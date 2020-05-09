Big3
Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Report: Big3 delaying reality show/basketball tournament

By Dan FeldmanMay 9, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The coronavirus pandemic shut down the NBA and created a major opening for basketball content.

The Big3 planned to make a big splash with a show that was part reality-TV house, part basketball tournament.

Instead, “The Last Dance” documentary on Michael Jordan and the Bulls and, to a lesser degree, the NBA’s HORSE tournament have filled the void.

Mark Medina of USA Today:

The Big 3 will delay a quarantined, reality show 3-on-3 pre-season basketball tournament from this month to either August or September because of ongoing concerns about the novel coronavirus, a person familiar with the developments told USA TODAY Sports.

The NBA might resume by then. If it does, there’d be far less appetite for a novelty like the Big3’s tournament.

But this postponement also serves as a warning for the NBA. Though the Big3 has fewer resources than the NBA, this reality-show operation was going to be much smaller than the NBA’s bubble, and the Big3 still can’t get it off the ground.

A bigger venture is even more complicated.

New Bulls front office leaning toward moving Jim Boylen out, getting new coach

Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 9, 2020, 9:08 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Officially, nothing is going on with the Bulls and their coach, Jim Boylen. Like everything with the NBA, the evaluation of Boylen by the new front office is paused and will remain so until the league makes a decision about the season.

In reality, Arturas Karnisovas — the new head of basketball operations — and general manager Marc Eversley have been talking to players and holdover staff about Boylen. They are coming to a different conclusion than the previous management team that liked Boylen’s old-school, hard-nosed ways, reports Jay Crowder at the Chicago Sun-Times.

Ownership, as well as former vice president of basketball operations-turned-adviser John Paxson, would like Boylen back and have told the coach as much… [Karnisovas and Eversley] have already had detailed discussions with players and retained personnel, however, and are getting enough of a mixed bag of feedback of what’s gone on the last year that they are leaning toward starting with a new coach and moving on from Boylen once a decision on the season is made by the league, according to a source…

What will undoubtedly sink him, though, is a source said that several key players ripped Boylen to the regime, and then there’s the elephant in the room of a 39-84 (.317) record since taking over from Fred Hoiberg.

In general, ownership gets what ownership wants, if they want to keep a coach, he stays. However, in this case, ownership moved Paxson aside and brought in Karnisovas to make changes to a franchise stuck in a rut. To be fair to Boylen, the team had a lot of injuries, and what he executed on the court was precisely what Paxson and owner Jerry Reinsdorf wanted — an old-school coach that was the opposite of Hoiberg. It just didn’t work.

Coaches can be hard on the modern player and still get them to run through a wall for him/her — if that coach has built up trust and a good relationship with players. Coaches today can’t automatically expect “I say jump and you say how high” loyalty. At every level, coaches need to build a relationship with players and tell them why they are doing things — do that and today’s players will run through walls for a coach like always. Gregg Popovich can be as hard-a** as they come, but the Spurs players also know he cares about them as individuals and is not flexing his authority for the sake of looking tough. Boylen appears to have skipped the build a relationship part with a lot of key Bulls players.

The challenge for Karnisovas is that he only can play the coaching change card so often. Politically, is it better to bring Boylen back — especially with next season likely starting late, maybe not having fans in the stands at the start, and generally being different — then make a move in a year? Kind of an “I tried it with your guy but it didn’t work” tactic buying Karnisovas a year to start reshaping the roster the way he wants before getting his coach.

The downside of that is the reputation of the franchise, particularly with players and agents. If the Bulls want to bring in quality players and keep them — the kinds of players with options — then having a coach key players don’t like is an issue. If key members of the current roster are badmouthing the coach to the new front office, imagine what they are telling players on other teams.

It feels like a coaching change will be part of the house cleaning in Chicago. Probably. But right now, like everything else with the league, any decision about Boylen and the coaching position are on hold.

 

Metta World Peace says he changed name to Metta Sandiford-Artest

Metta Sandiford-Artest and Maya Sandiford
Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Entertainment Studios
By Dan FeldmanMay 8, 2020, 11:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Ron Artest

Metta World Peace

The Pandas Friend

Metta Sandiford-Artest

The former Bulls/Pacers/Kings/Rockets/Lakers/Knicks player on Inside the Green Room with Danny Green:

I was one of those people that I love attention.

When I’d seen Ochocinco changed his name – and it was four years before I did mine – I was like, “Yo, that’s dope. I’ve got to do that.” At first, I originally was going to be – so it was going to be “Queensbridge” and then “So Hood.”

The first game that I had with World Peace, I was like, “This is the dumbest thing ever.” I was coming off of the bench at that time, 2011, and they say, “Metta World Peace!” And I remember not wanting to take off my warm-up.

It was embarrassing. So, I did think about changing my name back. But then I got used. People got used it.

But right now, it’s funny because I got married, and my name now is Metta Sandiford-Artest. So, I actually took my wife’s last name.

Sandiford-Artest is married to Maya Sandiford.

As Sandiford-Artest said, he loves attention. This gets him more.

But The Pandas Friend didn’t stick as a name. We’ll see whether Metta Sandiford-Artest is more lasting.

Some NBA players, union have some concerns about playing games in “bubble”

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 8, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

If the NBA returns this season, games will be played without fans, something NBA Commissioner Adam Silver confirmed to players in a conference call on Friday.

Those games would be played in a “bubble” — or, more likely, bubbles, as in plural — in Las Vegas and/or the Disney resort in Orlando. The idea is to have just players and “essential” staff (15 players plus 20ish people in coaches and support personnel) from the teams enter the bubble and have everyone from every team play/live/eat in one facility. The goal: Test everyone before they go into the “bubble,” then keep them inside said bubble, keep testing them, and the hope is everyone stays healthy.

It sounds like a workable idea at first, but the more anyone dives into the details it clearly becomes a logistical nightmare. Just ask the Chinese league.

Plus, NBA players — voiced through their union — have some legitimate questions about the bubble. Michele Roberts, executive director of the players’ union, spoke with ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and expressed her concerns (this was before the player/commissioner conference call Friday).

A strict bubble where players are separated from their families, and only go to and from practices and games to a hotel, might seem attractive initially, Roberts said. But to enforce it, everyone inside would likely have to submit to some level of surveillance. And to Roberts, a former public defender and trial lawyer, that was problematic from the jump.

“Are we going to arm guards around the hotel?” Roberts wondered. “That sounds like incarceration to me.”

The bubble plans I have heard allow for families, but the security question is legitimate. What happens if a player’s significant other teenage son leaves the hotel to get some pizza or ramen or whatever, then comes back in and tests positive soon after. Is everything shut down?

Roberts said at this point there is no way to eliminate risks, it’s about trade-offs.

“The questions have now evolved from, ‘Are we going to play again?’ to, ‘If we play, what are the risks going to look like?'”

The level of risk the owners are willing to take on — as most of all of them would not be in the bubble — and the risk the players are willing to take on could be very different things.

That’s one of the topics certain to come up when Roberts and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver host a conference call with players on Friday. Those risks also are one of the big hurdles in the NBA finishing this season.

Adam Silver updates players on return: No date yet (think June), no fans, but 7-game series

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver
Stacy Revere/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 8, 2020, 8:36 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Unlike the NFL’s “put our head down and plow ahead” strategy, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is going to gather every bit of information he can on the coronavirus and a return to play, try to build a consensus, and in the end not make a decision until he has to.

Which means don’t expect a decision on the return of this season until June, Silver told NBA players in a conference call Friday set up by the union.

The goal of the call was to give players an update on where things stand, and Silver was very transparent according to multiple people on the call who spoke to NBC Sports. Silver also was honest that the situation is still fluid as the nation struggles with the coronavirus (more than 1.2 million cases and 62,000 deaths, with both numbers still climbing).

The plans Silver discussed would be to have fan-less bubbles — likely the West in Las Vegas and the East at the Disney resort in Orlando — where the league could host games (maybe regular season games, but Silver added he hoped for 7-game playoff series) that would be televised.

NBC Sports has spoken to people in on the call, plus Shams Charania of The Athletic and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN had other details. Here are the key points:

• No decision on a return to play — and what form that would take — needs to be made until June.
• If this season resumes, there will be no fans at the games.
• If this season resumes expect games at one or two locations, with Las Vegas and the Disney resort at Orlando the spots Silver mentioned (however, other sites are on the table).
• To return there would need to be extensive testing — enough to have daily tests of players, ideally, Silver said, more than 10,000 total tests — and the ability to have those without taking tests away from cities/states where they are needed.
• If testing is often enough, a player who tests positive could be isolated without having to shut everything down.
• If the league restarts, there will be at least three weeks of a training camp before games begin.
• Silver said all 30 owners are willing to bring teams back for regular season games (there have been concerns from owners of teams well out of the playoffs about the point of the extra expenses). However, he admitted that as the lockdown heads into the summer it may not be possible to play enough games for teams out of the playoffs to catch teams already in, and the league could go straight to the postseason.
• It’s possible there will be no fans at games at the start of — or maybe through much of — next season if there is not a widely-available vaccine. Silver tried to make this very clear to players.
• The league is taking an unprecedented financial hit, with 40 percent of league’s revenue coming from fans in the form of ticket sales and game revenue, not to mention merchandise sales.
• That, and the television games lost this season, mean both the players and owners are going to have to make financial sacrifices, with Silver emphasizing that hard decisions are coming and he wants to work with players on those. But not everyone is going to be happy.

There were plenty of questions from players on the logistics of going back to play, the opening of team workout facilities, and more. The players were curious.

Silver was open but emphasized right now there are no hard-and-fast answers. As of today, there are not enough tests to restart play, and there has been a spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths in parts of the country, all of which makes it smarter to wait before making any decision.

Silver tried to paint an optimistic but realistic picture — games may return this summer, but the league will not be back to “normal” for years. If ever. And the coming changes will not be painless.

 