It feels like a coaching change will be part of the house cleaning in Chicago. Probably. But right now, like everything else with the league, any decision about Boylen and the coaching position are on hold.